Best travel credit cards of January 2024

Most recently before joining Bankrate, Robert worked as an editor and writer at The Ascent by The Motley Fool, covering a number of personal finance topics, including credit cards, mortgages and loans.
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs, point valuation and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more. Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.
Stephanie Zito is a professional traveler, self-employed humanitarian consultant and collector of credit card points. She shares savvy travel tips that she's learned firsthand circling the globe for more than 25 years. She's a backpacker, expect and premium traveler who's visited more than 130 countries and all seven continents. Her life motto is "See the world, change the world, have fun doing it!" and her mission is to inspire others along the journey.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs, point valuation and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more. Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.
Stephanie Zito is a professional traveler, self-employed humanitarian consultant and collector of credit card points. She shares savvy travel tips that she’s learned firsthand circling the globe for more than 25 years. She’s a backpacker, expect and premium traveler who’s visited more than 130 countries and all seven continents. Her life motto is “See the world, change the world, have fun doing it!” and her mission is to inspire others along the journey.
Travel credit cards help you earn valuable points and miles on your purchases. For maximum value, some cards earn rewards not only on travel, but also everyday purchases like dining, groceries and gas. You can redeem these rewards for free or discounted flights, hotel stays or to cover other travel-related expenses.
The best travel cards also come with additional features. Even no-annual-fee travel cards are likely to offer perks like sign-up bonuses, intro APR offers and travel insurance. But for top-of-the-line benefits like airport lounge access, elite status and travel credits, expect to pay an annual fee.
Why choose Bankrate
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card tops the list of best overall travel credit cards due in part to its flexibility. You'll earn unlimited miles and can redeem them as statement credits for a variety of travel expenses, including airfare and accommodations.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Luxury travelers and big spenders will appreciate the bevy of travel benefits associated with The Platinum Card from American Express. Just be sure to factor in the value of the many perks, plus the lucrative rewards rates, when you consider the $695 annual fee.
Comes with a generous welcome offer and a longer time period to earn it compared to most rewards cards.
A robust line-up of airline and hotel partners make this card truly valuable for travelers.
Cons
The $695 annual fee is steep; it may deter certain cardholders from applying for this card.
Redeeming and maximizing the card’s credit and benefits requires some legwork and can be a bit confusing.
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
$200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card®. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Up Benefits are excluded.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card®.
$200 Uber Cash: Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member only.
$300 Equinox Credit: Get up to $300 back in statement credits per calendar year on an Equinox membership, or an Equinox club membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you pay with your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. Visit https://platinum.equinox.com/ to enroll.
$189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Breeze through security with CLEAR Plus at 100+ airports, stadiums, and entertainment venues nationwide and get up to $189 back per calendar year on your Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use your Platinum Card®. Learn more.
$100 Global Entry Credit: Receive either a $100 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$300 SoulCycle At-Home Bike Credit: Get a $300 statement credit for the purchase of a SoulCycle at-home bike with your Platinum Card®. An Equinox+ subscription is required to purchase a SoulCycle at-home bike and access SoulCycle content. Must charge full price of bike in one transaction. Shipping available in the contiguous U.S. only. Enrollment Required.
Unlock access to exclusive reservations and special dining experiences with Global Dining Access by Resy when you add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
This entry-level travel card keeps things simple. It offers flat-rate rewards without bonus categories and lets you redeem your rewards for a broad mix of travel options not found with many travel cards. It’s even more valuable if you’re a Bank of America customer who can qualify for a rewards boost through the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program.
Its easy-to-earn sign-up bonus and intro APR offers give this card good short-term value.
No annual fees or foreign transaction fees sweeten this offer.
Cons
You won’t get maximum value out of this card since it only offers a flat rate on purchases, and rewards can’t be transferred to airline partners.
The top tiers of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program may be out of reach for many cardholders.
Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
If your love of dining is a constant travel companion, few credit cards are more rewarding than the American Express Gold Card. The rewards rates at restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets and on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com are exceptional.
This card features one of the best rewards return rate on dining currently on the market.
The card touts a formidable collection of travel protections and perks, like hotel upgrades (when available for onsite credit on qualifying activities).
Cons
The $250 annual fee is on the pricey side when compared to similar cards.
Flights are only rewarded at 3X when booked with airlines directly or on AmexTravel.com.
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and each month automatically get $10 in Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S., totaling up to $120 per year.
$120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings and earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.
Get a $100 experience credit with a minimum two-night stay when you book The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel. Experience credit varies by property.
Choose the color that suits your style. Gold or Rose Gold.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® 3x on dining 2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
Annual fee
Regular APR
5x
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
3x
3x on dining
2x
2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
This popular travel card comes loaded with features that can make it easy to offset the modest $95 annual fee and come out well ahead. Its rewards program is one of the best, giving you the option to transfer your points to a airline or hotel loyalty programs or redeem them for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal, where they’re worth an impressive 1.25 cents.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
10 Miles
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Despite carrying a hefty annual fee, this is one of the cheapest premium travel cards around. It offers complimentary lounge access, high-earning bonus rewards categories, anniversary credits and bonus miles, which can easily offset the annual fee for frequent travelers.
Offers anniversary bonus miles and a chance to earn credits worth hundreds of dollars starting at your first account anniversary.
Comes with complimentary lounge access at over 1,300 lounges for you and two guests per visit.
Cons
To earn the anniversary credit, travel must be booked through the Capital One Travel portal. That’s not as flexible as some other cards, which offer credits that cover any travel purchases, regardless of how you book.
Lacks some perks found on other premium travel cards like airline or hotel elite status, which can get you benefits like free checked bags or room upgrades.
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Elevate every hotel stay from the Premier or Lifestyle Collections with a suite of cardholder benefits, like an experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25 Miles
1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card offers many of the same perks as the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, without the burden of an annual fee. If you’re looking for a low-cost travel card, consider this one a top option.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
2X
Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
1X
Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
The annual companion certificate that comes with this card after the first year carries enough value to justify the annual fee on its own. Plus, unlike the companion certificates you’ll find on most airline cards, it carries no spending requirement beyond the card’s annual fee.
Boasts several practical perks for frequent travelers, including Main Cabin 1 priority boarding, a free first checked bag, credits for TSA Precheck or Global Entry and more.
Comes with that get you closer to Medallion Status and discounts on in-flight purchases, complimentary upgrades, waived fees and more.
Cons
Its rewards rate on non-travel purchases is just okay. A flat-rate travel card could offer just as much value plus more flexibility to earn and redeem points with other airlines.
You won’t get complimentary Delta Sky Club lounge access — just discounted passes (effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available).
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Receive a Domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.
Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights. Plus enjoy Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding and settle into your seat sooner.
Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets.
Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Get access to Delta Sky Club® at a rate of $50 per person per visit for you and up to two guests or immediate family when traveling on a Delta flight from now until 12/31/23. Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available.
Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® after you apply through any Official Enrollment Provider. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA PreCheck.
Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $25,000 in purchases on your Delta Platinum Card, up to two times through 12/31/23. Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.
2X
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
2X
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2X
Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners.
1X
Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
This card’s anniversary bonus offers enough value to nearly offset the annual fee on its own, so it should be a terrific low-stakes option if you’re new to airline cards. Plus, its sign-up bonus value is on par with the value you’ll get with much pricier airline and travel cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers - only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1.5X
Rewards rate
Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.
Annual fee
Regular APR
1.5X
Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.
Another option for people looking for a low-cost travel credit card, this Discover card combines solid flat-rate rewards with consumer-friendly terms, like no annual fee and no foreign transaction fee.
As part of a generous welcome offer, all miles earned in your first year will receive a match at the end of that year
Miles don’t lose value when they’re redeemed for cash back.
Cons
You’ll miss out on pretty standard travel perks like travel insurance, and car rental damage protection.
The rewards structure lacks flexibility; you won’t be able to transfer your miles or use them to book travel.
Unlimited Bonus: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers - only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase
No annual fee
Turn Miles into cash. Or redeem as a statement credit for your travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more.
0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% - 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites. Activate for free.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Annual fee
Regular APR
7X
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
5X
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
3X
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
This card earns rewards in a terrific mix of everyday bonus categories, so it should be easy to rack up Hilton points even if you don’t spend a ton on hotel bookings. And since it charges no annual fee, it’s a great fit if you’re new to hotel cards and looking for a low-stakes starter option.
Comes with automatic Silver Elite status, which includes a free fifth award night when you book at least four consecutive nights with points.
Earns rewards in three of the average person’s biggest spending categories, making it a terrific standalone option for earning Hilton points.
Cons
A higher-tier Hilton card would earn more on Hilton bookings and could be more lucrative for frequent guests, even with an annual fee.
You can only redeem points with Hilton and its partners. A general travel rewards card may offer more flexibility, allowing you to earn and redeem rewards with any hotel chain.
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status with your Card. Plus, spend $20,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Gold status through the end of the next calendar year.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Earn 1X points on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.
1X
Earn 1X points on other purchases
The Wells Fargo Autograph card is a great option for occasional travelers and households on the go looking to earn rewards on everyday purchases while avoiding an annual fee. It’s one of a few entry-level travel cards to offer high bonus rewards for dining at restaurants and the majority of your travel needs, including gas stations, transit, airfare and hotels. Plus, your rewards won’t lose value if you want to redeem them for a statement credit.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels
3X
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
1X
Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
The big draw of the Citi Premier Card is that you can earn bonus rewards on everyday expenses as opposed to just travel. A generous sign-up bonus also sweetens the deal, making this a solid travel card for everyday shoppers who want to pay a low annual fee.
You can earn points on everyday purchases, making the card a good option for less frequent travelers.
Cons
Travel protections, like travel insurance, are not offered with this card.
Budget-conscious customers might balk at the annual fee.
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Hotel Savings Benefit
60,000 ThankYou® Points are redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com
No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X Points - 3X Points
Rewards rate
3x points on dining 2x points on travel 1x points on other purchases Earn up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee, up to 100,000 points each calendar year. When you make at least 5 posted transactions in a statement period using your Bilt Mastercard, you'll earn points on rent and qualifying net purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X Points
3x points on dining
2X Points
2x points on travel
1X Points
1x points on other purchases
1X Points
Earn up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee, up to 100,000 points each calendar year. When you make at least 5 posted transactions in a statement period using your Bilt Mastercard, you'll earn points on rent and qualifying net purchases.
Along with helping you avoid transaction fees and earn rewards when you use it to pay rent, this card boasts an extremely robust travel rewards program — especially for a no-annual-fee card. You can earn rewards on travel and dining and your points carry a high value whether you redeem through the Bilt travel portal or transfer to one of the issuer’s many airline and hotel transfer partners.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® 3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
6X
Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®
3X
3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines
2X
2X points on all other eligible purchases
Frequent Marriott guests looking for top-tier perks should love this card. Along with a terrific rewards rate on Marriott bookings and an annual free night award, you’ll enjoy generous annual credits for restaurant purchases and Marriott property stays, airport lounge access, elite night credits and more based on your spending.
The card’s perks carry a ton of value and may even offset the card’s annual fee on their own if you take full advantage.
It’s one of the only hotel cards that includes both complimentary Priority Pass lounge access and credits for expedited airport security screening.
Cons
Unlocking some of the card’s best perks — like Five Suite Night Awards — requires a $60,000 annual spend, which may be tough to reach even for frequent Marriott guests.
Unless luxury perks are at the top of your wishlist, the annual fee may not be worth it and a lower-tier hotel card may offer more value overall.
Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
$300 Brilliant Dining Credit: Each calendar year, get up to $300 (up to $25 per month) in statement credits for eligible purchases made on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card at restaurants worldwide.
With Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, you can receive room upgrades, including enhanced views or suites, when available at select properties and booked with a Qualifying Rate.
Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. 3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2X points on all other eligible purchases.
Free Night Award: Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card renewal month. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. Certain hotels have resort fees.
Each calendar year after spending $60,000 on eligible purchases on your Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, you will be eligible to select a Brilliant Earned Choice Award benefit. You can only earn one Earned Choice Award per calendar year. See https://www.choice-benefit.marriott.com/brilliant for Award options.
$100 Marriott Bonvoy Property Credit: Enjoy your stay. Receive up to a $100 property credit for qualifying charges at The Ritz-Carlton® or St. Regis® when you book direct using a special rate for a two-night minimum stay using your Card.
Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®: Receive either a statement credit every 4 years after you apply for Global Entry ($100) or a statement credit every 4.5 years after you apply for a five-year membership for TSA PreCheck® (up to $85 through a TSA PreCheck official enrollment provider) and pay the application fee with your Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA PreCheck.
Each calendar year with your Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card you can receive 25 Elite Night Credits toward the next level of Marriott Bonvoy® Elite status. Limitations apply per Marriott Bonvoy® member account. Benefit is not exclusive to Cards offered by American Express. Terms apply.
Enroll in Priority Pass™ Select, which offers unlimited access to over 1,200 lounges in over 130 countries, regardless of which carrier or class you are flying. This allows you to relax before or between flights. You can enjoy snacks, drinks, and internet access in a quiet, comfortable location.
No Foreign Transaction Fees on international purchases.
With Cell Phone Protection, you can be reimbursed, the lesser of, your repair or replacement costs following damage, such as a cracked screen, or theft for a maximum of $800 per claim when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim with a limit of 2 approved claims per 12-month period. Additional terms and conditions apply. Coverage is provided by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Receive 60,000 online bonus points - a $600 value - after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
1.5X
1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
If you do your banking with Bank of America, this card provides an intriguing opportunity for an earnings boost. The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card provides generous rewards rates—2X points on dining and travel, with 1.5X points on all other purchases—as well as solid travel perks.
The $95 annual fee is relatively affordable for this card category.
Rewards never expire as long as the account remains open and there’s no cap on earnings.
Cons
Attaining the highest rewards rate is not an easy feat, since you’ll need to hold significant funds in Bank of America accounts.
This card does not offer premium travel perks like lounge access.
Receive 60,000 online bonus points - a $600 value - after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means you could earn 2.5-3.5 points on travel and dining purchases and 1.87-2.62 points on all other purchases, for every $1 you spend.
Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill® accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center.
Get up to $100 in Airline Incidental Statement Credits annually and TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry Statement Credits of up to $100, every four years.
Travel Insurance protections to assist with trip delays, cancellations and interruptions, baggage delays and lost luggage.
No foreign transaction fees.
Low $95 annual fee.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
10x
Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5x
Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
3x
Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.
1x
Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a generous points structure and comes with a $300 annual travel credit among other perks. This card is well worth the $550 annual fee if used strategically by cardholders who spend enough in the card’s rewards categories and take advantage of the added benefits.
Points redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards are worth up to 50 percent more.
The annual statement credit of $300 can help offset the cost of the annual fee.
Cons
The high annual fee could be a deterrent for some new cardholders.
You won’t get as many luxury travel perks with this card as you would with some of its luxury card competitors.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward travel
1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select and up to $100 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck®
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on eligible purchases in the first 90 days from your account opening and redeem for a $100 statement credit, gift cards, or travel.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X - 10X
Rewards rate
Earn 10x points on eligible hotels and car rentals booked through the Credit One Bank travel partner site Earn 5x points on eligible travel, dining, and gas Earn 1x points on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
10X
Earn 10x points on eligible hotels and car rentals booked through the Credit One Bank travel partner site
5X
Earn 5x points on eligible travel, dining, and gas
1X
Earn 1x points on all other purchases
If you want to earn points on travel but have trouble qualifying for top-tier rewards cards, the Wander card is a solid option. Not only is this card available with only fair credit, but its rewards program is also quite generous, boasting a high rewards rate in several key travel categories, including gas, airfare and hotels.
Compare the best travel credit cards of 2024
Card name
Rewards highlights
Welcome offer
Annual fee
Bankrate review score
5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2X miles on other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 75,000 miles
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
3X points on eligible dining, transit and travel purchases (including airfare, hotels, cruises, tours, car rentals, campgrounds, vacation rentals and travel purchases through third-party travel websites and the American Express Travel portal)
Intro Offer: Earn 40,000 points
Earn 40,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your American Express® Green Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Regular APR: See Pay Over Time APR
A closer look at Bankrate's top travel credit cards
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
BEST FOR FLAT-RATE REWARDS
It offers an easy way to earn travel rewards, comes with a generous sign-up bonus and has several travel and purchase protections for a modest annual fee of $95. (See Rates & Fees)
Travelers who want to earn rewards at a flat rate on all purchases and enjoy flexibility in how they redeem their miles.
Get a credit worth up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® and transfer your miles to 15+ airline and hotel loyalty programs, often for a higher redemption value.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred card offers a higher rewards rate in some everyday spending categories and potentially more valuable points. Your points are worth 1.25 cents each if you redeem for travel through Chase, versus the 1 cent per mile value you’d get with the Venture.
If you can take advantage of all the high-value benefits packed in this card, it could be one of the most lucrative on the market. You’ll have a chance at a huge welcome offer, annual statement credits worth over $1,000 and access to Priority Pass Select lounges, Centurion lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (for Delta flights only).
Frequent travelers who enjoy luxury travel benefits and elite status.
Along with comprehensive lounge access, you can take advantage of an up to $200 airline fee credit, up to $200 in Uber Cash (benefit renews annually), an up to $189 CLEAR® Plus Credit and several other benefits.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a taste of luxury at a much lower cost than the Amex Platinum. For a $395 annual fee, travelers unlock a generous travel rewards rate, a higher rewards rate on general purchases, complimentary access to popular airport lounge memberships and valuable annual travel credits and anniversary miles (See Rates & Fees).
Unlike some travel rewards cards, this card lets you redeem rewards for more than just typical travel costs like airfare and hotels. You can also redeem points for statement credits to cover purchases at zoos, art galleries, aquariums, travel agencies and more.
Occasional travelers looking for a no-annual-fee travel card that offers a simple flat rate for all purchases.
Points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and you can redeem for bookings with any airline or hotel anytime without blackout dates. You can also redeem points for statement credits to pay for travel or dining purchases.
The Bilt Mastercard is another solid no-annual-fee travel card, but it stands out by earning points on rent payments and helping you avoid processing fees typically associated with paying rent with a credit card. You’ll also earn bonus points for dining and travel and, unlike many no-annual-fee cards, you can transfer your points to high-value airline and hotel partners.
It offers high rewards rates and a ton of valuable perks for foodies and frequent travelers alike, including hundreds in annual dining, hotel and rideshare credits. These benefits make the card’s annual fee more than worth it.
Foodies and frequent travelers looking to earn rewards on everyday spending.
Receive up to $240 in annual credits combined between Uber Cash and dining credits as well as a boosted 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through the American Express Travel Portal.
If the Amex Gold Card’s annual fee sounds high, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It carries key travel perks, high travel and dining rewards rates, and a much lower annual fee.
On top of an outstanding sign-up bonus, you get travel and purchase protections and a rewards program that earns points on both travel and everyday purchases, like online groceries and streaming services.
This is a great travel card for people with 2023 travel plans, as Chase recently updated its sign-up bonus to 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. If you redeem these points for travel on Chase Ultimate Rewards, they're worth 1.25 cents each, making the whole bonus worth up to $750 in travel.
You’ll get up to $50 in annual statement credits for hotel stays booked through Chase and your points are worth 25 percent more when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through the Chase travel portal.
The Citi Premier® Card not only has a comparable sign-up bonus and the same annual fee as the Sapphire Preferred, but also covers even more everyday categories, including supermarkets and gas stations, potentially making it a better fit as a standalone rewards card.