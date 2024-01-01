Bankrate personal loan reviews

Choosing a personal loan lender that’s right for your individual needs can be difficult in a market with so many options now. In order to find a lending institution you trust, browse our expansive and consistently updated list of lender reviews. Whether you need a loan for debt consolidation, a kitchen renovation or a major purchase, here you’ll find ratings, full reviews and a description of each lender’s distinctive qualities in order to help guide your decision.

4.6
SoLo funds is best for those looking for peer-to-peer lending.
4.7
LendingPoint targets customers with below-average credit interested in taking out personal loans of up to $36,500.
4.4
OneMain Financial is an online lender offering unsecured and secured loans to borrowers with below-average credit.
4.6
Happy Money provides online loans with low rates to borrowers solely interested in eliminating high-interest credit card debt.
4.7
Upgrade offers fixed-rate personal loans of up to $50,000 to borrowers with fair credit or better. The application is online, with fast approval.
4.4
Axos Bank’s unsecured personal loans offer $5,000 to $50,000 for borrowers with good credit. It offers fast funding but charges an origination fee.
4.3
One of the largest military-affiliated financial service companies in the nation, USAA offers competitive rates and fast funding on personal loans.
4.6
Prosper was the first to enter the peer-to-peer lending market and offers unsecured personal loans to borrowers through an entirely virtual process.
4.7
A SoFi personal loan is great for those with a decent income and good credit. There are no fees and no penalty for paying off your balance early.
4.3
This Illinois-based bank offers personal loans for home improvements and more, but you’ll have to be a resident of one of 24 states to qualify.
4
RISE offers small personal loans of $300 to $5,000 and doesn’t charge origination or application fees, but its APRs can be as high as 299 percent.
4.8
Discover, though known for its credit cards, also offers a range of personal loans with flexible repayment terms, no processing fees and low APRs.
4.2
OppLoans is an online lender offering short-term installment loans with fast funding to borrowers who need an alternative to traditional payday loans.
4.8
Earnin can help you tide things over until your next paycheck by providing cash advances of up to $750, without fees.
4.5
Zip personal loans is a buy now, pay later company that wants to ensure everyone has access to flexible credit.
4
Acima's lease-to-own service is best for those looking for lease-to-own financing with retail products.
4.6
Wells Fargo Flex loan is perfect for borrowers who are in need of a small loan with minimal fees.
4.4
U.S. Bank Simple personal loan is best for borrowers who are seeking a small loan for an emergency expense.
4.5
Truist is best for borrowers who need funds fast and want competitive rates who live in the eligible states.
4.3
Capital Good Fund has higher interest rates than other loans, but has lower rates than payday loans.
4.7
U.S. Bank personal loans are ideal for those looking for a small loan and fast funding. You can get funding as soon as next day with U.S. Bank.
4.5
The Alliant Credit Union personal loan is an excellent choice for individuals who have a respectable income and a strong credit history. It offers the advantage of no fees and no repercussions for settling your outstanding amount ahead of schedule.
4.7
PayPal is a great option for buy now, pay later borrowers who have an established account with PayPal.
4.1
Possible Finance is best for borrowers who have little credit history but are financially stable to ensure timely payments.
4.6
Universal Credit personal loans are best for borrowers who are wanting to streamline the debt consolidation process.
3.9
Reach Financial is best for those who want to consolidate their debt. However, the lender doesn't disclose many of its eligibility requirements and loan details.
4.6
Navy Federal personal loans are best for current members of the credit union and borrowers who meet the membership requirements.
5
Sezzle offers buy now, pay later loans that allow you to pay down a purchase in four payments over six months.
4.8
Upstart is an online lender founded by former Google employees and lends to those with fair credit.
4.3
Splash Financial is a personal loan marketplace connecting borrowers to banks and credit unions across the U.S.
4
Integra offers small, short-term loans that may come in handy for borrowers trying to avoid payday loans.
4.5
Fifth Third Bank personal loans stand out for its flexible loan repayment terms and high loan amounts.
4.7
LightStream has no fees for personal loans and offers very competitive rates. Its loans can be used for nearly anything, including debt consolidation.
4.7
If you prefer to do business at a brick-and-mortar bank, TD Bank could be a good fit for your personal loan needs.
4.7
PenFed offers low APRs and fast funding on personal loans from $600 to $35,000, and it doesn’t charge origination fees or a prepayment penalty.
4.6
Best Egg is an online lender known for offering borrowers low rates and quick funding, often in as little as one business day.
4.5
PNC Bank’s low-APR, no-fee personal loans are best for those interested in consolidating debt or making a large purchase.
4.5
LendingClub’s unsecured personal loans offer $1,000 to $40,000 with relatively affordable APRs. It charges origination fees and requires fair credit.
4.7
Achieve (formerly known as FreedomPlus) is an online personal loan provider with same-day loan decisions and funding within 24 hours for loans up to $50,000.
4.7
Avant offers fast funding and flexible payment options. Additionally, you don’t need stellar credit to qualify for a personal loan with this lender.
4.7
Dave App offers cash advances of up to $500, with minimal fees.
4.5
Rocket Loans has fast funding, although it does charge origination fees.
4.6
American Express offers personal loans to card members who qualify.
4.4
Municipal Credit Union offers low rates on personal loans, but you must become a member to qualify.
4.1
Personify is known for offering loans to people with below-average credit.
4
Mariner Finance offers loans as small as $1,000 and accepts joint applications, but applicants may have to visit a branch in one of 24 states.
4.6
With over 450 brick-and-mortar locations, Santander Bank offers personal loans that come with low fees and flexible repayment options.
4.6
For borrowers who are in need of money as soon as possible, securing a Citi personal loan may be a good option.
4.5
JG Wentworth offers debt relief services alongside its much-advertised structured settlement assistance.
4.5
Wells Fargo may be a great option if you’re looking for a personal loan with an established company.
4.6
With over 1,000 branches on the east coast, M&T Bank offers full-service banking for borrowers who prefer visiting in person.
4.4
First Tech offers a range of unsecured and secured personal loan amounts to members and employees of big tech companies.
4.2
Laurel Road is a digital banking platform from KeyBank. It offers financial services to anyone, but its services are tailored to meet the needs of healthcare and business professionals.
4.7
Empower is a cash advance app that offers advances of up to $250.
4.6
Klover allows you to access a portion of your earnings before your next paycheck.
4.5
Klarna is a financing tool that breaks up purchases into four equal installments.
4.4
Afterpay breaks up the cost of an online purchase into four equal installments.
4.6
MoneyLion Instacash feature offers cash advances of up to $500, and no fees.
4.6
Affirm is a buy now, pay later lender that offers installment loans for supported purchases.
4.4
Brigit is a pay advance app that lends out small advances of $250 upon approval.
3.7
Earnest is a loan servicer known primarily for its student loans. Earnest has partnered with Fiona, a lender matching platform, to help borrowers find, compare and choose from qualifying lenders.
4.3
NetCredit, a subsidiary of Enova International, offers unsecured personal loans ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, although minimums and maximums vary widely by state.
