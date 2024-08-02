Mortgages
Mortgage basics
How to get the best mortgage rate
Mortgages
With interest rates rising, shopping around is more important than ever.
First-time homebuyer guide
Mortgages
Being a novice often feels like a nuisance. However, there are actually perks to being a first-timer.
5 types of mortgage loans for homebuyers
Mortgages
A comprehensive list to help you find the right financing tool for your dream home.
Explore our series
- The Mortgage Process
- Guide to Comparing Mortgage Lenders
- Applying for a Mortgage
Not all lenders are alike. Here’s how to distinguish them, and why it matters for your mortgage.
Yes, shopping around can make a difference and save you thousands.
By comparing mortgage offers, you can potentially save thousands.
Think of it as mortgage preapproval lite. Easier to get, but less useful too.
They sound similar, but only one assures home sellers you’re a serious buyer.
If you’re serious about buying a home, it’s the first thing you should do.
It’s a mouthful that actually has a simple meaning: the creation of your loan.
You have to know all the questions to give the right answers.
What to expect from start to finish when lenders evaluate you for a home loan.
Probably not. Here are all the pros and cons to consider.
Bankrate’s Greg McBride and others weigh in on what to expect for mortgage rates in August 2024 and beyond.
It’s the 21st century way. But is it the right way for you? Here’s everything to consider.
The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates in September. Will it be enough to entice homebuyers?
Doubtful — but homebuyers should know the pros and cons of prequalification anyway.
This is the week that was in mortgage rates across the U.S.
The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Borrowers with poor credit can still nail down home loan refinancing. Here’s how.
Here’s how to refinance a car loan and save.
You pay a lump sum now to cut future monthly payments. But there are drawbacks.
Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best 203(k) rehab mortgage lenders.
Here are some of the best bad credit mortgage lenders in 2024.
OK with doing your loan digitally? These mortgage companies are the tops.
Here are some of the best mortgage refinance lenders in 2024.
Bankrate’s guide to finding the best reverse mortgage lender for you
A current or veteran military person? Here are the top VA lenders for you.
Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best construction loan lenders.
Discount real estate brokers cut their commissions. Do they axe services too?
If you’re behind on your mortgage, a Flex Modification might be able to help.
Here are strategies for avoiding foreclosure if you have trouble making house payments.
Even if you owe more than your home is worth, there are options to refinance.
Borrowers can request forbearance when there’s a change in their financial situation.
It’s the first step on the road to losing your home. So avoid it.
Although used interchangeably, deferment isn’t the same as forbearance.
It’s not the end if you miss just one. But don’t make a habit of it.