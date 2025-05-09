 Skip to Main Content

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Trump tariffs latest updates: Trump hints at 80% tariffs as U.S. and China meet

17 min read Read more Arrow Right Icon

Moms, money and self-trust: How these 5 women made debt work for their lives

Personal Loans
7 min read

The changing landscape of life insurance for Gen Z and millennials

Life Insurance
6 min read

The motherhood penalty: Mothers earned 35 percent less than fathers in 2024

Savings
11 min read

Financial News Topics

Trump has launched an all-out trade war. Here’s the latest on what’s happening with tariffs — and what it all means for your wallet.
May 09, 2025
Young driver

North Carolina expanding inexperienced driver surcharge

North Carolina teens will face higher car insurance rates for a longer period.
May 08, 2025
Image of a round pink piggybank in a life raft floating on water.

Is a 2025 recession coming? Take these 5 steps to recession-proof your savings now

JPMorgan raises recession probability to 50%. Learn five practical steps to protect your savings before economic conditions worsen.
May 08, 2025
Woman purchasing a train ticket at the railroad station

Last chance: Highest-ever 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus ending soon

There’s still time to take advantage of the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s highest bonus in years.
May 08, 2025
People dancing

Hosting season is here. What an insurance adjuster wants you to know about social host liability

Don’t RSVP to unwanted liability.
May 08, 2025
Design element including image of Jerome Powell

Powell warns of higher inflation, unemployment as Fed keeps rates steady

Bankrate’s experts are reacting live to the Fed’s latest interest rate decision.
May 07, 2025
Federal Reserve Eccles Building illustration

Fed’s interest rate history: The federal funds rate from 1981 to the present

The key benchmark has been as high as 20 percent — and as low as 0 percent.
May 07, 2025
design image of a women going through bills

This one money habit will get you out of living paycheck to paycheck

Your secret financial weapon: A cash-flow cushion with one month of expenses.
May 06, 2025
Close-up of hands checking shopping receipts with money on table

Are banks safe in a recession?

Learn why it’s safe to keep your money in the bank during a recession.
May 06, 2025
President Trump with a frown on his face

How to navigate a potential Trumpcession

The term “Trumpcession” has been popping up in headlines this week, as economists and market watchers debate whether President Trump’s economic policies could trigger a downturn. But are we actually [...]
May 06, 2025
Illustration of a US Federal Reserve ink stamp

6 key ways the Federal Reserve impacts your money

Every financial decision you make is impacted by the Federal Reserve.
May 05, 2025

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?

The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
May 07, 2025
A house on a stack of money

Mortgage rates inch up as Fed stays on pause

Mortgage rates retreat amid swings In markets
May 07, 2025
A house on a sunny day

Mortgage rate forecast May 2025

Bankrate’s Greg McBride and others weigh in on what to expect for mortgage rates in March 2025 and beyond.
Apr 30, 2025
Illustrated collage featuring a young adult holding an infaltn and using a smart device anchored to a wall

Millennial homebuyers: Obstacles to homeownership, statistics and tips

Here’s a look at the largest group of homebuyers today.
Apr 30, 2025

Buying an older vs. new home might not be the answer to unaffordable housing

While older homes might offer bargains in a time of acutely unaffordable housing, buying one isn’t necessarily an ideal solution.
Apr 23, 2025
design element of a home with chains and a lock around it

Are foreclosures a thing of the past? What the market’s ‘confounding’ numbers really mean

The pros expected foreclosures to return to pre-pandemic levels by now. What happened?
Apr 21, 2025
design image of a home and down trending arrow behind it

Refinancing your mortgage in a turbulent market: 4 things to watch

If you hope to refinance in today’s turbulent market, here’s what to watch.
Apr 21, 2025
A large house. Blaring sirens juxtaposed

Bankrate’s 2025 Home Affordability Report

Homeownership is still very much a symbol of the American Dream.
Apr 16, 2025
Credit card in hand close up

Current credit card interest rates

View current credit card rates based on Bankrate.com’s weekly national survey of large banks and thrifts.
May 08, 2025
Young couple walking in the Taj Mahal courtyard

Will your credit card work abroad?

Your credit card might not work in a foreign country. Here are some tips when traveling.
Apr 25, 2025
latina woman using a credit card to pay at a store

Should you get a credit card?

A credit card can be a good financial tool. When should you get one?
Apr 11, 2025

The Venmo Debit Card: Is it right for you?

Venmo, the mobile payments app, offers a debit card with rewards for spending.
Mar 31, 2025
design image including silhouettes of passengers waiting at an airport in front of window

Traveler’s guide to the best frequent flyer programs

The major airlines offer frequent flyer programs, but some are better than others.
Feb 27, 2025
Young man with ponderous expression reviewing paperwork

What happens if you go over your credit card limit?

Regardless of the amount, spending beyond your credit limit is generally a bad idea.
Feb 18, 2025
Photo of Southwest Airlines plane

New Southwest cardholders can earn Companion Pass for a limited time

Those who apply for a Southwest card for a limited time can earn a Companion Pass by meeting the welcome bonus requirement.
Feb 14, 2025
Apple Card

What is the Path to Apple Card program?

The program offers personalized tasks and monthly progress checks.
Jan 08, 2025
ENT Credit Union tower against pink backdrop

Why credit union personal loans might be your most cost-effective (and best overall) option

With an 18 percent rate cap, credit unions are a great option for personal loans.
May 08, 2025
US-ECONOMY-FEDERAL RESERVE-RATE-POWELL

How the Federal Reserve affects business loans

The Fed’s rate hold means loans costs are sticking. Here’s what it means for your business.
May 07, 2025
Couple buying a car

When will car interest rates start dropping?

Auto rates will likely not decrease this year. Consider how to still save.
May 07, 2025
design image of a student graduate and a sticky note saying "student loan"

Why finishing college could help solve the student loan crisis

Improving college completion could reduce default rates, Mark Kantrowitz argues.
May 06, 2025
Treasury Department Headquarters

New federal student loan rates are down slightly: Should you refinance?

Now is a great time to assess whether you could be paying less.
May 06, 2025
Female small business owner

Small business owners are seeking smaller loans. Here’s why it’s becoming harder.

Smaller business loans don’t always mean an easier time qualifying. Here’s why. 
May 05, 2025
A man sitting in front of an open laptop computer looking down at some papers in his right hand. His left elbow is on the table and his head is leaning on his left hand.

Survey: About half of buy now, pay later users have experienced issues like overspending and missing payments

Bankrate’s survey on buy now, pay later services shows many users have experienced issues.
May 05, 2025
Bitcoin

Crypto is a popular cybercrime target, but insurance options remain limited

Cryptocurrency isn’t backed by traditional banks. Can your personal insurance step in?
May 05, 2025
College

Bringing your car to college? Here’s how to save on your insurance policy.

Weighing the cost benefit of bringing a car to college? Bankrate has the answers.
May 05, 2025

Auto insurance pricing is outdated — and policyholders are paying the price

Safe drivers continue to see their rates creep up.
May 05, 2025

I handled insurance claims for decades. Here are the rules I had to follow — and why they matter to you

Insurance is one of the most regulated industries. Here’s what those rules mean for you.
May 02, 2025

Insurance rates are already high. Tariffs are set to push them even higher

Costlier construction materials will increase replacement costs for insurers.
May 02, 2025
