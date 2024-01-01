There are many different types of life insurance policies designed for different coverage needs. If you’re wondering “How much life insurance do I need?” a calculator could help. Bankrate’s life insurance calculator helps you hone in on the factors that affect the level of life insurance coverage you may want to buy. We’ll walk you through how to use our calculator and how to find the best life insurance rates for your situation. While a calculator can help you estimate life insurance levels and costs, you may still want to work with a licensed agent or financial planner to ensure that your coverage level fits your needs.

How to use our life insurance calculator

To calculate your life insurance coverage level with our tool, just fill in the required fields above. These include your estimated burial expenses, the number of income-earning years you’ll want to replace for your beneficiary, the net income of your survivors, the values of your current investments and savings, the number of children your survivor will need to support and if you want to account for funding any one-time expenses for your survivors, like college expenses or a gift to charity.

Keep in mind that this is a death benefit calculator, which means you are estimating how much life insurance to buy. This tool is not a life insurance premium calculator and won’t show you how much life insurance will cost for you. While you may be able to find a life insurance cost calculator, your best bet is to get a life insurance quote from a company that suits your needs. Only an actual quote will give you an accurate idea of how much your life insurance will cost.