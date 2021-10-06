Best overall
Federal Student Loans4.6
- Min. credit score:
- Not disclosed
- Fixed APR From:
- 5.50% –8.05%
- Loan amount:
- $1,000– $500,000
- Term lengths:
- 10 to 25 years
- Min. annual income:
- Not disclosed
Why federal student loans are best overall: Federal student loans are available to every borrower, regardless of creditworthiness or financial health. Plus, each type of federal loan offers the same interest rate to all borrowers, so you'll know your rate before applying.