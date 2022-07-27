Best homeowners insurance in South Dakota for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,561 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA received the highest scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, it is considered rank-ineligible because membership is restricted to active-duty military, veterans and their families. However, USAA has the highest Bankrate Score on our list and an average annual premium more than $500 less than the average for the state. The company offers policies oriented towards the military community, with standard home insurance coverages and optional add-ons, like home-sharing and earthquake coverage.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Ellsworth AFB, or are a veteran, USAA is worth your consideration. The company offers military-specific coverage options—such as coverage for your uniforms—as well as a robust online community.