Best credit cards for good credit of June 2024

Everyone’s experience with credit and money is different, but some experiences resonate with a majority of people. As most people who’ve moved from a fair to a good credit score can tell you, one of the main benefits of having a good credit score is qualifying for better loan terms and better credit cards. With good credit, you can feel confident in your approval odds for far more lending products than you would with fair or bad credit.

If you’ve ever been in a position where you were unsure about card or loan approval, then you’re familiar with the stress and anxiety that it provokes. Online communities, like r/CRedit*, are a venue for users to discuss their experiences with credit cards, credit scores and other financial products. In one thread in this subreddit users share their experience with having credit scores over 700, which would be considered “good credit.”

I have a 780 [credit score] and am in the market to buy a car. The difference between last time and this time is night and day. Last time, I had poor credit and I was stressing about getting any loan and I very much needed a new car as what I had was unreliable. I remember sitting in the dealership with my wife and I asked her not to post anything to socials because I didn’t want to have to explain if we had to reverse it. This time I’m not stressed about it at all and I just know I won’t have any problems getting the loan when the car comes in. It’s honestly kind of wild how much stress disappears with higher credit scores for big purchases. — Reddit user

This comment shows how things can turn around when you achieve good credit or better. It also highlights the stigma associated with poor credit and the embarrassment of not getting approved for loans. Although no one should feel shame for their financial situation, it can be as distressing as it is inconvenient.

That said, a good credit score is worth being proud of because it shows you’ve worked hard to pay your bills on time, avoid maxing out your cards and otherwise use credit responsibly.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Be sure to check the issuer's website/terms and conditions for all up to date content. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.