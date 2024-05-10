Best Discover credit cards for June 2024

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Stephanie Zito
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Reviewed by
Stephanie Zito
Updated May 10, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for

Discover offers a variety of credit cards for everyday shoppers, travelers, students and business owners. Furthermore, the Discover brand is known for customer service and the fact that its credit cards charge no annual fee. To find the best Discover credit cards, we considered rewards rates, perks, benefits and more for you to decide which Discover card to add to your wallet.

Filter by:

Best overall

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for travel

Image of Discover it&#174; Miles

Discover it® Miles

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for students

Image of Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
N/A
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards Rate

Info

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for gas station purchases

Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome

Bankrate score

4.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for off-campus living

Image of Discover it&#174; Student Chrome

Discover it® Student Chrome

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
N/A
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards Rate

Info

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for building credit

Image of Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.5
Info
N/A
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Rewards Rate

Info

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top Discover credit cards

Card Name Best For Cash Back Highlights Bankrate Review Score

Cash back + Best overall
5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter when you activate (up to $1,500 in combined quarterly purchases, then 1%) with 1% on all other purchases

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Travel

Unlimited 1.5X miles

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Students
5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter when you activate (up to $1,500 in combined quarterly purchases, then 1%) with 1% on all other purchases

5.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Gas purchases

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%) with 1% on all other purchases

4.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Off-campus living

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%) with 1% on all other purchases

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Building credit

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%) with 1% on all other purchases

4.5 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
On This Page

What is a Discover credit card?

Discover is both a credit card issuer and a credit card network. It’s one of the four largest credit card networks in the country. As a network, Discover processes and verifies transactions among merchants, customers and banks, so unlike other major credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard, it doesn’t need to partner with other companies to offer you a line of credit.

As a credit card network, Discover has a 99 percent acceptance rate from merchants in the U.S., but you may notice that fewer stores abroad accept your Discover credit card. Regardless, Discover offers a variety of credit cards with high customer satisfaction ratings and few fees that make them appealing to consumers.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

Discover has a track record of excellent customer service satisfaction, earning top marks in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, with a score of 629 out of 1,000 points, falling just behind American Express and tying Bank of America.

Pros and cons of Discover credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Welcome offer: We can’t highlight this enough — Discover will match your cash back or miles rewards at the end of your first year with the card, essentially doubling your earnings, with its Cashback Match program.

  • Checkmark

    Low redemption minimum: You can redeem your rewards starting at $.01 or 1 mile, giving you more flexibility in redemption options.

  • Checkmark

    High customer satisfaction: Discover scored high in the most recent J.D. Power’s U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, showing it has terrific customer service.

Cons

  • Limited travel rewards: Discover’s dedicated travel card earns 1.5X miles on purchases — falling short of the many other travel rewards cards that earn higher rewards rates on travel.

  • Earning caps: Higher cash back earning categories come with spending caps that cardholders need to watch out for.

  • Lower merchant acceptance: Discover isn’t accepted by as many merchants worldwide as cards in the largest two networks, Visa and Mastercard.

Tips on choosing the best Discover card

Several Discover cards are available, and the one you choose should be based on your financial goals and needs. For example, students with little or no credit history might choose one of Discover's student credit cards. If you need to work on your credit, Discover offers secured cards for credit-builders, and if you’re a cash back enthusiast, you might consider a Discover cash back card.

To help decide which card would fit your needs best, check out our tips below.

Still unsure if a Discover credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice on Discover cards

Here’s what credit card expert Nouri Zarrugh has to say about his experience with Discover and a lesser-known card feature that helped him: 

“One of the downsides of carrying a wallet full of cards and constantly switching back and forth between them, like I do, is that payment due dates can be tough to juggle. So I’ve paid more in late fees than I care to admit. That’s why I love Discover’s forgiving late fee policy. Mistakes happen, and when I missed my Discover card’s due date (the first and only time), I was so grateful I had a second chance to get things sorted.”

— Nouri Zarrugh, Senior Editor, Credit Cards

This is a great perk to be aware of, even if you’re an experienced cardholder. You should also keep these tips in mind to avoid interest charges, inconvenience and credit card debt.

  • Use alternative payment abroad. Though they charge no foreign transaction fee, Discover cards aren’t as widely accepted as cards on the Visa or Mastercard network, so you'll need a backup payment method.
  • Don’t spend just to earn rewards. A Discover rewards card may tempt you to spend more than you otherwise would to take advantage of rotating bonus categories. 
  • Don’t let interest eat into rewards. If you're paying interest on your balance, it won't matter how much cash back you earn. Paying interest will almost certainly negate the value of any rewards you earn.

What people say about Discover credit cards

A common question that many people have with credit cards is how high their credit limit will be. Based on cardholder experiences on Reddit, there’s a lot of room for growth with Discover. A few users who started with modest limits between $200 and $500 on the Discover it® Secured Credit Card  got a limit increase after a few years to over $5,000 on an unsecured Discover card.

Some cardholders with a solid credit history started with a credit limit in the thousands on their unsecured Discover card. One Reddit user shared how easy it was to get a credit limit increase with Discover: 

“Discover is one of the easiest lenders to grow a large limit with if you've got a sufficiently strong profile. They also don't put any restrictions on the frequency of soft pull [credit limit increases] where most other lenders require (say) 6 months between them, so if one is aggressive, they have the potential to grow their Discover limit relatively quickly [with responsible use].”

Reddit User

Regardless of issuer, you’ll need to demonstrate positive credit habits to have a good chance at a credit limit increase, like making on-time payments and keeping your credit utilization low. It’s also good to remember that these increases take time, so don’t get discouraged if you start with a low limit.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

In the news: Capital One-Discover merger

If you’re considering applying for a Discover card in the near future, you should be aware of the pending merger between Discover and Capital One. Though public details are limited, we do know that there are plans to move all Capital One debit cards to the Discover network and eventually switch credit cards from the Visa and Mastercard networks to only Discover. The deal will not be confirmed until late 2024 or early 2025 and currently stakeholders and federal regulators have to approve it. While it’s understandable for consumers to have questions, this merger has the potential to expand the power of its payment network. So, despite some uncertainty, now could be a good time to check out Capital One and Discover cards.

How we assess the best Discover credit cards

Document
250+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
5000
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best Discover credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that Discover offers. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered: 

Have questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

 

Frequently asked questions about Discover credit cards

India Davis Arrow Right Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has
Nouri Zarrugh Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate,  focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.