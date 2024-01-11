Best travel credit cards of January 2024

Robert Thorpe
Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Updated January 11, 2024

Travel credit cards help you earn valuable points and miles on your purchases. For maximum value, some cards earn rewards not only on travel, but also everyday purchases like dining, groceries and gas. You can redeem these rewards for free or discounted flights, hotel stays or to cover other travel-related expenses.

The best travel cards also come with additional features. Even no-annual-fee travel cards are likely to offer perks like sign-up bonuses, intro APR offers and travel insurance. But for top-of-the-line benefits like airport lounge access, elite status and travel credits, expect to pay an annual fee.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Best for flat-rate rewards
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Info

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travel
The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1600

Info

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Best for intro APR
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Info

$250

Info

1.5X

Info

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for foodies
American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Info

3X - 4X

Info

Regular APR

Best starter travel card
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Info

2x - 5x

Info

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for practical perks
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Info

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Info

Regular APR

Best for no annual fee
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$340

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Info

Regular APR

BEST FOR COMPANION TICKETS
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$600

Info

1X - 3X

Info

Regular APR

BEST STARTER AIRLINE CARD
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$750

Info

1X - 2X

Info

Regular APR

Best for first-year value
Discover it® Miles
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

N/A

Info

1.5X

Info

Regular APR

BEST NO-ANNUAL-FEE HOTEL CARD
Hilton Honors American Express Card
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$600

Info

3X - 7X

Info

Regular APR

Best for gas
Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
4.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$200

Info

1X - 3X

Info

Regular APR

Best for everyday spending
Citi Premier® Card
4.7
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$960

Info

1X - 3X

Info

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR TRANSFER PARTNERS
Bilt Mastercard®
4.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

N/A

Info

N/A

Info

1X Points - 3X Points

Info

Regular APR

BEST LUXURY HOTEL CARD
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$665

Info

2X - 6X

Info

Regular APR

Best for expedited security screening
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
4.2
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$600

Info

1.5X - 2X

Info

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for point values
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Info

1x - 10x

Info

Regular APR

BEST FOR FAIR CREDIT
Credit One Bank Wander® Card
3.3
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

N/A

Info

1X - 10X

Info

Regular APR

Compare the best travel credit cards of 2024

5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 

2X miles on other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 75,000 miles
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
$95

4.9 / 5
5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (up to $500,000 per calendar year), and on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel
Intro Offer: Earn 80,000 points
Regular APR: See Pay Over Time APR
$695

4.8 / 5
1.5X points on all purchases (1.87X to 2.62X points, if a Preferred Rewards member)

 
Intro Offer: 25,000 points
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
$0

4.1 / 5
4X points at restaurants (including Uber Eats and other eligible U.S. delivery services) and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1X points)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via the American Express Travel portal

 
Intro Offer: 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points
Regular APR: See Pay Over Time APR
$250

5.0 / 5
5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
 

3X points on dining and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel purchases

25% more value per point toward Ultimate Rewards travel redemption

 
Intro Offer: 60,000 bonus points
Regular APR: 21.49% - 28.49% Variable
$95

4.9 / 5
10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 

5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.

2X miles on other purchases
Intro Offer: 75,000 miles
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
$395

5.0 / 5
Earn 5X miles on on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
 
1.25X miles on other purchases
Intro Offer: 20,000 miles
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
$0

4.1 / 5
3X miles on Delta flights and transactions made directly with hotels;

2X miles at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants

 
Intro Offer: Earn 50,000 miles
Regular APR: 20.99%-29.99% Variable
$250

4.4 / 5
2X points on Southwest purchases, local transit and commuting (including ride-shares) and internet, cable, phone and select streaming services
Intro Offer: Earn 50,000 points
Regular APR: 21.49% - 28.49% Variable
$69

4.5 / 5
1.5X miles on all purchases
Intro Offer: Discover Match®
Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR
$0

4.1 / 5
7X points on direct Hilton hotel and resort bookings

5X points at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. restaurants

3X points on all other purchases

 
Intro Offer: Earn 100,000 points
Regular APR: 20.99%-29.99% Variable
$0

4.3 / 5
3X points on purchases at restaurants, gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations, as well on travel, transit, select streaming services and phone plans
Intro Offer: 20,000 bonus points
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
$0

4.0 / 5
3X points on restaurant, supermarkets, gas station, air travel and hotel purchases

10X total points on hotels, car rentals and attractions (excluding air travel) through the Citi Travel℠ portal (through June 30, 2024)

 
Intro Offer: 60,000 points
Regular APR: 21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
$95

4.7 / 5
3X points on dining

2X points on travel

1X points on rent payments (up to a maximum 100,000 points per year)

(Must make five posted transactions each statement to earn points)

 
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: See Terms
None

4.0 / 5
6X points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 21X points through the Bonvoy loyalty program with Platinum Elite status)

3X points at restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines 

2X points on all other purchases

 
Intro Offer: Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points
Regular APR: 20.99%-29.99% Variable
$650

4.5 / 5
2X points on travel and dining (2.5X to 3.5X points, if a Preferred Rewards member)

1.5X points on all other purchases (1.87X to 2.62X points, if a Preferred Rewards member)

 
Intro Offer: 60,000 points
Regular APR: 20.24% - 27.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
$95

4.2 / 5
10X total points on hotel, car rental and Chase Dining bookings through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. 

5X total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

3X points on other travel and dining.

50% more value per point toward Ultimate Rewards travel redemption

 
Intro Offer: 60,000 points
Regular APR: 22.49% - 29.49% Variable
$550

5.0 / 5
10X points on eligible hotels and car rentals booked using the Credit One Bank travel site 

5X points on eligible travel including flights, dining, and gas purchases

 
Intro Offer: 10,000 Bonus Points
Regular APR: 29.24% Variable
$95

3.3 / 5
American Express® Green Card
3X points on eligible dining, transit and travel purchases (including airfare, hotels, cruises, tours, car rentals, campgrounds, vacation rentals and travel purchases through third-party travel websites and the American Express Travel portal)
Intro Offer: Earn 40,000 points
Regular APR: See Pay Over Time APR
$150

A closer look at Bankrate's top travel credit cards

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

BEST FOR FLAT-RATE REWARDS

It offers an easy way to earn travel rewards, comes with a generous sign-up bonus and has several travel and purchase protections for a modest annual fee of $95. (See Rates & Fees)

Travelers who want to earn rewards at a flat rate on all purchases and enjoy flexibility in how they redeem their miles.

Get a credit worth up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® and transfer your miles to 15+ airline and hotel loyalty programs, often for a higher redemption value.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card offers a higher rewards rate in some everyday spending categories and potentially more valuable points. Your points are worth 1.25 cents each if you redeem for travel through Chase, versus the 1 cent per mile value you’d get with the Venture.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for luxury travel

If you can take advantage of all the high-value benefits packed in this card, it could be one of the most lucrative on the market. You’ll have a chance at a huge welcome offer, annual statement credits worth over $1,000 and access to Priority Pass Select lounges, Centurion lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (for Delta flights only).

Frequent travelers who enjoy luxury travel benefits and elite status.

Along with comprehensive lounge access, you can take advantage of an up to $200 airline fee credit, up to $200 in Uber Cash (benefit renews annually), an up to $189 CLEAR® Plus Credit and several other benefits.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a taste of luxury at a much lower cost than the Amex Platinum. For a $395 annual fee, travelers unlock a generous travel rewards rate, a higher rewards rate on general purchases, complimentary access to popular airport lounge memberships and valuable annual travel credits and anniversary miles (See Rates & Fees).

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

BEST FOR INTRO APR

Unlike some travel rewards cards, this card lets you redeem rewards for more than just typical travel costs like airfare and hotels. You can also redeem points for statement credits to cover purchases at zoos, art galleries, aquariums, travel agencies and more.

Occasional travelers looking for a no-annual-fee travel card that offers a simple flat rate for all purchases.

Points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and you can redeem for bookings with any airline or hotel anytime without blackout dates. You can also redeem points for statement credits to pay for travel or dining purchases.

The Bilt Mastercard is another solid no-annual-fee travel card, but it stands out by earning points on rent payments and helping you avoid processing fees typically associated with paying rent with a credit card. You’ll also earn bonus points for dining and travel and, unlike many no-annual-fee cards, you can transfer your points to high-value airline and hotel partners.

American Express® Gold Card

BEST FOR FOODIES

It offers high rewards rates and a ton of valuable perks for foodies and frequent travelers alike, including hundreds in annual dining, hotel and rideshare credits. These benefits make the card’s annual fee more than worth it.

Foodies and frequent travelers looking to earn rewards on everyday spending.

Receive up to $240 in annual credits combined between Uber Cash and dining credits as well as a boosted 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through the American Express Travel Portal.

If the Amex Gold Card’s annual fee sounds high, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It carries key travel perks, high travel and dining rewards rates, and a much lower annual fee.

Read our full American Express Gold Card review or jump back to offer details.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

On top of an outstanding sign-up bonus, you get travel and purchase protections and a rewards program that earns points on both travel and everyday purchases, like online groceries and streaming services.

This is a great travel card for people with 2023 travel plans, as Chase recently updated its sign-up bonus to 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. If you redeem these points for travel on Chase Ultimate Rewards, they're worth 1.25 cents each, making the whole bonus worth up to $750 in travel.

You’ll get up to $50 in annual statement credits for hotel stays booked through Chase and your points are worth 25 percent more when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through the Chase travel portal. 

The Citi Premier® Card not only has a comparable sign-up bonus and the same annual fee as the Sapphire Preferred, but also covers even more everyday categories, including  supermarkets and gas stations, potentially making it a better fit as a standalone rewards card. 

Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

BEST FOR PRACTICAL PERKS

