Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Hawaii for 2024
According to our analysis, USAA and Geico offer some of the lowest average rates for car insurance in Hawaii
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Hawaii
The price you pay for car insurance in Hawaii can be influenced by various factors such as your driving record, chosen coverage levels and even where you reside in the state. Interestingly, Hawaii stands apart from many states as it prohibits insurance providers from factoring in age, credit history or gender when determining your premiums.
On average, Hawaiians pay approximately $1,275 annually for full coverage car insurance and about $344 for minimum coverage. To help you navigate the best options available, we've analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services in order to discover the cheapest car insurance companies Hawaii has to offer.
While USAA offers the most affordable average premiums across all driver profiles we've looked at in Hawaii, it caters specifically to active-duty military personnel, veterans and immediate family members. For those who aren’t eligible for USAA, we’ve highlighted additional insurance providers that offer competitive average rates for drivers across all categories.
Key takeaways
Cheapest car insurance in Hawaii for minimum coverage
For many Hawaiians, opting for liability-only or minimum coverage can be a budget-conscious choice. However, it's essential to recognize the trade-offs involved in such a decision. Minimum coverage primarily focuses on satisfying the state's basic insurance requirements and may not provide financial protection for all potential incidents. In Hawaii, if you're scouting for the most affordable option, USAA emerges as the front-runner for liability-only and minimum coverage. However, USAA only serves active-duty military, veterans and select family members. Here are some alternative choices for individuals that fall outside of that category.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$23
|
$277
|
- $67
|
$25
|
$294
|
- $50
|
$30
|
$357
|
+ $13
|
Island Insurance
|
$30
|
$363
|
+ $19
|
$38
|
$452
|
+ $108
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
*Based on policies with minimum coverage for 2023
Minimum coverage requirements for Hawaii drivers
A minimum amount of car insurance coverage is legally required of all Hawaii drivers in the amounts specified below:
- $20,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per person
- $40,000 bodily injury liability coverage per accident
- $10,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage must be offered by insurers, but can be declined in writing by the policyholder. In addition, Hawaii is a no-fault state, which means drivers are required to carry at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). PIP insurance covers medical bills, lost wages and other reasonable healthcare expenses for each driver and their passengers after an accident, regardless of which driver was responsible.
Drivers in Hawaii who purchase minimum coverage insurance typically pay the lowest rates, but this type of coverage offers the least financial protection. Most insurance experts recommend that you purchase more than the minimum amount required to better protect yourself financially in the event of an accident. If you have a loan on your vehicle or lease, your lender will likely require you to purchase full coverage car insurance to protect their investment in your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Hawaii for full coverage
Navigating the lush landscapes of Hawaii, many drivers opt for full coverage to ensure complete peace of mind. Full coverage car insurance includes both comprehensive and collision coverage. What that means is that it not only meets the state's mandatory requirements, but also covers damage to your own vehicle due to an accident or unforeseen events like theft or natural disasters. For those in the Aloha State seeking the most cost-effective full coverage option, Geico stands out. It offers average rates below the state's already-low average rates, making it a compelling choice for Hawaiians looking to balance cost and comprehensive protection.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$92
|
$1,100
|
- $175
|
$100
|
$1,194
|
- $81
|
$100
|
$1,202
|
- $73
|
$117
|
$1,405
|
+ $130
|
Island Insurance
|
$131
|
$1,568
|
+ $293
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
*Based on policies with full coverage for 2023
Cheapest car insurance in Hawaii for drivers with prior incidents
Driving incidents, whether they're minor fender benders or more significant accidents, can invariably hike up insurance premiums. In Hawaii, as with many states, a tarnished driving record often translates to heftier car insurance rates. The logic behind this is simple: past behavior can be an indicator of future risk. Drivers with prior incidents are frequently viewed by insurers as higher risk, which can lead to increased premiums. For Hawaiians who find themselves in this situation, it's crucial to shop around and find providers who offer competitive rates even with a less-than-perfect driving record.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: USAA
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Hawaii with a speeding ticket: USAA
Getting a speeding ticket can seem like little more than a minor inconvenience, but it is likely to affect your car insurance rates in Hawaii for at least a couple of years. Car insurance companies see speeding as an indication that you may be more likely to file a claim and often charge more for the increased risk. Typically, the surcharge for having a speeding ticket conviction on your record lasts for three to five years. Based on our research, these are the five cheapest companies for car insurance, on average, after you’ve gotten a speeding ticket.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$294
|$1,251
|Geico
|$307
|$1,146
|Island Insurance
|$395
|$1,700
|State Farm
|$419
|$1,408
|Farmers
|$549
|$1,772
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Hawaii with an at-fault accident: USAA
Causing an accident can cause your car insurance premiums to rise fairly significantly because insurance companies see you as an increased risk for filing future claims. Some car insurance companies allow you to purchase accident forgiveness endorsements, meaning your first at-fault accident won’t cause your premium to rise as long as it meets certain criteria, so you may want to see if your company offers this as an option. If you don’t have accident forgiveness, however, it is still possible to find affordable insurance. Based on our research into average rates, here are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Hawaii if you’ve caused an accident.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$353
|$1,483
|Geico
|$406
|$1,482
|State Farm
|$474
|$1,566
|Island Insurance
|$488
|$2,097
|Allstate
|$684
|$2,035
Cheapest car insurance in Hawaii for high-risk drivers: USAA
High-risk drivers are those that have committed several lesser traffic violations, like speeding tickets, or who have been convicted of something more serious, like a DUI. In general, DUIs are seen as the most severe high-risk infraction. Insurance companies charge high-risk drivers significantly more than others to offset their increased risk for filing claims. In some cases, insurers may refuse to cover high-risk drivers or drivers with DUIs. On average, these are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Hawaii if you’ve been convicted of a DUI. Note that the cheapest list is ranked by minimum coverage; Island and Farmers’ average full coverage rates are extremely high compared to the state’s overall average rates.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$560
|$2,444
|Geico
|$1,487
|$5,102
|Allstate
|$2,053
|$3,629
|Island Insurance
|$3,199
|$13,441
|Farmers
|$4,985
|$15,529
Bankrate’s take: It's important to recognize that not every insurance provider, even those we've listed, will offer coverage to all drivers with DUIs. A DUI often indicates a higher risk in the eyes of insurers. Some companies might decline coverage due to concerns about potential future claims. If you've been convicted of a DUI, you should research and perhaps turn to insurers specializing in high-risk drivers. Engaging in defensive driving courses or rehabilitation programs might bolster your chances of getting coverage. Additionally, many states have SR-22 requirements for those with DUIs. This certificate verifies that a driver has the state's required liability insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Hawaii
In most states, age plays a significant role in determining car insurance premiums, with young drivers often facing considerably higher rates due to their perceived inexperience and increased risk. However, Hawaii stands out as an exception. The Aloha State has unique regulations that prohibit insurance companies from using age or driving experience as factors when pricing car insurance. This means young drivers in Hawaii have an advantage and are often able to secure car insurance at more affordable rates compared to their counterparts in other states. Still, it's essential for young drivers to shop around and compare quotes to ensure they get the best deal.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: USAA
Cheapest Hawaii car insurance for insuring a teen driver: USAA
In Hawaii, the challenge isn't necessarily about finding affordable rates for teen drivers due to the state's unique regulations. Instead, it's about capitalizing on available discounts to get the best value. For parents curious about insuring their soon-to-be teen driver, there's more good news. Many insurers reward responsible teenage students with discounts. Whether it's maintaining good grades or completing a driver's education course, there are usually avenues to further reduce premiums. Always inquire about student and teen-specific discounts when exploring insurance options for your young driver in Hawaii.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$291
|$1,252
|Geico
|$318
|$1,179
|State Farm
|$356
|$1,202
|Island Insurance
|$363
|$1,568
|Allstate
|$459
|$1,382
Bankrate’s take: When assessing rates for adding a teen driver to an insurance policy, our methodology focuses on examining average premiums for families with a 16-year-old driver on their married parents' full coverage policy. It's essential to understand the reasoning behind higher insurance costs for teen drivers. Insurers often perceive teenagers as higher risk due to their limited driving experience, which statistically leads to a higher probability of accidents. This increased likelihood of incidents, combined with the fact that accidents involving young drivers can sometimes be severe, results in higher insurance premiums. However, Hawaii's unique regulations regarding age and driving experience provide some relief to parents insuring their teen drivers.
Cheapest Hawaii car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
In Hawaii, while unique regulations prevent insurers from considering age and driving experience, a speeding ticket can still affect the insurance premiums for a teen driver. USAA emerges as the most affordable option for teens with a speeding ticket on their record, offering rates that cater to this specific driver profile while ensuring optimal coverage. If your teen doesn’t qualify for USAA, you may want to consider Geico; its average minimum coverage rates are only slightly higher than USAA and its average full coverage rates are actually cheaper.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$320
|$1,363
|Geico
|$331
|$1,226
|Island Insurance
|$395
|$1,700
|State Farm
|$419
|$1,408
|Allstate
|$658
|$1,950
Cheapest Hawaii car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
Having an at-fault accident on a teen's driving record can notably impact their insurance rates. For teens that qualify, USAA offers very reasonable average car insurance rates for teens with a speeding ticket conviction. For those that don’t qualify, Geico offers equally reasonable average rates and its full coverage is even cheaper than USAA on average.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$383
|$1,618
|Geico
|$406
|$1,482
|State Farm
|$474
|$1,566
|Island Insurance
|$488
|$2,097
|Allstate
|$703
|$2,109
Bankrate’s take: Hawaii operates under the "no-fault" insurance system, meaning that for injuries sustained in an accident, each driver's insurance will cover their own and their passengers' medical bills and lost wages up to their personal injury protection (PIP) limit, regardless of who caused the accident. The "no-fault" rule pertains solely to injuries and not to damages to vehicles or property; hence, the driver who caused the accident is held liable for any vehicular or property damages. It's important to note that the option to sue or be sued due to a car accident in Hawaii only comes into play in the event of severe injuries.
Cheapest Hawaii car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: USAA
In Hawaii, like all states, a DUI charge significantly affects the cost of car insurance. Hawaii teens get a bit of a break compared to other states since age is not allowed to be used as a factor by insurers. USAA is by far the cheapest on average for a 21-year-old with a DUI conviction, but those who don’t qualify may want to consider Geico.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$560
|$2,444
|Geico
|$1,487
|$5,102
|Island Insurance
|$2,053
|$3,629
|Allstate
|$3,199
|$13,441
|Farmers
|$4,985
|$15,529
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Hawaii
Hawaii's diverse landscape and culture are reflected across its various cities, each with its unique driving conditions and factors influencing car insurance rates. While the state has overarching regulations that determine insurance premiums, there can still be variations at the city level due to factors like population density, crime rates and frequency of accidents. The following tables showcase the cheapest car insurance options in some of Hawaii's largest cities and provide an overall comparison for those seeking the best rates based on their location.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Honolulu
|$349
|USAA
|$277
|Pearl City
|$347
|USAA
|$277
|Hilo
|$340
|USAA
|$277
|Kailua
|$340
|USAA
|$277
|Waipahu
|$350
|USAA
|$277
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Lanai City
|$309
|USAA
|$277
|Haiku
|$325
|USAA
|$277
|Hana
|$325
|USAA
|$277
|Hoolehua
|$325
|USAA
|$277
|Kahului
|$325
|USAA
|$277
Car insurance discounts in Hawaii
Finding discounts that you are eligible for may be one of the simplest ways to maintain cheap auto insurance Hawaii. Most insurers offer auto insurance discounts, although Hawaii car insurance savings opportunities will vary between companies.
- Young driver discounts: Some insurers offer discounts for young drivers that earn good grades in high school or college.
- Safe driver discounts: Maintaining a clean driving record for several years can lead to a discount with many insurers.
- Safety device discounts: Having safety devices in your vehicle that reduce the odds of injury, theft or accident may net you a discount with your insurer.
- Telematics-based discounts: Most insurers offer discounts if you are willing to allow them to monitor your driving through a telematics device or app.
- Pay in full discounts: Many insurers will offer you a discount if you pay your premium all at once.
- Claims-free discounts: Sometimes, insurers will offer a discount to drivers that have gone a prespecified amount of time without having a claim filed on their policy.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.