Best rewards credit cards of June 2024

Updated June 01, 2024

Rewards credit cards are a great way to make the most of your everyday expenses, allowing you to earn bonus miles, points or cash back on your purchases. While cash back is one of the simplest forms of rewards, miles or points may offer even more value for frequent travelers and shoppers.

These card offers from our partners carry some of the best rewards value and perks out there, with each issuer offering a variety of programs to suit your unique spending habits. Whether you need a flat-rate card to cover any purchase, a bonus or rotating category card for specialized spending or even a choice category card for ultimate flexibility, we’ll help you find the credit card that helps you reach your rewards goals.

Limited Time Offer

Best starter travel card

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for for flat-rate travel rewards

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,275 value
Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for hotel bookings

Image of Citi Strata Premier&#8480; Card

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,120 value
Rewards rate

1X - 10X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for food and travel

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for flat-rate cash rewards

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best no annual fee travel card

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$340 value
Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best overall

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travel

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,600 value
Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

Best for easy-to-earn credits

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph Journey&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card

Bankrate score

3.9
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$600 value
Rewards rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for affordable travel perks

Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Intro offer

$1,275 value
Rewards rate

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best card for everyday spending

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
