Car insurance for women
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Historically, insurance companies have charged men higher rates for car insurance than women. According to the most recent data, the average cost of car insurance between men and women only varies by a few dollars. The national average cost of full coverage car insurance for women is $2,008 per year, compared to $2,020 annually for men. Not all states are allowed to use gender as a rating factor, and in some states, women tend to pay more for insurance. Bankrate may help you save money on car insurance by reviewing the cheapest and most expensive states for women's car insurance coverage.
Car Insurance for women data and statistics
- According to 2023 data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services, 40-year-old women drivers pay more than their male counterparts for their car insurance in seven states: Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Oregon.
- The average cost of car insurance for female drivers in the U.S. is $2,008 per year for a full coverage policy, which is slightly below the average combined rate for men and women, which is $2,014 per year.
- In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, insurance companies are not allowed to consider a driver’s gender when calculating their car insurance premium.
- Car insurance premiums for women are largely dependent on location. Maine has the cheapest average annual full coverage rates for female drivers ($920) and Florida has the highest average premiums for women ($3,198).
- Women can potentially get cheaper car insurance rates by driving safely, comparing quotes and taking advantage of discounts.
Car insurance for women overview
In most states, male and female vehicle owners are required to carry a minimum amount of car insurance mandated by the state. Women who own or operate vehicles regularly are required, like all other drivers, to have a car insurance policy that meets the state minimum requirements if applicable. In most states, your gender may be used as a rating factor that determines how much you pay for car insurance coverage. Your gender is just one of many rating factors that could be used. Other rating factors include your driving history, the type of vehicle you drive and the coverage options you choose.
Sixstates — California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — do not allow insurance companies to use gender as a rating factor in auto insurance rates. Male and female drivers in these states might pay close to the same amount for coverage, if all other rating factors are equal.
How much do women pay for car insurance?
- Womens car insurance costs $2,008 annually for full coverage.
The cost of car insurance for women varies based on numerous additional rating factors, such as age (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts), location, vehicle type and the coverage options chosen. The average cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. for women is $2,008 per year, slightly lower than the overall national average cost for full coverage of $2,014 per year for males and females combined.
Car insurance rates for women by carrier
In most states, car insurance companies will consider your gender when calculating your personalized premium. This is because statistically, women are less likely than men to get into accidents and drive recklessly. However, every car insurance company charges women different rates for coverage. For example, USAA has much lower average rates for women than Erie or Travelers.
In the table below, you can see the average cost of full coverage and minimum coverage car insurance for women from some of the top car insurance carriers.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|$1,341
|$376
|USAA
|$1,348
|$375
|Auto-Owners
|$1,368
|$326
|Erie
|$1,368
|$494
|Nationwide
|$1,421
|$575
|Amica
|$1,467
|$429
|State Farm
|$1,479
|$473
|Travelers
|$1,531
|$498
Car insurance rates for women by age
Age is another significant factor that contributes to car insurance rates for all drivers. In general, young drivers pay much higher premiums than older drivers. However, in every age demographic, women pay lower car insurance premiums than men. The cost difference becomes less significant with age.
The table below highlights car insurance premiums by age and gender.
Average annual cost of full coverage car insurance by age
|Age
|Average cost for women
|Full average cost (men and women)
|Cost difference
|18-year-old
|$5,679
|$6,110
|$431
|25-year-old
|$2,393
|$2,473
|$80
|40-year-old
|$2,008
|$2,014
|$6
|60-year-old
|$1,816
|$1,824
|$8
*18-year-old rate is based on the driver having their own full coverage car insurance policy.
Female car insurance rates by state
The average cost of car insurance for women varies based on location. Factors like population density, motor vehicle thefts, uninsured drivers and weather-related risks impact car insurance rates differently in each state. Some states, like Wisconsin and Oregon, have below average rates, while others, like Florida and Louisiana, have much higher average rates.
The table below includes the average cost of car insurance for female drivers in all 50 states and Washington D.C.:
Cheapest states for women
For women, the national average annual cost for full coverage car insurance is $2,008. Based on the driver profile of a 40-year-old woman, the state with the cheapest car insurance rates for females is Maine, with an average premium of $920 for full coverage. That’s more than $1,000 cheaper than the national average rate for women. Vermont and Idaho have the next cheapest premiums for female drivers.
In the table below, you can see which states have the cheapest car insurance for women and how the state average premium compares to the U.S. national average for women:
Cheapest states for full coverage car insurance for 40-year-old women
|State
|Average annual cost
|Difference from the national average for women
|Maine
|$920
|-$1,008
|Vermont
|$1,044
|-$964
|Idaho
|$1,116
|-$892
|New Hampshire
|$1,241
|-$767
|Ohio
|$1,258
|-$750
Most expensive states for women
Car insurance rates for women are very expensive in some states. Sample rate data for a 40-year-old female driver shows that New York has the highest average full coverage car insurance premiums for women. The average full coverage insurance rate for women in Florida is $3,198 per year, which is a staggering $1,190 higher than the national average rate for women. New York and Louisiana are home to the next highest average premiums for female drivers.
Although Michigan does not allow gender to be used as a rating factor in car insurance premiums, the state is the fifth-most expensive for full coverage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s study of average annual quoted premiums.
You can see which states have the most expensive rates for female drivers in the table below.
Most expensive states for full coverage car insurance for 40-year-old women
|State
|Average annual cost
|Difference from the national average for women
|New York
|$3,167
|+$1,159
|Louisiana
|$2,895
|+$887
|Florida
|$3,198
|+$1,190
|Nevada
|$2,779
|+$771
|Michigan
|$2,690
|+$682
Do women pay more for car insurance than men?
You may be wondering: What gender pays more for car insurance? In part, men are usually rated higher for car insurance because they average more miles on the road than females. Based on data from 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation found that men average 16,550 miles per year, while women tend to drive around 10,142 per year. Annual mileage is a strong rating factor and a 13,476-annual mile contrast may cause a noticeable difference in insurance costs.
Statistics show that men tend to get into more accidents and more severe accidents than women. Data also indicates they have riskier driving behavior and do not wear seatbelts as often as women.
While gender may impact your insurance rates in most states, other factors have a much more significant effect on your car insurance, including:
- Make and model of vehicle. Certain vehicles cost more to insure than others due to factors such as their likelihood of being stolen and cost to repair.
- Driving record. Those with clean driving records will typically pay less for their car insurance than drivers with accidents or other violations on their record.
- Marital status. Married couples may be able to get slightly lower car insurance rates on average.
- Age. Younger drivers are typically charged more than older drivers, since they’re more likely to be involved in an accident. Hawaii and Massachusetts do not allow insurance companies to use age as a rating factor; however, in Massachusetts, your years of driving experience can factor in, so younger drivers still tend to pay more.
- The coverage you choose. If you purchase full coverage car insurance, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage, as well as add-ons, your premium will be higher than if you purchase basic minimum coverage.
- Limits and deductibles. The higher your coverage limits, the more your car insurance will cost. If you choose higher deductibles, your premiums will be lower; however, you should select a deductible amount that you feel comfortable paying.
How to find cheap car insurance for women
Finding the cheapest car insurance may be a priority for many women. Luckily, there are things you can do that might help control your insurance premium.
- Safe driving habits: You will likely pay less for auto insurance if you practice safe driving habits. Accidents, tickets and DUI convictions can raise your insurance rates significantly, so keeping a clean driving record will help you get a lower rate.
- Compare rates: Each insurance company has its own rating algorithm, which weighs your rating factors differently and results in a different premium. Getting quotes from several insurance companies can help you find the coverage you need at the most competitive price.
- Ask about discounts: Taking advantage of car insurance discounts could lower your premium. Although each company has different discounts, some common ones include bundling your home and auto insurance, taking part in a telematics program and paying your premium in full.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.