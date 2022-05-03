Best homeowners insurance companies for January 2024

Bankrate’s extensive research pinpointed Allstate, USAA and Amica as some of the best home insurance companies in the nation.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 09, 2024
The best home insurance companies in January 2024

Bankrate’s thorough research highlighted the following 10 insurers as the top home insurance companies in the market. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options so that you can build the best home insurance policy for your needs. To help narrow down your search, we also selected a key characteristic of each provider to highlight what makes it stand out from the pack.

Insurance Company Best for
Bankrate Score
Info
Average annual premium*
USAA
Best overall
3.7
$1,041
Allstate
Best overall
3.5
$1,532
Lemonade
Best for digital experience
4.1
N/A
Chubb
Best for high-value home coverage
3.5
$1,953
Amica
Best for customer experience
3.5
$1,371
Travelers
Best for add-on coverage options
3.3
$1,512
NJM
Best for unique discounts
3.2
$573
Auto-Owners
Best for budget home insurance
3.2
$1,332
State Farm
Best for local agents
3.2
$1,405
Erie
Best for robust coverage
3.1
$1,096
*Based on policies with $250K dwelling coverage for 2023
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Mortgage Reviews
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
How Bankrate picked the best homeowners insurance companies

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned homeowner, the home insurance market can be hard to understand. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance. Our list of the best homeowners insurance companies includes providers that offer a broad range of coverage options, and have high third-party satisfaction and financial strength ratings, which we leveraged into a Bankrate Score out of 5.0. To make our list of best homeowners insurance companies, we chose carriers that:

  • Earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 or higher
  • Scored within 30 points of the segment average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study (for companies that were included).
  • Have an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) or better
  • Were ranked by Bankrate as the best company for specific market segments, based on the company’s unique features
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers the information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for new home insurance.

46 years

of industry experience

20.7k

Zip codes examined

122

Carriers reviewed

1.2M

Quotes analyzed

The top 10 home insurance companies

Awards

Best home insurance company overall (tie)

4.7
Read USAA review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$87/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,041/yr

Customer satisfaction

884/1,000

Awards

Best home insurance company overall (tie)

4.2
Read Allstate review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$128/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,532/yr

Customer satisfaction

815/1,000

Awards

Best for digital experience

3.8
Read Lemonade review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Awards

Best for high value homes

4.3
Read Chubb review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$163/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,953/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Best for customer service

4.6
Read Amica review

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$114/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,371/yr

Customer satisfaction

849/1,000

Best for add-on coverage

4.1
Read Travelers review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$126/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,512/yr

Customer satisfaction

794/1,000

Best for unique discounts

4.5
Read NJM review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$48/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$573/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

4.6
Read Auto-Owners review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$111/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,332/yr

Customer satisfaction

825/1,000

Best for local agents

4.2
Read Allstate review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$117/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,405/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for robust coverage

4.4
Read Erie review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$91/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,096/yr

Customer satisfaction

827/1,000

The best home insurance companies by state

Thanks to a combination of high customer satisfaction scores, low average premiums, discount opportunities, coverage options and more, we’re confident that the companies on this list are an excellent starting point for many shoppers. However, depending on your state, some carriers will be more competitive than others. Your location may demand premiums much higher or lower than the national average homeowners insurance cost, and some of the companies on this list may not be available in your state at all.

The United States is huge. Risks (and insurance markets) vary from state to state. Florida, for instance, is grappling with a homeowners insurance crisis, and many of the carriers on this list are no longer writing new business in the state. Instead, Floridians may need to rely on smaller regional companies for coverage. In California, home insurance companies are limiting coverage in response to increased wildfire risks (among other concerns). No matter where you live, narrowing your research by looking into the best homeowners insurance company in your state could help you find the best coverage at the best price.

Compare the best home insurance rates by state

To help illustrate how rates can differ depending on where you live, we created the interactive map below. Click on your state to see how much the average homeowners insurance policy costs in your area and how it compares to the national average. Please note that these average rates are based on policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Alabama
Average annual premium
$1,971
Average monthly premium
$164
Alaska
Average annual premium
$1,027
Average monthly premium
$86
Arizona
Average annual premium
$1,767
Average monthly premium
$147
Arkansas
Average annual premium
$2,649
Average monthly premium
$221
California
Average annual premium
$1,217
Average monthly premium
$101
Colorado
Average annual premium
$3,030
Average monthly premium
$252
Connecticut
Average annual premium
$1,554
Average monthly premium
$130
Delaware
Average annual premium
$739
Average monthly premium
$62
Florida
Average annual premium
$1,884
Average monthly premium
$157
Georgia
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
Hawaii
Average annual premium
$400
Average monthly premium
$33
Idaho
Average annual premium
$980
Average monthly premium
$82
Illinois
Average annual premium
$1,802
Average monthly premium
$150
Indiana
Average annual premium
$1,461
Average monthly premium
$122
Iowa
Average annual premium
$1,601
Average monthly premium
$133
Kansas
Average annual premium
$3,932
Average monthly premium
$328
Kentucky
Average annual premium
$2,194
Average monthly premium
$183
Louisiana
Average annual premium
$2,816
Average monthly premium
$235
Maine
Average annual premium
$1,127
Average monthly premium
$94
Maryland
Average annual premium
$1,334
Average monthly premium
$111
Massachusetts
Average annual premium
$1,237
Average monthly premium
$103
Michigan
Average annual premium
$1,720
Average monthly premium
$143
Minnesota
Average annual premium
$2,118
Average monthly premium
$176
Mississippi
Average annual premium
$1,943
Average monthly premium
$162
Missouri
Average annual premium
$1,784
Average monthly premium
$149
Montana
Average annual premium
$2,100
Average monthly premium
$175
Nebraska
Average annual premium
$4,561
Average monthly premium
$380
Nevada
Average annual premium
$1,057
Average monthly premium
$88
New Hampshire
Average annual premium
$808
Average monthly premium
$67
New Jersey
Average annual premium
$881
Average monthly premium
$73
New Mexico
Average annual premium
$2,094
Average monthly premium
$175
New York
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
North Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,374
Average monthly premium
$115
North Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,453
Average monthly premium
$204
Ohio
Average annual premium
$1,260
Average monthly premium
$105
Oklahoma
Average annual premium
$4,376
Average monthly premium
$365
Oregon
Average annual premium
$922
Average monthly premium
$77
Pennsylvania
Average annual premium
$936
Average monthly premium
$78
Rhode Island
Average annual premium
$1,395
Average monthly premium
$116
South Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,202
Average monthly premium
$100
South Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,366
Average monthly premium
$197
Tennessee
Average annual premium
$2,089
Average monthly premium
$174
Texas
Average annual premium
$2,114
Average monthly premium
$176
Utah
Average annual premium
$904
Average monthly premium
$75
Vermont
Average annual premium
$677
Average monthly premium
$56
Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,103
Average monthly premium
$92
Washington
Average annual premium
$1,106
Average monthly premium
$92
West Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,125
Average monthly premium
$94
Wisconsin
Average annual premium
$991
Average monthly premium
$83
Wyoming
Average annual premium
$986
Average monthly premium
$82
District of Columbia
Average annual premium
$1,156
Average monthly premium
$96
*Based on policies with $250k dwelling coverage
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Mortgage Reviews
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Finding the best homeowners insurance company for you

Insurance is a highly individualized product. Finding cheap homeowners insurance with good coverage can be a tough balancing act, but it may be possible if you know your needs and priorities, as well as how your circumstances can affect your rate. Climate and location, for example, can play large roles in how much coverage you need. If you live along a fault line, you may consider adding an earthquake endorsement to your policy. Or, if you live somewhere with a high flood risk, adding flood coverage is probably a wise move.

Home insurance companies typically use more than a dozen factors (that are personal to you) to calculate your rate. In most states, these factors include your credit history, ZIP code, claims history and marital status, among others. As a result, insurance rates, coverage options and savings opportunities differ from person to person (and company to company). When in doubt, you might find it helpful to speak with an independent agent who can request quotes from multiple companies on your behalf. They may also be able to give greater insight into your specific coverage needs.

What are the types of homeowners insurance?

Given the wide variety of homes, there are many different types of homeowners insurance policies for every situation. While the standard HO-3 policy is what we typically refer to when discussing homeowners insurance, there are actually eight different policy types, each one best suited for a different type of home or insurance need:

  • HO-1: As the most basic type of home insurance, an HO-1 policy provides coverage for the structure of your home for named perils only — meaning you are only protected against what is specifically written in your policy. There is no coverage for your personal belongings, additional living expenses or liability. Insurers rarely use this policy form. Because coverage is so limited, many insurers do not write this type of policy.
  • HO-2: This policy type offers expanded coverage for personal property, liability and additional living expenses, but for named perils only.
  • HO-3: Widely considered the standard home insurance policy, this policy type comes with all the coverage options in the HO-2 plus medical payments coverage. Unlike the first two types of home insurance policies, the dwelling in an HO-3 is covered on an open perils basis. This means you are protected from all kinds of perils except what is excluded from your policy. Flood and earthquake damage are common HO-3 policy exclusions.
  • HO-4: An HO-4 is intended for renters as a solution to insure their personal belongings and provide liability coverage. As renters are not homeowners, this policy does not insure the structure of their home.
  • HO-5: As an open-peril policy, an HO-5 expands coverage for dwelling and personal belongings to all perils except those specifically excluded.
  • HO-6: A condominium owner’s policy insures the interior of their unit, as the exterior and shared spaces may be covered by the master condominium policy. It also insures the owner’s personal belongings and provides liability coverage.
  • HO-7: An HO-7 insurance policy is for mobile homes and manufactured homes, such as RVs, trailers, modular homes and sectional homes. It insures both the structure of the home, as well as personal belongings and liability, medical expenses and additional living expenses.
  • HO-8: The HO-8 policy type is a named peril policy that only covers 10 perils. It is intended for homes where the repair or replacement cost may be higher than its resale value, such as older or historical homes, or architecturally significant homes.

What factors impact the cost of home insurance?

The national average cost of home insurance is $1,687 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. While it is helpful to know the average, it is also important to remember that the average won’t reflect your personal factors. You and your next-door neighbor may have drastically different home insurance premiums for comparable properties, based on some of these criteria:

  • Location: ZIP code plays an important role in determining your home insurance rate. If you live in an area with elevated levels of vandalism, break-ins or other crimes, you may pay more for your coverage. Weather patterns can also play into this; homes in hurricane zones tend to be more expensive to insure.
  • Amount of dwelling coverage: This is the portion of your coverage that protects your home’s physical structure, so it will fluctuate based on the size of your home, the age of the roof, building materials and more.  
  • Credit history: Your credit-based insurance score will likely factor into your premium in all states except for California, Maryland and Massachusetts.
  • Marital status: Generally speaking, married couples pay less for home insurance policies than single people.
  • Claims history: If you’ve filed a home insurance claim in the past, your insurer will probably see you as more likely to do so in the future. This could make your premium more expensive.
  • Age of home: Older homes typically have pricier premiums.
  • Deductible: Having a higher deductible typically lowers your home insurance premium, but it means that you pay more out of pocket for a claim. 

This list is not exhaustive. Home insurers may also take other things into account when calculating your rate, like how far your home is from a fire or police station, if you have certain dog breeds and how far your home sits from a body of water — just to name a few.

What does homeowners insurance cover?

Standard home insurance typically covers damage to your home, detached structures and personal property, although the way that your insurer responds to claims for damage depends on the type of policy you have. Your liability exposure is likely also covered. Standard policies typically contain these coverage types:

  • Dwelling coverage: This is the main coverage in homeowners insurance and covers your home’s physical structure and any attached structures for damage not specifically excluded in your policy. Most other coverage limits in your home insurance policy are calculated from your dwelling coverage amount.
  • Other structures coverage: Also called “detached structures coverage,” this is usually 10-20 percent of your dwelling amount and covers things like fences, sheds, gazebos, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools.
  • Personal property coverage: This part of your policy covers your belongings, like your furniture, clothing and decor. Your personal property coverage is generally 50 to 75 percent of your dwelling amount, although you might be able to increase it if necessary.
  • Medical payments coverage: This coverage pays for guest injuries regardless of fault, up to the coverage limit.
  • Liability coverage: If you damage someone’s belongings or if someone is hurt on your property and you are found at fault, your liability coverage can pay the damages and your legal fees.
  • Additional living expenses coverage: Additional living expenses (ALE), also known as loss of use coverage, pays the costs of living while away from your home if it’s uninhabitable due to damage caused by a covered property claim.

Keep in mind, though, that all policies are different; you can often add endorsements to bolster your policy with more coverage. Your home insurance policy will only cover you up to your specific policy limits, so it’s important to read it carefully.

What does homeowners insurance not cover?

Home insurance does not cover everything, and there are significant policy exclusions to be aware of. For non-accidental incidents, like wear and tear and homeowners neglect, home insurance does not extend coverage.

For other incidents, you may need to purchase a separate policy or add an endorsement to your policy. For example, home insurance doesn’t cover earthquake and flood damage, so you’ll need to purchase separate earthquake and flood insurance policies for coverage. Home insurance also doesn’t cover water damage from sewage systems, such as an overflow or backup, although some carriers may offer coverage with a separate endorsement for sewer backup. Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine exactly what it does and does not cover.

How to buy homeowners insurance

Once you are ready to purchase homeowners insurance, here is an overview of steps to follow:

What customer satisfaction metrics should you consider?

Some homeowners are less concerned with cheap rates and instead prioritize top-notch customer service. But, how can you know what a company's customer service experience is like before you've purchased a policy? Fortunately, there are a few different metrics that can give you a glimpse into how current policyholders feel about their home insurance carrier, including:

J.D. Power scores: J.D. Power conducts annual insurance studies by surveying current policyholders, asking them to rate the customer service and property claims experience they've received from their company. You can also learn about a carrier's digital tools by reviewing the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study.

NAIC Complaint Index: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, records policyholder complaints and translates this data into a Complaint Index Score. Most insurance companies have an overall Complaint Index Score and a score for each line of insurance it sells. When interpreting this data, it's important to know that a company with an average number of complaints has a Complaint Index Score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 means the company gets more complaints on average and vice versa — a score less than 1.0 means fewer complaints than average.

Financial strength ratings: Although a company's financial strength rating may not be directly related to customer service, it's unlikely that a policyholder will be happy with their carrier if it doesn't have the funds to pay for a covered loss. Financial strength ratings issued by AM Best, Moody's, Standard & Poor’s and Demotech reflect a carrier's historical ability to pay out claims when needed. Most insurance agents agree that choosing a financially stable company is essential.

Friends and family: Speaking with friends and family already insured with a company can be a powerful tool in understanding what to expect from a carrier. Word of mouth can go a long way, especially from trusted friends, family and colleagues.

Best homeowners insurance companies for different homeowners

Home insurance needs change based on your unique situation. For example, first-time homebuyers will likely need something different from their provider than someone who purchased an Airbnb property or someone who purchased a historical home. Below, we’ve put together a list of the best home insurance companies for a variety of different scenarios.

Allstate

The best home insurance company for:

First-time homebuyers

It’s not uncommon for a home insurance company to extend a discount to first-time homebuyers. The companies we’ve chosen to highlight below all offer some type of discount for new homeowners or recent home purchases.

Allstate stands out to us for a few reasons as the best choice for a first-time homeowner. It offers both a 10 percent welcome discount and an additional one for recent homebuyers. Allstate’s high Bankrate Score, Bankrate Award for best overall home insurance company and  lengthy list of additional coverage options check many of our boxes — and those of a first-time homebuyer. Plus, Allstate’s robust digital tools and expansive network of agents can help give first-timers the extra support they may need when navigating the insurance process. 

USAA

The best home insurance company for:

Leasing to a renter

If you purchased an investment property to rent out, you’ll likely need a home insurance provider that offers either short-term rental coverage or a landlord policy. A standard home insurance policy will likely only cover an owner-occupied building. Landlord insurance, among other things, can provide coverage for a tenant-occupied building. Short-term rental insurance can raise your liability limits and offer additional protection for your personal belongings. 

USAA’s rental property insurance program offers strong protection for you and your home, whether you rent out your property for a week, a month or longer. If you do not qualify for  a USAA policy, Allstate could be a good alternative. Its HostAdvantage policy even includes a discount from Merry Maids.

Chubb

The best home insurance company for:

Homeowners with high value homes or valuable items

While the definition of a high-value home may change from region to region, they have some insurance commonalities. Owners of high-value homes may seek higher coverage limits, specialized coverage endorsements and dependable customer service.  

Chubb offers policyholders all of these things and more. It was awarded the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best for High-Value Homes for multiple reasons. Chubb’s policies include complimentary risk consulting and a HomeScan tool to help spot problems before they turn into expensive insurance claims. It has a wealth of coverage options for valuable items, like special endorsements for jewelry, art, collectibles and even wine and spirits.

How do I save on home insurance?

One of the easiest ways to maximize savings on your home insurance is to take advantage of home insurance discounts. Every insurance company has its own discounts, but common savings opportunities could include being claims-free or buying a new home. In some states (Florida, for instance), you could get a discount for adding wind mitigation features to your home. Stacking home insurance discounts could mean significant savings on your home insurance premium — and more money back in your pocket. Be sure to ask your insurance agent about all available discounts you qualify for to make sure you don’t miss out on savings opportunities. Raising your insurance deductible may also result in a cheaper premium, but be cautious not to raise it too high. It is important that your deductible remains at a level you can reasonably afford to pay out at the drop of a hat.

Cheapest homeowners insurance

Compare home insurance quotes

Average homeowners insurance cost

Best companies for bundling home and auto insurance

Bundling home and auto insurance means you are buying both policies from the same company. Most companies offer a discount on both auto and home policies (and sometimes other policies as well) as an incentive to policyholders. This has the potential to make both policies cheaper than if you were to purchase the policies from two separate insurance companies. To help give you an idea of how much you could potentially save by bundling policies, we checked each carrier’s website or contacted them to see how significant each company’s bundling discount could be.

Keep in mind that the best carrier for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. One way to find the right fit is to make a list of the features you are looking for in both your home and auto insurance policies. Then, you can get quotes from several carriers that might match your needs.

 

Home insurance company Potential typical bundle discount*
USAA Up to 10 percent
Allstate Up to 25 percent
Lemonade Not stated
Chubb Not stated
Amica Up to 30 percent
Travelers Up to 13 percent
NJM Not stated
Auto Owners Not stated
State Farm Up to $1,127 annually
Erie 16 to 25 percent

*Note that potential discount amounts for bundling are taken directly from the carrier website and are subject to change. Additionally, there is no guarantee that you would receive the discount advertised by the insurance company. If you want more information about bundling discounts from your insurance company, contact your insurance agent.

Home insurance industry trends

Signs show that our red-hot inflation could be cooling, but the economic situation remains uncertain. According to Bankrate’s 2023 annual emergency savings report, almost half of American adults have less money saved (or none at all) compared to last year.

Some homeowners may try to cut costs by saving on their home insurance, but this could prove challenging. According to proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the national average homeowners insurance rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage rose 18 percent more from 2023 to 2024 (from $1,428 to $1,687). However, rates in some states have risen more than in others. For instance, Florida’s average homeowners insurance rate increased by about 20 percent.

Historic labor shortages and inflation are some of the post-pandemic woes plaguing the home insurance market. An increased frequency of catastrophic weather events, high reinsurance costs, excessive litigation and, in some states, rising insurance fraud are also factors. While shopping for a lower home insurance quote may still be worthwhile, finding a lower rate could take more work than in years past.

Bankrate continually monitors homeowners insurance rate trends to give our readers information they can use to make empowered, informed decisions about their policies. We also asked industry experts to shed some light on the current market and to provide tips that consumers might use to ease some of the pressure they may feel when receiving their policy renewal this year.

Industry experts weigh in 

With climate change comes an increasing rate of natural disasters. Will these catastrophic events impact average rates across the board, even in areas that didn’t experience the disaster?

Mark Friedlander

Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute

With climate change comes an increasing rate of natural disasters. We were curious if these catastrophic events could impact average rates across the board, even in areas that didn’t experience the disaster. Mark Friedlander explains: “Global economic losses from tornadoes, hurricanes, severe storms, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters reached $270 billion in 2021. Of those losses, $111 billion were insured. Much of this loss trend is due to people moving into risk-prone areas. More people, homes, businesses and infrastructure means more costly damage when extreme events occur. More damage to insured properties means a higher claims volume and larger insured losses. Because of the way insurers are regulated, their options for responding to rising claims, other than by raising rates, are severely limited. Without substantial rate increases, they might have to draw heavily from their policyholder surplus. If surplus approaches defined regulatory thresholds, insurers will be required to raise rates, write less coverage, or, potentially, go out of business. Based on the trends described above, we expect homeowners’ premiums to continue to rise significantly across the U.S. in the years to come. Even if general inflation levels off, labor and replacement costs will continue to rise, albeit more slowly than what we experienced from 2020 through 2022."

Kenneth Chavis IV

Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management

Any consumer in the market to buy a home should get quotes for the home they are considering, understand covered events including coverage limits, and research trends and news related to the homeowners insurance markets in the area. I would also ask insurers their assessment of the risk in the area to homes for certain covered events and how this is trending. For those who expect to be in the home for a longer time period of time, consider understanding how the new area, city or state you are moving to fits into the broader climate change projections over the next 30-50 years as this may impact future homeowners insurance costs or coverage availability.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates from January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
 
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. 
 
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
 
  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute