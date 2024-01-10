Brokerage reviews 2024

Firstrade

4.5 Bankrate Score

TD Ameritrade

4.5 Bankrate Score

WellsTrade

3.0 Bankrate Score

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

3.0 Bankrate Score

Interactive Brokers

5.0 Bankrate Score

E*Trade

4.5 Bankrate Score

Ally Invest

4.5 Bankrate Score

Merrill Edge

4.5 Bankrate Score

Fidelity

5.0 Bankrate Score

Charles Schwab

5.0 Bankrate Score

Webull

4.5 Bankrate Score

Robinhood

4.0 Bankrate Score

Vanguard

3.5 Bankrate Score

TradeStation

4.0 Bankrate Score

SoFi Active Investing

4.0 Bankrate Score

moomoo

3.5 Bankrate Score

Zacks Trade

3.5 Bankrate Score

Lightspeed

3.0 Bankrate Score

tastytrade

4.0 Bankrate Score

Review methodology

Bankrate evaluates brokers and robo-advisors on factors that matter to individual investors, including commissions, account fees, available securities, trading platforms, research and many more. After weighting these objective measures according to their importance, we then systematically score the brokers and robo-advisors and scale the data to ensure that you are seeing the top options among a field of high-quality companies. Read our full methodology.

