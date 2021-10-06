Bankrate's ranking of student loan lenders for bad credit evaluates interest rates, fees, term lengths and features to help you compare companies side by side. The resources below can also guide you through the process of applying for a loan with bad credit or evaluating alternative funding options.

If you're looking for a student loan with bad credit, it's best to start with federal loans, since most don't require a credit check and all come with low rates and robust borrower protections. However, you can also pursue private student loans, which offer larger loan amounts and more customizable repayment. It may also make sense to look into options like income share agreements, which don't have strict credit score requirements.

The current federal student loan interest rate for the 2023-24 school year is 5.50 percent for undergraduates and either 7.05 percent or 8.05 percent for graduates. Private student loan rates currently range from around 2 percent to around 15 percent — but borrowers with poor credit should expect to receive rates near the top of that band.