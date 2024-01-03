Best personal loan rates for January 2024

PERSONAL LOANS
LightStream: BEST LOANS FOR GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS
4.7
Bankrate Rating = 4.7/5
Pros
- Long loan terms
- High maximum loan amount
- Borrowers choose when to receive the money
Cons
- Requires established credit
- High minimum loan amount
- No due date flexibility
OVERVIEW
LightStream is one of the top personal loan lenders on the market and is known for its low APRS and fast funding times. Its loans are ideal for those with good credit who are consolidating high-interest debt. Along with longer repayment terms, it doesn't charge any fees, including late or origination fees.
WHO IT'S FOR
Those with a strong financial history who want a longer repayment term.
WHY WE LIKE IT
Its loan terms can reach up to seven years, which means you can take longer to pay off your loan and benefit from lower monthly payments.
BANKRATE INSIGHTS ON LIGHTSTREAM BORROWERS
Lender perks:
- Bankrate users borrowing from Lightstream with the loan purpose of consolidating their debt have a funded loan amount average of $21,066.
- 28.2% of Lightstream borrowers on Bankrate are taking out a loan to consolidate their debt.
Fees:
- Longer repayment terms
- Autopay discounts
- Fast approval
Time to receive funds:
- None
As soon as same dayRequirements:
- Good-to-excellent credit profile
- Several years of mixed credit
- Assets or savings
- Stable, sufficient income
- Few reported delinquencies