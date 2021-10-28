Best banks for small business loans in February 2024

There are several types of business bank loans, but these loans tend to have more stringent requirements. But if you’re a member of a credit union, you may find it easier to qualify based on the strength of your relationship with the financial institution. Or you can try applying with an online lender, as their offerings are generally more accessible to a broader range of borrowers. Here’s a closer look at the different bank business loan options available.

Term loan

The most common type of bank business loan, a term loan, lets you borrow a lump sum to cover business expenses. Term loans are accessible through most banks and credit unions, and loan amounts range from $5,000 to the millions. Still, you’ll likely have to generate a sizable amount of revenue and provide a personal guarantee to qualify for funding. Furthermore, you can expect higher borrowing costs if you’re starting out in your business.

Line of credit

A business line of credit (LOC) is similar to a business credit card, providing a pool of cash you can use for short-term borrowing costs. Lines of credit from banks have long repayment periods, though this could prove costly if you don’t pay your balance off quickly. Bank LOCs also tend to have annual fees, though some lenders may waive that fee for the first year.

SBA loan

Backed by the Small Business Administration, SBA loans are loan products featuring competitive rates and generous loan terms to meet the needs of small business owners. The most common types of SBA loans offered by banks are the SBA 7(a) loans and 504 loans. They’re accessible through SBA-approved lenders you can locate through the SBA Lender Match Tool.

SBA loans from banks have a few downsides. Eligibility requirements can be tough, and traditional banks may not offer SBA microloans or Community Advantage loans, which have more relaxed eligibility requirements. SBA loans also come with an application process that’s challenging to navigate. Plus, it could be several months before the loan proceeds are disbursed to you.

Commercial real estate loan

You can use a commercial real estate loan to purchase or lease a physical space for your company. Some lenders offer up to $5 million in funding with extended repayment periods and competitive interest rates. However, qualifying may be difficult if you’re starting out or your revenue is on the lower end. Plus, you can expect a lengthy application process.

Equipment financing