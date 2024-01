Best fast business loans in January 2024

A closer look at our top fast business loans

Creditfy term loans: Best for startups

Overview: Creditfy offers several types of loans, equipment financing and lines of credit. The company has term loan limits up to $2.5 million dollars and up to $10 million for equipment financing, with the potential for funding as fast as one business day. Creditfy is a great match for startups because the loan qualifications are more lenient than what you’ll find at a traditional lender. Why Creditfy is the best for startups: Companies only need six months in business for some loan products, including an equipment loan. You will need an annual revenue of $180,000 to be considered for a term loan or $100,000 for an equipment loan. The company has a 90 percent approval rate for loans and lines of credit. Who Creditfy is good for: Newer businesses are good candidates for loans from Creditfy. The company also considered applicants with personal credit scores as low as 500, which makes it a good fit for those with poor credit. A Creditfy loan may help struggling small businesses not only fund their financial needs but establish a good credit history.

OnDeck term loans: Best for fast short-term loans

Overview: OnDeck is a business lender that offers same-day funding, making it one of the fastest available lenders. Eligibility guidelines for its term loans and business lines of credit are also less stringent compared to other lenders. You only need one year in business, FICO score of 625 or higher and $100,000 in annual revenue to be considered for funding. Why OnDeck is the best for fast short-term loans: OnDeck offers same-day funding to eligible borrowers. So you don’t have to wait to receive your funds if approved. Plus, terms of up to 24 months are available, which are lengthy compared to other lenders that only offer six to 18 repayment periods on short-term fast business loans. Who OnDeck is good for: OnDeck is good for companies seeking fast funding options with extended terms. Borrowers get a longer repayment period, which helps make loan payments more manageable and possibly prevent cash flow issues.

Credibly working capital loan: Best for early repayment discounts

Overview: Credibly is an online lending platform that connects small business owners with funding opportunities. It services companies in more than 325 industries nationwide and provides direct working capital loans of up to $400,000, along with merchant cash advances. Why Credibly is the best for early repayment discounts: Credibly is one of few lenders that will give you an early repayment discount on a loan that uses factor rates. If you qualify, you could receive a 20 percent discount on your remaining factor. Who Credibly is good for: Credibly is good for companies with relatively low credit scores thanks to its low minimum score requirement. Companies with good credit may find cheaper loans elsewhere.

Fora Financial small business loan: Best for bad credit

Overview: Fora Financial is a direct lender offering small business lending solutions. Its term loans provide between $5,000 and $1.5 million in working capital with up to 16-month terms. Plus, you won’t have to put up collateral. Fora Financial also offers revenue advances to help manage cash flow. Why Fora Financial is the best for bad credit: Unlike traditional banks and many other lenders, Fora Financial gives small business owners with bad credit a chance. The minimum credit score requirement of 500 is far lower than you’ll find with a bulk of its competitors. Who Fora Financial is good for: Fora Financial offers high maximums and low minimums, making it good for credit-challenged borrowers who need to customize the amount they borrow.

Funding Circle term loans: Best for flexible repayment terms

Overview: Funding Circle is an online lender that offers quick applications and low rates for companies with strong personal credit. Unlike most fast business loans, its loans are secured by business assets. Why Funding Circle is the best for long repayment terms: Funding Circle allows borrowers to stretch payments for up to seven years or pay them off in as little as six months. Who Funding Circle is good for: Funding Circle is best for companies that have strong credit and a long operating history. It offers low-cost loans and can disburse funds within 48 hours. Though that timeline is the longest on this list, many bank lenders take weeks to approve a business loan.

Bluevine line of credit: Best for unsecured fast loan

Overview: Established in 2013, Bluevine is a financial technology company offering innovative business banking and funding solutions. Its business line of credit lets you access up to $250,000. You can repay borrowed amounts weekly or monthly and then borrow again. Why Bluevine is the best for unsecured fast loans: You don’t need perfect credit to qualify for this loan product, nor do you need to put down collateral. But if you have a solid credit rating, you can qualify for a simple interest rate as low as 6.20 percent. Keep in mind that this rate doesn’t include loan fees, so the actual APR could be much higher. Another key benefit of this loan product is the ability to receive a lending decision and access to capital as soon as one business day. Who Bluevine is good for: Bluevine is good for larger companies that can meet its revenue requirements of $40,000 to $80,000 per month.

SMB Compass bridge loans: Best for large loan amounts

Overview: SMB Compass offers a variety of loan types through lending partners with starting rates of just 5.25 percent APR and terms up to 25 years. Some loans are open to business owners with a 600 credit score, and you could receive funding in as little as 24 hours. Bridge loans are available to borrowers with a 650 personal credit score or higher. Why SMB Compass is the best for large loan amounts: SMB Compass offers several small business loans with high maximum loan amounts. Its bridge loan can be as high as $5 million, while loan amounts for invoice financing and purchase order financing can go over $10 million. Who SMB Compass is good for: SMB Compass has nine types of loans that can cover the needs of many types of businesses. All have competitive rates and high loan amounts. Some even have relaxed eligibility requirements, making them a good fit for businesses with bad credit.

Triton Capital equipment loans: Best for fast equipment loans

Overview: Triton Capital is a loan marketplace. It partners with financial institutions to provide funding solutions to small businesses in as soon as one business day. Secured equipment loans range from $10,000 to $500,000 and feature competitive interest rates. Borrowers can also access working capital loans and SBA loans through this platform. Why Triton Capital is the best for fast equipment loans: It’s not uncommon for lenders to have a minimum time in business requirement to qualify for equipment financing. But that’s not the case with Triton Capital, as a spokesperson stated that it generally can lend to startups. Plus, Triton's funding time of one or two days is much faster than many equipment loans. Who Triton Capital is good for: Triton Capital is good for startup companies that need equipment to get up and running and credit-challenged borrowers. It is willing to offer loans to recently established businesses and business owners with credit scores as low as 600.

QuickBridge loans: Best for fast short-term loans

Overview: QuickBridge offers several different types of loans, which is more variety than many competitors. Options include short-term loans, bridge loans, no-collateral loans and working capital loans. The company gears products toward companies with at least fair credit. Why QuickBridge is the best for fast short-term loans: QuickBridge has minimal application requirements, only asking for a driver’s license and bank statements. Between that and the fast funding turnaround, it can be an excellent solution for businesses that need money for an emergency expense. Who QuickBridge is good for: QuickBridge is good for businesses that are interested in short-term loans but are interested in exploring funding options. The many financial products at QuickBridge offer choices once approved. It’s a good fit for companies with good credit who don’t mind that the company doesn’t offer a ton of information online.

Lendzi merchant cash advances: Best for alternative financing