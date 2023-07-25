Car insurance rates by state for 2024

No-fault states

Another factor that impacts auto insurance rates by state is how insurance payouts are handled after an accident. Some states are considered no-fault states, while others are at-fault states, or tort states. Contrary to what some believe, living in a no-fault state does not mean that no one is considered at fault in an accident. No-fault refers to how your or the other driver’s car insurance kicks in when there is an accident, specifically related to medical expenses.

Below is a list of the 12 no-fault states:

Florida

Hawaii

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Utah

In a no-fault state, each party must typically first file a claim with their own car insurance to help cover any medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who caused the crash. Drivers in a no-fault state are typically required to carry a certain amount of personal injury protection (PIP) to help cover these medical costs.

No-fault states can still determine liability after an accident and the responsible party could be liable for property damage and medical expenses that exceed a certain threshold, depending on the state. In at-fault, or tort, states, the driver responsible for the crash (or their car insurance company) compensates the other driver for their losses, including bodily injury and property damage, and the not-at-fault driver is not required to file a claim for their medical expenses with their own auto insurer.

PIP coverage does not include coverage for property damage. While no-fault states typically require that drivers carry a certain level of PIP coverage to help pay for their medical expenses, the same does not usually apply for property damage. Instead, property damage from a car accident in most no-fault states is handled similarly to property damage in at-fault states, where the at-fault driver’s insurance is responsible for covering any property damage. Michigan is the exception, as its department of insurance requires drivers to carry property protection insurance with a coverage limit of $1 million to cover any property damaged by a driver in a car accident.