Mortgages

Compare mortgage rates locally, evaluate lenders, and utilize our calculators to determine affordable home prices. Access expert guidance and updates.

Mortgage Rates Up
Mortgage rates
Mortgage Calculator
Mortgage calculator
Mortgage 30 Year
30-year mortgage rates
Calculator
Amortization calculator
Rates Down
Refinance rates

Mortgage basics

A house

How to get the best mortgage rate

Mortgages
With interest rates rising, shopping around is more important than ever.
By Taylor Freitas
Family moving into home

First-time homebuyer guide

Mortgages
Being a novice often feels like a nuisance. However, there are actually perks to being a first-timer.
By TJ Porter

5 types of mortgage loans for homebuyers

Mortgages
A comprehensive list to help you find the right financing tool for your dream home.
By Andrew Dehan

Reviews & tools

All mortgage reviews
Mortgage Percent
Interest-only mortgage calculator
Loan Home Improvement
How much house can you afford?
Debt
Debt-to-income ratio calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Mortgage refinance calculator
Explore our series
  • The Mortgage Process
  • Guide to Comparing Mortgage Lenders
  • Applying for a Mortgage
Illustrated collage featuring a house with clouds above

What is a mortgage?

A primer on how these home loans work, including the lingo you need to know.
A happy family jumping in a kitchen

How to get a mortgage

Follow these 10 steps to nail the loan and make buying that home a reality.

Placeholder image

Compare current mortgage rates for today

What are mortgage lenders?

Types of mortgage lenders and how to choose

Not all lenders are alike. Here’s how to distinguish them, and why it matters for your mortgage.
Would-be homebuyers

How to choose a mortgage lender: 6 tips

Getting a good loan starts with choosing the right lender.
Grandfather and grandson on computer

How many mortgage lenders should I apply to?

Yes, shopping around can make a difference and save you thousands.
Image of houses on a sunny day

Best mortgage lenders of August 2024

Here are the best mortgage lenders for April 2024.
Image of a couple shaking hands with a realtor handing them keys with illustrated graphic features

The best home loan: how to shop for and compare mortgage offers

By comparing mortgage offers, you can potentially save thousands.
Placeholder image

Compare mortgage rates today

Three people reviewing a laptop together

Mortgage prequalification: What it is and how to get it

Think of it as mortgage preapproval lite. Easier to get, but less useful too.
Woman filling out application

Prequalified vs. preapproved: What’s the difference?

They sound similar, but only one assures home sellers you’re a serious buyer.
Collage featuring a house with a large approval stamp next to it

How to get preapproved for a mortgage

If you’re serious about buying a home, it’s the first thing you should do.
A couple in their new home

What is mortgage loan origination?

It’s a mouthful that actually has a simple meaning: the creation of your loan.
A home on a corner lot

Mortgage application: What’s included and how to prepare

You have to know all the questions to give the right answers.
Illustrated collage featuring two people reviewing their finances

Understanding the mortgage underwriting process

What to expect from start to finish when lenders evaluate you for a home loan.
Placeholder image

Apply for your mortgage loan today

News highlights

The latest

Family standing near car on driveway outside house

Should you use a home equity loan to pay off an auto loan?

Probably not. Here are all the pros and cons to consider.
Aug 02, 2024
A house on a sunny day

Mortgage rate forecast August 2024

Bankrate’s Greg McBride and others weigh in on what to expect for mortgage rates in August 2024 and beyond.
Aug 01, 2024

Mortgage rates stay below 7% amid rate cut optimism

This is the week that was in mortgage rates across the U.S.
Jul 31, 2024
Illustrated graphic featuring a woman looking over paperwork

Should you apply for a mortgage online?

It’s the 21st century way. But is it the right way for you? Here’s everything to consider.
Jul 31, 2024

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?

The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Jul 31, 2024
Portrait of a happy woman smiling outdoors and looking thoughtful

More than half of homeowners want mortgage rates under 6%. Will a Fed cut help?

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates in September. Will it be enough to entice homebuyers?
Jul 31, 2024
A single-family home with bungalow-style entrance

Does mortgage prequalification affect your credit score?

Doubtful — but homebuyers should know the pros and cons of prequalification anyway.
Jul 30, 2024
Mortgage rates stay below 7% amid rate cut optimism

This is the week that was in mortgage rates across the U.S.
Jul 31, 2024

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?

The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Jul 31, 2024

How do discount real estate brokers work?

Discount real estate brokers cut their commissions. Do they axe services too?
Jul 29, 2024
Mortgage refinance options for bad credit

8 ways to refinance a mortgage with bad credit

Borrowers with poor credit can still nail down home loan refinancing. Here’s how.
Jul 26, 2024

How to refinance your car loan and save in 6 simple steps

Here’s how to refinance a car loan and save.
Jul 25, 2024
Image of a house

Mortgage recasting: What it is and how it works

You pay a lump sum now to cut future monthly payments. But there are drawbacks.
Jul 24, 2024

Best mortgage lenders for bad credit in 2024

Here are some of the best bad credit mortgage lenders in 2024.
Jul 19, 2024
Best FHA 203(k) rehab mortgage lenders in 2024

Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best 203(k) rehab mortgage lenders.
Jul 30, 2024

Best mortgage lenders for bad credit in 2024

Here are some of the best bad credit mortgage lenders in 2024.
Jul 19, 2024

Best online mortgage lenders in 2024

OK with doing your loan digitally? These mortgage companies are the tops.
Jul 16, 2024

Best mortgage refinance lenders in 2024

Here are some of the best mortgage refinance lenders in 2024.
Jul 16, 2024
Illustrated image featuring a house

Best reverse mortgage lenders in 2024

Bankrate’s guide to finding the best reverse mortgage lender for you
Jul 15, 2024

Best VA loan lenders in 2024

A current or veteran military person? Here are the top VA lenders for you.
May 01, 2024

Best construction loan lenders in 2024

Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best construction loan lenders.
Jan 08, 2024

How do discount real estate brokers work?

Discount real estate brokers cut their commissions. Do they axe services too?
Jul 29, 2024
The exterior of a two-story single-family home with attached garage and driveway

Flex Modification Program (FMP): Everything you need to know

If you’re behind on your mortgage, a Flex Modification might be able to help.
Jul 17, 2024
Foreclosed home

How to stop foreclosure

Here are strategies for avoiding foreclosure if you have trouble making house payments.
Jul 12, 2024
Couple reviewing bills, managing finances

How to refinance an underwater mortgage

Even if you owe more than your home is worth, there are options to refinance.
Jul 08, 2024

What is a forbearance agreement?

Borrowers can request forbearance when there’s a change in their financial situation.
Jun 06, 2024
A single-story home with yard and driveway

Preforeclosure: What it is and how it works

It’s the first step on the road to losing your home. So avoid it.
Jun 05, 2024
Senior couple payings bills inside home

Mortgage deferment: What it is and how it differs from forbearance

Although used interchangeably, deferment isn’t the same as forbearance.
May 28, 2024
A neighborhood of single-family homes in Nevada.

Missing mortgage payments: How many can I miss before foreclosure?

It’s not the end if you miss just one. But don’t make a habit of it.
May 28, 2024