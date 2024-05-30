Best credit cards for good credit of June 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Updated May 30, 2024

Good credit grants you access to many card opportunities, including cash back and travel rewards cards with some of the highest rates available. The best credit cards for good credit offer top-of-the-line features like sign-up bonuses, intro APR periods, cost-saving benefits and have some of the most valuable rewards programs.

To learn more, take a look at the cards available from our partners along with our advice on how to find and make the most of a credit card for good credit.

Best for first-year rewards

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for travel redemptions

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,275 value
Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for dining and entertainment

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for household expenses

Image of Credit One Bank&reg; Platinum X5 Visa&reg;

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa®

Bankrate score

3.8
Recommended credit score: 580 - 740
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for families on a budget

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

Best for groceries

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best for gas and dining

Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for low interest and fees

Image of Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa&reg;

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 580 - 740
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

N/A

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5%

Compare Bankrate’s top credit cards for good credit

Card Name Best for Card highlights Annual fee Bankrate Review Score

First-year rewards

5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)

Automatic Cashback Match for all rewards earned at the end of your first year
$0

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Travel redemptions

5X miles on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Redeem miles for past travel — statement credits toward eligible purchases in the last 90 days
$95

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Dining and entertainment
10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through Nov. 14, 2024)
 

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
$0

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Household expenses

5% cash back on eligible gas, grocery, mobile phone service, internet service and cable and satellite TV service purchases (up to $5,000 per year, then 1% back)
$95

3.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Families on a budget

3% cash back on U.S. supermarket, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 each year per category, then 1% back)
$0

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
Groceries

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in supermarket purchases, then 1%) and on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back on U.S. gas station and transit purchases
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Gas and dining

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%)

Automatic Cashback Match for all rewards earned at the end of your first year
$0

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Low interest and fees

1.5% cash back on all purchases every time you make a payment

Monthly installment payments at a set APR and length instead of traditional cards’ revolving credit line

No late payment fee and no penalty APR
$0

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Image of My GM Rewards&#174; Mastercard&#174;
My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

GM loyalists

7X points on eligible GM purchases

4X points on all other purchases
$0

What you need to know about cards for good credit

Having good credit typically means you’ll have an easier time qualifying for credit cards and loans than if you had fair or bad credit. Lenders use credit scores and information from your credit report to determine eligibility for financial products. If your credit history shows that you consistently pay your bills on time and use your available credit responsibly, lenders may consider you more likely to pay back what you owe.

On top of qualifying for some of the best credit cards and loans, your responsible use of credit pays off in other ways. You’ll have an easier time renting an apartment and you could also qualify for cheaper auto and homeowners insurance rates, depending on your location.

Having good credit gives you a better chance of approval for some of the best cards available. These cards often have the best rewards programs, perks, benefits and terms. People with good credit also have a better chance to qualify for cards that offer valuable perks like lounge access, extra statement credits, warranties and protections and flexible redemption options.

What people say about having good credit

Everyone’s experience with credit and money is different, but some experiences resonate with a majority of people. As most people who’ve moved from a fair to a good credit score can tell you, one of the main benefits of having a good credit score is qualifying for better loan terms and better credit cards. With good credit, you can feel confident in your approval odds for far more lending products than you would with fair or bad credit.

If you’ve ever been in a position where you were unsure about card or loan approval, then you’re familiar with the stress and anxiety that it provokes. Online communities, like r/CRedit*, are a venue for users to discuss their experiences with credit cards, credit scores and other financial products. In one thread in this subreddit users share their experience with having credit scores over 700, which would be considered “good credit.”

I have a 780 [credit score] and am in the market to buy a car. The difference between last time and this time is night and day. Last time, I had poor credit and I was stressing about getting any loan and I very much needed a new car as what I had was unreliable. 

I remember sitting in the dealership with my wife and I asked her not to post anything to socials because I didn’t want to have to explain if we had to reverse it. 

This time I’m not stressed about it at all and I just know I won’t have any problems getting the loan when the car comes in. It’s honestly kind of wild how much stress disappears with higher credit scores for big purchases.

Reddit user

This comment shows how things can turn around when you achieve good credit or better. It also highlights the stigma associated with poor credit and the embarrassment of not getting approved for loans. Although no one should feel shame for their financial situation, it can be as distressing as it is inconvenient.

That said, a good credit score is worth being proud of because it shows you’ve worked hard to pay your bills on time, avoid maxing out your cards and otherwise use credit responsibly.

Our data: Good credit won’t guarantee approval

Having good credit doesn’t mean issuers will approve your card application. While issuers may use your credit score to assess the risk of lending you money, it may not tell the whole story.

Based on our data on credit card approvals in 2023, several cards marketed to cardholders with good to excellent credit actually have low approval rates for applicants with good credit 

For example, one issuer only approved about 35 percent of applicants with good credit for its popular travel rewards card in 2023, and only about 39 percent of applicants with good credit for a popular dining card.

Although our data clearly indicates that approval rates are higher overall for applicants with good credit than those with fair or bad credit, a good credit score is still no guarantee of approval. Even applicants with excellent credit saw approval rates under 55 percent for some cards based on our data.

Overall, our data showed a wide range of approval rates for applicants with good credit — from around 40 percent on some cards to over 95 percent on others.

A credit card for good credit is ideal for…

Some credit cards for good credit may be better than others, depending on the person. Here are a few types of people who may find their match in a credit card for good credit, and what credit cards we recommend for them.

Although you may match one of these profiles, you should review your credit report, score and current financial situation before applying for a new credit card. We have found through internal data that approval odds for good credit applicants are much lower than for applicants with excellent credit. Even if you meet the minimum credit requirements, it may help to follow tips for maximum approval odds when preparing to apply. 

Still unsure if a credit card for good credit is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Tips on choosing the best credit card when you have good credit

Choosing a credit card for good credit will depend on many factors, including your financial needs. Here are some tips to consider when looking for a credit card when you have good credit.

Choose your card based on its features

Different types of credit cards are available to people with good credit. If you want a rewards card, decide if you want to earn cash back, points or miles. Or if you want to save money on interest from any balance you carry, you might consider a low-interest card. Whatever you’re looking for, make sure you choose a credit card that best fits your needs.

Research each card’s benefits

You have a decent chance of getting cards with perks and benefits if you have good credit. Top perks include sign-up bonuses, points, miles or cash back and intro APR offers. Tertiary perks are relatively thin on cards for good credit, but these cards can be valuable assets to help you build toward an excellent score so you can qualify for cards with better perks.

Assess rates, fees and your budget

Depending on the features that matter most to you, you may not be able to avoid an annual fee. Plenty of credit cards with no annual fee are available for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles that premium cards offer. However, a high-end rewards card could be worth the annual fee based on how much you spend or travel. Other rates and fees to watch out for include the annual percentage rate (APR), foreign transaction fee, late payment fee and balance transfer fee. 

As interest rates continue to rise, so does the cost of borrowing money. With the current average credit card APR at more than 20 percent, it’s more important than ever to keep your balances low and maintain good credit habits. 

Expert experience

Here’s how a Senior Editor at Bankrate built a reliable strategy for earning and maintaining a good credit score:

One thing that really helped me on my journey toward good credit was patience. Not only did I have to be patient while working towards good credit, but now that I have good credit, I remain patient between applying for the cards I want. I try to limit my new card applications to one per year to maintain the average age of my accounts. I also wait between card applications to make sure I really want and will use a new credit card. Otherwise, it can take up meaningless space in my wallet and on my reports.

— Courtney Mihocik, Senior Editor

Expert advice on credit cards for good credit

To earn a good credit score, you’ll have to build and keep up with good credit habits over time. A good score can open the door to some of the best credit cards available and higher approval rates. We’ll break down what it takes to successfully manage a credit card for good credit — and a good credit score.

Align your rewards program with your top spending categories

If you strategize effectively, you can make the most of any card you choose. We recommend applying for a card that fits into your established budget categories. Crunch the numbers to see which rewards program earns the most rewards based on how you spend (and whether the card has an annual fee).

Learn more: How to choose the best rewards card for you

Keep tabs on your progress

Even if you already have a good credit score, it’s important to maintain your positive history and work towards an excellent score for even better cards, rates and more. Keep an eye on your credit report since any errors could cause issuers and lenders to deny you cards and loans. Check your credit report at least once a year, though checking it more often could come in handy in case you need to dispute an error. Many credit cards for good credit still have free credit score monitoring tools to let you check your score often.

Don’t apply for multiple cards at once

When you apply for multiple credit accounts in a short period of time, it signals to lenders that you may be relying too heavily on credit and could be a volatile borrower. Credit card applications also cause a temporary dip in your credit score, which could affect your approval if you’re on the edge of a good and fair credit score. Space out your applications for new credit cards and other lines of credit to protect your score.

Learn more: How long should you wait between credit card applications?

Let an older card age gracefully

If you have a starter card or other credit-building card you used to help build good credit, think twice before closing the account. Holding an account for a long period of time lengthens your credit history and shows you’re an experienced credit user. Keeping a card open benefits your credit score, but don’t feel obligated to continue carrying a card if it has an annual fee, especially when you can do a product change to one that doesn’t. 

How we assess the best cards for good credit

When evaluating the best credit cards for good credit, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that are available with good credit. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for good credit scores

