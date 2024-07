Student loan refinance calculator

Refinancing your student loans could save you thousands of dollars worth of interest, make your payments more manageable or both. That said, refinancing isn’t the right move for everyone. If you’re unsure as to whether refinancing is the best choice for you, Bankrate’s student loan refinance calculator can help you figure this out.

How to decide whether refinancing a student loan is right for you

Refinancing can be a great way to save money on interest on your student loans or make your payments more affordable by choosing a longer term. However, refinancing isn’t for everyone. Evaluate the factors below to determine whether it’s the right move for you.

How our calculator works

Our Student Loan Refinance Calculator can help you determine whether now it’s a good time to refinance your student loans. But first, you’ll need to gather some information to ensure you get the most accurate results, including:

Your current student loan balance.

How many years of repayment you’ve got left.

Your loan’s interest rate.

If you don’t know where your master promissory note is (aka the legal document that has the details of your loan), you can find this information by logging into your student loan account on your lender’s website or by contacting customer service.

Once you have these numbers down, you’ll be able to see what your potential monthly payment would look like with a lower interest rate and/or a different repayment term, in addition to any lifetime savings on interest.