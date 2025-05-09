Bankrate's Latest News
Trump tariffs latest updates: Trump hints at 80% tariffs as U.S. and China meet17 min read Read more
Trump has launched an all-out trade war. Here’s the latest on what’s happening with tariffs — and what it all means for your wallet.
Financial journeys are shaped by multiple goals and responsibilities.
Gen Z and millennials’ outlook on life insurance after navigating financial turbulence
A new Bankrate analysis shows mothers earned 31 percent less in wages than fathers in 2023.
North Carolina teens will face higher car insurance rates for a longer period.
JPMorgan raises recession probability to 50%. Learn five practical steps to protect your savings before economic conditions worsen.
There’s still time to take advantage of the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s highest bonus in years.
Don’t RSVP to unwanted liability.
Bankrate’s experts are reacting live to the Fed’s latest interest rate decision.
The key benchmark has been as high as 20 percent — and as low as 0 percent.
Your secret financial weapon: A cash-flow cushion with one month of expenses.
Learn why it’s safe to keep your money in the bank during a recession.
The term “Trumpcession” has been popping up in headlines this week, as economists and market watchers debate whether President Trump’s economic policies could trigger a downturn. But are we actually [...]
Every financial decision you make is impacted by the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Bankrate’s Greg McBride and others weigh in on what to expect for mortgage rates in March 2025 and beyond.
Here’s a look at the largest group of homebuyers today.
While older homes might offer bargains in a time of acutely unaffordable housing, buying one isn’t necessarily an ideal solution.
The pros expected foreclosures to return to pre-pandemic levels by now. What happened?
If you hope to refinance in today’s turbulent market, here’s what to watch.
Homeownership is still very much a symbol of the American Dream.
View current credit card rates based on Bankrate.com’s weekly national survey of large banks and thrifts.
Your credit card might not work in a foreign country. Here are some tips when traveling.
Venmo, the mobile payments app, offers a debit card with rewards for spending.
The major airlines offer frequent flyer programs, but some are better than others.
Regardless of the amount, spending beyond your credit limit is generally a bad idea.
Those who apply for a Southwest card for a limited time can earn a Companion Pass by meeting the welcome bonus requirement.
The program offers personalized tasks and monthly progress checks.
With an 18 percent rate cap, credit unions are a great option for personal loans.
The Fed’s rate hold means loans costs are sticking. Here’s what it means for your business.
Auto rates will likely not decrease this year. Consider how to still save.
Improving college completion could reduce default rates, Mark Kantrowitz argues.
Now is a great time to assess whether you could be paying less.
Smaller business loans don’t always mean an easier time qualifying. Here’s why.
Survey: About half of buy now, pay later users have experienced issues like overspending and missing payments
Bankrate’s survey on buy now, pay later services shows many users have experienced issues.
Cryptocurrency isn’t backed by traditional banks. Can your personal insurance step in?
Weighing the cost benefit of bringing a car to college? Bankrate has the answers.
Safe drivers continue to see their rates creep up.
I handled insurance claims for decades. Here are the rules I had to follow — and why they matter to you
Insurance is one of the most regulated industries. Here’s what those rules mean for you.
Costlier construction materials will increase replacement costs for insurers.
