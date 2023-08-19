Triton Capital Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

Founded during the recession in 2008, Triton Capital helps small businesses with working capital, equipment and SBA loans. The online lender is accepting of fair credit borrowers, though businesses will need at least $350,000 in annual revenue. Its SBA business loans have steeper criteria, matching you with partner lenders for convenient comparisons.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

This lender is not good for businesses that need to borrow particularly large amounts. The maximum loan amount ranges from $250,000 for working capital loans to $500,000 for equipment loans. Its SBA loans only offer loan amounts from $30,000 to $350,000, much lower than the $5 million that most SBA lenders offer.

Triton Capital business loans are best for small- to medium-sized businesses and newer businesses. According to a spokesperson, its loans for equipment purchases are available to startups , while working capital loans are available for companies that have been in business for as little as one year. Note that the required annual revenue of $350,000 might put these loans out of reach for some newer businesses.

These loans come with an origination fee of 1 percent to 5 percent.

Rather than lend the funds directly, Triton Capital matches businesses with SBA lenders. You can receive your funding in as little as 15 days, which is much faster than the normal SBA approval window between 30 and 90 days.

SBA loans typically offer a lower interest rate than other loan types. They can be used for debt refinancing, marketing, adding employees, purchasing equipment and inventory or business expansion. But Triton Capital’s SBA loans also require a longer time in business — four years — a higher personal credit score of at least 680, and $500,0000 in annual revenue, higher than its other business loan products .

Triton charges a documentation fee of $150 to $750. All business owners with at least a 10 percent stake in the business must be on the application.

Triton Capital equipment loans are secured through the equipment being purchased, which may mean lower rates. As the loans are secured, this product may be available to startups. Payments can be made monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or seasonally.

To qualify for this or an equipment loan, your business will need at least $350,000 in annual revenue . All business owners that own over 50 percent of the business must be on the application.

According to a spokesperson, you can get repayment terms anywhere from six to 36 months, typical for working capital loans. You may need to confirm those options with a loan specialist since its website shows terms between six and 24 months. Payments can be made daily or weekly.

Triton Capital’s working capital loan is an unsecured business loan, good for managing cash flow, hiring new employees or starting new projects. Businesses only need to have been in operation for one year.

All owners with at least 10 percent stake must be on the loan application and must provide a personal guarantee.

To qualify for a loan with Triton Capital, your business must meet at least the following requirements.

Triton Capital doesn’t offer as many business loan choices as other lenders, and its annual revenue standard of $350,000 is set higher than other online lenders. But you don’t have to have perfect personal credit since it accepts fair personal credit scores of 600 or higher.

Triton Capital vs. U.S. Bank

Triton Capital and U.S. Bank offer some similar business loans, including term loans, equipment financing and SBA loans. But U.S. Bank gives more options, adding lines of credit and commercial real estate loans to its product portfolio.

Some Triton Capital small business loans have shorter repayment terms. For example, its term loans go up to 36 months. U.S. Bank offers term loans of up to seven years and doesn’t set repayment terms for its line of credit unless you get its business equity line of credit which offers a five-year maximum term.

U.S. Bank’s equipment loan has standout features. It doesn’t require a down payment, offers up to $1 million in funding, and you can raise the amount borrowed to 125 percent to finance soft costs like freight shipping.

Triton Capital’s equipment loan goes up to $500,000 and charges a $150 to $750 documentation fee when applying. But it offers flexible repayment choices: from semi-annual or seasonal payments.

Triton Capital vs. QuickBridge

Both direct lenders, Triton Capital offers three business loans versus QuickBridge’s mainstay short-term loan option. Both lenders offer term loan amounts up to $500,000. With QuickBridge’s term loan, you can get terms up to 24 months. Meanwhile, Triton Capital offers slightly longer terms, up to 36 months, for its short-term working capital loan. Its other loans offer terms up to seven years.

QuickBridge is the more accessible lender when trying to meet its revenue requirements, though both lenders require more than usual revenue for online loans. QuickBridge sets its revenue standard at $250,000 annually. Triton Capital sets its annual revenue to $350,000. Both lenders accept fair personal credit scores. But Quickbridge sets its standard to 650, while Triton Capital accepts personal credit scores as low as 600.

That said, QuickBridge uses factor rates for their loans. When comparing lenders, it can be helpful to convert a factor rate to an interest rate to get a better understanding of how they compare.

But if you’re going for an SBA loan from Triton Capital, you’ll need to meet much higher requirements. SBA loans require a minimum of $500,000 in revenue annually, four years in business and a personal credit score of 680.