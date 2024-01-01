The best in
Our experts ranked and reviewed everything from coverage options to customer satisfaction to find the top home insurance companies of 2024. While some providers may be partners, this didn’t influence our selection process.
Best Home Insurance Company Overall (tie)
Why they won
For the third year in a row, USAA is a joint winner of the Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall due to its low average premiums and outstanding customer service. While USAA is only available to military members and qualifying family members (making it ineligible for J.D. Power ranking), it consistently earns top J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores by a wide margin, indicating policyholders have a positive customer experience. USAA’s national availability makes it an option for eligible homeowners nationwide, and its unique military-focused coverage options and additional banking and survivor relations services help members in various aspects of life.
Top features
- Consistently earns high customer satisfaction scores
- Offers military-focused coverage
- Superior financial strength rating with AM Best
Best Home Insurance Company Overall (tie)
Why they won
For the second year in a row, Allstate earns a Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, largely due to its unique selection of coverage options, which sets it apart from the competition and allows policyholders to build tailored coverage. Allstate's mobile and online services are simple to navigate for policyholders who prefer to manage their policies online, and the company also offers local agents for policyholders who prefer to handle their accounts in person. Customers nationwide (with the exception of California) have access to home coverage and, for additional peace of mind, can reach out to Allstate's customer service 24/7.
Top features
- 24/7 claims and customer service
- Unique coverage enhancements
- Easy-to-navigate online services
Best Digital Home Insurance Company
Why they won
Whether requesting a quote, making a policy change or filing a claim, policyholders can complete every step through Lemonade's mobile app. Unique in its approach, Lemonade utilizes AI technology to approve qualifying claims in as little as two seconds and issue payments directly into a policyholder's bank account within 1–2 days. Consumers who want to use their buying power to promote greater positive change should know that Lemonade is a Certified B Corporation and donates unclaimed funds to a nonprofit of the policyholder’s choice once a year through its Lemonade Giveback program.
Top features
- Direct deposit claim payments
- Mobile app allows for total policy management
- Lemonade Giveback program has donated over $8 million to social good
Best for High-Value Homes
Why they won
Policyholders with high-value homes might need specialized coverage to meet their unique needs, which is what Chubb does best. It includes additional benefits that most providers charge for, such as extended replacement cost coverage. Chubb understands the value of risk mitigation and offers risk consulting services to ensure you have the right level of coverage along with security and fire prevention advice. Chubb’s network of agents, both stateside and abroad, can be helpful for globetrotting homeowners or those with international vacation homes.
Top features
- Risk consulting
- Enhanced policies with built-in coverage benefits
- Agents in 54 countries and territories
Best Budget Home Insurance Company
Why they won
With a low average premium for standard policies and a wide cast of potential discounts, Nationwide’s local agents can help tailor affordable coverage with endorsements that enhance your protection, such as Better Roof Replacement, which pays for higher-quality roofing material upgrades when replacing your roof from a covered claim. Cheap rates are great, but not the only factor to consider when looking for home insurance. Nationwide received fewer customer complaints for its home insurance product than companies of the same size, as reported by the NAIC, and ranks in the top three in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top features
- Complementary On Your Side Review for coverage and discounts
- Offers various policy enhancements
- Low customer complaints
Best for Bundling Home and Auto Insurance
Why they won
Policyholders who prefer to keep their home and auto insurance together need an insurer that excels in reliability for various lines, which Allstate does. Along with its Bankrate Scores for home and auto, Allstate offers one of the highest bundling discounts available, extending policyholders up to 25 percent in savings when they bundle these product lines. Low customer complaints, high customer satisfaction scores and ample coverage options make Allstate a strong consideration for bundle-seekers.
Top features
- Offers an annual rebate for claims-free policyholders
- 24/7 claims and customer service
- High auto claims customer satisfaction
Compare the winners
See how the winners stack up against each other—take a look at rates, claims service satisfaction and digital experience ratings of our top home insurance picks to see which provider is right for you.
Award
Award
Award
Award
Award
Avg. annual rate for $150,000 dwelling coverage
Best Home Insurance Company Overall and Best for Bundling Home and Auto Insurance
Best Digital Home Insurance Company
Best For High-Value Homes
Best Budget Home Insurance Company
$709
$958
Premiums not available
$1,128
$795
$709
$958
Premiums not available
$1,128
$795
$969
$1,340
Premiums not available
$1,775
$1,153
$969
$1,340
Premiums not available
$1,775
$1,153
$1,208
$1,772
Premiums not available
$2,313
$1,519
$1,208
$1,772
Premiums not available
$2,313
$1,519
$1,440
$2,250
Premiums not available
$2,858
$1,884
$1,440
$2,250
Premiums not available
$2,858
$1,884
$2,146
$3,464
Premiums not available
$4,519
$3,237
$2,146
$3,464
Premiums not available
$4,519
$3,237
881/1,000
809/1,000
Not rated
819/1,000
816/1,000
881/1,000
809/1,000
Not rated
819/1,000
816/1,000
906/1,000
868/1,000
Not rated
880/1,000
884/1,000
906/1,000
868/1,000
Not rated
880/1,000
884/1,000
498/1,000
694/1,000
Not rated
Not rated
713/1,000
498/1,000
694/1,000
Not rated
Not rated
713/1,000
720/1,000
509/1,000
Not rated
505/1,000
819/1,000
720/1,000
509/1,000
Not rated
505/1,000
819/1,000
A++ (Superior)
A+ (Superior)
A (Exceptional)
A++ (Superior)
A+ (Superior)
A++ (Superior)
A+ (Superior)
A (Exceptional)
A++ (Superior)
A+ (Superior)
