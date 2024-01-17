Best savings accounts for January 2024

Alternatives to savings accounts

A savings account might be the right account for you. But there are other options that you should consider — depending on your savings goals and time horizon for using your money.

Savings accounts vs. money market accounts

Money market accounts are savings deposit accounts that may allow limited check-writing privileges or access to a debit card.

Savings accounts and money market accounts are very similar. They're both savings deposit accounts. A money market account is a better choice if you'd like to write checks from your savings account, in which case you’ll want to make sure the bank offers that option.

Savings accounts vs. checking accounts

Checking and savings accounts serve different roles, but it's important to have both. Generally, checking accounts are used for ongoing cash flow needs, permitting as many transactions as needed. A checking account is typically where paychecks are deposited and where money to pay bills is kept. However, many pay very little interest or none at all. Some interest checking accounts may have high yields, but they might have caps and rate tiers limiting the balance that offers that competitive yield.

Savings accounts, on the other hand, are meant for stashing cash and typically don't offer check-writing abilities. Their liquidity is more limited, but they typically carry a higher APY.

Savings accounts vs. CDs

Savings accounts are intended to be liquid — you can add money to the balance or make a withdrawal whenever you want. Savings accounts generally earn a variable APY.

CDs (or Certificates of deposit) are for money that you'd like to earn a fixed APY on. Generally, CDs have a term that you need to keep your money in the CD for. Your bank will likely charge an early withdrawal penalty if you take your money out before the CD's term ends.

A no-penalty CD can be the best of both worlds as generally you can withdraw your money from a no-penalty CD anytime after your first six days with the CD.

Savings accounts vs. money market mutual funds

With a savings account, you deposit your money into an account and earn an APY. Your money is insured by the FDIC — up to at least $250,000 — if the bank is an FDIC bank.

Money market mutual funds (not to be confused with money market accounts) aren't FDIC insured, and you purchase shares when you deposit money into this product.