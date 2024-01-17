Best savings accounts for January 2024

A savings account can be a great place to set aside money that you’re saving and want to earn a competitive APY on, even if you aren’t sure on the time horizon for the money.

Current savings trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.63% APY
National average
0.62% APY

Best savings accounts and rates for January 2024

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

UFB Direct

UFB Direct_logo
5.0

Overview

UFB Direct is known for its high-yield savings account and money market account. Both the UFB Secure Savings account and UFB Secure Money Market account have very competitive yields. One of the differences is that the UFB Secure Savings account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
Read Bankrate's Expert UFB Direct Review
Invest Rate
5.25% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Popular Direct

Popular Direct_logo
4.9

Overview

Popular Direct is known for having some of the highest savings yields and much higher minimum deposit requirements than most other online banks. A Popular Direct Select Savings account is opened through Popular Bank. You’ll need to deposit at least $100 to open the account, but there’s no monthly maintenance fee.  Popular Direct also offers mobile deposit.
Read Bankrate's Expert Popular Direct Review
Invest Rate
5.20% APY
Loan
$100 min. balance for APY

CIT Bank

CIT Bank_logo
4.5

Overview

CIT Bank is known for offering multiple savings accounts. CIT Bank’s Savings Connect account can be opened with just $100. The bank offers a competitive APY and doesn’t charge a monthly service fee for this account. It also has a Savings Builder account, a checking account, a money market account and CDs.
Read Bankrate's Expert CIT Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.05% APY
Loan
$5,000 min. balance for APY

Synchrony Bank

Synchrony Bank_logo
5.0

Overview

Synchrony Bank is known for having pretty much every type of bank account, except for a checking account. Synchrony Bank’s High Yield Savings account earns a competitive yield, and it has ATM access. The ATM access and $5 worth of ATM refunds per month are nice features for an online bank. Synchrony Bank’s savings account doesn’t have monthly fees, and you don’t need a minimum opening deposit.
Read Bankrate's Expert Synchrony Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.75% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs_logo
4.7

Overview

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is known for offering a competitive APY on its high-yield savings account and CDs. Its high-yield savings account doesn’t require a minimum deposit to open, and there isn’t a minimum to earn the competitive APY. There are no monthly fees with the Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account.
Read Bankrate's Expert Marcus by Goldman Sachs Review
Invest Rate
4.50% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Citizens Access

Citizens Access_logo
4.9

Overview

Citizens Access is known for being the online bank division of Citizens Bank. Citizens Access offers a high-yield online savings account and CDs with terms between six months and five years. The online savings account doesn’t have a maintenance fee, and you only need 1 cent to open an account. Currently, all balances receive the bank’s competitive APY.
Read Bankrate's Expert Citizens Access Review
Invest Rate
4.50% APY
Loan
$1 min. balance for APY

Ally Bank

Ally Bank_logo
4.4

Overview

Ally Bank’s Online Savings Account is known for offering a consistently competitive APY. Ally Bank also doesn’t require an opening deposit, and the bank doesn’t have monthly service fees. Ally Bank also has 24/7 live customer care available. Ally Bank offers pretty much any deposit product that exists.
Read Bankrate's Expert Ally Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.35% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Barclays Bank

Barclays Bank_logo
4.4

Overview

Barclays is known for its credit cards. But it’s also a bank where you can earn a competitive yield with its Online Savings Account. You don’t need to make a minimum opening deposit, and it doesn’t charge a monthly service fee. Products from Barclays are only available online in the U.S.
Read Bankrate's Expert Barclays Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.35% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Capital One

Capital One_logo
4.4

Overview

Capital One is known for having competitive yields on its savings accounts and CDs. It’s also known for its credit cards, and it offers a checking account. For saving, the Capital One 360 Performance Savings Account earns a competitive yield. It doesn’t have a monthly service fee, and you won’t need a minimum deposit to open this account. Capital One is one of the top 10 largest banks in the U.S.
Read Bankrate's Expert Capital One Review
Invest Rate
4.35% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Discover Bank

Discover Bank_logo
4.4

Overview

Discover is best known for its credit cards, but it also offers a savings account, money market account and CDs. The Discover Bank Online Savings Account doesn’t have a minimum deposit requirement or a monthly service fee. Discover’s Online Savings Account also doesn’t have a non-sufficient funds fee, doesn’t charge for official checks and doesn’t have a fee for excessive withdrawals.
Read Bankrate's Expert Discover Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.35% APY
Loan
$0 min. balance for APY

Recent news on savings account rates

Even though the Federal Reserve didn’t increase rates for a 12th time in December, you can currently find savings accounts with yields greater than the rate of inflation.

Looking at savings yields through the lens of inflation, the returns on savings will continue to be among the best in the past two decades – even as yields pull back in 2024. — GREG MCBRIDE, CFA | BANKRATE CHIEF FINANCIAL ANALYST

Generally, the Fed’s rate decisions can impact the savings account yields at competitive FDIC-insured online banks.

It’s possible these days to find a savings account with a rate that outpaces the current inflation rate of 3.1 percent. Top-yielding savings accounts are earning APYs above 5 percent. Such competitive accounts are commonly found at online banks.

A key factor that influences savings account yields are the 11 federal funds rate increases the Fed has made since March 2022. Savings account rates at competitive banks tend to fluctuate along with the fed funds rate, while savings account rates from large brick-and-mortar banks often remain at near-zero. The national average savings account rate is currently 0.57 percent, according to Bankrate’s most recent survey on Jan. 17, 2024.

How to choose a savings account

Savings accounts are a good option for achieving your money-saving goals. You’ll want to choose a savings account that offers a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) on your money. It can pay to choose one that either doesn’t have a monthly service fee or that has a minimum balance requirement you can meet to waive the fee.

Here are some steps to follow as you look for the best place to stash your savings:

  1. Determine what the money will be used for.
  2. Figure out when you’ll need to access the funds. Money to purchase a car in the next year might be best kept in a savings account, for example.
  3. Shop around. You’ll want to research banks and credit unions and compare rates. Check to see if there are any minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees that could negatively impact you down the line. Generally, rates are highest at online banks, but it’s possible for a brick-and-mortar bank or a credit union to offer competitive yields.
  4. Determine your risk tolerance. Money that needs to be safe should be in a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) account that’s within FDIC limits and guidelines.
  5. Open the savings account and deposit the funds into your account.
  6. Consider setting up a split direct deposit to automatically add to your savings.

What is a savings account and how does it work?

A savings account is a type of deposit account found at both banks and credit unions that generally offers a variable yield and it allows withdrawals generally when you need to make them without incurring a penalty.

These federally insured accounts typically pay interest, but often at lower rates than other interest-bearing financial products insured by the government, like certificates of deposit (CDs).

In exchange for lower rates, savings accounts offer more liquidity, allowing for up to six types of withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle (and potentially more). That makes savings accounts ideal for stashing money you may need access to if unexpected costs arise.

Savings accounts can play a crucial role in your financial health. Unlike a CD, which forces you to lock up your money for a specified period of time, there's no set term for maturity with a savings account. So, a savings account is a good spot to park your emergency fund. A CD isn't a good place for emergency savings since withdrawing your money before the CD term ends will likely result in a potentially costly fee.

What fees are associated with a savings account?

Savings accounts may charge a service fee if the minimum balance requirement isn't maintained. Some savings accounts, however, don't require a minimum balance or only require a nominal amount — and still pay competitive APYs. If the account's minimum balance requirement is too high, consider finding a bank offering a similar APY with no minimum balance requirement — or at least a lower one. Finding a savings account with no monthly fee is the easiest way to avoid having surcharges eat into your interest earnings or principal.

Out-of-network ATM fees are another charge to watch out for, as are fees for closing a savings account before a specified period, typically three to six months. An overdraft fee is what a bank charges you any time you withdraw more money from your account than what you have in it. Banks may also charge fees for sending wire transfers, or purchasing cashier's or official bank checks, utilizing funds in a savings account.

Savings terms to know

Compound interest
Method of calculating interest where interest earned over time is added to the principal. Compounding is usually done on a daily or monthly basis and the more frequently it is done, the faster your savings can grow.
Interest
Money that you earn for having your funds deposited with a bank.
Interest rate
A number that doesn't take into account the effects of compounding.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
A rate that takes into account the effects of compounding during the year. It's best to compare yields (APYs) rather than interest rates.
Minimum balance requirement
The minimum amount needed in a savings account to avoid a monthly maintenance fee.
Money market account
A type of savings account that may offer checks, and/or an ATM or debit card for teller machine withdrawals. Here are the best money market accounts right now.

Who should get a savings account?

Most consumers would benefit from having an emergency fund and additional savings. And having this at a competitive online bank with yields outpacing inflation makes sense in this current rate environment.

Here are a few categories of people who may benefit from opening a savings account:

  • College savers: Saving for college is one of the biggest expenses parents face. Saving for students should be a marathon, not a sprint. An FDIC-insured savings account is a safe place to save for your child’s college education. Eventually, you might want to consider moving some money into a CD — depending on when your child is starting college.
  • Future retirees: A savings account is one of the vehicles that should be used to prepare for retirement and should be a part of your retirement plan.
  • Disciplined planners: It's crucial to have an emergency savings account. This account should be able to cover at least six months' worth of expenses. You never know what the future will hold, so it’s best to be prepared.
  • Travelers: Planning a trip can be a fun part of traveling, and you can use your savings account to create a travel budget. Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account into your savings account so you don’t forget to save for your vacation.
  • Future homeowners: A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.

What is needed to open a savings account?

Whether opening an account online or in a bank or credit union, you'll likely be asked for similar information. That's because all banks have to comply with certain rules and regulations for new account openings.

Banks will likely have some slightly different requirements for opening a savings account online, though most require U.S. citizens to provide a form of ID and a social security number. You might also need to lift any credit freezes you have set in order to open the savings account.

Here are sample requirements at three of the largest banks in the U.S. for opening a bank account:

Do you need to scan/submit your driver's license/photo ID?

  • Bank of America: No.
  • Chase: The online application requires information provided on an ID.
  • Wells Fargo: ID information needs to be entered into Wells Fargo’s online application. You’ll need to go into a branch to open the account if your ID isn’t currently available on Wells Fargo’s online application, according to Wells Fargo.

Do you need to lift a credit freeze/security freeze? (If you have one)

  • Bank of America: No.
  • Chase: Yes.
  • Wells Fargo: Yes.

Do you need to fund the new account immediately using an existing routing number/account number?

  • Bank of America: No for checking and savings accounts, but yes for CDs.
  • Chase: No. You have 60 days to fund the account, and it will be closed if not funded within 60 days.
  • Wells Fargo: Yes, a deposit of at least $25 is required.

Online banks generally will have you input information from your drivers' license or government issued photo ID. You'll likely have to enter your social security number and you might have to lift a credit/security freeze, if you have one. Since online banks generally don't have physical locations, you likely won't have to provide this information in person.

Pros and cons of a savings account

Savings accounts, like all financial tools, come with benefits and risks. It's wise to weigh the pros and cons to see if one of these accounts is ideal for your financial situation.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    FDIC protection: Savings accounts at an FDIC-insured bank are federally insured for up to $250,000, per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category, according to the FDIC.

  • Checkmark

    Liquidity: You can generally access your savings in your account when needed.

  • Checkmark

    Earnings: The money you keep in a savings account earns interest over time and compounds, offering a return on the principal.

  • Checkmark

    Higher interest: The best savings accounts usually earn more interest than a checking account — and some even have a higher yield than money market accounts.

  • Checkmark

    Low-fee options: There are many savings account options that either have a $1 minimum balance or no minimum. With these options, it’s easy to avoid a maintenance fee.

  • Checkmark

    Access: Most savings accounts allow you to access your savings at ATMs with an ATM card. Just make sure the ATM is in the network to avoid any fees.

Cons

  • Low interest: A CD – or other investments – might earn a higher yield/return.

  • Accessibility: Unlike checking accounts, savings accounts often have a limit on the number of withdrawals and transfers you can make each monthly statement cycle.

  • Fees: Some banks charge minimum balance fees. Those maintenance fees can eat into interest earned – and even your principal.

  • Variable APY: Yields for savings accounts can change based on fluctuations in interest rates made by the Federal Reserve.

  • Limited purchasing power: Economic factors such as long-term inflation could exceed the APY on a savings account.

Alternatives to savings accounts

A savings account might be the right account for you. But there are other options that you should consider — depending on your savings goals and time horizon for using your money.

Savings accounts vs. money market accounts

Money market accounts are savings deposit accounts that may allow limited check-writing privileges or access to a debit card.

Savings accounts and money market accounts are very similar. They're both savings deposit accounts. A money market account is a better choice if you'd like to write checks from your savings account, in which case you’ll want to make sure the bank offers that option.

Savings accounts vs. checking accounts

Checking and savings accounts serve different roles, but it's important to have both. Generally, checking accounts are used for ongoing cash flow needs, permitting as many transactions as needed. A checking account is typically where paychecks are deposited and where money to pay bills is kept. However, many pay very little interest or none at all. Some interest checking accounts may have high yields, but they might have caps and rate tiers limiting the balance that offers that competitive yield.

Savings accounts, on the other hand, are meant for stashing cash and typically don't offer check-writing abilities. Their liquidity is more limited, but they typically carry a higher APY.

Savings accounts vs. CDs

Savings accounts are intended to be liquid — you can add money to the balance or make a withdrawal whenever you want. Savings accounts generally earn a variable APY.

CDs (or Certificates of deposit) are for money that you'd like to earn a fixed APY on. Generally, CDs have a term that you need to keep your money in the CD for. Your bank will likely charge an early withdrawal penalty if you take your money out before the CD's term ends.

A no-penalty CD can be the best of both worlds as generally you can withdraw your money from a no-penalty CD anytime after your first six days with the CD. 

Savings accounts vs. money market mutual funds

With a savings account, you deposit your money into an account and earn an APY. Your money is insured by the FDIC — up to at least $250,000 — if the bank is an FDIC bank.

Money market mutual funds (not to be confused with money market accounts) aren't FDIC insured, and you purchase shares when you deposit money into this product.

Savings account FAQs

Research methodology

Bankrate’s editorial team regularly updates rates featured on this page about every two weeks. We mainly look for the highest APYs and break ties using the minimum balance to open a CD. Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed nearly all of the banks and credit unions that it tracks, and researches rates weekly for more than 70 popular banks and credit unions. These institutions were selected because they offer competitive APYs, are larger (based on the amount of deposits or assets), frequently appear in internet searches or other possible factors. These banks and credit unions typically offer accounts that are available nationwide. All of these banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and all of the credit unions are National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions, insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). Choosing an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-backed credit union ensures your money is safe as long it’s within insurance limits and guidelines.

Bankrate's experience on financial advice and reporting

At Bankrate, we regularly survey over 500 banks and credit unions in all 50 states to provide you with one of the most comprehensive comparisons of interest rates. All of the savings accounts below are insured by the FDIC at banks or the NCUA at credit unions. When selecting the best savings account for you, look for the highest yield while also considering introductory rates, minimum balances and accessibility.

We strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. The top banks listed below are based on factors such as APY, minimum balance requirements and broad availability.