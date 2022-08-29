How to compare life insurance quotes

Unlike term life insurance policies that are in force for a certain amount of time, permanent life insurance policies remain active for the duration of the policyholder’s life (as long as premiums are paid). Another element unique to permanent life policies is that they accumulate cash value that can be used in a number of ways. This accumulated value can be used in a variety of ways, such as borrowing against it as a loan, withdrawing a portion of it for immediate needs or using it to pay policy premiums. Keep in mind that if you borrow or withdraw against your cash value and do not replace it, your death benefit will be reduced. Generally, permanent policies are more expensive than term life policies, so it’s essential to understand the differences between them to compare life insurance rates fairly. There are also several different types of permanent policies to choose from, so you might want to explore all the options available when getting quotes.

Whole life insurance policies

A whole life insurance policy is the most basic type of permanent life insurance. Whole life insurance policies are designed to remain in force until the death of the insured. These policies also accrue cash value over time. Part of your premium is put into a cash-value account, which will grow at a guaranteed rate on a tax-deferred basis. You can access this cash value via a policy loan or withdrawal, but accessing the funds can affect the death benefit amount your beneficiaries receive in the future. It’s also worth noting that the cash value is typically only accessible while you’re living and won’t be included in your death benefit. Whole life insurance policy quotes are simple, but these policies are generally more expensive than term coverage since they last your entire lifetime in most circumstances.

Learn more: Best whole life insurance companies

Universal life insurance policies

Universal life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance with cash value and flexible premiums. The death benefit may also be flexible, which allows you to adjust your coverage as your needs change. Universal life policies accumulate interest on the cash value of the policy, and the rate of that interest will fluctuate in tandem with current interest rates.

Learn more: Best universal life insurance companies

Variable life insurance policies

Variable life insurance is a type of policy where the cash value is kept in a portfolio of mutual funds that invest in stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities. Because of this, your cash value amount can increase or decrease based on the market’s performance. It is also possible to get a higher rate of return with this type of policy than with another type of policy. Because these policies have the greatest risk, you will have to work with a financial advisor who is licensed to sell variable life insurance.

Final expense life insurance policies

Final expense life insurance is a specific type of permanent life insurance policy that is designed to pay for end-of-life expenses like funeral and burial costs. Many of these policies do not require medical underwriting, but coverage limits are relatively low and the premiums may be comparatively higher than other types of coverage.