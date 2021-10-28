Best business loans for minorities in April 2024

What are business loans for minorities?

This has changed in recent years. Historically, it meant any loan proceeds offered to minority-owned businesses. But now, thanks to programs specifically geared toward supporting business owners in underserved communities, these loans increasingly come from special programs or get funded by specifically allocated money.

Ultimately, though, business loans for minorities go to a business owned by someone who qualifies as a minority.

What qualifies as a minority-owned business?

To be a minority-owned business, the company needs to be at least 51-percent owned by individuals who are considered minorities. This can vary, but according to the Minority Business Development Agency, which is the only federal agency that promotes the growth and development of minority owned businesses, a minority is:

Black

Hispanic/Latin American

Asian-Indian

Asian-Pacific

Native American

Hasidic Jew

Depending on the lender and their program, business loans for minority-owned businesses may also get extended to other underserved communities, like businesses owned by women, veterans and LGBTQ+ community members.

How does a minority business loan work?

Generally, these loans work similarly to any type of business financing: you apply for the loan, get approved, get the loan proceeds and then need to manage them. Business loans can help cover just about any business-related need, including starting a business, covering day-to-day costs, emergencies and debt consolidation.

Some small business loans for minorities also come with mentorship and education components. These aim to help you better manage the loan — and your business in general.

Requirements for a minority business loan

That depends on the loan and the lender’s specific requirements. Generally, they’ll look at your: