Best fast business loans in January 2024

A fast business loan is any type of business loan that has a short time from application to funding. Many lenders manage to offer approval within minutes or hours and funding as soon as the same or next day.

These loans are typically offered by online lenders and can be secured or unsecured. Repayment terms can be short, usually less than two years. The best rates for fast business loans are reserved for business owners with great credit.

If you have fair or bad credit, options are available to you, but expect smaller loan amounts. Some businesses may only qualify for loans of $100,000 or less. Plus, the rates and fees can make fast business loans expensive options. If you have time to wait and build your credit score, you’ll improve your chances of approval and qualify for better terms that can save you money.

How does a fast business loan work?

Fast business loans work much like other loans but often have a streamlined application process. Because speed is the goal, the lender may have a shorter application and ask for fewer documents than a typical lender would.

The loans may also have shorter repayment periods, usually ranging from a few months to a year or two at most. Weekly or biweekly repayment rather than monthly repayment is common.

Because of the short terms and frequent high rates, it’s important to manage your fast business loan carefully. Falling behind on payments can have consequences that range from:

Secured vs. unsecured fast business loans

You can get fast business funding whether you plan to secure the business loan or not. A secured business loan could add extra steps to funding, such as getting an appraisal and having the lender review the assets’ value when approving the loan. Getting an equipment or accounts receivable loan often has quick approvals since the lender can more easily see the value of new equipment or unpaid invoices.

Yet, if you don’t have many business assets, you could choose an unsecured business loan. Funding time may only take a few days if you have all your financial documents in order. But it could take several weeks if business revenue and credit history aren’t solid. Lenders will emphasize your business’s financial strength when the loan isn’t backed by collateral.

Requirements for a fast business loan

Fast business lenders typically focus on three things to determine eligibility: credit score, time in business and revenue.

Many lenders will require a personal credit score of at least 600. But minimums ranging as low as 500 or as high as 660 aren’t unusual.

Similarly, lenders will require that your company has the revenue to repay the loan. Some lenders look for annual revenue while others look at monthly averages.

It’s also common for a lender to only approve companies with at least 6 to 24 months of operating history under their belts. Because so many small businesses fail during their first year, lenders fear that new businesses could shutter and leave their debts unpaid.