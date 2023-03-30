Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card review: A top mid-tier pick for Delta loyalists

You’ll have no problem getting premium benefits toward Delta Airline travel with this card.

 14 min
Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

If you’re a frequent Delta traveler, this rewards card can be a great choice thanks to its valuable travel rewards and perks. However, some of this card's premium perks will be discontinued in 2024, so other travel cards may offer better rewards and savings.
Info
Best for frequent Delta flyers
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    2 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    4 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$600

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

APR

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Overview

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is a great airline credit card if you frequently fly with Delta Air Lines and value the card’s perks and rewards rates enough to justify its $350 annual fee. Although this fee might be pricey, you can offset the fee by earning enough bonus rewards miles and taking advantage of its benefits. 

But two of this card's most attractive perks, lounge access and status boost, will not be offered in 2024. If not having these benefits is a dealbreaker then you might find better value with a more affordable travel rewards card.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3X miles on Delta purchases, including flights and Delta Vacations® 
    • 3X miles on hotels
    • 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets 
    • 2X at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. 
    • 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in your first six months

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $350 
    • APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)
    • Cash advance fee: 5 percent or $10 (whichever is greater) 
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40 
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $40

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • First checked bag free
    • Priority boarding
    • Main cabin round trip companion certificate for domestic, Caribbean or Central American destinations each year after card renewal
    • $120 rideshare credit (up to $10 in statement credits each month on U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers
    • $120 Resy credit (up to $10 per month in statement credits on eligible purchases with U.S. Resy restaurants with enrolled card)
    • $150 Delta Stays credit (up to $150 per year as a statement credit on prepaid bookings through Delta Stays on delta.com
    • $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars during each Medallion Qualification Year
    • $1 Medallion Qualification Dollar per $20 on purchases
    • Save 15 percent when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta through delta.com and the Fly Delta app
    • Travel and purchase protection
    • Amex Offers access

    Expert Appraisal: Excellent 
    See our expert analysis

Delta SkyMiles Platinum pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card offers numerous perks that can make traveling smoother, including priority boarding and coverage for trip delays, car rental damage and lost baggage.

  • Checkmark

    Since your first checked bag is free on Delta flights, you could end up saving a lot if you fly often.

  • Checkmark

    There are no foreign transaction fees, making this a great card to bring on international trips.

Cons

  • The $350 annual fee may not be worth it if you don’t make the most of this card’s perks and benefits.

  • General travel cards might have more attractive travel perks, higher rewards rates and more flexibility.

  • Some of the card's credits, though valuable, may only appeal to a niche audience (like the rideshare and Resy credits)

Why you might want the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express packs a lot of travel value that might make the annual fee worth it, plus you can enjoy a generous welcome offer. 

Rewards rate: Solid earnings in travel and everyday purchases 

You’ll earn 3X miles on Delta purchases, such as Delta Vacation purchases and Delta flights. Hotel bookings made directly with hotels also earn 3X miles. Plus, you’ll earn 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants worldwide though only delivery and takeout in the U.S. earn miles. All other eligible purchases will earn you 1X miles.

Earning 3X miles on Delta flights is decent and in line with similar cobranded airline cards. And even if you are an occasional traveler, you can still rack up rewards with everyday purchases in groceries and dining. 

However, other travel credit cards can offer up to 5X points for travel bookings through an issuer’s portal and sometimes carry flat rates of 2X points on all purchases, which could offer more flexibility for earning rewards if you want one credit card to use for every purchase you make. 

Redemption: Good value for your rewards miles

According to Bankrate's valuations, Delta miles are worth around 1.2 cents. For instance, 100,000 miles could be worth $1,200, which would significantly cut your travel costs. To find out exactly what your miles are worth for a specific booking, simply divide the cost of your airfare by the number of rewards miles so you can ensure you are getting the most out of your rewards. 

Alternatively, you can use Delta’s Shop with Miles feature where you pay for a portion of your eligible airfare with miles that do offer a consistent value. You can put miles toward your flight in 5,000-mile increments for a $50 discount — meaning your miles are worth 1 cent each this way. This isn’t a low value by any means, so this can be a worthwhile option when you have a handful of miles left to use but can’t afford a full fare with them.

That said, some general travel cards can offer even better redemption value, according to Bankrate's valuations. Because of their flexibility, the rewards on some of these cards can be worth around 2 cents per point or mile on average. If you are not focused on earning rewards with a specific airline, a general travel awards card could offer better value on average and more redemption flexibility. 

Welcome offer: Decent rewards value 

New cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in their first six months with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card. Based on Bankrate’s latest mile valuations, which give Delta SkyMiles an average value of 1.2 cents each, this bonus could be worth around $600 in Delta travel.

While that's far from the highest-value welcome offer the card has offered, it's still solid for the price of the card and can easily help offset the card's annual fee for almost two years. 

Travel perks: Can help offset the annual fee and make traveling easier

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum card’s travel perks are one of its strongest assets and the reason why the card is a strong choice for Delta flyers. This includes $100 back for Global Entry or $85 back for TSA PreCheck® applications and valuable credits for Resy and Delta Stays.

Why you might want a different travel card

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum card’s strong travel perks give it a lot of staying power for Delta flyers, but its annual fee might still be too high.

Annual fee: Might be too costly 

At $350, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum’s annual fee is pricier than some entry-level travel cards. While you can offset this cost with the card's many perks, you'll need to take advantage of these benefits to justify the cost. If you are a fan of Delta but prefer a lower annual fee, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card could be a worthwhile option. Not only is the introductory annual fee $0 (then $150), you can still enjoy many of the same perks, like priority boarding and checking your first checked bag for free, as well as an annual Delta flight statement credit that would easily offset its annual fee after the first year. 

First-year value vs. ongoing value 

With the welcome offer and airport screening credits you'll get a lot out of the card your first year. However, after the first year, the card’s ongoing value struggles to outpace its annual fee because there are a limited number of perks that bring added monetary value to the card. While you can still offset the fee with rewards earnings, you may need to spend a considerable amount if you don't take many trips per year.

The chart below compares both the card’s first-year and ongoing value based on our credit card rating methodology, a standard redemption value of around 1 cent per mile and an annual spend of around $22,000. 

Benefits and Costs First-year value Ongoing value (no welcome offers)
Yearly rewards* +$327 +$327
Welcome offers +$500 value (50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership)
Perks (of monetary value) $120 Resy credit, $120 rideshare credit, $150 Delta Stays credit, +$30 (First checked bag free) $120 Resy credit, $120 rideshare credit, $150 Delta Stays credit, +$30 (First checked bag free)
Annual fee -$350 -$350
Total value $897 $397

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Frequent traveler and Bankrate writer Ryan Flanigan reaps significant savings as a Delta SkyMiles Platinum card member. And while the card’s credits require jumping through some hoops, he’s found their value more than worth the trouble.

I travel frequently, so I get solid value from this card through the award rate discount and free checked baggage. Also, the companion certificate saves me a lot of money when traveling with my family since it covers some of our favorite destinations, including pricey flights to Hawaii and the Caribbean. I don’t mind the extra effort needed to maximize the card’s perks since their value always offsets the annual fee for me.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

How the Delta SkyMiles Platinum compares to other travel cards

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card has plenty of perks, but another card might offer benefits and rewards rates that are more appealing with a lower annual fee. 

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum American Express Card
Bankrate Score
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$350

Intro offer

Earn 50,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Citi&reg; / AAdvantage&reg; Platinum Select&reg; World Elite Mastercard&reg;

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

Annual fee

$99, waived for first 12 months

Intro offer

50,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

2X - 2X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
4.8
Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

75,000 bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

1x - 5x
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum

A rewards card that earns transferable points for more flexibility, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred, would pair well with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum. Or if you’re looking to maximize rewards in categories not covered by the Delta card, a general cash back card like the Citi Double Cash® Card® is a great choice. 

Who is the Delta SkyMiles Platinum right for?

Fans of Delta might find the Delta SkyMiles Platinum best suited for them, especially if they fly often with Delta. Rewards strategists might also find this co-branded airline card worthwhile when paired with a general cash back rewards card.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Delta SkyMiles Platinum worth it?

If you fly with Delta at least a couple of times a year, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card may be worth the annual fee. While we’re sad to see the Delta Sky Club lounge access go, the free checked bag, companion ticket and priority boarding alone can still help offset the annual fee each year.

However, if you fly with various airlines throughout the year or want a card with better earning power, you may be better off getting a more versatile travel rewards credit card. 

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum, please click here.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

The information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

How we rated this card

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best airline credit cards
