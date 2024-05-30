Why you might want the Discover it® Cash Back

The Discover it® Cash Back isn’t the only rotating rewards card with a high cash back rate, but it stands out thanks to its unique first-year offer and low fees.

Rewards rate: Stellar cash back for savvy spenders

Earning cash back with the Discover it® Cash Back takes a little effort because you’ll need to keep track of the rotating bonus categories and enroll each quarter, but the bonus cash can be well worth it. Although Discover no longer releases the entire year’s bonus categories, the categories tend to align with seasonal expenses and include at least one major everyday category. You can take advantage of higher rates when those categories surface in Discover’s calendar.

You can redeem your Discover rewards for cash back as a direct deposit to your chosen account or as a statement credit to your card balance. You also have the option to use your rewards for gift cards or charitable donations to select charities. All reward options carry a 1:1 redemption rate, which is rare for non-cash redemption choices. Discover’s partner gift cards also sweeten the deal by occasionally add 5 percent to 20 percent value to the gift card balance, depending on the merchant.

Welcome offer: Potentially best in class

The Discover it® Cash Back welcome offer differs from the typical sign-up bonus on other cards: Discover’s Cashback Match program takes the total amount of cash back you accumulate by the end of your first year and matches it with a lump-sum payment to your account. That means the more you use your Discover it® Cash Back card, the bigger your bonus. Maximizing your 5 percent categories’ $1,500 spending cap each quarter after activation will result in $600 total at the end of your first year — $300 from spending and another $300 from Cashback Match. That’s a worthwhile reward well above the usual welcome offer on other no-annual-fee cash back cards.

Rates and fees: Some of the lowest on the market

Only a few credit cards can match Discover’s rates and fees. There’s no annual fee, no penalty APR for late payments and no penalty fee for the first time you make a late payment (up to $41 after that). Even the ongoing variable APR could be well below the average current interest rate, making this a potentially great low-interest card.

0% APR offer: Solid intro APRs make it a well-rounded card

The Discover it® Cash Back offers new account holders a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months (then 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR). This offer is generally the longest intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers you’ll find with a rewards card. There is also the typical intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent, up to 5 percent on future balance transfers (see terms).

Intro APR offers are always a welcome feature on reward cards as they can provide a lot of flexibility in saving on interest on new purchases or helping you pay down an existing card debt interest-free. And unlike a dedicated 0 percent intro APR card, the Discover it® Cash Back can continue to deliver value after the 0 percent intro period ends.