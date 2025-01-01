Roth IRA Calculator

Age of retirement: Age you wish to retire. This calculator assumes that the year you retire, you do not make any contributions to your IRA. So if you retire at age 65, your last contribution is assumed to have happened when you were actually 64.

Expected rate of return: The annual rate of return for your IRA. This calculator assumes that your return is compounded annually and your contributions are made at the beginning of each year. The actual rate of return is largely dependent on the types of investments you select. The Standard & Poor's 500® (S&P 500®) for the 10 years ending April 28, 2023, had an annual compounded rate of return of 12.37 percent, including reinvestment of dividends. The S&P 500 has returned about 10 percent annually over the long term.Savings accounts at a financial institution may pay as little as 0.25% or less but carry significantly lower risk of loss of principal balances and are typically FDIC insured.



It is important to remember that these scenarios are hypothetical and that future rates of return can't be predicted with certainty and that investments that pay higher rates of return are generally subject to higher risk and volatility. The actual rate of return on investments can vary widely over time, especially for long-term investments. This includes the potential loss of principal on your investment. It is not possible to invest directly in an index and the compounded rate of return noted above does not reflect sales charges and other fees that Separate Account investment funds and/or investment companies may charge.