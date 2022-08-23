Dairyland insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Who Dairyland may not be good for: Dairyland may not be a good option if you qualify for coverage with a standard carrier or you live outside its 38-state coverage area.

Who Dairyland may be good for: Dairyland may be a suitable carrier for high-risk drivers willing to pay more to secure coverage.

Dairyland car insurance

Along with the standard coverage options one would expect, Dairyland offers a few standouts, including gap insurance, rental reimbursement and special equipment coverage to insure custom parts like aftermarket stereo and rims. Dairyland car insurance is available in 38 states , and along with car insurance, it also specializes in off-road and motorcycle coverage.

Dairyland car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5 because of its 24/7 customer support and mobile app, although rates tend to be higher than normal and coverage isn’t available nationwide. Whether due to their credit-based insurance score, driving record or other high-risk rating factors, drivers having trouble finding coverage might find Dairyland's non-standard auto policies an attractive option.

If you pass a defensive driving course and provide proof of completion to Dairyland, you could save on your car insurance premiums.

You could get a discount if you apply for a car insurance quote at least one week in advance from the day your policy begins.

Dairyland may give you a discount if you have had a car insurance policy with the same carrier for at least six months prior to switching.

You could earn a discount for owning a home and having it insured (with a different company since Dairyland doesn’t offer homeowners insurance). Drivers in some states may even qualify for this discount if they have renters insurance.

Dairyland has several discounts available for drivers who want to save money on car insurance . Keep in mind that some discounts may only be offered in select states. While the company offers common discounts, like the multi-car discount, here are some of the more unique savings opportunities you may qualify for with this insurer:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Of all fatal crashes, 7.8 percent involve a driver aged 15 to 20. Statistically, younger drivers are more likely to cause car accidents than older drivers, and the accidents younger drivers are involved in are typically more severe. To offset this risk, young drivers may pay some of the most expensive rates for car insurance, but how much more they pay could depend on whether they are listed on their parents’ policy or are on their own policy.

Although Dairyland specializes in high-risk car insurance , it may not offer a policy for drivers who have a DUI in all cases. As such, we have omitted DUI rates from our data. For further information regarding DUI rates, please get in touch with a Dairyland agent.

One rating factor that can significantly impact how much you pay for car insurance is your driving record. However, insurance companies weigh some types of activity more heavily than others. For instance, an at-fault accident may increase your premium more than a speeding ticket, as demonstrated in the table below.

Using proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate analyzes rates over time to help you find cheap car insurance . We also review rates in different parts of the United States and compare rates using various rating factors (drivers with poor credit or young drivers, for example) to better spot trends in premiums.

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzes rate data each year. We found that in 2023, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy and $622 per year for a minimum coverage policy. Dairyland comes in much higher, with yearly rates of $3,426 and $811 for full and minimum coverage, respectively.

Making a list of pros and cons when requesting car insurance quotes can help you differentiate Dairyland from another company, and may also guide you in deciding whether the company is one that would best suit your individual needs.

Compare Dairyland with other insurers

Policyholders looking for affordable and robust homeowners policies over cheap car insurance rates might opt for National General as their company of choice.

Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.

Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice.

Drivers looking for high-risk car insurance, SR-22 filings and non-owner insurance, who don’t prioritize bundling policies with the same company, might consider Dairyland as their company of choice. Dairyland is a unique insurer that is unavailable in some states. If you’re considering Dairyland, but want to know how other providers compare before making your decision, you may want to consider requesting quotes with one or more of the companies below:

Is Dairyland a good insurance company?

Based on our in-depth Dairyland Insurance review, this company could be a good option for drivers with non-standard rating factors who need high-risk car insurance. However, this company might fall short if you prefer to bundle your home with your auto, prioritize affordable premiums, or have customer service at top-of-mind. The easiest way to determine if Dairyland is a good insurance company for you may be to speak with an agent and request a quote.

Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our real-world experience to evaluate more than 100 insurance companies to help you find the carrier that fits your needs, whether that be through cheap rates, high-risk insurance options, robust coverage add-ons or other key considerations.

Although comparing auto insurance rates when shopping for new coverage is an important step, price isn’t the only consideration. Another important factor to consider is customer satisfaction. To analyze this, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes third-party scores issued by J.D. Power in its study. However, J.D. Power did not include Dairyland car insurance in any of its 2023 auto insurance studies.

In addition to J.D. Power scores, we review each carrier's complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC keeps track of the number of complaints insurance companies receive and translates this data into a complaint index by product type for each carrier. To understand this score, know that the baseline (or average) number of customer complaints is equivalent to a complaint index of 1.0. If a company has a higher complaint index than 1.0, it receives more complaints than average for a company of its size and vice versa.

Dairyland receives more complaints than expected for its auto insurance product. This, combined with a lack of J.D. Power data for the carrier, may prompt shoppers to speak with existing policyholders about their experience before purchasing a policy from Dairyland.

Frequently asked questions about Dairyland

Dairyland advertises coverage options for high-risk drivers. This may include drivers with poor driving records, high credit scores or high-risk vehicles. Dairyland also issues SR-22s for drivers who are required to file proof of insurance coverage with their state. However, requesting a personalized quote is the only way to know if Dairyland will issue a policy for you and your unique rating circumstances.

When you have the necessary information, you can file a claim with Dairyland by calling 1-800-334-0090. The claims center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Although you can’t report a claim online, you can check your claim status after the claim is filed.

Car accidents can be stressful, but knowing what to expect when filing a car insurance claim can help relieve some of the pressure you may feel. First, your insurance company will likely ask for basic information about the drivers and vehicles involved in the accident, like names and VINs. Next, your claims representative may want you to describe, in your own words, what happened during the incident. You may also need to provide supporting documentation, such as a police report.

Dairyland’s philanthropic efforts are mostly seen in its involvement in the motorcycle community. Each year on National Motorcycle Day , Dairyland encourages its cycle policyholders to give back through soup kitchen donations, youth center volunteering or community clean up, and to tag the company on social media along with the hashtag #NationalMotorcycleDay.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.

The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.

Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.

Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.