Erie only provides quotes through its distribution network of local independent agents. The company’s website has a tool that could help you find an agent and even select a preferred language.

Why Erie may be best for robust coverage: Erie offers numerous coverage options, from water backup to guaranteed home replacement coverage, to help you personalize a policy that fits your specific coverage needs. Erie is a regional insurer, so it is only an option for homeowners in 12 states and Washington, D.C. But if you live in an area that Erie services, you may find the insurer appealing for its array of optional coverage types, high overall customer satisfaction scores and strong financial standing.

State Farm makes getting a homeowners insurance quote easy. You can get a quote online, call 800-782-8332 or visit a State Farm agency in your area.

Availability: Coverage is available in all states except Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As of May 2023, State Farm is no longer accepting new home insurance policy applications in California.

Why State Farm may be best for local agents: State Farm is a highly rated, historically financially strong insurer with more than 19,000 exclusive agents throughout the U.S. Its low NAIC complaint index for home insurance and above-average J.D. Power score indicate that State Farm home insurance policyholders are generally satisfied with the company’s service.

Why Auto-Owners may be for budget home insurance: Auto-Owners’ average premiums tend to be lower than the national average and lower than average premiums in the 26 states in which it operates. Additionally, it offers a lengthy list of discounts for even more savings. Auto-Owners operates through a network of independent insurance agents, some of which may have specialized insurance knowledge for your area. Availability: Auto-Owners is available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

You can get an NJM quote by calling 800-232-6600 or using the online quote tool.

Why NJM may be best for unique discounts: New Jersey Manufacturers, or NJM, is a regional property and casualty insurer with ample savings opportunities. The company’s premiums typically fall far below the national average, and several discounts are available — like savings for having a backup generator, a home alarm system or storm shutters (in some states). Keep in mind that discount eligibility will vary.

Why Travelers may be best for add-on coverage options: Although Travelers offers standard endorsements like coverage jewelry and valuables and water backup coverage, some unique options include its green home coverage and identity protection. It also has a free home history tool for home buyers to explore if considering a home.

Amica has an online quoting tool that you can use, or you can call 800-242-6422 for a home insurance quote. To learn more about Amica, visit amica.com.

Why Amica may be best for customer service: Amica’s highly rated claims and customer service may be ideal for policyholders seeking a positive customer service experience. The company earned the second spot in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Study. For the past decade, Amica has ranked either in first or second place in this study. Amica’s high customer satisfaction performance is coupled with “Superior” financial strength, as rated by AM Best.

Chubb sells its coverage exclusively through local independent agents. You can use the company’s Find an Agent tool to locate a Chubb office in your area.

Why Chubb may be best for luxury home coverage: If you own a luxury home , Chubb’s specialized homeowners insurance policies offer risk consulting, which involves a trained risk consultant evaluating your home’s features to determine your home’s rebuilding cost. In addition, Chubb offers a HomeScan tool, which may help homeowners identify potential issues before they cause property damage claims. It is features like these that helped Chubb win the Best for High-Value Homes 2024 Bankrate Award.

Lemonade’s home insurance is not yet rated by J.D. Power for customer service, but the carrier earned the third-highest ranking for renters insurance in the 2023 J.D. Power study. However, if you prefer to manage your home insurance policy with a live agent, Lemonade’s tech-savvy approach to insurance may not make it a good fit.

How to get started: Lemonade is known for its technology. Home insurance quotes can be obtained online or through the mobile app. If you need to talk to a representative, you can call 844-733-8666.

Why Lemonade may be best for digital experience: Lemonade’s artificial intelligence and digital-first approach to underwriting home insurance is innovative and allows the carrier to offer useful online tools and, according to the insurer, lower-cost policies. Lemonade exclusively operates via a highly rated mobile app. The interface can process simple claims incredibly quickly; the fastest claim time recorded was just 3 seconds. Lemonade’s impressive use of technology earned it a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Digital Home Insurance Company.

Availability: Coverage is available in all states. As of November 2022, Allstate stopped accepting new home insurance policy applications in California.

Why Allstate may be best overall: Allstate has an abundance of online tools and unique coverage options for homeowners who want to take a proactive approach to their home insurance. And for those who want help, Allstate also has an extensive network of local agents ready to help with any of your insurance needs. For the second year in a row, Allstate tied with USAA in the 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Home Insurance Company Overall.

You can get a USAA home insurance quote by calling 800-531-8722. Online quotes are also available for home insurance.

Why USAA may be best overall: Although USAA only offers coverage to active-duty military and veterans, as well as their immediate families, the company has consistently high customer service scores, robust coverage options and low average premiums. USAA tied for the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, the third year in a row it has taken home the title. Unique add-ons, such as coverage for military uniforms for active duty or deployed policyholders, are also offered.

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance.

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned homeowner, the home insurance market can be hard to understand. Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options, and have high third-party satisfaction and financial strength ratings, which we leveraged into a Bankrate Score out of 5.0. To make our list of best homeowners insurance companies, we chose carriers that:

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Bankrate’s thorough research highlighted the following 10 insurers as the top home insurance companies in the market. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options so that you can build the best home insurance policy for your needs. To help narrow down your search, we also selected a key characteristic of each provider to highlight what makes it stand out from the pack.

To help illustrate how rates can differ depending on where you live, we created the interactive map below. Click on your state to see how much the average homeowners insurance policy costs in your area and how it compares to the national average. Please note that these average rates are based on policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

The United States is huge. Risks (and insurance markets) vary from state to state. Florida, for instance, is grappling with a homeowners insurance crisis , and many of the carriers on this list are no longer writing new business in the state. Instead, Floridians may need to rely on smaller regional companies for coverage. In California, home insurance companies are limiting coverage in response to increased wildfire risks (among other concerns). No matter where you live, narrowing your research by looking into the best homeowners insurance company in your state could help you find the best coverage at the best price.

Thanks to a combination of high customer satisfaction scores, low average premiums, discount opportunities, coverage options and more, we’re confident that the companies on this list are an excellent starting point for many shoppers. However, depending on your state, some carriers will be more competitive than others. Your location may demand premiums much higher or lower than the national average homeowners insurance cost , and some of the companies on this list may not be available in your state at all.

Finding the best homeowners insurance company for you Insurance is a highly individualized product. Finding cheap homeowners insurance with good coverage can be a tough balancing act, but it may be possible if you know your needs and priorities, as well as how your circumstances can affect your rate. Climate and location, for example, can play large roles in how much coverage you need. If you live along a fault line, you may consider adding an earthquake endorsement to your policy. Or, if you live somewhere with a high flood risk, adding flood coverage is probably a wise move. Home insurance companies typically use more than a dozen factors (that are personal to you) to calculate your rate. In most states, these factors include your credit history, ZIP code, claims history and marital status, among others. As a result, insurance rates, coverage options and savings opportunities differ from person to person (and company to company). When in doubt, you might find it helpful to speak with an independent agent who can request quotes from multiple companies on your behalf. They may also be able to give greater insight into your specific coverage needs.

What are the types of homeowners insurance? Given the wide variety of homes, there are many different types of homeowners insurance policies for every situation. While the standard HO-3 policy is what we typically refer to when discussing homeowners insurance, there are actually eight different policy types, each one best suited for a different type of home or insurance need: HO-1: As the most basic type of home insurance, an HO-1 policy provides coverage for the structure of your home for named perils only — meaning you are only protected against what is specifically written in your policy. There is no coverage for your personal belongings, additional living expenses or liability. Insurers rarely use this policy form. Because coverage is so limited, many insurers do not write this type of policy.

As the most basic type of home insurance, an HO-1 policy provides coverage for the structure of your home for named perils only — meaning you are only protected against what is specifically written in your policy. There is no coverage for your personal belongings, additional living expenses or liability. Insurers rarely use this policy form. Because coverage is so limited, many insurers do not write this type of policy. HO-2: This policy type offers expanded coverage for personal property, liability and additional living expenses, but for named perils only.

This policy type offers expanded coverage for personal property, liability and additional living expenses, but for named perils only. HO-3: Widely considered the standard home insurance policy, this policy type comes with all the coverage options in the HO-2 plus medical payments coverage. Unlike the first two types of home insurance policies, the dwelling in an HO-3 is covered on an open perils basis. This means you are protected from all kinds of perils except what is excluded from your policy. Flood and earthquake damage are common HO-3 policy exclusions.

Widely considered the standard home insurance policy, this policy type comes with all the coverage options in the HO-2 plus medical payments coverage. Unlike the first two types of home insurance policies, the dwelling in an HO-3 is covered on an open perils basis. This means you are protected from all kinds of perils except what is excluded from your policy. Flood and earthquake damage are common HO-3 policy exclusions. HO-4: An HO-4 is intended for renters as a solution to insure their personal belongings and provide liability coverage. As renters are not homeowners, this policy does not insure the structure of their home.

An HO-4 is intended for renters as a solution to insure their personal belongings and provide liability coverage. As renters are not homeowners, this policy does not insure the structure of their home. HO-5: As an open-peril policy, an HO-5 expands coverage for dwelling and personal belongings to all perils except those specifically excluded.

As an open-peril policy, an HO-5 expands coverage for dwelling and personal belongings to all perils except those specifically excluded. HO-6: A condominium owner’s policy insures the interior of their unit, as the exterior and shared spaces may be covered by the master condominium policy. It also insures the owner’s personal belongings and provides liability coverage.

A condominium owner’s policy insures the interior of their unit, as the exterior and shared spaces may be covered by the master condominium policy. It also insures the owner’s personal belongings and provides liability coverage. HO-7: An HO-7 insurance policy is for mobile homes and manufactured homes, such as RVs, trailers, modular homes and sectional homes. It insures both the structure of the home, as well as personal belongings and liability, medical expenses and additional living expenses.

An HO-7 insurance policy is for mobile homes and manufactured homes, such as RVs, trailers, modular homes and sectional homes. It insures both the structure of the home, as well as personal belongings and liability, medical expenses and additional living expenses. HO-8: The HO-8 policy type is a named peril policy that only covers 10 perils. It is intended for homes where the repair or replacement cost may be higher than its resale value, such as older or historical homes, or architecturally significant homes.

What factors impact the cost of home insurance? The national average cost of home insurance is $1,687 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. While it is helpful to know the average, it is also important to remember that the average won’t reflect your personal factors. You and your next-door neighbor may have drastically different home insurance premiums for comparable properties, based on some of these criteria: Location: ZIP code plays an important role in determining your home insurance rate. If you live in an area with elevated levels of vandalism, break-ins or other crimes, you may pay more for your coverage. Weather patterns can also play into this; homes in hurricane zones tend to be more expensive to insure.

ZIP code plays an important role in determining your home insurance rate. If you live in an area with elevated levels of vandalism, break-ins or other crimes, you may pay more for your coverage. Weather patterns can also play into this; homes in hurricane zones tend to be more expensive to insure. Amount of dwelling coverage: This is the portion of your coverage that protects your home’s physical structure, so it will fluctuate based on the size of your home, the age of the roof, building materials and more.

This is the portion of your coverage that protects your home’s physical structure, so it will fluctuate based on the size of your home, the age of the roof, building materials and more. Credit history: Your credit-based insurance score will likely factor into your premium in all states except for California, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Your credit-based insurance score will likely factor into your premium in all states except for California, Maryland and Massachusetts. Marital status: Generally speaking, married couples pay less for home insurance policies than single people.

Generally speaking, married couples pay less for home insurance policies than single people. Claims history: If you’ve filed a home insurance claim in the past, your insurer will probably see you as more likely to do so in the future. This could make your premium more expensive.

If you’ve filed a home insurance claim in the past, your insurer will probably see you as more likely to do so in the future. This could make your premium more expensive. Age of home: Older homes typically have pricier premiums.

Older homes typically have pricier premiums. Deductible: Having a higher deductible typically lowers your home insurance premium, but it means that you pay more out of pocket for a claim. This list is not exhaustive. Home insurers may also take other things into account when calculating your rate, like how far your home is from a fire or police station, if you have certain dog breeds and how far your home sits from a body of water — just to name a few.

What does homeowners insurance cover? Standard home insurance typically covers damage to your home, detached structures and personal property, although the way that your insurer responds to claims for damage depends on the type of policy you have. Your liability exposure is likely also covered. Standard policies typically contain these coverage types: Dwelling coverage: This is the main coverage in homeowners insurance and covers your home’s physical structure and any attached structures for damage not specifically excluded in your policy. Most other coverage limits in your home insurance policy are calculated from your dwelling coverage amount.

This is the main coverage in homeowners insurance and covers your home’s physical structure and any attached structures for damage not specifically excluded in your policy. Most other coverage limits in your home insurance policy are calculated from your dwelling coverage amount. Other structures coverage: Also called “detached structures coverage,” this is usually 10-20 percent of your dwelling amount and covers things like fences, sheds, gazebos, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools.

Also called “detached structures coverage,” this is usually 10-20 percent of your dwelling amount and covers things like fences, sheds, gazebos, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools. Personal property coverage: This part of your policy covers your belongings, like your furniture, clothing and decor. Your personal property coverage is generally 50 to 75 percent of your dwelling amount, although you might be able to increase it if necessary.

This part of your policy covers your belongings, like your furniture, clothing and decor. Your personal property coverage is generally 50 to 75 percent of your dwelling amount, although you might be able to increase it if necessary. Medical payments coverage: This coverage pays for guest injuries regardless of fault, up to the coverage limit.

This coverage pays for guest injuries regardless of fault, up to the coverage limit. Liability coverage: If you damage someone’s belongings or if someone is hurt on your property and you are found at fault, your liability coverage can pay the damages and your legal fees.

If you damage someone’s belongings or if someone is hurt on your property and you are found at fault, your liability coverage can pay the damages and your legal fees. Additional living expenses coverage: Additional living expenses (ALE), also known as loss of use coverage, pays the costs of living while away from your home if it’s uninhabitable due to damage caused by a covered property claim. Keep in mind, though, that all policies are different; you can often add endorsements to bolster your policy with more coverage. Your home insurance policy will only cover you up to your specific policy limits, so it’s important to read it carefully.

What does homeowners insurance not cover? Home insurance does not cover everything, and there are significant policy exclusions to be aware of. For non-accidental incidents, like wear and tear and homeowners neglect, home insurance does not extend coverage. For other incidents, you may need to purchase a separate policy or add an endorsement to your policy. For example, home insurance doesn’t cover earthquake and flood damage, so you’ll need to purchase separate earthquake and flood insurance policies for coverage. Home insurance also doesn’t cover water damage from sewage systems, such as an overflow or backup, although some carriers may offer coverage with a separate endorsement for sewer backup. Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine exactly what it does and does not cover.

How to buy homeowners insurance Once you are ready to purchase homeowners insurance, here is an overview of steps to follow:

Mortgage 1. Understand how much coverage you need. Caret Down Dwelling coverage is usually the first to be established on a home policy since the coverage limits for other structures, personal property and loss of use are based on percentages of the dwelling's insured value. Most homeowners insurance policies cover the home's replacement cost value, which considers the cost of labor and building materials needed to repair the home — not the market value. Using a replacement cost estimator that calculates factors like square footage and building materials will give you a good idea of how much home insurance you need.

Calculator 2. Estimate what you need insured. Caret Down Once you know how much you need for dwelling coverage, consider any other structures on your property, such as a fence, detached garage or inground swimming pool. Create a home inventory of your personal property, taking into account any high-value items that might benefit from a scheduled personal property endorsement. If you are concerned that your structures or personal property need additional coverage, an insurance agent can help review the coverage limits to ensure you have the right amount of insurance. Depending on where your home is located, you may also need flood or earthquake insurance, which is usually purchased separately.

Bank Search 3. Choose which insurance companies to request a quote from. Caret Down Researching the top home insurance companies can reveal financial strength ratings and customer service reviews, which can help you narrow down your options. Requesting home insurance quotes will give you a better picture of policy offerings, and discount opportunities. Plus, if you collect multiple quotes, you will gain better insight into your home’s exact insurance costs. Requesting quotes from more than one carrier will give you the best chance to see which company offers the best coverage for your needs and budget. Additionally, depending on how you want to manage your policy, this can be a great way to familiarize yourself with the company’s online services or connect with local insurance agents.

Insurance Home Alt 4. Finalize your home insurance policy. Caret Down Once you have made a decision, you’ll need to make a payment to bind, or finalize, the policy. If you are switching carriers, you can choose to have your new policy begin when the old one ends or to have your new policy start immediately. If the latter is the case, you’ll need to issue a request to your old insurance company to cancel the policy and request a refund for any unused premium.

What customer satisfaction metrics should you consider? Some homeowners are less concerned with cheap rates and instead prioritize top-notch customer service. But, how can you know what a company's customer service experience is like before you've purchased a policy? Fortunately, there are a few different metrics that can give you a glimpse into how current policyholders feel about their home insurance carrier, including: J.D. Power scores: J.D. Power conducts annual insurance studies by surveying current policyholders, asking them to rate the customer service and property claims experience they've received from their company. You can also learn about a carrier's digital tools by reviewing the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study. NAIC Complaint Index: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, records policyholder complaints and translates this data into a Complaint Index Score. Most insurance companies have an overall Complaint Index Score and a score for each line of insurance it sells. When interpreting this data, it's important to know that a company with an average number of complaints has a Complaint Index Score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 means the company gets more complaints on average and vice versa — a score less than 1.0 means fewer complaints than average. Financial strength ratings: Although a company's financial strength rating may not be directly related to customer service, it's unlikely that a policyholder will be happy with their carrier if it doesn't have the funds to pay for a covered loss. Financial strength ratings issued by AM Best, Moody's, Standard & Poor’s and Demotech reflect a carrier's historical ability to pay out claims when needed. Most insurance agents agree that choosing a financially stable company is essential. Friends and family: Speaking with friends and family already insured with a company can be a powerful tool in understanding what to expect from a carrier. Word of mouth can go a long way, especially from trusted friends, family and colleagues.