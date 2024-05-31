At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Both the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Chrome feature intro APR periods, cash back rewards on common spending categories, Cashback Match™ welcome offers and no annual fees.

The Discover it Cash Back offers rotating bonus categories, whereas the Discover it Chrome has two permanent categories.

The right card for you may come down to your spending style and which rewards structure you prefer.

Those who prefer cash back rewards on their spending will find a lot to love with cash back cards from Discover. For no annual fee, the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Chrome feature rewards on everyday categories and an automatic Cashback Match welcome offer at the end of your first year with the card.

While the Discover it Cash Back offers up to 5 percent cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent), the Discover it Chrome offers steady cash back in two categories.

Which one is better for your wallet? It all depends on your spending habits and personal preferences.

Main details

Cards Discover it® Cash Back Discover it® Chrome Welcome bonus Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Rewards rate 5% cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)

1% back on all other purchases 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%)

1% back on all other purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

(18.24% – 28.24% variable APR after)

3% introductory balance transfer fee, then 5% (see terms) 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 6 months from account opening

0% intro APR on balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening

(18.24% – 28.24% variable APR after)

3% balance transfer fee, then 5% (see terms) Annual fee $0 $0

Discover it Cash Back vs. Discover it Chrome highlights

The Discover it Cash Back and Discover it Chrome not only come from the same issuer, but also offer the same 1 percent cash back rewards on general purchases, plus boosted rewards in other categories.

The major difference between these two Discover cards is their rewards structures. While the Discover it Chrome offers two fixed categories, the Discover it Cash Back operates as a rotating bonus category card. Here’s how the two cards break down when you compare the finer details:

Badge Welcome bonus winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Discover it Cash Back Why it won Caret Down

Badge Intro APR winner Discover it Cash Back Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Based on simple math, the Discover it Cash Back has a higher potential to earn cash back compared to the Discover it Chrome. Earning 5 percent cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter on up to $1,500 in purchases (then 1 percent), cardholders could earn a $300 in cash back rewards in a year just from quarterly rotating category spending. When the Cashback Match welcome offer is applied, that bonus goes up to $600.

Without activating the 5 percent bonus categories, however, that same $6,000 in spending would only earn $60 in cash back. You’ll also have to max out your bonus spending, which you might not do depending on what category is available for a given quarter.

Comparatively, the Discover it Chrome offers a steady 2 percent cash back on gas station and restaurant purchases without activation on up to $1,000 in spending every quarter. If cardholders spent $1,000 in those categories every three months, their maximum cash back would be $80, which would be matched in the first year up to $160.

Discover it Cash Back vs. Discover it Chrome spending example

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household earned $94,003 in 2022 while spending $72,967. This includes $9,343 in combined food spending ($5,703 at home, which we can equate to groceries, and $3,639 away from home, which we can equate to dining), $3,120 in gasoline and motor oil and $1,945 in apparel and services. We’ll apply these spending figures to both the Discover it Chrome and Discover it Cash Back.

Since Discover now releases its rotating categories one quarter at a time, we based our calculations on the 2023 calendar. In that year, cardholders could earn cash back in the following categories:

January through March: Grocery stores, drug stores, select streaming services

April through June: Restaurants and wholesale clubs

July through September: Gas stations and digital wallets

October through December: Amazon.com and Target

Based on the figures above, let’s say that your quarterly budget for select categories looked like this:

$1,425.75 in grocery store purchases

$909.75 in restaurant purchases

$780 in gas station purchases

$486.25 in apparel and services

That would mean spending $3,601.75 total in the above categories per quarter. Here’s what someone might earn per quarter with the Discover it Cash Back if they activated every bonus category in 2023 and stuck with the spending outlined for these categories:

5% cash back earned per quarter 1% cash back earned per quarter Total cash back earned per quarter Q1 $71.28 $21.76 $93.04 Q2 $45.48 $26.92 $72.40 Q3 $39 $28.21 $67.21 Q4 $24.31 $31.15 $55.46 Total per year $180.07 $108.04 $288.11

In the first three months of the year, the average household using the Discover it Cash Back card would earn 5 percent cash back (upon activation) on $1,425.75 in grocery store spending, plus 1 percent on the remaining $2,176 spent in the other categories.

The second quarter would earn elevated cash back on $909.75 of restaurant spending, plus 1 percent on the remaining $2,692.

In the third quarter, the heightened cash back percentage would apply to $780 in gas station purchases, plus 1 percent on the remaining $2,821.75.

As for the fourth quarter, let’s assume that you bought all your apparel at Target or on Amazon.com, so you’d earn cash back on $486.25, plus 1 percent on $3,115.50.

Combined altogether, the average household that had used Discover it Cash Back for those categories per quarter would have potentially earned $288.11 in cash back. With the Cashback Match at the end of the first year, the total jumps to $576.22.

The Discover it Chrome offers 2 percent cash back on up to $1,000 in gas station spending and restaurant purchases each quarter (then 1 percent) with no activation needed. Here’s how the spending would break down per quarter based on the same categories and the same level of spending:

2% cash back 1% cash back Total cash back per category Gas station and grocery store purchases $20 $6.89 $26.89 All other purchases N/A $19.12 $19.12 Total per quarter $20 $26.01 $46.01

In total, the average household using the Discover it Chrome for the above category spending could earn 2 percent cash back on $1,000 in combined restaurant and gas station purchases, plus 1 percent on the remaining $689.75 from those two categories. They will also earn 1 percent cash back on the remaining $1,912 from the other categories.

That comes out to $46.01 in cash back per quarter, which becomes $184.04 per year. After applying the Cashback Match offer, that sum jumps to $368.08 for the first year.

As you can see, the Discover it Cash Back has a much higher earning potential — but only if you’re diligent about activating your bonus categories and spending within those categories. If your quarterly spending is much lower and you don’t think you’ll keep up with the bonus categories, it might be best to go with the simpler Discover it Chrome.

Why should you get the Discover it Cash Back?

The Discover it Cash Back offers more cash back opportunities and higher rates throughout the year than the Chrome. Even at the relatively low limit of $1,500 per quarter, maximizing the spending would yield more returns than the Discover it Chrome.

Additional benefits

Like all Discover cards, the Discover it Cash Back card comes with two distinct benefits. First, cardholders have the ability to “freeze” their card if it is lost or stolen. Users also have $0 fraud liability, so they aren’t on the hook for any unauthorized spending. Those who opt in can also get Social Security Number protection, notifying account holders any time their number is found on the “dark web” or malicious websites.

Redemption options

One of the best things about the Discover it credit cards is that cardholders can use their cash back as soon as they earn it to erase purchases made on their card. Redemptions start at 1 cent and can be used to get statement credit on anything Discover it Cash Back cardholders buy on their card.

Other redemption choices include gift cards, which start at $5 and go up to $200, and charitable donations. Another popular redemption option is using your cash back rewards for Amazon.com purchases at checkout. Just link your Discover it card to your Amazon account to start redeeming this way.

Recommended credit score

Because this is a rewards card, it’s recommended that applicants have good to excellent credit before applying. Our credit score recommendation is between 670 and 850 on the FICO scoring range.

Why should you get the Discover it Chrome?

Although the Discover it Cash Back card offers more potential rewards, there’s a lot to be said for simplicity. For those who don’t want the hassle of activating quarterly bonuses or juggling changing categories, or who just want simple rewards, the Discover it Chrome offers easy-to-earn cash back rewards without jumping through any hoops.

Additional benefits

Like the Discover it Cash Back card, the Discover it Chrome comes with the ability to freeze lost or stolen cards, as well as the Social Security number tracker for those who opt in. Other benefits of all Discover cards include FICO score access for free each month and U.S.-based customer service.

Redemption options

In line with other Discover cards, cardholders can redeem their rewards as soon as they earn them. Redemptions start at 1 cent and can be used as statement credits toward anything purchased on the credit card. You may also use your Discover cash back for Amazon.com and PayPal purchases, as well as gift cards and charitable donations.

Recommended credit score

Although the rewards potential may not be as high as with other cards, it’s still recommended that applicants have a good to excellent credit score, between 670 and 850.

The bottom line

For smart spenders, cash back rewards can offer a lot of advantages over time. Those who don’t mind doing some spending management could get big rewards from the Discover it Cash Back card. On the other hand, those who seek simple and stable cash back rewards may prefer the Discover it Chrome. Either option still provides long-lasting rewards that can help you get closer to your next big goal.

Because both cards have no annual fee, you can always add them both to your wallet or check out other popular cash back rewards credit cards to combine them with.