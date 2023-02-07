As an editor for Bankrate, Robert Thorpe is passionate about providing content that helps readers make great financial decisions. He currently focuses on helping business owners find affordable loans. His work covers various topics, including SBA loans, small business grants, equipment loans, and business loans for bad credit. It is especially rewarding for him when he helps people in underserved communities get the necessary capital to start or grow their businesses.

In the past, Robert has written and edited credit card content for several Red Ventures brands, including Bankrate, CreditCards.com, and The Points Guy. He has 11 cash back credit cards and enjoys showing people how to maximize rewards to fight inflation. He also has experience researching and reviewing credit cards that help people save on travel costs.

In addition to Red Ventures, Robert has written and edited for the Motley Fool, covering personal finance topics, which include credit cards, personal loans, auto and homeowners insurance, and cryptocurrency.

Robert's recommended readings