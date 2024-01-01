The best in
Best term life insurer
Why they won
For the third year in a row, State Farm is the winner of the Bankrate Award for Best Term Life Insurer. State Farm received the highest customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power 2023 Individual Life Insurance Study for the fourth year straight. When covered by the company, policyholders have the best of both worlds with State Farm’s over 19,000 local agents nationwide and easily accessible online and mobile tools to acquire quotes and file claims. Additionally, the company has several term life options and an A++ financial strength rating with AM Best.
Top features
- A++ AM Best financial strength rating
- 24/7 customer service
- Easy-to-navigate digital tools
Best Whole Life Insurer
Why they won
MassMutual wins the Bankrate Award for Best Whole Life Insurance Insurer for the third year in a row due to its A++ financial strength rating from AM best and 13 rider options, which allow policyholders to tailor coverage to meet their and their family's needs. MassMutual offers high coverage capacity with a guaranteed death benefit, and because the company is mutually owned, policyholders may receive dividend payments each year. Coverage starts immediately after approval and policy information is accessible both online and via the mobile app.
Top features
- A++ AM Best rating
- 13 available riders
- High J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance customer satisfaction
Best Universal Life Insurer
Why they won
Along with its top customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power Life Insurance Study and Superior financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm offers a conservative investing strategy that prioritizes long-term growth, adding confidence to the idea that it will be around when you need it most. Universal life insurance allows policyholders the flexibility to change benefits and premiums, and State Farm has several options to support policyholders when making changes both in-person and digitally. Its universal life policies offer two death benefit options and several optional riders for policyholders to secure coverage that fits their needs.
Top features
- Several rider options
- Calculate My Life tool
- A++ AM Best rating
Compare the winners
See how the winners stack up against each other—take a look at the term offers, exam options, and company ratings of our top life insurance picks to see which provider is right for you.
|
|
|
Award
|
Award
|
Best Term Life Insurer and Best Universal Life Insurer
|
Best Whole Life Insurer
|
Offers term life insurance
|
Offers term life insurance
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Offers permanent life insurance
|
Offers permanent life insurance
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Offers no-medical exam options
|
Offers no-medical exam options
|
Yes
|
No
|
J.D. Power 2023 Life Insurance Study
|
J.D. Power 2023 Life Insurance Study
|
843/1,000
|
809/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
