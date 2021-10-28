Best business loans for minorities in April 2024

Best for flexible repayments
Funding Circle
4.6
Bankrate Rating = 4.6/5
- No prepayment penalty
- Once low-monthly payments*
- Term lengths up to 7 years*
- Fixed rates for the length of the loan
- Dedicated US based Funding Specialist
Pros
- Minimal fees
- Online preapproval
- Flexible repayment and loan terms
Cons
- Rates not disclosed online
- No unsecured loan options
- Loan amounts max out at $500,000
To apply for Funding Circle loans, you can submit an application online. If you meet the eligibility requirements, an account manager will reach out to discuss next steps, including any documentation requirements and your loan offer. Funding Circle doesn’t charge prepayment penalties, application fees, administrative fees or maintenance fees, but there are origination fees ranging from 4.49 percent to 10.49 percent.
All loans with Funding Circle are secured, so you’ll need to provide collateral and sign a personal guarantee.Business credit score:400
Business credit score:400
Personal credit score:660
Personal guarantee requirement?:No
Minimum time in business requirement:N/A
Minimum business annual revenue:N/A