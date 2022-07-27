Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in South Dakota for 2024

The best home insurance companies in South Dakota are USAA, Allstate, Travelers, Auto-Owners and State Farm, according to Bankrate’s research.

Jessica Gibson
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your South Dakota home

Home insurance policies vary from person to person, which is why it’s important to determine your needs and research the best policy for you. To do that, you need to know the risks you face as a South Dakota homeowner. Fortunately, Bankrate is here to help.
Best South Dakota home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s picks for the best home insurance companies across several categories.

Cheapest home insurance companies

Take a look at some of the most affordable home insurance providers in South Dakota.

South Dakota home insurance cost

Compare your home insurance premium rates against the most and least expensive cities in South Dakota.

Insuring your South Dakota home

Recognize the unique risk factors you face as a South Dakota homeowner and learn about what types of coverage are available.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in South Dakota

South Dakota home insurance averages $2,105 annually for $250K in dwelling coverage, which works out to $175 a month. After comparing and analyzing quoted annual premium data, coverage options and third-party agency ratings from AM Best, J.D. Power and Standard and Poor’s (S&P), Bankrate found that USAA, Allstate, Travelers, Auto-Owners and State Farm offer the best South Dakota homeowners insurance.

Our Bankrate Score is calculated on a 5.0 scale and is based on industry-standard third-party rankings, state availability and digital accessibility. Metrics for customer satisfaction, financial stability, pricing and available features are also weighed to create the Bankrate Score. This score helps provide an easier comparison when shopping for the best South Dakota home insurance company.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$130
$1,561
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$155
$1,864
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$160
$1,916
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$205
$2,463
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$203
$2,433
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
The top 5 home insurance companies in South Dakota

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,561 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA received the highest scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, it is considered rank-ineligible because membership is restricted to active-duty military, veterans and their families. However, USAA has the highest Bankrate Score on our list and an average annual premium more than $500 less than the average for the state. The company offers policies oriented towards the military community, with standard home insurance coverages and optional add-ons, like home-sharing and earthquake coverage.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Ellsworth AFB, or are a veteran, USAA is worth your consideration. The company offers military-specific coverage options—such as coverage for your uniforms—as well as a robust online community.

Allstate

Best for potential discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,864 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate has the second-lowest South Dakota home insurance premium, on average on our list, making it a good choice to consider for the cost-conscious homeowner. A handful of potential discounts offers further savings, such as savings just for setting up an automatic payment plan. The insurer sells policies through independent and captive agents who are well-versed in Allstate policies and who live in the same communities as the policyholders they serve. Local Allstate agents are likely to be familiar with the specific types of coverage that matter most to South Dakota homeowners, like sports equipment coverage and green improvement reimbursement. Allstate did score below average for both customer and claims satisfaction, however, in the latest annual J.D. Power studies.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a good option for first-time homebuyers or anyone who is pinching pennies after their home purchase. The company's average rate for South Dakota is well below the state average, and homeowners stand to save more through its discount opportunities. Allstate also tied with USAA for the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company, so it might be worth considering if you are not eligible for coverage from USAA.

Travelers

Best for green homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,916 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers robust policy options for homeowners with typical endorsements such as water backup, contents replacement cost and coverage for jewelry and valuable items. It also offers a more unusual endorsement that provides additional coverage for green homes, allowing them to be rebuilt to green standards after a covered loss. The company's average rate is below the South Dakota state average, and potential discounts include a loss-free discount, protective device discount and savings if your home is certified by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization. If customer service and claims management is top of your list, however, there may be better options. Travelers scored below average with J.D. Power in both customer and claims satisfaction.

Who Travelers may be good for: If caring for the environment is important to you, you'll be rewarded for making green adaptations to your home with Travelers home insurance.

Auto-Owners

Best for coverage options

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,463 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is a super-regional insurer with less market share than others on our list, offering insurance through independent agents in just 26 states, including South Dakota. However, it ranks well alongside some of the largest insurers in the nation, receiving high scores from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction as well as the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best: A++ (Superior). Auto-Owners allows homeowners to include add-on coverage to round out their financial protection, such as identity theft protection, equipment breakdown and special personal property coverage. The company's Homeowners Plus package provides a range of additional coverages, including damage caused by appliance leaks, increased coverage limits for food spoilage and more.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Auto-Owners offers some nice functionality for homeowners who like to customize their policy by adding endorsements to create a one-of-a-kind package that works best for their home.

State Farm

Best for customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,433 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why State Farm made our list: Although State Farm has a higher-than-average home insurance premium in South Dakota, it is ranked highly in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Customer Satisfaction Study, scoring well above the industry average. State Farm is known for its extensive network of exclusive local agents. There are more than 30 State Farm offices in South Dakota, staffed with agents who have feet-on-the-ground knowledge of the needs of homeowners in the state. If you prefer to do your insurance business online, the company also has an excellent website and top-rated apps for both iOS and Android devices.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you prefer to develop a lasting relationship with your agent, State Farm's numerous local offices allow you to do so. You are likely to find an office nearby no matter where in the state you live.

Additional South Dakota home insurance companies to consider

Farmers

Farmers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want to customize their home insurance coverage.

Farmers review

Farmers offers the best of both worlds to South Dakota homeowners. Those looking to select from various coverage options based on their individual needs will find they have the ability to personalize their policy. On the other hand, homeowners who prefer to select a ready-made policy can choose from three streamlined tiers of coverage. However, Farmers did score lower than average on J.D. Power’s Home Insurance Customer Satisfaction survey.

South Dakota Farm Bureau

South Dakota Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who are looking to bundle policies

Farm Bureau review

South Dakota homeowners who work in the agricultural sector might consider becoming a Farm Bureau member. The provider offers agricultural discounts and writes a variety of insurance products, so homeowners can bundle insurance policies. Keep in mind that because Farm Bureau operates through regional branches, the company is not included in J.D. Power’s Home Insurance Customer Satisfaction survey. There is also an annual membership fee to consider in your overall cost.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in South Dakota

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team chose the best homeowners insurance companies in South Dakota by comparing average rates, coverage options, discount opportunities, digital tools and third-party rankings among carriers that write home insurance in the state. Our Bankrate Score weighs all of these factors and more to create a score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0 points, with 5.0 being the highest possible score. The higher the rating, the more the company excels in each category. Bankrate Scores are designed to help you more easily and quickly compare providers during your search for homeowners insurance.

Finding cheap home insurance in South Dakota

Home insurance rates have been rising throughout the country in recent years. South Dakota homeowners might also see an increase in insurance premiums. However, it’s still possible to find an affordable policy. To find the best cheap home insurance in South Dakota, request quotes from several providers and shop for discounts. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in South Dakota

To get you started, Bankrate’s team researched the cheapest insurance providers in the state. Take a look at the following providers and their rates (according to Quadrant Information Services). Remember that the exact price of your premium will vary between providers, so read through policy quotes and coverage very carefully.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$130
$1,561
- $544
Allstate
$155
$1,864
- $241
Travelers
$160
$1,916
- $189
American Family
$169
$2,027
- $78
Iowa Farm Bureau
$171
$2,046
- $59
How to get cheap South Dakota home insurance

Although home insurance is not mandated by state law the way car insurance is, it is wise to consider purchasing a policy if you are a homeowner to protect your investment in your home. If you have a mortgage, your lender will require it. Mishaps such as fire or storm damage can happen to anyone, and you could end up paying thousands of dollars out of pocket for repairs if you do not have home insurance.

There are, however, several strategies you can consider to save money on your policy, including the following:

  1. Shop around: Don’t just stop at one quote for coverage when you start looking. Request quotes from several carriers for a home insurance quote for the same coverage types and levels so you can compare costs and determine the cheapest company for your needs.
  2. Work on your credit score: Although it is restricted as a rating factor in some states, insurers in South Dakota are allowed to consider your credit history when calculating your premium. A higher credit-based insurance score is likely to earn you a lower rate on your policy since people with lower credit scores tend to file more claims.
  3. Repair or replace your roof: An old or damaged roof can be the cause of an expensive claim, so your insurer may charge you a higher premium if your roof is nearing the end of its lifespan.
  4. Bundle your policies: Most insurers offer a significant discount if you have more than one policy with them, so consider bundling your auto and home insurance with the same carrier for potential savings.
  5. Increase your deductible: Your deductible is what you pay following a claim before insurance kicks in. The higher your deductible, the lower your payment; however, you should proceed with caution. Make sure that your deductible is an amount you are comfortable paying out of pocket on short notice.

Best home insurance discounts in South Dakota

In addition to the tactics above, you may be able to save money on your home insurance cost if you're getting all the discounts to which you are entitled. Almost every insurer offers at least a few potential discounts, and some are easy to earn. Here are some of the more common ones in South Dakota.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in South Dakota

Don’t forget that you can continue to save on your home insurance premium after you’ve found the right provider for you. Here are a few ways you could save when it’s time to renew your policy:

  • Maintain your roof: A new roof is less likely to fail in a story or other covered event, which is why insurers typically offer a new roof discount.
  • Improve your credit score: While you can’t fix your credit score overnight, building your credit can help you earn better rates over time when it’s time to renew.
  • Limit your claims: Although homeowners insurance is meant to protect your finances after covered events, frequently filing claims could cause your insurance company to raise your premium or decide not to renew your policy due the heightened risk of future claims.
  • Install wind and flood mitigation updates: Ask your provider if you are eligible for a discount if you’ve gotten a home inspection or made home improvements like retrofitting your roof, installing storm or hurricane shutters, installing roof fasteners and installing impact-resistant windows.
Understanding home insurance costs in South Dakota

South Dakota homeowners pay an average of $2,105 per year, which is noticeably higher than the national average of $1,428. Although the state is one of the least populated states in the country, natural disasters like winter storms and flooding contribute to higher premiums for homeowners. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in South Dakota?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in South Dakota is $2,105 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to 2023 rate data from Quadrant Information Services. This is 47 percent above the national average cost of $1,428 per year for the same coverage amount. It is also higher than the average cost of its neighboring states, with Minnesota at $1,930 per year and North Dakota at $1,900 per year.

There are several factors that go into South Dakota homeowners insurance companies’ rates. The cost of labor and materials in the area contribute to premiums, as well as local weather hazards and the volume of property damage claims filed by homeowners. South Dakota is in Tornado Alley and susceptible to severe convective storms, which can lead to more costly claims, driving up insurance costs as a result.

South Dakota homeowners insurance rates by city

Regardless of what state you live in, your insurance rate will vary by city. This is also true of South Dakota, where you’ll see rates fluctuate based on the number of claims being filed. Take a look at the map and searchable data table to get an idea of how rates differ throughout the state.

Although your rate for South Dakota homeowners insurance is unique to your home and circumstances, there are some cities in the state where insurance averages tend to be below average. This may be because fewer claims are filed from these cities, meaning that insurers are taking on a lower risk in writing you a policy if you live here. Some of the cheapest cities in South Dakota, such as those below, have average annual rates that are 8 to 9 percent below the state average.

  • Valley Spring: $1,915
  • Brandon: $1,917
  • Milbank: $1,926
  • Aberdeen: $1,942
  • Goodwin: $1,943

Cities with more expensive average rates are likely to see an increased number of claims, often because they are more prone to natural disasters such as tornadoes or severe convective storms. These South Dakota cities have average annual rates between 8 and 14 percent higher than the state average. As always, though, remember that your rate is likely to differ from the average, and may even be lower, depending on the factors that your insurer takes into account when determining your premium.

  • Black Hawk: $2,409
  • Belvidere: $2,407
  • Wasta: $2,404
  • Philip: $2,402
  • Enning: $2,401

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your South Dakota home

Like many homeowners throughout the U.S., South Dakota homeowners have seen their premiums rise. In addition to inflation, more severe weather events are causing insurance rates to tick up for policyholders. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in South Dakota?

Before you sign a policy, determine what coverage you need and find out what types of coverage are included in the quotes you request. If a standard  policy doesn’t include the coverage you’re looking for, the provider might offer an endorsement that would give you the protection you need. Here are a few of the common causes of damage that standard South Dakota home insurance covers:

  • Wind and hail
  • Fire and lightning
  • Water damage and freezing
  • Theft and all other property damage

Additional home insurance coverage types in South Dakota

Based on the common cause of losses in South Dakota, you might want to opt for additional coverage or endorsements to better protect your finances after a covered loss. You may want to consider these coverage options when shopping for South Dakota homeowners insurance:

  • Flood insurance: Flooding can happen anywhere, and South Dakota has been known to experience severe flooding events. Standard home insurance does not cover floods, so you may want to consider purchasing a flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.
  • Food spoilage: Most standard home policies provide up to $500 in food spoilage if a covered claim causes a power outage. With some companies, you can increase that coverage to higher limits. By increasing food spoilage coverage, you could stock your fridge and freezer without worrying about being out-of-pocket for the overage if the power goes out for an extended time.
  • Equipment breakdown: Lightning damage is common in South Dakota, doing roughly $10.8 million in property damage each year. When a power surge happens because of a covered peril, such as lightning, it can fry your appliances and other personal property. Coverage varies by carrier and is subject to property coverage limits. Equipment breakdown coverage could expand this coverage, ensuring you can replace or repair appliances if needed after a covered loss.
  • Guaranteed replacement cost: Most South Dakota homeowners insurance companies offer extended replacement cost coverage, but not all offer guaranteed replacement cost coverage. Extended coverage usually offers a percentage over your dwelling coverage limit, typically around 25 percent. But with guaranteed replacement cost coverage, if your entire home needs to be rebuilt from damage caused by a winter storm, lightning strike or tornado, the cost to rebuild to the previous size and specifications is covered, no matter how much the total cost.

Common South Dakota home insurance problems

Although insurance providers haven’t been leaving the state, the market for home insurance in South Dakota can still be challenging to navigate for some. Rising costs and more claims mean that insurers are charging more, which is why it’s important to shop around for the best home insurance rates.

Here are a few of the challenges facing South Dakota homeowners:

  • Rising insurance rates: The cost of repairs or rebuilds is significantly higher because of inflation and the severity of damage. Many insurers pass these extra expenses off to policyholders in the form of higher rates.
  • Unable to get an insurance policy: Some insurance providers charge more or refuse coverage if an applicant has filed a lot of claims in the past, has a poor credit score, or let their insurance coverage lapse.

Frequently asked questions

