Best personal loan rates for January 2024

Jan 09, 2024

PERSONAL LOANS

LightStream: BEST LOANS FOR GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS

4.7

Est. APR
7.99- 25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs*
Min credit score
695
PERSONAL LOANS

Upstart: BEST LOAN FOR LITTLE CREDIT HISTORY

4.7

Est. APR
6.40- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Achieve: BEST FOR INTEREST RATE DISCOUNTS

4.6

Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
620
PERSONAL LOANS

Citi® Personal Loan: BEST FOR NO FEES

4.6

Est. APR
10.49- 19.49%
Loan amount
$2k- $30K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
720
PERSONAL LOANS

LendingClub: BEST LOAN FOR USING A CO-BORROWER

4.1

Est. APR
9.57- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

OneMain Financial: BEST FOR SECURED LOANS

4.1

Est. APR
18.00- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1.5k- $20K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
500
PERSONAL LOANS

Happy Money: BEST LOAN FOR PAYING CREDIT CARD DEBT

4.6

Est. APR
11.72- 17.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Avant: BEST LOAN FOR PEOPLE WITH BAD CREDIT

4.5

Est. APR
9.95- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $35K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
550
PERSONAL LOANS

Upgrade: BEST FOR FAST FUNDING

4.7

Est. APR
8.49- 35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Best Egg: BEST FOR LOW APRS

4.7

Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

PenFed: BEST LOAN FOR SMALL LOAN AMOUNTS

4.8

Est. APR
7.99- 17.99%
Loan amount
$600- $50K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
SoFi: Bankrate 2024 Awards Winner for Best Online Lender

4.7

Est. APR
8.99- 25.81%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
680
PERSONAL LOANS

Lending Point: BEST FOR SMALL LOAN

4.4

Est. APR
7.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $36.5K
Term: 2-6 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Prosper: BEST FOR JOINT APPLICATIONS

4.7

Est. APR
6.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
On This Page

How to compare personal loans 

Get quotes from a few lenders before applying for a personal loan and compare their offers to make the best choice for your situation. Keep the following factors in mind as you compare personal loan options.

  • Approval requirements. Every lender sets its own threshold for approving potential borrowers based on factors like income, credit score and debt-to-income ratio.
  • Interest rates. The lowest advertised rate may come with extra fees or penalties, so read the fine print on your prequalification offers. 
  • Loan amounts. Make sure the lenders you're researching offer as little or as much as you need — and check that you can qualify for the full amount.
  • Loan terms. Personal loan terms generally range between one and seven years. You’ll typically find the lowest rates on shorter terms, but your monthly payment will be higher. Look for lenders that offer multiple repayment terms so you can choose the one you can best afford.
  • Unique features. Keep an eye out for lenders with unique perks like rate discounts for auto payments or restrictions on how quickly you can pay your balance off.
  • Customer service. Investigate a company's customer service options and read the company reviews to ensure you have the support you need. Look for both negative trends and how the company responds to them.

Compare personal loan rates with Bankrate's top picks 

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
LightStream Generous repayment terms 7.99%-25.49%* (with AutoPay) $5,000-$100,000 2 - 7 years 695
Citi Best for existing Citi customers 10.49%-19.49% $2,000-$30,000 1 - 5 years 720
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% (with autopay) $1,000-$50,000 2 - 7 years 600
Best Egg Low APRs 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3 - 5 years 640
Achieve Interest rate discounts 7.99%-35.99% $5,000-$50,000 2 - 5 years 620
OneMain Financial Secured Loans 18.00%-35.99% $1,500-$20,000 2 - 5 years Not specified
Avant People with bad credit 9.95%-35.99% $2,000-$35,000 1 - 5 years 550
Upstart Little credit history 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 3 - 5 years No requirement
SoFi Overall personal loan 8.99%-25.81% (with autopay) $5,000-$100,000 2 - 7 years 680
PenFed Small loan amounts 7.99%-17.99% $600-$50,000 Up to 5 years 700
LendingPoint Small loans for fair credit 7.99%-35.99% $2,000-$36,500 2 - 6 years 600
Prosper Joint applications 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2 - 5 years 600
LendingClub Using a co-borrower 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 2 - 5 years 600
Happy Money Paying credit card debt 11.72%-17.99% $5,000-$40,000 2 - 5 years 640
How we choose our best personal loan lenders

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about personal loans 

What is a personal loan?

Personal loans are short- and medium-term loans that consumers can receive from banks, credit unions or private lenders like online marketplace lenders and peer-to-peer lenders. The loan funds can be used for just about any purpose, such as paying off other debt, financing a home renovation or paying for family needs, like a wedding or adoption. 

A personal loan is repaid in monthly installments, similar to a car loan or home mortgage, with loan terms typically ranging from 24 months to 60 months or even longer. Personal loans are usually unsecured, meaning they are not backed by collateral such as a car, house or other assets. Approval and funding process is often faster than that of a home equity line of credit, which lets you borrow funds as you need them rather than in a lump sum.

Personal loan interest rates 

The interest rate you're offered will depend on a number of factors, including your credit score, the Federal Reserve's actions and what type of loan you're interested in. 

The interest rate you're offered is based on your credit health and score. Those with less-than-stellar credit are often seen as more 'risky' to lenders and are more likely to be offered higher rates. Borrowers with good-to-excellent credit are more eligible for the lender's most competitive rates and terms. 

Before applying for a loan, make sure to prequalify or look at the lender's requirements and rates, as well as your own credit score to estimate your potential interest rate.

CREDIT BAND CREDIT SCORE RANGE AVERAGE PERSONAL LOAN INTEREST RATE
Excellent 720-850 10.73%-12.50%
Good 690-719 13.50%-15.50%
Average 630-689 17.80%-19.90%
Bad 300-629 28.50%-32.00%

Loan interest rates have seen a significant increase in the past year. Rates range between about 5 percent to 36 percent, depending on your credit score. If you have a low credit score you can expect to be on the higher end of interest rates. As of Jan. 3, 2024, the average personal loan interest rate is 11.56 percent.

You can see how average interest rates have increased over time below. Ensure that you compare loan offers to see what you are eligible for before applying for a bad credit loan.

Average rates as of January 03, 2024

Personal loans 11.56%

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised interest rates seven times in 2022 to combat inflation and has continued to raise rates throughout parts of 2023. However, there were no changes to the benchmark interest rates at the Dec. 13, 2023 meeting, leaving the funds rate at 5.25-5.5 percent. 

Lenders often respond to hikes by increasing personal loan interest rates along with the rates of other credit products. 

Personal loan uses 

You can use personal loan funds for nearly every type of expense. Here are some of the most common reasons that borrowers take out personal loans.

When does taking out a personal loan make the most sense?

After considering the different ways to use a personal loan, think about your situation and if a loan makes sense for you. 

Does it make more sense to borrow with a personal loan or home equity right now?

Denny Ceizyk

Loans Senior Writer

Although I usually recommend HELOCs because they offer lower rates and more flexible payment options than personal loans, personal loans have some distinct advantages in certain circumstances. I’d suggest homeowners planning to sell their homes in the spring avoid tying up their equity with a HELOC, especially if they need the cash from their sale for a down payment on a new home. A personal loan can give them quicker access to cash to spruce up their home for resale without the paperwork hassle that comes with getting a HELOC. Homeowners who racked up credit card debt over the holidays may be better off using a personal loan for debt consolidation too. Getting rid of that revolving debt could give their credit score a boost by the time the spring homebuying season kicks in, and help them get a lower rate, especially with mortgage rates stuck at record highs.

Mark Kantrowitz

Nationally recognized finance expert

Recent spikes in mortgage rates may make personal loans a better choice than home equity loans. People with high credit scores may find personal loan rates as competitive as home equity loan interest rates. In addition, a personal loan isn’t secured by your home, which means you don’t have to pay it off when you sell your home, and don’t risk losing your home to foreclosure if you can’t pay it off.

Pros and cons of personal loans 

While helpful, personal loans aren't the best financing tool or solution for everyone. Consider the pros and cons of personal loans.

Pros

  • Fast funding times
  • Lower interest rates than credit cards
  • Few restrictions on how funds are used
  • No collateral required in most cases
Cons

  • Potentially high fees and penalties
  • Eligibility requirements can be strict
  • Additional monthly payment
  • Shorter terms than home equity loans

How to get a personal loan

Follow the 8 steps in the article below to get approved for the best personal loan for your credit situation.

Calculate your loan payment

After considering the options above, use our calculator to find the perfect loan repayment plan for you. Enter in the loan amount, term and interest rate to get your estimated monthly payment and total interest accrual.

How to manage a personal loan 

Effectively managing a personal loan comes down to understanding the full responsibility and predicted repayment timeline prior to taking out the loan. If you need a lower monthly payment, consider a longer repayment term. While it will increase the amount you'll repay over the life of the loan in interest, the lower payment that comes with a longer term may give you more room to breathe in your monthly budget

If you miss payments or are unable to make them, ask your lender about hardship payment relief options as soon as possible.

Frequently asked questions about personal loans