How much is my house worth? It’s a question every homeowner wants to know the answer to, especially if you’re thinking about selling.

Any number of factors might affect the value of your home, including the neighborhood you’re located in, the size of your lot and the age and condition of the structure itself.

How different home valuations work

There are three main types of home valuation, and all might assign slightly different dollar amounts to the same house. For example, the same home may have an assessed value of $300K, an appraised value of $395K and a fair market value of $400K.

Assessed value

This is what your property taxes are based on — the dollar value of your property as determined by your area’s local tax assessors. It can go up as your home appreciates in value, but it is typically lower than the amount the home could actually sell for.

Appraised value

Professional home appraisals consider various factors to determine a home’s value, including size, location, condition, upgrades and local comps (or what other, similar homes nearby have sold for). Mortgage lenders require an appraisal before they will approve your loan.

Fair market value

This, ultimately, is the amount a buyer would be willing to pay for the home. Fair market value is heavily dependent on the state of your local housing market, in addition to the factors listed above.