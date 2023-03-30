Why you might want the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express packs a lot of travel value that might make the annual fee worth it, plus you can enjoy a generous welcome offer.

Rewards rate: Solid earnings in travel and everyday purchases

You’ll earn 3X miles on Delta purchases, such as Delta Vacation purchases and Delta flights. Hotel bookings made directly with hotels also earn 3X miles. Plus, you’ll earn 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants worldwide though only delivery and takeout in the U.S. earn miles. All other eligible purchases will earn you 1X miles.

Earning 3X miles on Delta flights is decent and in line with similar cobranded airline cards. And even if you are an occasional traveler, you can still rack up rewards with everyday purchases in groceries and dining.

However, other travel credit cards can offer up to 5X points for travel bookings through an issuer’s portal and sometimes carry flat rates of 2X points on all purchases, which could offer more flexibility for earning rewards if you want one credit card to use for every purchase you make.

Redemption: Good value for your rewards miles

According to Bankrate's valuations, Delta miles are worth around 1.2 cents. For instance, 100,000 miles could be worth $1,200, which would significantly cut your travel costs. To find out exactly what your miles are worth for a specific booking, simply divide the cost of your airfare by the number of rewards miles so you can ensure you are getting the most out of your rewards.

Alternatively, you can use Delta’s Shop with Miles feature where you pay for a portion of your eligible airfare with miles that do offer a consistent value. You can put miles toward your flight in 5,000-mile increments for a $50 discount — meaning your miles are worth 1 cent each this way. This isn’t a low value by any means, so this can be a worthwhile option when you have a handful of miles left to use but can’t afford a full fare with them.

That said, some general travel cards can offer even better redemption value, according to Bankrate's valuations. Because of their flexibility, the rewards on some of these cards can be worth around 2 cents per point or mile on average. If you are not focused on earning rewards with a specific airline, a general travel awards card could offer better value on average and more redemption flexibility.

Welcome offer: Decent rewards value

New cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in their first six months with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card. Based on Bankrate’s latest mile valuations, which give Delta SkyMiles an average value of 1.2 cents each, this bonus could be worth around $600 in Delta travel.

While that's far from the highest-value welcome offer the card has offered, it's still solid for the price of the card and can easily help offset the card's annual fee for almost two years.

Travel perks: Can help offset the annual fee and make traveling easier

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum card’s travel perks are one of its strongest assets and the reason why the card is a strong choice for Delta flyers. This includes $100 back for Global Entry or $85 back for TSA PreCheck® applications and valuable credits for Resy and Delta Stays.