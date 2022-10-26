Car insurance for 18-year-olds

How 18-year-old-drivers can save money on car insurance

There are a variety of ways that young drivers may be able to save money on car insurance. Most involve taking advantage of the best car insurance discounts available, but there are a few other strategies.

If you’re an 18-year-old driver looking for ways to save on your car insurance, you may want to look into these tips.

Good student discount

Teens enrolled in high school or college with good grades are statistically less likely to speed or drive recklessly. For this reason, many insurance providers reward good grades with a discount. You will likely only be eligible for this discount if you are a full-time student, and you will probably need to provide a copy of your most recent grade card to prove that your grades qualify. Every insurance company will have its own underwriting regulations, but many providers require you to be below the age of 25 and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0.

Distant student discount

If you plan to go to college without taking a vehicle, you might qualify for a “distant student” discount. However, this option is typically only available if you are insured on your parents’ policy. Usually, you will still be covered to drive when you are home on breaks, but you may want to check with your company to determine its specific rules.

Usage-based car insurance and telematics discounts

Many companies offer discount programs that track your driving habits via a mobile app or telematics device, and award you a personalized discount. Usage-based programs, like Nationwide’s SmartMiles, track your mileage and allow you to pay based on the number of miles you drive, because being on the road less means you are at a lower risk of getting into an accident. Other telematics discounts, like Progressive’s Snapshot, track your habits behind the wheel as well as your mileage, speed, hard braking and rapid accelerations, to award discounts based on your driving performance.

Opt for a higher deductible

If you have full coverage, your policy likely has two deductibles: one for comprehensive coverage and one for collision coverage. If you file a claim for damage to your vehicle, you will pay the appropriate deductible and the insurance company will pay the rest of the claim. Generally, increasing your deductible lowers your premium, because you are willing to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim, which saves the company money. However, you should make sure you can afford to pay the deductible if you do file a claim.

Utilize discounts

Most insurance companies offer discounts, and taking advantage of as many as you can might help you save. On top of good student, distant student and telematics discounts, you may be able to save by having a vehicle with safety features like anti-lock brakes, getting insurance with the same company as your parents and buying a renters insurance policy from the same company as your auto insurance, which often qualifies for a bundling discount.