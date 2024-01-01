Personal Loans
A personal loan is a great financial tool. It can help you consolidate debt, renovate your home, or even pay for college. Ready to explore if it's right for you? We've got everything you need, right here.
Our loan provider picks
Personal loans
Best for large loans and flexible repayment terms
- Loan amount
- $5k– $100k
- Min credit score
- 695
-
Pros
- Same-day funding
- No fees
- High maximum loan amount
Cons
- No prequalification available
- Requires good-to-excellent credit
- High minimum loan amount
-
Who it's for
- Borrowers with good-to-excellent credit
- Borrowers looking for larger loans
Why we like it:
LightStream caps its loans at $100,000, making them ideal for multiple purposes. The lender also features long repayment terms of up to seven years — or 12 years, depending on the loan — which can make your monthly bill more manageable.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Autopay discount of 0.50%
- Mobile app
- Borrowers can choose disbursement date
NoneTime to receive funds:
Same day if approved by 2:30 p.m. ET.Requirements:
- Borrowers must have good-to-excellent credit
- Demonstrate ability to repay the loan
- Have an established credit history
Personal loans
Best for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit
- Loan amount
- $1k– $50k
- Min credit score
- Not specified
-
Pros
- Low starting APR
- No minimum credit score requirement
- Wide range of loan amounts
Cons
- High APR rate caps
- High origination fee
- No co-signers allowed
-
Who it's for
- Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit
- Borrowers with limited credit history
Why we like it:
Upstart looks at your whole financial picture — not just your credit score — to approve you for a loan. This makes it easier for those with limited credit history or less-than-stellar credit to access the company’s personal loans.Lender perks:
Fees:
- No credit history needed to apply
- Prequalification available
- Speedy application process
- Fast funding
- Borrowers can change their due date
Time to receive funds:
- Up to 10% origination fee
- Late payment fee of 5% of the past due or $15, whichever is greater
- $15 check refund fee
- $10 paper copy fee
Next business day after approval.Requirements:
- Not live in Iowa or West Virginia
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have verifiable income
- Be current on all existing accounts
- Meet minimum debt-to-income ratio requirements (45% or 50%, depending on the state)
- Have a U.S. bank account
Personal loans
Best for emergency loans
- Loan amount
- $600– $50k
- Min credit score
- 700
-
Pros
- Low minimum loan amount
- Low starting APR
- No origination fee
Cons
- High credit score required
- Must become a member to apply
- High late fee
-
Who it’s for
- Borrowers with good-to-excellent credit
- Borrowers looking for a small or midsize loan
Why we like itWhile most lenders have a minimum loan requirement of $1,000, PenFed allows borrowers to take out loans as small as $600. The credit union also has one of the most competitive APR ranges in the market and doesn’t charge origination fees.Lender perks
Fees
- Mobile app
- Small loan amounts
- Physical branches available
- Wide range of customer service hours
Requirements
- $30 returned payment fee
- $29 late payment fee
- Time to receive funds
- 1 to 2 business days after verification.
- Minimum credit score of 700
- Need to join the credit union to apply
LendingPoint4.7 Bankrate Score
LendingPoint targets customers with below-average credit interested in taking out personal loans of up to $36,500.
OneMain Financial4.4 Bankrate Score
OneMain Financial is an online lender offering unsecured and secured loans to borrowers with below-average credit.
Happy Money4.5 Bankrate Score
Happy Money provides online loans with low rates to borrowers solely interested in eliminating high-interest credit card debt.
Upgrade4.7 Bankrate Score
Upgrade offers fixed-rate personal loans of up to $50,000 to borrowers with fair credit or better. The application is online, with fast approval.
Axos Bank4.6 Bankrate Score
Axos Bank’s unsecured personal loans offer $5,000 to $50,000 for borrowers with good credit. It offers fast funding but charges an origination fee.
USAA Bank4.5 Bankrate Score
One of the largest military-affiliated financial service companies in the nation, USAA offers competitive rates and fast funding on personal loans.
Prosper4.7 Bankrate Score
Prosper was the first to enter the peer-to-peer lending market and offers unsecured personal loans to borrowers through an entirely virtual process.
SoFi4.8 Bankrate Score
A SoFi personal loan is great for those with a decent income and good credit. There are no fees and no penalty for paying off your balance early.
OppLoans4.3 Bankrate Score
OppLoans is an online lender offering short-term installment loans with fast funding to borrowers who need an alternative to traditional payday loans.
TD Bank4.7 Bankrate Score
If you prefer to do business at a brick-and-mortar bank, TD Bank could be a good fit for your personal loan needs.
Best Egg4.6 Bankrate Score
Best Egg is an online lender known for offering borrowers low rates and quick funding, often in as little as one business day.
PNC Bank4.6 Bankrate Score
PNC Bank’s low-APR, no-fee personal loans are best for those interested in consolidating debt or making a large purchase.
Achieve4.7 Bankrate Score
Achieve (formerly known as FreedomPlus) is an online personal loan provider with same-day loan decisions and funding within 24 hours for loans up to $50,000.
Avant4.7 Bankrate Score
Avant offers fast funding and flexible payment options. Additionally, you don’t need stellar credit to qualify for a personal loan with this lender.
Rocket Loans4.5 Bankrate Score
Rocket Loans has fast funding, although it does charge origination fees.
Personal loans basics
Personal loans have a variety of uses and applying for one is fairly easy. What’s more, if properly handled, they could help you boost your credit score. That said, you need to be aware of other factors when applying for one, such as the loan’s interest rate, to ensure you end up with a payment you can afford.
Types of personal loansPersonal loans are unsecured installment loans that come with fixed interest rates and monthly payments. However, there are several types of personal loans. The personal loan that will work best for you depends on a variety of factors, including your credit score, financial health and the purpose of your loan.
