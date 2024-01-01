Personal loans

Overview: LightStream is ideal for borrowers who want a longer repayment term and lower monthly payments on their loan. Lightstream also lets borrowers choose when to receive the loan money, allowing for further financial planning.

Lowest rate is for excellent credit only. Rates 6.99% - 22.49% APR w/autopay.*

Loans from $5,000 - $100,000

Same-day funding available (conditions apply)

We guarantee your best-funded loan experience ever

*Your loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length, and your credit profile. Excellent credit is required to qualify for lowest rates. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are .50% points higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Payment example: Monthly payments for a $10,000 loan at 6.99% APR with a term of 3 years would result in 36 monthly payments of $308.73. ©️ 2022 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist, LightStream, and the LightStream logo are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Lending services provided by Truist Bank.