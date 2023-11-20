Bankrate’s best auto loans for borrowers with bad credit are selected based on interest rates, terms, transparency and — most importantly — flexible eligibility requirements. While a bad credit auto loan is technically no different from a normal loan, you can expect higher interest rates.

To gain approval for an auto loan, lenders will assess how much of a risk it is to lend to you based on your credit history and how much the vehicle is worth compared to the loan amount. That risk level goes into determining the interest rates and terms available to you. This means getting lender approval with poor credit history can be a challenge.

But it is possible. Generally, bad credit falls below 580. Many lenders — including some selected as top bad credit lenders by Bankrate — are moving past the archaic approach of purely credit-based lending judgements and factor in aspects such as payment history on previous auto loans, work history or education.