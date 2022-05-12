Bask Bank Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Savings
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Bask Bank is best for consumers looking for a savings account that earns a competitive yield, requires no minimum balance and charges no monthly maintenance fee.
Highlights
- High APY
- Top CD Rates
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Bask Bank is an online bank that offers a high-yield savings account that earns interest and another rewards-based savings account that earns American Airlines miles. It also offers four terms of CDs ranging from six to 24 months.
Pros
-
Bask Bank pays one of the highest APYs on its Interest Savings Account.
-
Bask Bank offers a rare opportunity to earn miles with its Mileage Savings Account.
-
Yields on CDs are very competitive.
Cons
-
Bask Bank doesn’t offer a checking or money market account.
-
Your CD may be closed if you don’t fund it within 10 business days or if you don’t deposit money into a Bask savings account within 15 business days.
Bask Bank banking products
FEATURES
Bask Bank savings overview
Its Interest Savings Account offers customers a very competitive yield, has no minimum balance requirements and charges no monthly service fee. An initial deposit must be made within 15 days to keep the account open.
Bask Bank also offers a Mileage Savings Account, which allows account holders to earn American Airlines miles, based on the monthly balance.
Bask Bank savings accounts are limited to six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle. Bask Bank charges a $35 outgoing wire transfer fee — at the top end of what most banks charge for domestic wire transfer fees.You’re limited to having one single Mileage Savings account. But you can have two single Interest Savings accounts and two joint Interest Savings accounts.
Pros
-
Bask Bank offers a unique savings account for earning miles.
-
Bask Bank’s Interest Savings Account offers a top-tier yield.
-
There are no monthly account fees.
Cons
-
Known customers can only transfer a maximum of $150,000 per transaction, $250,000 per day and $300,000 per month via online transfers. New customers have online transfer limits of $100,000 per transaction and per day and $150,000 in a month.
-
You can only have one mileage savings account at Bask Bank.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Bask BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|N/A
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Bask Bank offers phone customer service hours six days a week: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time from Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
During Bankrate’s review, the Bask Bank mobile app had a score of 4.3 out of 5 from iOS users in the Apple App Store, while the Android version also had 3.8 stars on Google Play.
About Bask Bank
Bask Bank is an online bank that offers two types of savings accounts: one that earns a competitive annual percentage yield and another that earns American Airlines miles. Bask Bank got its start in January 2020 and is a division of Texas Capital Bank. Bask Bank also offers four terms of CDs.
How Bask compares to other banks
Bask Bank vs. Ally Bank
Ally Bank offers more CD types and terms. It also gives customers more products by offering a checking account and a money market account. But Bask Bank is known to pay a higher yield on its interest savings account and also has a savings account that allows you to earn airline miles. Bask Bank could be the right bank for you if those accounts/features are what you’re looking for in a bank.
Bask Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate