Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.
At a glance
4.3
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Bankrate Rating = 4.3/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Founded during the recession in 2008, Triton Capital helps small businesses with working capital, equipment and SBA loans. The online lender is accepting of fair credit borrowers, though businesses will need at least $350,000 in annual revenue. Its SBA business loans have steeper criteria, matching you with partner lenders for convenient comparisons.
Lender Details
Loan amount
$10,000-$500,000
Interest rate
5.99%-74.99% APR
Term lengths
6 months-7 years
Min. annual revenue
$350,000
Min. time in business
2 years
Who Triton Capital is best for
Triton Capital business loans are best for small- to medium-sized businesses and newer businesses. According to a spokesperson, its loans for equipment purchases are available to startups, while working capital loans are available for companies that have been in business for as little as one year. Note that the required annual revenue of $350,000 might put these loans out of reach for some newer businesses.
Who Triton Capital may not be best for
This lender is not good for businesses that need to borrow particularly large amounts. The maximum loan amount ranges from $250,000 for working capital loans to $500,000 for equipment loans. Its SBA loans only offer loan amounts from $30,000 to $350,000, much lower than the $5 million that most SBA lenders offer.
Triton Capital: in the details
Loan amount
$10,000-$500,000
Interest rate
5.99%-74.99% APR
Term lengths
6 months-7 years
Fastest funding
1 business day
Min. annual revenue
$350,000
Min. time in business
2 years
Personal credit score
600
Triton Capital pros and cons
Pros
Fast approval and funding process
Low minimum loan amount
Short time-in-business requirement
Cons
High maximum interest rate
Requires a personal guarantee
High required annual revenue
Business loan types offered
Working capital
Equipment loan
SBA loans
Loan quick facts
Amounts: $10,000 to $250,000
Terms: 6 to 36 months
Interest rates: 8.99% to 74.99%
Triton Capital working capital loan overview
Triton Capital’s working capital loan is an unsecured business loan, good for managing cash flow, hiring new employees or starting new projects. Businesses only need to have been in operation for one year.
According to a spokesperson, you can get repayment terms anywhere from six to 36 months, typical for working capital loans. You may need to confirm those options with a loan specialist since its website shows terms between six and 24 months. Payments can be made daily or weekly.
To qualify for this or an equipment loan, your business will need at least $350,000 in annual revenue. All business owners that own over 50 percent of the business must be on the application.
Triton Capital charges an origination fee of 1 percent to 2.5 percent on working capital loans.
Loan quick facts
Amounts: $10,000 to $500,000
Terms: 12 to 60 months
Interest rate: 5.99% to 24.99%
Triton Capital equipment loan overview
Triton Capital equipment loans are secured through the equipment being purchased, which may mean lower rates. As the loans are secured, this product may be available to startups. Payments can be made monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or seasonally.
Triton charges a documentation fee of $150 to $750. All business owners with at least a 10 percent stake in the business must be on the application.
Loan quick facts
Amounts: $30,000 to $350,000
Terms: 3 to 7 years
APR: 6.25% to 14.87%
Triton Capital SBA loan overview
SBA loans typically offer a lower interest rate than other loan types. They can be used for debt refinancing, marketing, adding employees, purchasing equipment and inventory or business expansion. But Triton Capital’s SBA loans also require a longer time in business — four years — a higher personal credit score of at least 680, and $500,0000 in annual revenue, higher than its other business loan products.
Rather than lend the funds directly, Triton Capital matches businesses with SBA lenders. You can receive your funding in as little as 15 days, which is much faster than the normal SBA approval window between 30 and 90 days.
These loans come with an origination fee of 1 percent to 5 percent.
Do you qualify?
To qualify for a loan with Triton Capital, your business must meet at least the following requirements.
Credit score: 600 (680 for SBA Loans)
Revenue requirement: $350,000 ($500,000 for SBA loans)
Not operating in an excluded industry: Adult, gaming, day trading, crypto and cannabis/CBD/hemp
All owners with at least 10 percent stake must be on the loan application and must provide a personal guarantee.
What we like and what we don’t like
Triton Capital is geared to the fast-paced nature of small- and medium-sized businesses.
What we like
Fast approval and funding process: Triton Capital typically returns a lending decision within two to four hours — much faster than traditional banks. Plus, funds can be distributed within one to two business days. That’s ideal if you need fast funds to take advantage of an opportunity or cover a bill.
Low minimum loan amount: Businesses can borrow as little as $10,000, so you don’t have to commit to repaying a larger loan than you actually need.
Short time-in-business requirement: Equipment loans may be available to some startups, according to a spokesperson. Working capital loans only require one year in business.
What we don't like
Potentially high interest rate:Interest rates can be as high as 74.99 percent on a working capital loan. That figure doesn’t include fees, so actual borrowing costs may be even higher.
Requires a personal guarantee: Business owners must personally guarantee these loans, potentially risking personal assets if they default. However, Triton Capital also supports “corp only” requests which do not require a personal guarantee.
High required annual revenue: Triton Capital’s revenue requirement of $350,000 is higher than many other online lenders'.
How Triton Capital compares to other lenders
Triton Capital doesn’t offer as many business loan choices as other lenders, and its annual revenue standard of $350,000 is set higher than other online lenders. But you don’t have to have perfect personal credit since it accepts fair personal credit scores of 600 or higher.
Triton Capital and U.S. Bank offer some similar business loans, including term loans, equipment financing and SBA loans. But U.S. Bank gives more options, adding lines of credit and commercial real estate loans to its product portfolio.
Some Triton Capital small business loans have shorter repayment terms. For example, its term loans go up to 36 months. U.S. Bank offers term loans of up to seven years and doesn’t set repayment terms for its line of credit unless you get its business equity line of credit which offers a five-year maximum term.
U.S. Bank’s equipment loan has standout features. It doesn’t require a down payment, offers up to $1 million in funding, and you can raise the amount borrowed to 125 percent to finance soft costs like freight shipping.
Triton Capital’s equipment loan goes up to $500,000 and charges a $150 to $750 documentation fee when applying. But it offers flexible repayment choices: from semi-annual or seasonal payments.
Triton Capital vs. QuickBridge
Both direct lenders, Triton Capital offers three business loans versus QuickBridge’s mainstay short-term loan option. Both lenders offer term loan amounts up to $500,000. With QuickBridge’s term loan, you can get terms up to 24 months. Meanwhile, Triton Capital offers slightly longer terms, up to 36 months, for its short-term working capital loan. Its other loans offer terms up to seven years.
QuickBridge is the more accessible lender when trying to meet its revenue requirements, though both lenders require more than usual revenue for online loans. QuickBridge sets its revenue standard at $250,000 annually. Triton Capital sets its annual revenue to $350,000. Both lenders accept fair personal credit scores. But Quickbridge sets its standard to 650, while Triton Capital accepts personal credit scores as low as 600.
But if you’re going for an SBA loan from Triton Capital, you’ll need to meet much higher requirements. SBA loans require a minimum of $500,000 in revenue annually, four years in business and a personal credit score of 680.
How to apply for a loan with Triton Capital
Triton Capital offers an easy online application process. Or you can talk to a client advocate by calling 877-822-1333 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PST or emailing info@tritoncptl.com. In addition to the application, you’ll also need these documents:
When you apply, Triton Capital will conduct a soft credit pull, which will not impact your credit score.
Triton Capital frequently asked questions
Unlike many traditional lenders that have an approval process that can take days or weeks, Triton Capital typically approves loans within two to four hours. You then receive funding in one to two business days.
Payment options vary by the type of loan. Working capital loans can be paid in daily or weekly installments. Equipment loans can be tailored to the business and paid semi-annually or seasonally.
Triton Capital does not offer loans in the adult, gaming, day trading, cryptocurrency or cannabis/CBD/hemp industries.
Among the factors considered for a Triton Capital working capital loan are the business’s financial health, the amount of time the company has been in business and the owner’s personal credit scores.
How Bankrate rates Triton Capital
Overall Score
4.3
Accessibility
4.5
High minimum annual revenue dips an otherwise excellent score.
Affordability
4.0
Triton Capital has a great starting interest rate, but its high max drags this score down.
Transparency
5.0
Triton Capital goes further than many other lenders to provide information on its website
Customer experience
4.1
Customer support hours plus online applications and account management boost the score.
Flexibility
3.8
Triton Capital business loans lack flexible options that could make payments more manageable for business owners.
Methodology
47
years in business
30+
lenders reviewed
22
loan features weighed
770+
data points collected
To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:
Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.