Understanding insurance options is about more than just saving money. It's about making your insurance work for you and your unique circumstances.

Amelia Buckley is an insurance editor for Bankrate.com, covering auto, home and life insurance. She emphasizes creating informative, engaging and nuanced content to support readers in making personalized insurance decisions with confidence.

Amelia started her career editing education content and uses this expertise to make insurance topics more approachable for all audiences. She earned her bachelor's degree in global studies with a minor in professional writing from UC Santa Barbara and is passionate about improving equitable access to financial knowledge and services.

Amelia can be found mountain biking, skiing and baking sourdough bread when she's not crafting new articles.

I recently moved to a new state and suddenly found myself with a higher car insurance premium when my policy renewed. After reviewing each state's allowed rating factors and average rates, I realized my old carrier was simply not one of the cheapest options in my new area. Fortunately, comparing quotes allowed me to quickly find a policy with the same amount of coverage for a much lower premium. I was also able to qualify for a couple discounts I hadn't been eligible for with my previous carrier. If you've recently moved or experienced another type of big life change, now may be a good time to start reviewing auto insurance quotes to ensure you're still getting the best rate possible.

