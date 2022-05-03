USAA is best known for its military-focused coverage, inexpensive premiums and high customer service ratings. Its well-rounded insurance offerings helped it tie for Best Home Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards. Although not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions, USAA earned a score of 884/1,000 in the 2024 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study — the highest score of all the companies included. USAA also has a lower-than-average premium for home policies with $250K in dwelling coverage, according to proprietary rate data, and your belongings are automatically insured at replacement cost value . However, USAA has strict eligibility requirements and is only available to military members, veterans and their eligible family members.

Travelers scored third-lowest in overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. Even so, if you own an environmentally friendly home, Travelers could offer cheaper home insurance through its green home discount. With this program, you may qualify for a 5 percent discount if you’ve received a “green home” certification from the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization. Travelers also offers a lengthy list of insurance endorsements for homeowners looking to craft a bespoke policy, including identity fraud coverage, additional replacement cost protection and special personal property coverage.

State Farm is the largest homeowners insurance company in the country by market share — although it doesn’t currently write home policies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island or California. The company boasts a high customer satisfaction rating per J.D. Power and a superior financial strength rating per AM Best. Like Allstate, State Farm also boasts an impressive, nationwide network of agents. Additionally, State Farm’s average premium for homeowners insurance is on par with the national average.

If you own a home, you could consider bundling home and auto insurance together with Progressive to take advantage of its multi-policy discount. On its website, Progressive advertises that new policyholders can save up to 20 percent when they bundle home and auto together. Progressive homeowners insurance is only available in 40 states and its coverage options and add-ons are somewhat limited, but it could still be a great option for people looking to purchase multiple insurance products from the same company. Progressive also has some of the lowest average homeowners rates of the companies we analyzed.

Nationwide is one of the cheapest homeowners insurance companies on our list, on average. The company offers add-ons like Better Roof Replacement, which will replace your roof with higher-quality materials in the event of a covered claim. Homeowners who prefer to manage their home insurance policy and financial products with one company may find Nationwide appealing, as well. Nationwide may not be ideal for you, though, if you’re more concerned with customer service than price. It scored lower-than-average in a study of customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power.

With three packages available (Standard, Enhanced and Premier), Farmers could be an excellent option for people purchasing their first homeowners policy. Homeowners can modify these packages further with endorsements like Eco-Rebuild, which would cover the cost of rebuilding a home following a covered loss with more environmentally friendly materials. Still, it is important to know that Farmers isn’t available in every state. It’s also among the most expensive companies on our list, on average. But this company may be worth considering for people looking for a streamlined process when purchasing a homeowners insurance policy.

According to our research, Erie has some of the cheapest average homeowners insurance rates in states where it’s available. It also offers guaranteed replacement cost coverage, which aims to give homeowners the total cost to rebuild their homes, regardless of the dwelling limit listed on their policies. Another perk that sets Erie apart is its pet coverage — while most providers exclude birds and fish, Erie offers up to $500 in coverage for animals, birds and fish included. However, Erie is only available in 12 states, so a homeowners insurance policy through Erie may not be an option for you.

Based on proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Chubb has higher-than-average annual premiums for homeowners insurance. However, Chubb is known for providing insurance for high-value homes , and its standard insurance package includes coverage that may be optional from other companies, including extended replacement cost coverage . Even so, note that Chubb scored lower than average for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.

Also known as AmFam, American Family’s average annual premiums are considerably lower than the national average. The company also offers savings opportunities, including a generational discount for policyholders aged 18 to 30 whose parents are also American Family members, and a discount for renovated homes. You could even get a discount on an ADT system and other smart home devices if you’re an American Family policyholder. This company, however, isn’t available in all states, so your eligibility may vary.

Allstate’s home insurance policies are well-rounded, which helped the carrier tie for a 2023 Bankrate Award for the Best Home Insurance Company Overall. Its robust digital tools and strong national network of agents give homeowners a choice in how they manage their policies. Policies are highly customizable (Allstate advertises nine different endorsements ), and it offers a decent list of discounts to help lower your premium, like discounts for new home buyers and remaining claims-free. Allstate came in just below the segment average in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, but its below-baseline National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index indicates that customers file fewer complaints than expected about the carrier's home insurance product.

Home insurance rates were pulled and analyzed in 2021, 2022 and 2023 based on our base profile with the same coverage levels and home years of 2015, 2015 and 2016, respectively. These coverage levels are included in the methodology at the bottom of the page. Rates in 2023 include a sample size of ZIP codes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates in 2021 and 2022 include all ZIP codes.

With the chart below, you can select two companies to see how they compare against the national average cost of home insurance. As you can see, average home insurance rates for $250,000 in dwelling coverage have crept upward in recent years. While inflation plays a role in these increases, the issue is more complex. Extreme weather due to climate change has led to more frequent and more severe claims, which insurers recoup by charging higher insurance rates. A slowed supply chain and pricey construction materials also bleed into home insurance prices.

Average home insurance rates change annually based on numerous factors, including the cost of home repairs and labor, claim severity and frequency, and each carrier's risk analysis for the coming year. Understanding an insurance company's rate fluctuations over time can help you determine whether your premium increase is standard or if it may be time to shop for a new carrier.

Additionally, you may need more or less coverage than the standard $250,000 dwelling limit used as our base profile. We’ve included average rates across a range of coverage levels for the largest companies by market share in the country to help conduct a home insurance comparison. Each company on this list was included in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study , and each received an AM Best financial strength rating of “excellent” or “superior.”

Insurers use a number of personal rating factors to calculate home insurance premiums, such as your claims history, where you live, the age of your home and the amount of coverage you need. Every property insurer has its own rating system, so it’s helpful to compare homeowners insurance rates from several providers to find the best price.

There are hundreds of home insurance companies on the market, which may make it confusing to know where to start. Bankrate is aware that most homeowners would appreciate an estimate of how much they can expect to spend on a policy first. In the United States, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This can help you gauge what other Americans budget for their home insurance, but your rate is likely to be different.

Creating a home inventory of your personal belongings may help you decide how much home insurance you need, specifically personal property coverage. Even if you already have coverage in place, an inventory might illuminate insurance gaps you are unaware of. Additionally, a home inventory may help expedite the claims process if you do experience a covered loss. To create a home inventory, you might consider the following steps:

Depending on how you request your quote, you will likely need to provide this information in an online form or over the phone with an agent. Some of the information most carriers ask for includes:

If you’re in the market for a new policy, you’ll need to start by getting a quote for homeowners insurance. Getting a home insurance quote shouldn't be too difficult, but having the necessary information on hand may make the process smoother.

How to compare home insurance quotes

Most insurance professionals agree that comparing home insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find the rates, coverage options, discounts and other policy features you want. Here’s how to go about it, step by step: Step 1: Think about your coverage needs You and your next-door neighbor may have similar homes but wildly different home insurance needs. To help you determine how much home insurance is right for you, it is first helpful to understand what a typical home insurance policy includes — and excludes — so you can structure a policy that works for you. What does home insurance typically cover? Home insurance policies are divided up into coverage types. Each coverage type is subject to its own limit (either a specific dollar amount or percentage) and is designed to financially protect homeowners in different ways. Below, we’ve detailed the coverage types found in a standard home insurance policy:

Coverage type Coverage amount What it covers A - Dwelling coverage Estimated cost to rebuild your home Your home’s physical structure if it is damaged in a covered loss B - Other structures Up to 10 percent of dwelling coverage amount Non-attached structures like a gazebo, fence or shed if they are damaged in a covered loss C - Personal property Between 50 and 70 percent of dwelling coverage amount Your personal belongings in your home, plus limited coverage for your belongings housed in other locations D - Additional living expenses (also known as loss of use) Between 20 and 30 percent of dwelling coverage amount Expenses if you are displaced from your home due to a covered loss E - Personal liability Between $100,000 and $500,000 Legal expenses if you or a member of your household harms someone or damages their personal property F - Medical payments Between $1,000 and $5,000 Guests medical bills if they are injured on your property

What does home insurance not cover? Home insurance is not all-inclusive or all-encompassing. Some common exclusions include: Earthquake and land movement damage

Flood damage

Wear and tear and neglect

Pest damage

War

Nuclear hazard

Power failures

Government action

Theft of a dwelling while under construction

Vandalism and malicious mischief to a dwelling left vacant for more than a specified amount of time

Intentional acts to property or bodily injury by the insured The state you live in may also determine what perils are excluded from standard home insurance policies. Regions with frequent threats of loss from tornadoes and hurricanes may have wind and hail exclusions. For example, Texas windstorm insurance is an endorsement purchased by many residents with homes near the Gulf of Mexico. And some Florida home insurance policies can include a separate hurricane deductible. California homes in high-risk wildfire zones may have limited wildfire coverage, as well, or an insurer may exclude wildfire damage from the policy altogether. Just because something is excluded from your home insurance policy does not mean you can’t be covered for it, though. Home insurance providers sell separate endorsements for earthquakes, floods and other perils to protect your home further.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip: ACV vs RCV Your home insurance personal property coverage will either cover your items at actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV), depending on what your insurer offers. In the event of a covered loss, ACV pays out the current value of your items after taking depreciation and your deductible into account. RCV, on the other hand, pays out what it would cost to replace the item with a new version today, minus the deductible. Some policies automatically cover personal property at actual cash value, but others require the homeowner to purchase an RCV endorsement. For example, suppose your living room furniture cost $6,000 five years ago when you bought it. If it depreciated 7 percent a year, today's current value is about $3,900, a depreciation of $2,100. However, to replace it with a similar living room set costs about $7,000. If you have a $1,000 policy deductible, here are how the two options would play out: ACV : $7,000 (replacement cost) - $2,100 (depreciation) = $4,900 (actual cash value) - $1,000 (deductible) = $3,900 (claim payout)

: $7,000 (replacement cost) - $2,100 (depreciation) = $4,900 (actual cash value) - $1,000 (deductible) = $3,900 (claim payout) RCV: $7,000 (cost new of similar furniture) - $1,000 (deductible) = $6,000 (claim payout)

Step 2: Get quotes from several home insurance companies Once you know what you are looking for in a company, experts recommend requesting quotes from several home insurance providers that might fit your needs. You can request quotes multiple ways: Get a home insurance quote online : Online home insurance quotes are a great place to begin. Some carriers may allow you to purchase your policy entirely online, while others will put you in contact with an agent to complete the process. Getting a handful of quotes online can help give you a better estimate of what your home insurance policy will cost.

: Online home insurance quotes are a great place to begin. Some carriers may allow you to purchase your policy entirely online, while others will put you in contact with an agent to complete the process. Getting a handful of quotes online can help give you a better estimate of what your home insurance policy will cost. Use a captive insurance agent : A captive agent works for one insurance provider. As such, working with a captive agent is typically best if you’ve already chosen a company but need help building or finalizing your policy.

: A captive agent works for one insurance provider. As such, working with a captive agent is typically best if you’ve already chosen a company but need help building or finalizing your policy. Go through an independent agent or broker: If you prefer personalized service and want help gathering quotes, then working with an independent insurance agent or broker could be the best choice. Unlike captive agents, independent agents can provide you with home insurance quotes from multiple companies. Independent agents and brokers typically earn a commission from your policy, so be mindful of upselling. Experts recommend collecting between three and five home insurance quotes to better gauge what your policy will really cost.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip: switching home insurance companies Even if you already have a home insurance policy in place, you might consider shopping around on occasion to make sure you're getting the coverage and customer service you need at the best price. You might consider comparing quotes if your coverage needs have changed, you're not satisfied with the level of service with your current carrier or you think you could get a better rate for the same coverage. If your coverage needs have changed — maybe you want to add flood insurance or you inherited a valuable jewelry collection — you might start by getting quotes for any additional coverage needs with your current carrier. You can then compare these with quotes for the same coverage types and limits from a few other carriers. In most cases, you can switch home insurance carriers at any time. You may want to shop early, and end your old policy on the same date your new one starts to avoid a lapse in coverage. A coverage lapse could leave you and your home financially vulnerable and could raise your rates. Learn more: How to switch home insurance companies

Step 3: Review each home insurance quote for accuracy Once you have your quotes on hand, it’s time to go over them with a fine-toothed comb for accuracy. Review the documentation you receive and ensure that each home insurance quote is in line with the information you provided. Your coverage amounts may vary based on each insurance company’s valuation tool, but as long as your quotes are in the same ballpark, you should be able to compare them. Aside from coverage amounts, you will also want to take a close look at the deductible, the policy type and whether your belongings are insured on an actual cash value or replacement cost value basis. These may seem like minor details but can have a major impact on what you wind up paying for your policy. Step 4: Choose your home insurance policy Your budget is an important consideration when searching for the perfect home insurance policy. However, it is not the only thing to take into consideration. Hopefully, you never need to file a home insurance claim, but if disaster strikes, you’ll want to know that insurance will be there for you when you need it. As such, experts recommend choosing a company that has a strong financial history, high rates of customer satisfaction and robust coverage offerings.

Example of how to compare homeowners insurance quotes To help you understand how to compare homeowners insurance quotes, which often have differing coverage limits and premiums, we’ve included two examples below. Please note that these are example quotes and not representative of actual quoted premiums.

Example quote #1

Example quote #2 Annual premium: $1,573 Coverage A, Dwelling: $275,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $27,500

Coverage C, Personal Property: $137,500

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $55,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

Deductible: $1,500 Annual premium: $1,712 Coverage A, Dwelling: $293,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $29,300

Coverage C, Personal Property: $146,500

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $58,600

Coverage E, Liability: $100,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

Deductible: $1,000