Car insurance rates by state for 2024
Among the many factors that impact your auto insurance rates, where you live might be one of the most important. Even in states where ZIP codes cannot be used as a factor in determining rates, you may find that your state’s average cost of car insurance may be significantly different compared to a neighboring state. Car insurance rates by state can vary widely, often by hundreds of dollars.
The national annual average for car insurance is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 per year for minimum coverage. To compare different auto insurance rates by state, Bankrate gathered average January 2024 insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services and researched the insurance requirements for each state to give you some baseline information as you start your insurance shopping journey.
Auto insurance rates by state
The table below lists the average car insurance rates in each state for both minimum and full coverage car insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage. Each state’s minimum liability car insurance limits are listed as three numbers separated by a slash, indicating the state’s liability coverage requirements for bodily injury liability per person, bodily injury liability per accident and property damage liability per accident. Some states, however, include other coverage types in their minimum coverage requirements, like uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection.
Your location impacts your insurance cost in more ways than one. An insurer might consider road conditions, the number of licensed drivers, traffic density, cost of living as it relates to repair and labor costs and the percentage of uninsured drivers when calculating your rate. Other factors include weather conditions, local claims history and a state’s minimum insurance requirements.
Average car insurance cost by state
The average annual premium for full coverage and minimum coverage auto insurance by state
Alabama
According to the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report, Alabama’s highway system ranks 15th in terms of overall conditions. While Alabama experiences its fair share of volatile weather and crime, its low living costs help to keep car insurance costs cheap. Residents here typically pay slightly less than the national average with an average cost of full coverage in Alabama sitting at $2,191 per year.
Alaska
Alaska drivers pay slightly less for their auto insurance on average than the typical American driver. While Alaska has a poorly rated highway infrastructure, its low cost of living and low population density help keep car insurance costs relatively low. The average premium for full coverage in Alaska is lower than the national average at $2,330 per year.
Arizona
Arizona drivers typically pay around 1 percent more per year for full coverage auto insurance than the national average, at $2,556 annually. Arizona’s roadways rank middle-of-the-road, and the state’s cost of living is average. Together, these factors likely contribute to Arizona’s car insurance rates being slightly cheaper than the national average.
Arkansas
Average annual Arkansas full coverage car insurance rates are 14 percent less than the national average. While the state does experience natural disasters like severe storms and flooding, it also has a relatively low population density, which may help even out average auto insurance premiums.
California
Average full coverage car insurance in California costs 6 percent more per year than the national average. High insurance costs in the Golden State could be due to California’s sky-high cost of living and the state’s low-ranking infrastructure, which can make finding cheap car insurance a challenge. Additionally, according to a Texas A&M report, California is home to two of the top five most congested large urban areas, with average commuters near Los Angeles and San Francisco spending more than 100 extra hours in traffic in 2019.
Colorado
Colorado’s full coverage car insurance rates are, on average, 2 percent more per year than the rest of the country. High insurance costs in the state could be related to the state’s poor road conditions and relatively high rate of uninsured motorists.
Connecticut
Car insurance in Connecticut costs 17 percent less per year for full coverage than the rest of the country, on average. Connecticut has a low crime rate, including vehicle thefts, which may contribute to lower rates in the state. Interestingly enough, Connecticut law requires drivers to have higher liability limits and to carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which should theoretically result in higher insurance costs. Based on our findings, Connecticut car insurance rates are typically cheap.
Delaware
Delaware’s average annual full coverage car insurance rates are 3 percent more than the national average. The state’s poorly-rated highway infrastructure and high population density could be partly responsible for these above-average rates.
Florida
Florida’s average car insurance costs are some of the highest in the country. This is partially due to the high number of uninsured drivers, elevated population density, high fatal accident rate and extremely costly hurricane damage. On top of these issues, Florida is also rife with insurance-related problems, like abundant insurance fraud and high costs of reinsurance. All of these things combined make Florida’s insurance market one of the most challenging — and expensive — for auto insurance companies to work in, which in turn makes finding an affordable policy an uphill battle.
Georgia
Average full coverage car insurance rates in Georgia are about on par with the national average at $2,609 per year. Georgia experiences natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes and has a high fatal accident rate, but it also has a highly-rated highway infrastructure system and fairly low population density.
Hawaii
Despite Hawaii’s high cost of living, car insurance in the state is relatively cheap. Full coverage car insurance in the Aloha State costs 35 percent less than the national average per year. Honolulu, Hawaii is also known for its efficient public transit system, which allows residents to travel without using their cars. Hawaii also has fewer licensed drivers than most other states, according to the Federal Highway Administration, which could contribute to lower car insurance rates.
Hawaii’s insurance laws are some of the most robust in the country. Hawaii law strictly limits which rating factors insurers are allowed to use when calculating your car insurance rate. Insurers are prohibited from considering credit-based insurance score, marital status, age and gender when setting your premium.
Idaho
Idaho’s average annual full coverage car insurance rates are some of the cheapest in the country, coming in 44 percent less than the national average. Car insurance rates in Idaho may remain low due to the state’s low population density, low number of licensed drivers and highly-ranked infrastructure. Of any state in the U.S., Idaho drivers also spend one of the fewest hours in urbanized traffic congestion, which could also contribute to low car insurance rates.
Illinois
On average, drivers in Illinois pay $2,303 annually for full coverage — 9 percent less per year than the national average. Illinois sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to the cost of living and highway infrastructure quality, but average rates may be lower due to the state’s low fatal accident rate and relatively low population density outside of the Chicago metropolitan area.
Indiana
Indiana drivers pay an average of 36 percent less per year than the national average for full coverage car insurance. Despite ranking in the top 15 states for most uninsured motorists, Indiana likely sees cheap rates partially due to the state’s low population density.
Iowa
In Iowa, drivers spend an average of 34 percent less per year for full coverage insurance than the national average. Low vehicle maintenance costs, a low cost of living and low population density may contribute to cheap insurance costs in Iowa. In addition, Iowa drivers spend less time in traffic on their commute than drivers in most other states.
Kansas
Kansas drivers pay 3 percent more per year than the national annual average for full coverage car insurance. The state ranks in the middle of the pack for accident fatality rate, population density and number of licensed drivers – which may be why the state’s average rate for car insurance is so close to the national average.
Kentucky
Kentucky drivers typically spend 0 percent more per year on their full coverage car insurance than the national average. Average car insurance costs in the Bluegrass State may be high due to high fatality rates on state roadways and a relatively high number of uninsured drivers.
Louisiana
Louisiana’s average annual full coverage car insurance rates are sky-high, coming in at 42 percent more than the national average. Car insurance in Louisiana may be expensive because of the state’s high accident fatality rate, poorly-rated highway infrastructure and volatile weather patterns. Louisiana drivers may need to do a little more research in order to lock in a cheap rate.
Maine
Full coverage car insurance in Maine costs around 41 percent less per year than the national average. Cheap car insurance in the Pine Tree State may be due to the state’s low population density, low motorist fatality rate, few uninsured drivers and fairly cheap cost of living.
Maryland
Maryland car insurance costs are very close to the national average. In general, Maryland drivers pay 2 percent less per year than the national average for full coverage car insurance. Maryland has a poorly-rated highway system, but its rates of uninsured drivers are fairly standard, and it has a low fatal accident rate. Depending on where you live in Maryland, it could be much harder to find cheap car insurance. Minimum car insurance rates in Baltimore, for instance, are just over 52 percent more expensive than the national average.
Massachusetts
Despite Massachusetts’ high cost of living and deficient highway infrastructure, drivers in the Bay State pay an average of 34 percent less per year than the national average for full coverage car insurance. These low rates could be due to Boston’s reliable public transportation system and the fact that the state has the second-lowest percentage of uninsured drivers in the country.
Michigan
If you’re looking for car insurance in the Great Lakes State, you may have to pay a steep price. Michiganders generally pay 31 percent more per year for their full coverage car insurance than other U.S. drivers. Car insurance rates in Michigan may be especially high due to Michigan’s high proportion of uninsured drivers. The state also has more stringent car insurance coverage requirements than many other states and precludes car insurance companies from using several standard non-driving rating factors, such as credit rating and ZIP code, when calculating premiums.
Minnesota
In Minnesota, drivers typically spend about 22 percent less for car insurance per year compared to the national average. Minnesota ranks middle-of-the-road for cost of living, infrastructure quality, population density and number of licensed drivers.
Mississippi
Average Mississippi drivers pay 19 percent less than the national average for full coverage car insurance, but urban areas with high congestion may experience more expensive rates. Mississippi has the highest rate of car accident deaths per 100,000 people and the highest proportion of uninsured drivers of any state. However, the cost of living is relatively low, which may help bring down rates despite these other factors.
Missouri
Missouri’s average annual full coverage car insurance rates are 24 percent more than the national average. Although the state has a high rate of vehicle thefts and uninsured motorists, it has a highly-rated highway system and fairly low population density.
Montana
Montana residents typically pay 12 percent less per year than the average U.S. driver for their full coverage auto insurance. Montana has a low population density and low rate of uninsured motorists, which may contribute to its below-average rates.
Nebraska
In line with Nebraska’s low cost of living and low population density, the state’s drivers pay 22 percent less per year compared to the national average for full coverage car insurance.
Nevada
Nevada residents pay 39 percent more per year on average for their full coverage car insurance than the average U.S. driver. These high rates could be due in part to Nevada’s high vehicle theft rate, especially around Las Vegas.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire drivers typically pay significantly less for their car insurance than the average American. Despite not having minimum car insurance requirements, average New Hampshire drivers pay nearly 36 percent less than the average American for a full coverage policy. Low population density, low vehicle theft rates and a low fatal accident rate likely all contribute to these cheap average rates.
New Jersey
Drivers in the Garden State experience high rates of traffic congestion, especially around Newark. Despite this, New Jersey drivers pay 0 percent more, on average, than the national average for full coverage car insurance. However, minimum coverage rates could increase in the near future. In 2022, the New Jersey legislature passed new laws raising minimum insurance requirements. The new requirements will be rolled out in two phases: at the beginning of 2023 and beginning of 2026, and drivers who opt for minimum coverage car insurance could see their rates increase by $99 to $200 per year.
New Mexico
New Mexico drivers pay around 13 percent less for their full coverage car insurance per year than the national average. New Mexico has a comparatively low cost of living compared to many states and low population density, which could both contribute to the lower-than-average cost of car insurance in the state.
New York
With the highest average cost for minimum coverage car insurance in the nation, New York drivers typically pay significantly more for car insurance than the average U.S. driver. And New York minimum car insurance could get even more expensive, due to new state requirements. Beginning August 2023, New York auto insurance providers are required to include spousal liability coverage in all policies unless the policyholder declines it in writing.
The state’s average full coverage premium of $3,833 may be largely due to the high number of fraudulent insurance claims made each year, in addition to its over 12 million registered vehicles and high population density.
North Carolina
North Carolinians typically pay 33 percent less per year for full coverage car insurance than the national average — $1,708 vs. $2,542, respectively. In the capital city of Raleigh, car insurance is even cheaper at $1,657 for full coverage. North Carolina’s high-ranking highway system, mild weather and fairly low cost of living could contribute to these lower-than-average rates.
North Dakota
According to the Reason Foundation study, North Dakota’s highway infrastructure ranks ninth-best in the country. North Dakota drivers typically pay 36 percent less annually for full coverage car insurance than the average American driver. In addition to the state’s great highways, these cheap rates may be attributed to low instances of fatal crashes, low population density and a low number of licensed drivers.
Ohio
Ohio is one of the cheapest states for full coverage car insurance on average, with drivers paying $1,498 per year. The lower average cost of coverage may in part be due to Ohio’s mix of rural and suburban roads, helping to break up what may otherwise be a heavy concentration of traffic.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma drivers pay an average full coverage insurance rate very close to the national average. This rate is in line with the state’s low population density and low cost of living, but poor rural road conditions and a high accident fatality rate may keep average rates from being lower.
Oregon
Despite Oregon’s high cost of living, drivers in the state pay 27 percent less per year than the national average for full coverage car insurance. On average, full coverage here costs $1,846 per year and minimum coverage costs $756. Relatively affordable insurance rates in the Beaver State could be due to its low population density, mild weather and well-kept rural and urban roads.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania drivers pay an average of 10 percent more per year for full coverage car insurance than the average U.S. driver. Pennsylvania’s high population density drive average rates up, but its low rate of accident fatalities and uninsured drivers balance it out. Most Pennsylvania drivers adhere to the state’s insurance laws, as it has the sixth-lowest recorded number of uninsured drivers.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island residents pay an average of $2,682 per year for full coverage car insurance. This below-average rate is likely due to the state’s low traffic fatality rate and low crime rates. However, the state has a poorly-rated highway infrastructure system and high rate of uninsured drivers, which may prevent rates from being even lower.
South Carolina
South Carolina motorists pay an average full coverage premium that is 26 percent less than average U.S. drivers. South Carolina’s low cost of living, low population density and mild weather may contribute to affordable average car insurance rates in the Palmetto State.
South Dakota
Drivers in the Mount Rushmore State spend 23 percent less than the national average for full coverage car insurance. These low rates may be attributed to a low population density and a low number of uninsured drivers.
Tennessee
Tennessee drivers typically pay around 29 percent less per year for full coverage auto insurance than the average American. Although the Volunteer State has the third-highest proportion of uninsured drivers, it’s ranked third in terms of highway performance and has a fairly low population density, which may bring rates down.
Texas
Texas drivers pay average full coverage rates 3 percent more than the national average. While the state claims average rankings in cost of living and highway performance, Texas has a high number of annual vehicle thefts and the metropolitan areas of Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin frequently experience severe traffic congestion. Because of this, finding cheap car insurance in those areas could be a challenge.
Utah
Drivers in the Beehive State pay an average of 25 percent less per year for full coverage car insurance than drivers in the rest of the country. Utah has a low crime rate and a low number of fatal crashes each year – both factors which may contribute to lower average auto insurance premiums in the state.
Vermont
Vermont drivers pay some of the lowest average car insurance rates in the country with an average full coverage premium of $1,347 per year. Vermont has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, relatively few fatal crashes and a low number of licensed drivers. These factors may contribute to cheaper average car insurance costs in the state.
Virginia
Virginia residents spend an average of 23 percent less per year on full coverage car insurance than other drivers in the U.S. Virginia has a very low fatal accident rate and highly-rated highway infrastructure, but an average number of uninsured motorists may keep rates from being lower.
Washington
Despite the state’s high cost of living, Washington residents spend almost 37 percent less per year on full coverage car insurance than the national average. Washington experiences relatively few fatal crashes each year compared to other states. In addition, the state has low population density and mild weather patterns, which could contribute to relatively affordable car insurance in the state.
Washington, D.C.
The average annual cost of full coverage car insurance in Washington, D.C. is 4 percent less expensive than the national average. The nation’s capital has a population density around 10 times higher than any state, which contributes to congestion and potential car accidents. On the other hand, the small size of Washington, D.C. means widespread access to some form of public transportation.
West Virginia
West Virginia residents typically spend 27 percent less per year on their full coverage car insurance than the national average. West Virginians may spend less on their car insurance due to the state’s low crime rate, low cost of living and low number of licensed drivers.
Wisconsin
On average, Wisconsin drivers spend just $1,726 on full coverage car insurance, which is 32 percent less than the nationwide average. Wisconsin has one of the lowest population densities in the country. The state also has a low crime rate and a low cost of living. Together, these factors may account for lower-than-average premiums in the Badger State.
Wyoming
Wyoming has a very low population density and low number of licensed drivers but a high accident fatality rate. These factors likely contribute to the state’s average full coverage premium of $1,582 per year.
|State
|Minimum liability coverage limits (in thousands)
|Alabama
|25/50/25
|Alaska
|50/100/25
|Arizona
|25/50/15
|Arkansas
|25/50/25
|California
|15/30/5
|Colorado
|25/50/15
|Connecticut
|25/50/25
|Delaware
|25/50/10
|Florida
|10/20/10
|Georgia
|25/50/25
|Hawaii
|20/40/10
|Idaho
|25/50/15
|Illinois
|25/50/20
|Indiana
|25/50/25
|Iowa
|20/40/15
|Kansas
|25/50/25
|Kentucky
|25/50/25
|Louisiana
|15/30/25
|Maine
|50/100/25
|Maryland
|30/60/15
|Massachusetts
|20/40/5
|Michigan
|50/100/10
|Minnesota
|30/60/10
|Mississippi
|25/50/25
|Missouri
|25/50/25
|Montana
|25/50/20
|Nebraska
|25/50/25
|Nevada
|25/50/20
|New Hampshire
|25/50/25
|New Jersey
|25/50/25
|New Mexico
|25/50/10
|New York
|25/50/10
|North Carolina
|30/60/25
|North Dakota
|25/50/25
|Ohio
|25/50/25
|Oklahoma
|25/50/25
|Oregon
|25/50/20
|Pennsylvania
|15/30/5
|Rhode Island
|25/50/25
|South Carolina
|25/50/25
|South Dakota
|25/50/25
|Tennessee
|25/50/25
|Texas
|30/60/25
|Utah
|25/65/15
|Vermont
|25/50/10
|Virginia
|30/60/20
|Washington
|25/50/10
|Washington, D.C.
|25/50/10
|West Virginia
|25/50/25
|Wisconsin
|25/50/10
|Wyoming
|25/50/20
*Based on min coverage policies for 2024.
|State
|Avg. annual cost of full coverage
|Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,191
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$539
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,330
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$542
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,556
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$829
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,186
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$453
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,701
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$650
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,605
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$579
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,122
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$791
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,613
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$983
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,941
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$1,307
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,609
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$813
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,655
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$415
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,416
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$341
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,303
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$679
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,630
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$421
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,680
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$316
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,619
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$622
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,540
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$761
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,609
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$942
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,497
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$390
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,491
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$982
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,683
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$410
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,336
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$1,191
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,982
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$637
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,049
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$513
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,164
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$811
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,235
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$379
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,984
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$514
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,535
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$1,129
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,625
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$414
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,547
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$1,028
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,204
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$520
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$3,833
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$1,654
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,708
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$490
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,619
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$358
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,498
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$399
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,536
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$504
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,846
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$756
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,790
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$521
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,682
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$799
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,872
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$646
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,946
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$334
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,806
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$464
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,613
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$691
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,916
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$691
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,347
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$311
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,960
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$657
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,613
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$552
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,858
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$484
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,726
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$422
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$1,582
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$270
|
Avg. annual cost of full coverage
$2,430
|
Avg. annual cost of minimum coverage
$754
No-fault states
Another factor that impacts auto insurance rates by state is how insurance payouts are handled after an accident. Some states are considered no-fault states, while others are at-fault states, or tort states. Contrary to what some believe, living in a no-fault state does not mean that no one is considered at fault in an accident. No-fault refers to how your or the other driver’s car insurance kicks in when there is an accident, specifically related to medical expenses.
Below is a list of the 12 no-fault states:
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Dakota
- Pennsylvania
- Utah
In a no-fault state, each party must typically first file a claim with their own car insurance to help cover any medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who caused the crash. Drivers in a no-fault state are typically required to carry a certain amount of personal injury protection (PIP) to help cover these medical costs.
No-fault states can still determine liability after an accident and the responsible party could be liable for property damage and medical expenses that exceed a certain threshold, depending on the state. In at-fault, or tort, states, the driver responsible for the crash (or their car insurance company) compensates the other driver for their losses, including bodily injury and property damage, and the not-at-fault driver is not required to file a claim for their medical expenses with their own auto insurer.
PIP coverage does not include coverage for property damage. While no-fault states typically require that drivers carry a certain level of PIP coverage to help pay for their medical expenses, the same does not usually apply for property damage. Instead, property damage from a car accident in most no-fault states is handled similarly to property damage in at-fault states, where the at-fault driver’s insurance is responsible for covering any property damage. Michigan is the exception, as its department of insurance requires drivers to carry property protection insurance with a coverage limit of $1 million to cover any property damaged by a driver in a car accident.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.