Student loan refinance calculator

Before applying, check your credit report, which you can do for free through AnnualCreditReport.com. Check to see if you have any negative marks and if they are actually yours. You can report fraud or remove negative marks by contacting the major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Use this time to build up your credit score as much as possible. If you have old debt, try to pay it off or catch up as much as you can. The higher your credit score, the easier it will be to qualify for refinancing and secure the best terms and interest rate.