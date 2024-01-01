Bankrate Leadership
Our leaders bring decades of industry experience to drive growth and solidify Bankrate's foothold as the leading personal finance marketplace. With a focus on transparency and integrity, we foster a supportive culture of learning, individual development and success.
-
Michael SousaChief Executive Officer
Michael joined Bankrate in 2019 bringing nearly 10 years of industry experience, including as a Private Banker at J.P. Morgan. He holds a BS in Finance from Wake Forest University.
-
Charles Beck III, CFAChief Financial Officer
Charles has over 15 years of industry experience, a B.S. in Business Administration from Wake Forest University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and is a CFA charterholder.
-
Jamie OppenheimChief People Officer
Jamie has been at Bankrate since 2018. Prior to Bankrate, Jamie led Human Resources at David Yurman and Time, Inc. and she holds an SHRM-CP.
-
Kyle GetsonChief Technology Officer
Kyle, with 18 years in tech, has been at the company for over 15 years and leads Bankrate’s Data Science and Technology teams. He holds a BS in Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics.
-
Lance DavisEditor in Chief
Starting as a Bankrate copy editor in 2013, Lance oversees a team of nearly 100 editors, reporters and publishers. He is a member of SABEW and holds a BA in Journalism.
-
Nancy ConnollyHead of Consumer Marketplace
Nancy has been with the company for over 10 years and has nearly 15 years of digital marketing experience. She has a BA in both Finance and Marketing and is a licensed mortgage loan officer.
-
Steve TessmanGeneral Counsel
Steve has 15 years in Legal and Compliance, with industry experience at Klarna and Nationwide. He holds a JD and he is a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel.
-
Greg McBride, CFAChief Financial Analyst
Greg, with over 25 years at Bankrate, is a CFA charter holder and has served a board member for foundations and credit counseling agencies for more than a dozen years.
-
Brendan ClairHead of Partnerships
Brendan has been with the company for over 14 years and leads B2B partnerships with audience platforms and advertisers. He holds a BS in Business Administration, Management and Marketing.
-
Carrie Van Brunt-WileyHead of Public Relations and Brand
Carrie has been with the company since 2014 and has 20 years of experience in digital brand marketing. She holds a BA in Journalism and a Professional Writing Certification.
-
Mark HamrickSenior Economic Analyst, Wash. Bureau Chief
Mark joined Bankrate in 2013 after 26 years with the Associated Press. Previously, he was president of both the National Press Club and SABEW, the association of business journalists.