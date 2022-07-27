Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Georgia for 2024

The best Georgia homeowners insurance companies include Allstate, Chubb, Auto-Owners, State Farm and Country Financial.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Georgia home

From fierce tornadoes to flash flooding and hail storms, Georgia's shifting seasons can put your home to the test. Bankrate's insurance team compiled this guide to help you mitigate financial risk and find the best Georgia homeowners insurance for your Southern dwelling.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Georgia home insurance companies

Review Bankrate’s top picks for the best home insurance companies in Georgia.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Georgia

According to average rates provided by Quadrant Information Services, along with third-party scores issued in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team narrowed down Auto-Owners, Chubb, Allstate, State Farm and Country Financial as the best homeowners insurance companies in Georgia.

To find the best company for your needs, you'll want to compare quotes from several companies for your chosen coverage types. When comparing companies, it may help to narrow down your priorities. These may include low rates, good customer service, unique discounts or a specific endorsement.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$81
$973
 Get a quote
Chubb
A++
801
/1,000
$139
$1,666
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$106
$1,277
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$153
$1,832
 Read review
Country Financial
A+
819
/1,000
$186
$2,230
 Get a quote
The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Georgia

Auto-Owners

Best for cheap rates

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 973 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners offers generally cheap Georgia homeowners insurance rates without sacrificing coverage options. In fact, Auto-Owners won the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Budget Home Insurance. Georgia homeowners who want to bolster their policy with coverage add-ons like equipment breakdown and cyber protection may want to consider an Auto-Owners policy. Auto-Owners will even provide an extra 25 percent on top of your coverage limit if your current policy isn’t enough to repair or rebuild your home, as long as you carry its increased cost endorsement.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Since Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest premiums of all the home insurance companies in Georgia we evaluated, it could be a great choice for homeowners on a budget who want robust coverage options.

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,666 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb is known for providing robust coverage tailored specifically for high-value or luxury homes, which is why we issued it the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company For High-Value Homes. Its basic homeowners policy includes extended replacement cost coverage for both your home and belongings, along with tree removal, electronic data restoration and lock replacement at no additional charge. Additionally, Georgia homeowners who own multiple properties may be interested in Chubb’s Property Manager Service. This program can offer additional assistance for if a policyholder’s secondary home is impacted by a natural disaster such as a hurricane.

Who Chubb may be good for: Georgia homeowners who own high-value homes or multiple high-value homes may find their needs met through Chubb, especially if they don’t mind paying extra for top-notch service and unique coverage options.

Allstate

Best for personalized coverage options

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,277 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Out of the Georgia homeowners insurance companies we analyzed, Allstate offers one of the longest lists of homeowners endorsements. Georgians who’ve upgraded to energy-efficient items may want to explore Allstate’s green improvement reimbursement endorsement, which can provide extra coverage in certain circumstances. Georgians participating in home-sharing may also be interested in Allstate’s HostAdvantage, which can help homeowners financially protect themselves against theft and damage resulting from short-term tenants.  Allstate’s varied coverage options helped Allstate tie for the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate could be a great option for homeowners in Georgia looking for a wide range of coverage options that they might not find with other companies.

State Farm

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,832 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: Perhaps best known for its neighborhood agencies, State Farm also offers highly-rated digital tools for hands-on policy management. State Farm earned fourth place in the service category in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, indicating that policyholders may be especially satisfied with the company's online policy management options. Additionally, State Farm’s mobile app has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating from Apple users on the App store and a 4.7 out of 5.0 from Android users on Google Play. Eligible homeowners may also qualify for a high-tech monitoring device from Ting that scans their home for electrical system issues, which could prevent fires.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be best for tech-savvy Georgia homeowners willing to pay higher-than-average rates for digital tools and excellent customer service.

Country Financial

Best for top-notch customer service

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,230 for $250k dwelling coverage
Country Financial Review Get a personalized quote

Why Country Financial made our list: Country Financial has excellent third-party customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the NAIC, showing that its patrons seem to be generally happy with the company's service. Additionally, Country Financial has a unique approach to home insurance by offering insurance in three tiers — basic coverage, combined coverage and premier coverage. With premier coverage, you can access unique coverage for events like paint spillage. These convenient packages might make it easier for homeowners to choose coverage options that fit their needs and budget.

Who Country Financial may be good for: Country Financial may be best for Georgia homeowners who don’t mind spending more on their policy for top-notch customer service. This company could also be ideal for first-time homebuyers due to Country Financial’s prepackaged policy options.

Additional Georgia home insurance companies to consider

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who value straightforward coverage

Travelers review

Travelers stands out for its long list of endorsements, including jewelry and valuables coverage, water backup, identity fraud and green home coverage. The carrier has fairly unique discounts, including potential savings for green homes, but it scored well below average in J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study. To learn if Travelers could be right for you, read Bankrate’s Travelers insurance review.

USAA

USAA

Who this may be best for

Homeowners seeking military-focused coverage

USAA review

For military members, veterans and their eligible families, USAA is known for low rates, outstanding customer service and extensive endorsement options. Home coverage from USAA automatically comes with replacement cost and coverage for damage to military uniforms occurring when policyholders are on active or reserve duty. For more information about USAA and what it has to offer, read Bankrate’s USAA insurance review.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Georgia

Bankrate’s editorial team analyzed 2023 average quoted premium data from Quadrant Information Services for dozens of companies in Georgia. We also analyzed each company’s available coverage options, discounts, policy features and third-party ratings, including financial strength ratings from AM Best and customer service scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. We used these factors to determine a proprietary Bankrate Score for each company, which is calculated on a 5.0 scale. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company performed across these categories. This Score can help you compare home insurance companies to find the best options for your needs.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Georgia

Average home insurance premiums in Georgia are slightly below the national average, but it is always wise to shop around and compare quotes. Inflation and climate change are increasing average insurance costs, so learning how to save money without losing coverage can help you get the financial protection you need without breaking the bank. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Georgia

For many policyholders, cost is the driving factor when deciding on home insurance. Depending on the age of your home, square footage, prior loss history and many other factors, your premium may be more or less than the average Georgia premium. Comparing rates, coverage types and discounts may help you secure the best policy with the lowest price. Below are the cheapest home insurance companies in Georgia, according to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Auto-Owners
$81
$973
- $421
 Get a quote
Farmers
$89
$1,067
- $327
 Get a quote
Allstate
$106
$1,277
- $117
 Get a quote
Georgia Farm Bureau
$108
$1,300
- $94
 Get a quote
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Georgia

Bankrate uses premium information from Quadrant Information Services to find the carriers with the lowest average premiums in Georgia. However, we know that price isn't everything, so each of these cheap carriers has also been evaluated for coverage options, discount variety, customer service, financial strength and digital tool availability.

How to get cheap Georgia home insurance

Finding the best homeowners insurance in Georgia is an important step in financially protecting your home, which could be your most significant investment during your lifetime. Whether it's your first Georgia homeowners insurance policy or your 10th, finding the coverage that fits your needs as well as your budget can be challenging. However, following the steps below might keep you on track:

  1. Evaluate your needs: Knowing how much coverage you need can help ensure you have adequate financial protection while preventing you from overinsuring or purchasing higher coverage limits than you need. Consulting with a licensed insurance agent could help you tailor a coverage package that makes the most sense for you and your home.
  2. Compare quotes: Every company has its own unique underwriting guidelines and places different weights on various rating factors. Comparing quotes from multiple companies in Georgia will help you narrow down the ones that are the most competitive. When shopping around, you want to be sure that you’re requesting the same (or similar) coverage limits and options from carrier to carrier.
  3. Take advantage of discounts: When requesting home insurance quotes in Georgia, it's a good idea to make sure that you’re taking advantage of every discount you may be eligible for. This is especially important when completing online quotes, as some applications may make you manually select certain discounts to apply them.
  4. Maintain your property: Although some of Georgia is inland, much of the state is susceptible to wind and hurricane damage. Because newer roofs are less likely to be damaged in a severe storm, home insurance companies may offer lower rates to those with new roofs. Some companies even provide roof-specific discounts.
  5. Raise your deductible: While not ideal, raising your deductible can help lower your homeowners insurance premium. If you go this route, many insurance professionals would advise you to select an amount you would feel comfortable paying out of pocket in an emergency. The focus of insurance is to lower your financial risk. If you choose a deductible that would cause you hardship, then that may defeat the purpose.

Best home insurance discounts in Georgia

Georgia homeowners insurance tends to be cheaper than the national average, but taking advantage of discounts could help you save even more. Discounts may vary from company to company, but when you’re requesting quotes, you may want to keep an eye out for some of the more common homeowners insurance discounts, including:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Georgia

Once you have a home insurance policy, there are several ways to actively mitigate your risk as a homeowner that may also help you lower or stabilize your home insurance premium.

  • Maintain your roof: New roofs may qualify your home insurance policy for a discount, but as it ages, the discount depreciates. Insurance companies can non-renew policyholders whose roofs are in rough shape even if no claim was made. Keeping up with annual roof inspections and cleaning out gutters can prevent a small problem from becoming bigger and keep your home in insurable condition.
  • Install wind and flood mitigation measures: Georgia experiences more than its fair share of high winds, and flood risks are increasing in coastal areas like Savannah. Investing in hurricane shutters, roof clips and maintaining the ground around your home to prevent flooding may help you earn wind mitigation discounts and protect your home when a weather event occurs.
  • Make environmentally sound choices: Several insurance companies are starting to offer green discounts to homeowners who make energy-efficient updates to their homes. You will want to check with your insurance agent before committing to an expensive update, but you might be simultaneously helping your budget and the earth.
  • Maintain a good credit score: Credit history is allowed in Georgia as a rating factor for home insurance at the time a new policy is issued. However, if you make home improvements, your credit could be rerun when your agent adjusts your policy.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Georgia

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Georgia's sea level is 11 inches higher today than it was along the Atlantic coast in 1950. Climate change is impacting the cost of home insurance in every state, making it crucial for homeowners to understand the natural hazards that may affect their homes and personal finances. EPA modeling indicates that impacts of climate change in Georgia will cause an increase in flooding, droughts and storm surges in the coming decades. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Georgia?

On average, Georgia homeowners pay $1,394 annually for homeowners insurance with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is slightly lower than the national annual average cost of homeowners insurance, which is $1,428 per year. Home insurance premiums vary from state to state, including in the Southeast. For example, at an average cost of $1,981, Florida homeowners pay more per year for the same level of coverage. Alabama and Tennessee are also more expensive than Georgia, with average rates of $1,631 and $1,755, respectively.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
Allstate
$899
$1,277
$1,674
$2,087
$3,318
Chubb
$1,060
$1,666
$2,188
$2,676
$4,043
Auto-Owners
$780
$973
$1,199
$1,448
$2,322
State Farm
$1,296
$1,832
$2,240
$2,770
$4,325
Country Financial
$1,632
$2,230
$2,836
$3,514
$5,394
Georgia homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within the same state, home insurance costs vary by city. Proximity to fire stations, crime rates, cost of labor and more all impact your premium. Below are the most expensive and least expensive Georgia cities in terms of average home insurance rates.

If you’re wondering where in Georgia might pay some of the cheapest homeowners insurance premiums, you may want to check out some of the cities below: 

  • Athens: $1,260 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Bethlehem: $1,264 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Flovilla: $1,264 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Nicholson: $1,264 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Newborn: $1,265 — 9 percent below the state average

Conversely, below are the cities in Georgia where you might pay the most expensive homeowners insurance premiums:

  • Pelham: $1,622 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Eden: $1,621 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Hortense: $1,617 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Climax: $1,615 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Nahunta: $1,614 — 16 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Georgia home

Homes are more than just financial assets. They are where we feel safe and secure. Choosing the right home insurance coverage types and limits can help financially protect our homes. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Georgia?

The most common type of home insurance policy is an HO-3. It is written on an open perils basis for dwelling and other structures coverage and a named perils basis for your personal property. This simply means that your dwelling and other structures are covered from all perils except for what is excluded from the policy. In contrast, your personal property is only covered from the perils named in your policy contract. Understanding what perils your home insurance policy covers allows you to search for potential insurance gaps.

  • Wind and hail: HO-3 policies cover wind, hail and falling objects. States prone to high wind may have windstorm coverage excluded, and homeowners must purchase an endorsement or standalone policy to acquire the coverage. Depending on your location in Georgia, you may have a separate windstorm deductible for named tropical cyclones that is percentage-based and separate from the standard homeowners insurance deductible.
  • Fire and lighting: Losses due to fire accounted for almost 25 percent of home claims in 2021 and are standard coverage in home policies.
  • Water damage and freezing: While flooding is excluded from home insurance, water damage from sudden plumbing issues like a frozen pipe bursting or appliance overflows is usually covered. Whether water damage is covered or not depends on your policy endorsements, provider and the source of the damage.
  • Theft and vandalism: While theft and vandalism aren’t naturally occurring perils, the hazard of theft and vandalism increases in more populated areas, impacting home insurance rates. Coverage for both is standard, and installing home security may earn you a discount on your premium.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Georgia

Hurricane damage is one of the most significant risks in the Peach State. In 1994, Tropical Storm Alberto dumped over 25 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on parts of the state, displacing more than 50,000 people. More recently, parts of Georgia experienced up to eight inches of rain as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in August 2023.

In addition to standard homeowners insurance coverage types like dwelling coverage, liability, personal property and loss of use, you may want to consider additional coverage to protect yourself against Georgia’s common causes of loss:

  • Flood insurance: Many areas of Georgia are at-risk for flood damage, with the average National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) claim payout at over $26,000. Because flooding from storm surges is not covered by home insurance, you may want to consider purchasing a flood policy in conjunction with your homeowners policy. Additionally, you will likely be required to purchase a separate flood insurance policy if your home is in an at-risk area from either the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer. Some home insurers offer endorsements for flood coverage.
  • Windstorm coverage: Georgia’s coastal position comes with the risk of hurricane damage, which can be widespread and devastating. Most policies cover wind damage automatically, but if you are in a high-risk area, you may need a separate policy or endorsement. Even if your homeowners insurance policy does cover wind damage, you may have a separate wind deductible for named tropical cyclones.
  • Roof replacement cost: Although Georgia is not in Tornado Alley, it is prone to significant tornadic activity. And while most tornado damage comes from high winds, hail is also common with these convective storms. If your roof is newer or in good condition, you may qualify for roof replacement cost coverage. If your roof is damaged, you could get the full replacement cost for repairs or a new roof rather than seeing depreciation taken out of your settlement.

Because Georgia has a relatively high risk for storm-related damage, working with a licensed insurance agent to choose endorsements could be beneficial.

Common Georgia home insurance problems

Homeowners insurance is readily available in Georgia, however some homeowners may have specific considerations based on where they live and their risk exposure. Some common Georgia home insurance problems include:

New

Recent news in Georgia homeowners insurance market

According to the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on climate risk research and information, 406,440 properties in Georgia have a greater than 26 percent chance of experiencing a severe flood within the next 30 years due to climate change. Additionally, 84 percent of properties in Georgia may be affected by wildfires and 61 percent by wind in the next 30 years.

Homeowners may want to consider reviewing how climate risk and extreme weather may impact their homes. Reviewing your home's risk exposure may prompt you to adjust your coverage accordingly. According to First Street, residents living in the following Georgia cities may be impacted more than others by climate change:

  • Atlanta
  • Savannah
  • Augusta-Richmond
  • Columbus
  • St. Simons Island

Frequently asked questions

Savings

