Factor rates are expressed as a decimal rather than a percentage. They're often used on short-term business loans that are accessible to borrowers with bad credit. This includes merchant cash advances and some business lines of credit.

To find the cost of a loan that uses factor rates, multiply the factor rate by the principal to determine how much you pay back.

For example, if you have a factor rate of 1.30 on a loan of $10,000, your business will pay back $13,000 — the original $10,000 and $3,000 in loan costs. This doesn't include any additional fees the lender might tack on, like origination fees.

Loans with factor rates tend to cost more and have shorter repayment periods. Before accepting one of these loans, convert the factor rate to an interest rate. This will make it easier to compare with other loan rates. You should also use a business loan calculator to see how much you could save if you had a loan with a comparable interest rate.