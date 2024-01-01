Bankrate insurance reviews

Comparing insurance companies can help you find the right policy for your lifestyle. Bankrate's company reviews can help you determine if a carrier fits your needs. Our reviews look at more than just price, so you walk away with a robust view of each insurance provider.

All company reviews

3.0
Clearcover currently operates in sixteen states, and its policies are underwritten by highly-rated provider Fortegra and its subsidiaries Lyndon Southern and Response Indemnity Company of California. Clearcover is targeted at modern customers seeking to combine pocket-friendly rates with technological convenience.
4.5
USAA Insurance is known for its service to the military community and their families. Whether you’re active or former military, an eligible family member, a cadet or midshipman, USAA is available to serve you and your insurance needs.
Geico
4.4
With low average premiums for high-risk drivers, Geico may appeal to those with an at-fault accident. Geico rates also tend to be lower, with an adequate mix of coverage options, discounts and digital tools available. However, Geico has limited local agencies, so in-person support may be lacking.
4.3
State Farm is known for its auto, home and renters insurance, and they also offer coverage for nearly anything on wheels, including autos, motorcycles, RVs and boats.
Travelers logo
4.2
Travelers offers solid insurance options, but may not be the cheapest. If you’re shopping around for car insurance, these will be some of your coverage options when requesting a Travelers insurance quote.
4.2
Erie Insurance offers auto, homeowners and many additional categories of insurance policies to customers living in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
4.3
New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company has been selling insurance since 1913. The property and casualty mutual company operates under the name NJM Auto Insurance, providing coverage mainly in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Now they offer moderate premiums and superior claims processing to the general public.
4.5
Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners has been in the insurance business for more than 100 years. The provider sells insurance products through 48,000 independent agents in 26 states and boasts nearly three million policyholders.
4.0
The Country Financial Insurance Company began in 1925 when a group of Illinois farmers came together to develop insurance plans for fire and lightning. Since then, Country Financial has developed a wide range of insurance policies covering auto, home, life, farm and ranch, business and crop investments.
4.6
As the oldest mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S., Amica has been providing car insurance to drivers for over a century. Car insurance from Amica includes basic liability coverage to meet state requirements.
4.2
Today, Nationwide operates from many offices throughout the United States and sells much more than car insurance. Nationwide also provides coverage for homes, farms, pets and recreational vehicles, and offers investment products such as pension plans, savings plans, annuities and mortgages.
4.4
More than 18 million people trust Progressive Insurance Company with their prized possessions, including homes, boats, RVs and cars. Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, and it is also popular for insuring motorcycles and specialty RVs.
4.2
Launched by an insurance agent in 1927, American Family Insurance or AmFam has grown to become the tenth-largest insurance company in the United States, generating $8.8 billion in revenue in 2017.
2.6
Esurance is one of the first insurance suppliers to offer car insurance online. This online access to an Esurance insurance quote is still one of the company’s most well-known features. Backed by Allstate Insurance Company, Esurance provides a range of insurance products.
4.1
In business for more than 50 years, Mercury Insurance strives to offer the lowest premiums when compared to national providers. Mercury offers auto insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance and business insurance.
3.8
Safeco insurance offers car, home, renters, motorcycle and other types of insurance through their independent agents. The company’s wide range of coverage combined with its expert agents is what Safeco insurance prides itself on.
4.1
As one of the largest insurance companies in America, Allstate allows you to tap into a deep reservoir of insurance experience when you insure your home or car with the company.
3.0
Dairyland Insurance has been selling affordable and reliable auto insurance policies since 1953. For the past 60 years, the company has specialized in serving high-risk drivers who struggle to get standard coverage due to poor credit or a bad driving record.
3.9
In 1939, Iowa Farm Mutual Insurance Company opened its doors in Des Moines, Iowa. In its infancy, the company sold liability insurance to local farmers. As the company grew and opened offices in other states, it expanded its insurance product line to include coverages for cars, homes and other types of property.
3.6
Georgia Farm Bureau offers a robust lineup of insurance products for Georgians.
4.1
Safety Insurance operates under two key principles—customer service and safety. The company was founded in 1979 and is one of the leading auto and home insurance carriers in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. Safety Insurance company has received local and national recognition for its insurance technology, financial strength and company performance.
3.8
As the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. and over 100 years of experience in the insurance industry, it’s no surprise that Liberty Mutual offers a broad range of coverage types. If you’re willing to put in a little extra work when you need to file a claim, you might find that Liberty Mutual’s expansive coverage options make them an ideal fit for you.
3.7
Farmers Insurance began selling insurance to farmers to cover farm vehicles, but now offers a broad suite of insurance products. They’re known for their wide network and excellent disaster response.
3.9
Founded in 1810, The Hartford has a long history of meeting the insurance needs of its policyholders. Whether you are in the market for home, auto or business insurance, you may want to consider getting a quote from The Hartford.
3.8
Motorists rely on AAA for much more than tire changes and towing. AAA offers a full line of car and homeowners insurance products, with discount programs for AAA auto club members. If you are in the market for car or home insurance, it is worth a call to get a AAA insurance quote.
3.9
The Grange Insurance Company is based in Columbus, Ohio, and has been offering home, auto and life insurance since 1935. Individuals looking for coverage who live in the 13 states of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia or Wisconsin have Grange auto insurance and homeowners coverage, as well as life insurance, available for purchase through independent agents.
4.3
For those looking for an insurance provider that provides a human touch, Boston-based Plymouth Rock Assurance might be a good choice.
Chubb insurance logo
4.3
Chubb’s insurance portfolio includes coverages for all types of businesses, from aerospace companies to wineries, broadcasters to financial institutions. Chubb also offers a wide range of products for families and individuals, including auto, home and renters insurance.
4.2
Overall, Alfa Insurance is a good insurance provider, but, like all insurance carriers, it has both pros and cons. We did a deep dive into Alfa’s home, auto and life insurance products to help prospective customers decide if this insurance company is right for them.
Shelter
3.8
The Shelter Insurance Company started as a division of the Missouri Farmers Association in 1946. Shelter “divorced” from MFA in the Eighties to expand its life insurance policyholder base. By 2002, the company had over one million vehicles insured.
3.5
There are two good reasons you may want to bundle your car and home insurance with one insurance company: convenience and savings. The Hanover Insurance Company provides both.
2.8
Wawanesa insurance serves residents of Oregon and California by providing home, auto, renters and condo insurance. Take a closer look at the company’s offerings.
Root insurance logo
3.1
Root Car Insurance lies on the cutting edge of the insurance industry, employing the latest technology, with the goal to offer automobile owners the lowest rates. Root claims to help car owners save up to 52% on their car insurance, but only insures good drivers.
