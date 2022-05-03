Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best homeowners insurance companies for January 2024
Bankrate’s extensive research pinpointed Allstate, USAA and Amica as some of the best home insurance companies in the nation.
The best home insurance companies in January 2024
Bankrate’s thorough research highlighted the following 10 insurers as the top home insurance companies in the market. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options so that you can build the best home insurance policy for your needs. To help narrow down your search, we also selected a key characteristic of each provider to highlight what makes it stand out from the pack.
|Insurance Company
|Best for
|
Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium*
|
Best overall
|
3.7
|
$1,041
|
Best overall
|
3.5
|
$1,532
|
Best for digital experience
|
4.1
|
N/A
|
Best for high-value home coverage
|
3.5
|
$1,953
|
Best for customer experience
|
3.5
|
$1,371
|
Best for add-on coverage options
|
3.3
|
$1,512
|
Best for unique discounts
|
3.2
|
$573
|
Best for budget home insurance
|
3.2
|
$1,332
|
Best for local agents
|
3.2
|
$1,405
|
Best for robust coverage
|
3.1
|
$1,096
How Bankrate picked the best homeowners insurance companies
Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned homeowner, the home insurance market can be hard to understand. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options, and have high third-party satisfaction and financial strength ratings, which we leveraged into a Bankrate Score out of 5.0. To make our list of best homeowners insurance companies, we chose carriers that:
- Earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 or higher
- Scored within 30 points of the segment average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study (for companies that were included).
- Have an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) or better
- Were ranked by Bankrate as the best company for specific market segments, based on the company’s unique features
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertiseRead our full methodology
The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance.
46 years
of industry experience
20.7k
Zip codes examined
122
Carriers reviewed
1.2M
Quotes analyzed
The top 10 home insurance companies
Best home insurance company overall (tie)
4.7
4.7
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$87/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,041/yr
Customer satisfaction
884/1,000
-
Why USAA may be best overall: Although USAA only offers coverage to active-duty military and veterans, as well as their immediate families, the company has consistently high customer service scores, robust coverage options and low average premiums. USAA tied for the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, the third year in a row it has taken home the title. Unique add-ons, such as coverage for military uniforms for active duty or deployed policyholders, are also offered.
Availability: Coverage is available in all states for policyholders that meet USAA’s eligibility criteria.
*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
-
-
-
Best home insurance company overall (tie)
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$128/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,532/yr
Customer satisfaction
815/1,000
-
Why Allstate may be best overall: Allstate has an abundance of online tools and unique coverage options for homeowners who want to take a proactive approach to their home insurance. And for those who want help, Allstate also has an extensive network of local agents ready to help with any of your insurance needs. For the second year in a row, Allstate tied with USAA in the 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Home Insurance Company Overall.
Availability: Coverage is available in all states. As of November 2022, Allstate stopped accepting new home insurance policy applications in California.
-
-
-
Best for digital experience
3.8
3.8
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Lemonade may be best for digital experience: Lemonade’s artificial intelligence and digital-first approach to underwriting home insurance is innovative and allows the carrier to offer useful online tools and, according to the insurer, lower-cost policies. Lemonade exclusively operates via a highly rated mobile app. The interface can process simple claims incredibly quickly; the fastest claim time recorded was just 3 seconds. Lemonade’s impressive use of technology earned it a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Digital Home Insurance Company.
Availability: Coverage available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.
How to get started: Lemonade is known for its technology. Home insurance quotes can be obtained online or through the mobile app. If you need to talk to a representative, you can call 844-733-8666.
-
-
-
Best for high value homes
4.3
4.3
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$163/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,953/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Chubb may be best for luxury home coverage: If you own a luxury home, Chubb’s specialized homeowners insurance policies offer risk consulting, which involves a trained risk consultant evaluating your home’s features to determine your home’s rebuilding cost. In addition, Chubb offers a HomeScan tool, which may help homeowners identify potential issues before they cause property damage claims. It is features like these that helped Chubb win the Best for High-Value Homes 2024 Bankrate Award.
Availability: Coverage is available in all states.
-
-
-
Best for customer service
4.6
4.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$114/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,371/yr
Customer satisfaction
849/1,000
-
Why Amica may be best for customer service: Amica’s highly rated claims and customer service may be ideal for policyholders seeking a positive customer service experience. The company earned the second spot in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Study. For the past decade, Amica has ranked either in first or second place in this study. Amica’s high customer satisfaction performance is coupled with “Superior” financial strength, as rated by AM Best.
Availability: Coverage is available in all states except Alaska and Hawaii.
-
-
-
Best for add-on coverage
4.1
4.1
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$126/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,512/yr
Customer satisfaction
794/1,000
-
Why Travelers may be best for add-on coverage options: Although Travelers offers standard endorsements like coverage jewelry and valuables and water backup coverage, some unique options include its green home coverage and identity protection. It also has a free home history tool for home buyers to explore if considering a home.
Availability: Available in all states except Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana and West Virginia.
-
-
-
Best for unique discounts
4.5
4.5
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$48/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$573/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why NJM may be best for unique discounts: New Jersey Manufacturers, or NJM, is a regional property and casualty insurer with ample savings opportunities. The company’s premiums typically fall far below the national average, and several discounts are available — like savings for having a backup generator, a home alarm system or storm shutters (in some states). Keep in mind that discount eligibility will vary.
Availability: Coverage is available in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
-
-
-
4.6
4.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$111/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,332/yr
Customer satisfaction
825/1,000
-
Why Auto-Owners may be for budget home insurance: Auto-Owners’ average premiums tend to be lower than the national average and lower than average premiums in the 26 states in which it operates. Additionally, it offers a lengthy list of discounts for even more savings. Auto-Owners operates through a network of independent insurance agents, some of which may have specialized insurance knowledge for your area.
Availability: Auto-Owners is available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
-
-
-
Best for local agents
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$117/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,405/yr
Customer satisfaction
829/1,000
-
Why State Farm may be best for local agents: State Farm is a highly rated, historically financially strong insurer with more than 19,000 exclusive agents throughout the U.S. Its low NAIC complaint index for home insurance and above-average J.D. Power score indicate that State Farm home insurance policyholders are generally satisfied with the company’s service.
Availability: Coverage is available in all states except Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As of May 2023, State Farm is no longer accepting new home insurance policy applications in California.
-
-
-
Best for robust coverage
4.4
4.4
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$91/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,096/yr
Customer satisfaction
827/1,000
-
Why Erie may be best for robust coverage: Erie offers numerous coverage options, from water backup to guaranteed home replacement coverage, to help you personalize a policy that fits your specific coverage needs. Erie is a regional insurer, so it is only an option for homeowners in 12 states and Washington, D.C. But if you live in an area that Erie services, you may find the insurer appealing for its array of optional coverage types, high overall customer satisfaction scores and strong financial standing.
Availability: Coverage is available in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin.
-
-
-
The best home insurance companies by state
Thanks to a combination of high customer satisfaction scores, low average premiums, discount opportunities, coverage options and more, we’re confident that the companies on this list are an excellent starting point for many shoppers. However, depending on your state, some carriers will be more competitive than others. Your location may demand premiums much higher or lower than the national average homeowners insurance cost, and some of the companies on this list may not be available in your state at all.
The United States is huge. Risks (and insurance markets) vary from state to state. Florida, for instance, is grappling with a homeowners insurance crisis, and many of the carriers on this list are no longer writing new business in the state. Instead, Floridians may need to rely on smaller regional companies for coverage. In California, home insurance companies are limiting coverage in response to increased wildfire risks (among other concerns). No matter where you live, narrowing your research by looking into the best homeowners insurance company in your state could help you find the best coverage at the best price.
Compare the best home insurance rates by state
To help illustrate how rates can differ depending on where you live, we created the interactive map below. Click on your state to see how much the average homeowners insurance policy costs in your area and how it compares to the national average. Please note that these average rates are based on policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
|State
|Average annual premium
|Average monthly premium
|
Average annual premium
$1,971
|
Average monthly premium
$164
|
Average annual premium
$1,027
|
Average monthly premium
$86
|
Average annual premium
$1,767
|
Average monthly premium
$147
|
Average annual premium
$2,649
|
Average monthly premium
$221
|
Average annual premium
$1,217
|
Average monthly premium
$101
|
Average annual premium
$3,030
|
Average monthly premium
$252
|
Average annual premium
$1,554
|
Average monthly premium
$130
|
Average annual premium
$739
|
Average monthly premium
$62
|
Average annual premium
$1,884
|
Average monthly premium
$157
|
Average annual premium
$1,680
|
Average monthly premium
$140
|
Average annual premium
$400
|
Average monthly premium
$33
|
Average annual premium
$980
|
Average monthly premium
$82
|
Average annual premium
$1,802
|
Average monthly premium
$150
|
Average annual premium
$1,461
|
Average monthly premium
$122
|
Average annual premium
$1,601
|
Average monthly premium
$133
|
Average annual premium
$3,932
|
Average monthly premium
$328
|
Average annual premium
$2,194
|
Average monthly premium
$183
|
Average annual premium
$2,816
|
Average monthly premium
$235
|
Average annual premium
$1,127
|
Average monthly premium
$94
|
Average annual premium
$1,334
|
Average monthly premium
$111
|
Average annual premium
$1,237
|
Average monthly premium
$103
|
Average annual premium
$1,720
|
Average monthly premium
$143
|
Average annual premium
$2,118
|
Average monthly premium
$176
|
Average annual premium
$1,943
|
Average monthly premium
$162
|
Average annual premium
$1,784
|
Average monthly premium
$149
|
Average annual premium
$2,100
|
Average monthly premium
$175
|
Average annual premium
$4,561
|
Average monthly premium
$380
|
Average annual premium
$1,057
|
Average monthly premium
$88
|
Average annual premium
$808
|
Average monthly premium
$67
|
Average annual premium
$881
|
Average monthly premium
$73
|
Average annual premium
$2,094
|
Average monthly premium
$175
|
Average annual premium
$1,680
|
Average monthly premium
$140
|
Average annual premium
$1,374
|
Average monthly premium
$115
|
Average annual premium
$2,453
|
Average monthly premium
$204
|
Average annual premium
$1,260
|
Average monthly premium
$105
|
Average annual premium
$4,376
|
Average monthly premium
$365
|
Average annual premium
$922
|
Average monthly premium
$77
|
Average annual premium
$936
|
Average monthly premium
$78
|
Average annual premium
$1,395
|
Average monthly premium
$116
|
Average annual premium
$1,202
|
Average monthly premium
$100
|
Average annual premium
$2,366
|
Average monthly premium
$197
|
Average annual premium
$2,089
|
Average monthly premium
$174
|
Average annual premium
$2,114
|
Average monthly premium
$176
|
Average annual premium
$904
|
Average monthly premium
$75
|
Average annual premium
$677
|
Average monthly premium
$56
|
Average annual premium
$1,103
|
Average monthly premium
$92
|
Average annual premium
$1,106
|
Average monthly premium
$92
|
Average annual premium
$1,125
|
Average monthly premium
$94
|
Average annual premium
$991
|
Average monthly premium
$83
|
Average annual premium
$986
|
Average monthly premium
$82
|
Average annual premium
$1,156
|
Average monthly premium
$96
Finding the best homeowners insurance company for you
Insurance is a highly individualized product. Finding cheap homeowners insurance with good coverage can be a tough balancing act, but it may be possible if you know your needs and priorities, as well as how your circumstances can affect your rate. Climate and location, for example, can play large roles in how much coverage you need. If you live along a fault line, you may consider adding an earthquake endorsement to your policy. Or, if you live somewhere with a high flood risk, adding flood coverage is probably a wise move.
Home insurance companies typically use more than a dozen factors (that are personal to you) to calculate your rate. In most states, these factors include your credit history, ZIP code, claims history and marital status, among others. As a result, insurance rates, coverage options and savings opportunities differ from person to person (and company to company). When in doubt, you might find it helpful to speak with an independent agent who can request quotes from multiple companies on your behalf. They may also be able to give greater insight into your specific coverage needs.
What are the types of homeowners insurance?
Given the wide variety of homes, there are many different types of homeowners insurance policies for every situation. While the standard HO-3 policy is what we typically refer to when discussing homeowners insurance, there are actually eight different policy types, each one best suited for a different type of home or insurance need:
- HO-1: As the most basic type of home insurance, an HO-1 policy provides coverage for the structure of your home for named perils only — meaning you are only protected against what is specifically written in your policy. There is no coverage for your personal belongings, additional living expenses or liability. Insurers rarely use this policy form. Because coverage is so limited, many insurers do not write this type of policy.
- HO-2: This policy type offers expanded coverage for personal property, liability and additional living expenses, but for named perils only.
- HO-3: Widely considered the standard home insurance policy, this policy type comes with all the coverage options in the HO-2 plus medical payments coverage. Unlike the first two types of home insurance policies, the dwelling in an HO-3 is covered on an open perils basis. This means you are protected from all kinds of perils except what is excluded from your policy. Flood and earthquake damage are common HO-3 policy exclusions.
- HO-4: An HO-4 is intended for renters as a solution to insure their personal belongings and provide liability coverage. As renters are not homeowners, this policy does not insure the structure of their home.
- HO-5: As an open-peril policy, an HO-5 expands coverage for dwelling and personal belongings to all perils except those specifically excluded.
- HO-6: A condominium owner’s policy insures the interior of their unit, as the exterior and shared spaces may be covered by the master condominium policy. It also insures the owner’s personal belongings and provides liability coverage.
- HO-7: An HO-7 insurance policy is for mobile homes and manufactured homes, such as RVs, trailers, modular homes and sectional homes. It insures both the structure of the home, as well as personal belongings and liability, medical expenses and additional living expenses.
- HO-8: The HO-8 policy type is a named peril policy that only covers 10 perils. It is intended for homes where the repair or replacement cost may be higher than its resale value, such as older or historical homes, or architecturally significant homes.
What factors impact the cost of home insurance?
The national average cost of home insurance is $1,687 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. While it is helpful to know the average, it is also important to remember that the average won’t reflect your personal factors. You and your next-door neighbor may have drastically different home insurance premiums for comparable properties, based on some of these criteria:
- Location: ZIP code plays an important role in determining your home insurance rate. If you live in an area with elevated levels of vandalism, break-ins or other crimes, you may pay more for your coverage. Weather patterns can also play into this; homes in hurricane zones tend to be more expensive to insure.
- Amount of dwelling coverage: This is the portion of your coverage that protects your home’s physical structure, so it will fluctuate based on the size of your home, the age of the roof, building materials and more.
- Credit history: Your credit-based insurance score will likely factor into your premium in all states except for California, Maryland and Massachusetts.
- Marital status: Generally speaking, married couples pay less for home insurance policies than single people.
- Claims history: If you’ve filed a home insurance claim in the past, your insurer will probably see you as more likely to do so in the future. This could make your premium more expensive.
- Age of home: Older homes typically have pricier premiums.
- Deductible: Having a higher deductible typically lowers your home insurance premium, but it means that you pay more out of pocket for a claim.
This list is not exhaustive. Home insurers may also take other things into account when calculating your rate, like how far your home is from a fire or police station, if you have certain dog breeds and how far your home sits from a body of water — just to name a few.
What does homeowners insurance cover?
Standard home insurance typically covers damage to your home, detached structures and personal property, although the way that your insurer responds to claims for damage depends on the type of policy you have. Your liability exposure is likely also covered. Standard policies typically contain these coverage types:
- Dwelling coverage: This is the main coverage in homeowners insurance and covers your home’s physical structure and any attached structures for damage not specifically excluded in your policy. Most other coverage limits in your home insurance policy are calculated from your dwelling coverage amount.
- Other structures coverage: Also called “detached structures coverage,” this is usually 10-20 percent of your dwelling amount and covers things like fences, sheds, gazebos, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools.
- Personal property coverage: This part of your policy covers your belongings, like your furniture, clothing and decor. Your personal property coverage is generally 50 to 75 percent of your dwelling amount, although you might be able to increase it if necessary.
- Medical payments coverage: This coverage pays for guest injuries regardless of fault, up to the coverage limit.
- Liability coverage: If you damage someone’s belongings or if someone is hurt on your property and you are found at fault, your liability coverage can pay the damages and your legal fees.
- Additional living expenses coverage: Additional living expenses (ALE), also known as loss of use coverage, pays the costs of living while away from your home if it’s uninhabitable due to damage caused by a covered property claim.
Keep in mind, though, that all policies are different; you can often add endorsements to bolster your policy with more coverage. Your home insurance policy will only cover you up to your specific policy limits, so it’s important to read it carefully.
What does homeowners insurance not cover?
Home insurance does not cover everything, and there are significant policy exclusions to be aware of. For non-accidental incidents, like wear and tear and homeowners neglect, home insurance does not extend coverage.
For other incidents, you may need to purchase a separate policy or add an endorsement to your policy. For example, home insurance doesn’t cover earthquake and flood damage, so you’ll need to purchase separate earthquake and flood insurance policies for coverage. Home insurance also doesn’t cover water damage from sewage systems, such as an overflow or backup, although some carriers may offer coverage with a separate endorsement for sewer backup. Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine exactly what it does and does not cover.
How to buy homeowners insurance
Once you are ready to purchase homeowners insurance, here is an overview of steps to follow:
What customer satisfaction metrics should you consider?
Some homeowners are less concerned with cheap rates and instead prioritize top-notch customer service. But, how can you know what a company's customer service experience is like before you've purchased a policy? Fortunately, there are a few different metrics that can give you a glimpse into how current policyholders feel about their home insurance carrier, including:
J.D. Power scores: J.D. Power conducts annual insurance studies by surveying current policyholders, asking them to rate the customer service and property claims experience they've received from their company. You can also learn about a carrier's digital tools by reviewing the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study.
NAIC Complaint Index: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, records policyholder complaints and translates this data into a Complaint Index Score. Most insurance companies have an overall Complaint Index Score and a score for each line of insurance it sells. When interpreting this data, it's important to know that a company with an average number of complaints has a Complaint Index Score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 means the company gets more complaints on average and vice versa — a score less than 1.0 means fewer complaints than average.
Financial strength ratings: Although a company's financial strength rating may not be directly related to customer service, it's unlikely that a policyholder will be happy with their carrier if it doesn't have the funds to pay for a covered loss. Financial strength ratings issued by AM Best, Moody's, Standard & Poor’s and Demotech reflect a carrier's historical ability to pay out claims when needed. Most insurance agents agree that choosing a financially stable company is essential.
Friends and family: Speaking with friends and family already insured with a company can be a powerful tool in understanding what to expect from a carrier. Word of mouth can go a long way, especially from trusted friends, family and colleagues.
Best homeowners insurance companies for different homeowners
Home insurance needs change based on your unique situation. For example, first-time homebuyers will likely need something different from their provider than someone who purchased an Airbnb property or someone who purchased a historical home. Below, we’ve put together a list of the best home insurance companies for a variety of different scenarios.
The best home insurance company for:
First-time homebuyers
It’s not uncommon for a home insurance company to extend a discount to first-time homebuyers. The companies we’ve chosen to highlight below all offer some type of discount for new homeowners or recent home purchases.
Allstate stands out to us for a few reasons as the best choice for a first-time homeowner. It offers both a 10 percent welcome discount and an additional one for recent homebuyers. Allstate’s high Bankrate Score, Bankrate Award for best overall home insurance company and lengthy list of additional coverage options check many of our boxes — and those of a first-time homebuyer. Plus, Allstate’s robust digital tools and expansive network of agents can help give first-timers the extra support they may need when navigating the insurance process.
The best home insurance company for:
Leasing to a renter
If you purchased an investment property to rent out, you’ll likely need a home insurance provider that offers either short-term rental coverage or a landlord policy. A standard home insurance policy will likely only cover an owner-occupied building. Landlord insurance, among other things, can provide coverage for a tenant-occupied building. Short-term rental insurance can raise your liability limits and offer additional protection for your personal belongings.
USAA’s rental property insurance program offers strong protection for you and your home, whether you rent out your property for a week, a month or longer. If you do not qualify for a USAA policy, Allstate could be a good alternative. Its HostAdvantage policy even includes a discount from Merry Maids.
The best home insurance company for:
Homeowners with high value homes or valuable items
While the definition of a high-value home may change from region to region, they have some insurance commonalities. Owners of high-value homes may seek higher coverage limits, specialized coverage endorsements and dependable customer service.
Chubb offers policyholders all of these things and more. It was awarded the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best for High-Value Homes for multiple reasons. Chubb’s policies include complimentary risk consulting and a HomeScan tool to help spot problems before they turn into expensive insurance claims. It has a wealth of coverage options for valuable items, like special endorsements for jewelry, art, collectibles and even wine and spirits.
How do I save on home insurance?
One of the easiest ways to maximize savings on your home insurance is to take advantage of home insurance discounts. Every insurance company has its own discounts, but common savings opportunities could include being claims-free or buying a new home. In some states (Florida, for instance), you could get a discount for adding wind mitigation features to your home. Stacking home insurance discounts could mean significant savings on your home insurance premium — and more money back in your pocket. Be sure to ask your insurance agent about all available discounts you qualify for to make sure you don’t miss out on savings opportunities. Raising your insurance deductible may also result in a cheaper premium, but be cautious not to raise it too high. It is important that your deductible remains at a level you can reasonably afford to pay out at the drop of a hat.
Best companies for bundling home and auto insurance
Bundling home and auto insurance means you are buying both policies from the same company. Most companies offer a discount on both auto and home policies (and sometimes other policies as well) as an incentive to policyholders. This has the potential to make both policies cheaper than if you were to purchase the policies from two separate insurance companies. To help give you an idea of how much you could potentially save by bundling policies, we checked each carrier’s website or contacted them to see how significant each company’s bundling discount could be.
|Home insurance company
|Potential typical bundle discount*
|USAA
|Up to 10 percent
|Allstate
|Up to 25 percent
|Lemonade
|Not stated
|Chubb
|Not stated
|Amica
|Up to 30 percent
|Travelers
|Up to 13 percent
|NJM
|Not stated
|Auto Owners
|Not stated
|State Farm
|Up to $1,127 annually
|Erie
|16 to 25 percent
*Note that potential discount amounts for bundling are taken directly from the carrier website and are subject to change. Additionally, there is no guarantee that you would receive the discount advertised by the insurance company. If you want more information about bundling discounts from your insurance company, contact your insurance agent.
Home insurance industry trends
Signs show that our red-hot inflation could be cooling, but the economic situation remains uncertain. According to Bankrate’s 2023 annual emergency savings report, almost half of American adults have less money saved (or none at all) compared to last year.
Some homeowners may try to cut costs by saving on their home insurance, but this could prove challenging. According to proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the national average homeowners insurance rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage rose 18 percent more from 2023 to 2024 (from $1,428 to $1,687). However, rates in some states have risen more than in others. For instance, Florida’s average homeowners insurance rate increased by about 20 percent.
Historic labor shortages and inflation are some of the post-pandemic woes plaguing the home insurance market. An increased frequency of catastrophic weather events, high reinsurance costs, excessive litigation and, in some states, rising insurance fraud are also factors. While shopping for a lower home insurance quote may still be worthwhile, finding a lower rate could take more work than in years past.
Bankrate continually monitors homeowners insurance rate trends to give our readers information they can use to make empowered, informed decisions about their policies. We also asked industry experts to shed some light on the current market and to provide tips that consumers might use to ease some of the pressure they may feel when receiving their policy renewal this year.
Industry experts weigh in
With climate change comes an increasing rate of natural disasters. Will these catastrophic events impact average rates across the board, even in areas that didn’t experience the disaster?
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute
With climate change comes an increasing rate of natural disasters. We were curious if these catastrophic events could impact average rates across the board, even in areas that didn’t experience the disaster. Mark Friedlander explains: “Global economic losses from tornadoes, hurricanes, severe storms, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters reached $270 billion in 2021. Of those losses, $111 billion were insured. Much of this loss trend is due to people moving into risk-prone areas. More people, homes, businesses and infrastructure means more costly damage when extreme events occur. More damage to insured properties means a higher claims volume and larger insured losses. Because of the way insurers are regulated, their options for responding to rising claims, other than by raising rates, are severely limited. Without substantial rate increases, they might have to draw heavily from their policyholder surplus. If surplus approaches defined regulatory thresholds, insurers will be required to raise rates, write less coverage, or, potentially, go out of business. Based on the trends described above, we expect homeowners’ premiums to continue to rise significantly across the U.S. in the years to come. Even if general inflation levels off, labor and replacement costs will continue to rise, albeit more slowly than what we experienced from 2020 through 2022."
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management
Any consumer in the market to buy a home should get quotes for the home they are considering, understand covered events including coverage limits, and research trends and news related to the homeowners insurance markets in the area. I would also ask insurers their assessment of the risk in the area to homes for certain covered events and how this is trending. For those who expect to be in the home for a longer time period of time, consider understanding how the new area, city or state you are moving to fits into the broader climate change projections over the next 30-50 years as this may impact future homeowners insurance costs or coverage availability.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates from January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
Bankrate Scores
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.