Home Insurance Calculator: Estimate Your Costs
Getting a home insurance policy is an important step in the homeownership process. Even if there’s no mortgage company breathing down your neck, home insurance can offer financial protection for what’s likely your biggest asset. Your home insurance costs are unique to you: You and your neighbor could have similar houses but pay different premiums. Bankrate's home insurance calculator can help you understand what you might pay for a policy.
How to use the home insurance calculator
You’ll need to have the following information on hand to use our home insurance cost calculator:
- ZIP code: Insurers use your ZIP code to determine your town's natural disaster history and your home’s proximity to a fire or police station.
- Credit: In all states except California, Maryland and Massachusetts, an insurer can use your credit history when setting your rate. If you’re not sure what your credit score is, you may want to select “Good” or “Fair.”
- Dwelling coverage limit: This is roughly what it would cost to completely rebuild your home. The dwelling limit is one of the most important parts of your policy, as the coverage you have for other structures on your property and for your personal belongings is set based on a percentage of your dwelling limit.
- Construction year: Check all paperwork from your home sale to find your home’s construction year. You don’t need to know the exact year to use the calculator. If you enter all of the information above, you’ll get a rough estimate of what your policy could cost you. But, if you want a more specific estimate, you can also enter these in our calculator:
- Deductible: This is the amount of damage you agree to cover out of pocket in the event of a claim. The insurer covers the rest, up to your policy limits. Higher deductibles ($5,000) usually result in lower premiums, while lower deductibles ($1,000) yield higher premiums.
- Claim history: If you’ve filed a home insurance claim before, or the property you own has a long claims history, you may face higher rates.
How much should I pay for home insurance each month?
Your home insurance costs probably won’t line up exactly with the national average — but why? Home insurance costs vary based on the specifics of the home and factors unique to the policyholder. When calculating premiums, insurance companies take into account several things, including but not limited to:
|Things about your home
|Things about you & your policy
|Roof age
|Marital status
|Square footage
|How much coverage you need
|Construction materials
|Discount eligibility
|Custom features
|Endorsements
|Swimming pool
|Dog breed
|Trampoline
|Policy bundles
|Distance from water
|RCV vs. ACV
|Home security system
|Deductibles
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze November 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Estimates shown in the home insurance calculator are based on information provided by users.
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.