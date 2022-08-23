Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Globe Life insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Globe Life may be the provider of choice for people looking for a widely available life insurance provider with a no-medical exam option.
Globe Life may be a good option for people who do not qualify for traditional life insurance or need basic coverage to pay for funeral expenses or mortgage protection.
Globe Life insurance
Founded in 1900, Globe Life offers a handful of life insurance products — a few of them available without a medical exam — which could appeal to consumers with health issues. However, no medical exam does not mean a guaranteed issue policy, so if you deal with chronic or severe health issues, you may still be declined for many of Globe Life’s coverage options. Bankrate’s Globe Life insurance review analyzes the company’s offerings to help you decide if its insurance cost and coverage types fit your needs.
Globe Life insurance coverage types
Globe Life’s insurance policies come in several life policy types, including term, whole and final expense. You may be able to get a life insurance quote online or you might have to call an agent, depending on the type of coverage you need.
Globe Life uses several different underwriting companies:
- Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company
- Liberty National Life Insurance (Globe Life Liberty National Division)
- United American Insurance Company
- American Income Life Insurance Company
- Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America
- Globe Life Insurance Company of New York
- National Income Life Insurance Company
Your policy could ultimately come from a provider other than Globe Life. This may depend on the type of policy you choose, the amount of life insurance you need and the state you live in.
- Term: If you’re comparing term life insurance companies, you may be considering Globe Life. With Globe Life’s term coverage, you could buy a policy online — although you can still work with an agent if you prefer — and without a medical exam. You may also get up to $100,000 in coverage with no waiting period.
- Permanent: Globe Life offers whole life insurance, which is a type of permanent policy that stays with you as long as you pay the premiums. You are not able to purchase Globe Life whole life insurance online; you’ll have to work with an agent or purchase coverage by mail. Although there is a health questionnaire, you won’t need to take a medical exam for Globe Life’s whole life coverage.
- Final expense insurance: Final expense coverage is a type of whole life insurance designed to cover your final expenses, which are typically burial or cremation costs, funeral services and other end-of-life arrangements. Globe Life’s final expense coverage can be purchased online and doesn’t require a medical exam. Final expense coverage may be a popular life insurance option for seniors who no longer have dependents to take care of, although you should keep in mind that it is typically more expensive and coverage limits are generally capped at a fairly low number.
- Mortgage protection insurance: Although Globe Life’s policies don’t typically require a medical exam, you could still be denied coverage. However, Globe Life’s mortgage protection insurance is a guaranteed option. Keep in mind that this also means that the premium may be higher.
- Children’s life insurance: Because age is one of the biggest factors when rating a life insurance policy, buying coverage for your children when they are young can help them secure a low premium as they age. Like many of Globe Life’s other policies, coverage can be purchased without a medical exam and can be bought online. You can buy a death benefit up to $30,000.
- Accident insurance: This type of coverage helps offset the costs associated with hospital stays, emergency treatment, intensive care units, ambulance rides and more. Globe Life's accident insurance policies include an accidental death benefit that pays out in the event of a fatal covered accident. You may also purchase a policy that covers only the accidental death benefit, and pays out specifically if the death is caused by certain risks that include poisoning, falls and other common unintentional deaths.
- Hospital insurance: This insurance covers medical bills if you are hospitalized, as well as any loss of income that might result from an emergency hospital stay.
- Cancer insurance: As the name suggests, this coverage will pay for the costs associated with a cancer diagnosis. Globe Life's cancer policies offer two options: a single large benefit paid directly to you, or a series of smaller payments that can be paid out as needed.
Pros and cons of Globe Life life insurance
Like many other life insurance companies, Globe Life offers policyholders the option to enhance their coverage by adding additional endorsements or riders to the policy. Here are a few popular options:
Numerous insurance products available
Several no-medical-exam insurance options available
Can purchase some policies online
Customer service is available only during business hours
No online chat and few digital tools
No-medical-exam policies usually have higher premiums
Globe Life life insurance endorsements
Like many other life insurance companies, Globe Life offers policyholders the option to enhance their coverage by adding additional endorsements or riders to the policy. Since several different underwriters are under the Globe Life name, riders vary depending on location and policy type. If you want to learn what specific riders are available, contacting a Globe Life agent can help.
Compare Globe Life with other insurers
Globe Life may be a good life insurance company for many, but it’s not likely to fit everyone’s needs. Life insurance is intensely personal, so finding the right company is important. If you aren’t convinced that Globe Life is the right fit, consider these other options:
Globe Life vs. Guardian
If you’re looking for a company with more options for personalization, try Guardian. The carrier offers numerous life insurance products with plenty of riders to customize your coverage. Guardian also offers several products that Globe Life does not, like disability, dental and vision insurance, along with investment products such as annuities and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Learn more: Guardian life insurance review
Globe Life vs. MassMutual
MassMutual won a 2024 Bankrate Award for best whole life insurance company. The company may be particularly good for those who need a high level of coverage. In addition to life insurance and long-term care insurance, MassMutual also offers a host of investment and retirement products, including 529 plans, IRAs, mutual funds and several types of annuities. MassMutual earned the third highest spot in the 2023 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study, and has the highest AM Best financial strength rating, A++ (Superior).
Learn more: MassMutual life insurance review
Globe Life vs. State Farm
This well-known company won 2024 Bankrate Awards for its term and universal life insurance options. With high customer satisfaction scores, State Farm could appeal to those looking for a seamless policy experience. State Farm also has numerous points of contact, including local agents, a customer service phone line, a mobile app and an online customer portal. Besides life insurance, State Farm also offers auto, business and home insurance, along with banking services, home loans and investment products.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Is Globe Life a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s Globe Life Insurance review found that it could be best suited as an option for those who require no-exam options. The company has high customer satisfaction, which means most policyholders are likely satisfied with the insurer’s level of service. However, since digital tools are limited, Globe Life may fall short when compared to other top life insurance companies in terms of accessibility.
Globe Life customer satisfaction
Third-party ratings play a vital role in selecting the best life insurance company. A provider’s financial strength is important, because it is calculated based on the company’s historical ability to pay claims or satisfy financial obligations to its policyholders. Rating services such as AM Best, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s evaluate the financial status of insurance companies. AM Best gives Globe Life an Excellent financial strength rating, the agency’s second-highest rating category.
Customer satisfaction may be another important factor when shopping for a life insurance company. J.D. Power produces an annual survey of insurers, evaluating their performance based on communication, customer interaction, premiums and products. J.D. Power studies rank carriers based on a 1,000-point scoring system.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Globe Life
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study
|798/1,000
|790/1,000
|2022 J.D. Power Group Life Insurance Study
|Not scored
|797/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Globe Life life complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports on the amount of complaints an insurance company receives using a baseline scoring method. With 1.0 considered the baseline, Globe Life gets higher than average complaints than companies of a similar size.
Other Globe Life tools and benefits
Globe Life and its subsidiaries mainly focus on life insurance, although the company does offer supplemental health insurance and annuities, including the following:
- Accident insurance can help pay the costs of ambulance services, emergency treatments, hospitalization and intensive care treatments if you sustain an accident. If a policyholder dies due to an accident, accident insurance may also pay an additional death benefit.
- Accidental death insurance pays a benefit if the policyholder dies due to an accident. Accidental death insurance covers more hazards than accident insurance does, including risks such as falls, poisoning and travel-related fatalities.
- Cancer insurance could help those with a cancer diagnosis pay expenses your health insurance does not cover, like income replacement, childcare costs and transportation to treatment facilities.
- Critical illness insurance could provide a lump sum benefit following a covered critical illness, such as a heart attack or stroke.
- Hospital insurance helps to cover the costs of deductibles, coinsurance and copayments during a hospital stay.
- ICU insurance is designed to cover part or all of any stays in the ICU that traditional insurance plans may not cover.