Jennifer Lee

About the author

Jennifer is an editor on the Loans team with previous experience as an editor in the education space on BestColleges.com. She is committed to helping writers develop impactful stories that help guide readers at any stage of their financial journey.

Prior to working as an editor, Jennifer spent almost 8 years working in South Korea in the education sector, where she learned how to be extra frugal so she could continue saving enough money to pay off her student loans and save for her future home. This kickstarted both her passion for helping others take control of their finances and her love of cooking.

On the side, Jennifer likes to write reviews for an independent Seattle publication. She also likes to read, watch witty comedy (like "The Black Adder"), run and cycle, travel to visit friends and teach herself the violin. Her friends call her a foodie, and she will find any excuse to eat good food with good company.

Jennifer wants you to know

I feel like the term "living within your means" has a bad rap these days. People seem to associate it with being poor, but this is what I have done since I was 21 and bought a place on my own when I was 40. Budgeting and saving with a lot of patience can go a long way to achieving big financial goals.