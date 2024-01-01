Personal Loans

A personal loan is a great financial tool. It can help you consolidate debt, renovate your home, or even pay for college. Ready to explore if it's right for you? We've got everything you need, right here.

Our loan provider picks

Bankrate’s team of experts constantly evaluates lenders to find the best personal loan products for you. We look at the lenders’ APR ranges, loan amounts, fees, length of repayment terms, discounts and customer support options, to come up with our recommendations.

Best for large loans and flexible repayment terms

LightStream
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
695
Best for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit

Upstart
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.40%–35.99%
Loan amount
$1k– $50k
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not specified
Best for emergency loans

PenFed
4.8
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–17.99%
Loan amount
$600– $50k
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
LendingPoint

4.7 Bankrate Score
OneMain Financial

4.4 Bankrate Score
Happy Money

4.5 Bankrate Score
Upgrade

4.7 Bankrate Score
Axos Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score
USAA Bank

4.5 Bankrate Score
Prosper

4.7 Bankrate Score
SoFi

4.8 Bankrate Score
OppLoans

4.3 Bankrate Score
TD Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score
Best Egg

4.6 Bankrate Score
PNC Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score
Achieve

4.7 Bankrate Score
Avant

4.7 Bankrate Score
Rocket Loans

4.5 Bankrate Score
Citi

4.6 Bankrate Score

Personal loans basics

Personal loans have a variety of uses and applying for one is fairly easy. What’s more, if properly handled, they could help you boost your credit score. That said, you need to be aware of other factors when applying for one, such as the loan’s interest rate, to ensure you end up with a payment you can afford.

Types of personal loans

Personal loans are unsecured installment loans that come with fixed interest rates and monthly payments. However, there are several types of personal loans. The personal loan that will work best for you depends on a variety of factors, including your credit score, financial health and the purpose of your loan.

Editor's Picks

Family enjoying guitar and fire while camping in an RV

Renting vs. buying an RV: Which option makes the most sense?

4 min read

Man sailing and fishing during summer holidays

How boat loans work: Types, terms, interest rates and more

6 min read

a couple unpacking boxes

How to pay for moving expenses: 4 options to consider

4 min read

Close up of the driving area of a motor boat

Should you buy or rent a boat? Factors to consider before deciding

6 min read

Personal loans interest rate forecast for 2024: Rates may trend down with Fed cuts

3 min read

What's new

Featured Authors

Hannah Smith Arrow Right Editor, Personal Loans

Hannah has been editing for Bankrate since late 2022. They aim to provide the most up-to-date information to help people navigate the complexities of loans and make the best financial decisions.

Heidi Rivera Arrow Right Writer, Personal Loans

Heidi Rivera is a personal finance writer and reporter for Bankrate. Her areas of expertise include personal loans, student loans and debt consolidation, in addition to data collection and analysis.

Hanneh Bareham Arrow Right Writer, Personal Loans and Debt Relief

Hanneh Bareham has been a personal finance writer with Bankrate since 2020. She started out as a credit cards reporter before transitioning into the role of student loans reporter. She is now a writer on the loans team, further widening her scope across multiple forms of consumer lending.

Rhys Subitch Arrow Right Editor, Personal Loans, Auto Loans, and Debt

Rhys Subitch is a Bankrate editor who leads an editorial team dedicated to developing educational content about loans products for every part of life.

