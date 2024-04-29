At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Bad credit business loans are a great financing option for businesses with poor credit

These types of loans are widely available through online lenders

Compared to traditional business loans, bad credit business loans have higher interest rates

Getting approved for a business loan when you have bad credit can be challenging, as almost every lender does a soft or hard credit check at some point. Typically, lenders typically want to see a good-to-excellent credit score and a solid track record of responsibly managing debt repayment.

But even with a credit score that is less than ideal, it’s still possible to obtain a loan for your business. The catch is that it will likely be more expensive, and you may need to provide an asset that acts as collateral.

Here’s everything you need to know about bad credit business loans, including how to find the best, most affordable one for your business.

What is a bad credit business loan?

A bad credit business loan is any loan product designed for business owners with poor credit. They have lower credit score requirements and more relaxed eligibility requirements. Since the lender is taking more risk to lend money, bad credit business loans come with higher interest rates and fees and may require more assurances that you won’t default on the loan.

There are many different types of small business loans for bad credit.

Loan type Description Term loans A loan used for various business expenses that is repaid according to a fixed schedule. Microloans A small business loan of $500 to $50,000 provided by a local non-profit organization and backed by the SBA. Secured loans A business loan secured by collateral, often an asset such as property or equipment. Invoice factoring A short-term loan that requires a business to sell its invoices to receive 85 percent to 90 percent of the invoice value. Invoice financing A short-term loan that uses accounts receivables as collateral for an advance of 85 percent to 90 percent of the invoice amount. Equipment financing A loan used to purchase business equipment. Merchant cash advances A short-term loan that pays a lump sum based on the business’s future debit and credit card sales. Working capital loans A loan covering day-to-day operating expenses.

What is a bad credit score?

A bad credit score depends on the scoring model used by the lender. For personal credit, a bad credit score is often categorized as a FICO score of 300 to 579.

Lenders may also look at your business credit score if you have one. There are a handful of different business credit score providers. They include the FICO Small Business Scoring Service (FICO SBSS), Equifax Business, Experian Business and Dun & Bradstreet.

Each agency has its own business scoring models and may include multiple scores and ratings to assess creditworthiness. Some, like Experian and Dun & Bradstreet, provide scores that range from 1 to 100, with 1 to 49 suggesting high risk to lenders.

How a bad credit business loan works

Like any small business loan, a bad credit business loan provides funding that must be repaid over time and with interest. Some loans provide a lump-sum payment or a line of credit.

Some banks and credit unions provide bad credit business loans, but these are more widely available from online lenders.

You may also be able to obtain a loan with bad credit from community development financial institutions (CDFIs). CDFIs are specifically designed to provide credit and other financial services to underserved markets and populations to stimulate growth in these communities.

Funding times for bad credit business loans vary. Depending on the lender and their underwriting requirements, you may be able to obtain funding for a bad credit loan quickly, in some cases in as little as 24 to 72 hours after receiving approval.

The APR for bad credit business loans can be as high as 35 percent or more. But not all small business loans charge interest. Some charge a fee instead.

To get the best rates for a bad credit business loan, you may need to provide business collateral.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Lenders that offer small business loans for bad credit may use factor rates instead of interest rates. Make sure to convert factor rates to interest rates to see the true cost of your loan and easily compare options.

What is business collateral?

Business collateral is an asset your business can use to secure a business loan. This could be property, equipment, inventory or even outstanding invoices. Should you default on the loan, the lender can take that asset as payment.

For an asset to be eligible to be used as collateral, it must be owned outright by your business and not used as collateral for any other borrowing or debt you may be responsible for.

The amount and type of collateral you’re required to provide will vary based on many factors, including credit score, the loan amount you’re seeking and your ability to repay the debt. But when applying for a loan with bad credit, it is not unusual for lenders to require assets equal to the amount of the loan you seek.

The main advantage of collateral is that it can help you secure a business loan and possibly one with better rates and terms. As Michael Stone, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending for Georgia’s Own Credit Union, notes, collateral can increase “the likelihood of approval and can support longer repayment terms and lower interest rates.”

Pros and cons of bad credit business loans

Before proceeding with a bad credit business loan, consider the benefits and drawbacks carefully.

Pros

Flexible qualification criteria . Bad credit business loans often feature more lenient eligibility requirements.

. Bad credit business loans often feature more lenient eligibility requirements. Fast funding. Depending on the lender, you may receive funding in as little as 24 to 72 hours after being approved.

Cons

Higher interest rates . With a subpar credit score, you will generally be required to pay far higher interest rates than other borrowers to help offset the risk lenders take.

. With a subpar credit score, you will generally be required to pay far higher interest rates than other borrowers to help offset the risk lenders take. Risking your collateral. Putting valuable assets on the line as collateral to obtain a loan can be risky. If you are unable to continue making payments on your loan, you may lose those assets.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Some of the best bad credit business loans have competitive interest rates and can be funded quickly. Bankrate’s top choices include: Triton Capital

Kiva

Bank of America

PayPal

How to qualify for a bad credit business loan

While it can be a struggle to find a small business loan with no credit check, it is possible to get a loan even if you have bad credit.

To increase your chances of getting approved for a loan with bad credit, the best thing you can do is improve your credit score before applying. If you can pay down an existing loan, make a few on-time payments or responsibly manage a business credit card, you may have a better chance of approval as you’ll appear less risky to a lender. You can also try finding a co-signer with better credit and updating your business plan to show you’re serious about your business and its finances.

Finally, be sure to only ask for a funding amount you can comfortably repay. Lenders will look at your current cash flow, annual revenue and existing debt, so you’ll want to request an amount that fits in your business budget.

Bottom line

Even with bad credit, getting a loan for your business is still possible, though the process may be slightly more challenging. You’ll need to shop around and explore the different options to determine what makes the most sense for you and your business.

Frequently asked questions