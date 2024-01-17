Alternatives to CDs

CDs vs. traditional savings accounts

Savings and money market accounts are more liquid than CDs, meaning the funds you keep in those types of accounts are easier to access without penalties or limitations. This makes savings accounts better for your emergency fund. You could withdraw the savings you’ve placed in a CD, but be prepared to pay a penalty if you take the money out before the CD’s maturity date (unless you’ve purchased a no-penalty CD).

CDs vs. high-yield savings accounts

CDs generally have an early withdrawal penalty if you withdraw your money before the CD matures. CDs generally have fixed APYs.

A high-yield savings account is a liquid account that allows you to withdraw money without a fee and savings accounts generally have variable APYs.

CDs vs. money market accounts

CDs have set terms and generally also have early withdrawal penalties if you withdraw your money before that term ends.

Money market accounts, like savings accounts, generally have variable APYs. But unlike most savings accounts, they might have check-writing privileges – which let you write checks from this account.

In exchange for less liquidity, however, CDs typically offer a higher interest rate than money market accounts.

CDs vs. bonds

CDs typically pay a fixed interest rate, so you know how much you’re earning up front. You’re also guaranteed to receive the same interest rate for the entire term and receive your full principal amount back, as long as you don’t make any premature withdrawals.

On the other hand, bonds offer more flexibility and the chance to earn a higher yield. A bond is a loan you make to a government or a corporation to receive some interest. You can sell a bond before it matures without getting hit with an early withdrawal penalty, and you may get back more or less than your original investment if interest rates have moved. With municipal bonds, the interest you earn is often exempt from taxes.

There are many different types of bonds, and some are riskier than others. Bonds aren’t protected by FDIC or NCUSIF insurance like CDs are, and the value of your bonds will fluctuate based on what’s happening with interest rates. If interest rates are rising, the price of your bonds will likely fall and vice versa.