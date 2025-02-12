 Skip to Main Content
Best bank account bonuses and promotions for December 2025 (up to $3,000)

Matthew Goldberg Written by
,
Matthew Goldberg
Yuliya Goldshteyn Edited by
,
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Kenneth Chavis IV Reviewed by
,
Kenneth Chavis IV
Verified Badge IconExpert verified
Updated on Dec 02, 2025

Table of contents

Key takeaways

  • Banks and credit unions are paying big for new customers. Cash bonuses and promotions for opening a new checking or savings account and meeting requirements run as high as $3,000.
  • Bankrate’s top picks include Chase Private Client’s up to $3,000 bonus, Capital One 360’s up to $1,500 savings offer and hundreds of dollars on offers from KeyBank and PNC.
Bank / institution Bonus Account type
Chase (Private Client) Up to $3,000 Checking
Capital One 360 Up to $1,500 Savings
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Private Bank Up to $1,000 Savings
KeyBank Up to $500 Checking
BMO $400 Checking
PNC Bank Up to $400 Checking
Wells Fargo $325 Checking
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Private Bank $300 Checking
Chase Bank (Total Checking) $300 Checking
SoFi Up to $300 Checking
TD Bank Up to $300 Checking
Capital One $250 Checking
TD Bank $200 Savings
M&T Bank Up to $200 Checking

Bankrate’s picks for the top checking account bonuses and promotions

Chase Bank (Private Client): Up to $3,000 bonus

Chase Bank Logo
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.9

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Meet with a Private Client Banker to open a new Chase Private Client Checking account or upgrade an existing account.
  • Deposit new funds or securities into a J.P. Morgan Wealth Management non-retirement account, a personal savings account or a personal checking account.
  • Earn $1,000 for depositing between $150,000 and $249,999; $2,000 if you deposit between $250,000 and $499,999; and $3,000 if you deposit $500,000 or more.
  • Your balance 45 days after opening the account will determine your bonus amount but you must keep your money deposited for 90 days.

Read Bankrate's Expert Chase Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 21, 2026

PNC Bank: up to $400 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.2

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a Virtual Wallet account from the offer page (or bring your coupon into a branch) and set up direct deposits. You’ll earn different bonus amounts depending on which Virtual Wallet account you open and how much you deposit.
  • Earn $100 by opening a Virtual Wallet and getting qualifying direct deposits of $500 or more.
  • Earn $200 by opening a Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend and receiving eligible direct deposits of $2,000 or more.
  • Earn $400 by opening a Virtual Wallet with Performance Select and receiving qualifying direct deposits of $5,000 or more. 

No matter which account you open, you must receive the relevant direct deposits within 60 days of account opening

Read Bankrate's Expert PNC Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $400, $200 or $100
Loan Icon
Offer expires Dec. 8, 2025

BMO Bank: $400 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.5

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open either a BMO Smart Advantage Checking or a BMO Smart Money Checking account.
  • Receive $4,000 worth of qualifying direct deposits within your first 90 days of opening the account. 
Read Bankrate's Expert BMO Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $400
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 28, 2026

Wells Fargo: $325 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open an Everyday Checking account online.
  • Receive a total of $1,000 in direct deposits in the first 90 days of having the account.

You have to open the account through the offer page online o bring your offer code (which you can get emailed to you from the offer page) into a branch and open any consumer deposit account, not just an Everyday checking account.

Read Bankrate's Expert Wells Fargo Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $325
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 14, 2026

KeyBank: up to $500 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.5

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • To earn $300: Use code KDMA0825 and open a Key Smart Checking account or KeyBank Hassle-Free Account. Make direct deposits of at least $2,000 within 90 days of opening the account.
  • To earn $500: Open a Key Select Checking account using the code KDMB0825. Make at least $5,000 in eligible direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. 
Read Bankrate's Expert KeyBank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $300 or $500 bonus
Loan Icon
Offer expires Dec. 19, 2025.

SoFi Bank: Up to $300 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.9

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account and set up direct deposits.
  • After SoFi receives your first direct deposit, you have 25 calendar days to receive enough direct deposits to earn a bonus. SoFi will add up all the direct deposits you receive in that time (including the first).
  • If you receive $1,000 and $4,999 in direct deposits within the bonus period, you’ll earn a $50 bonus.
  • If you receive $5,000 or more in direct deposits, you’ll earn a $300 bonus. 
Read Bankrate's Expert SoFi Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $50 or $300
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 31, 2026.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Private Bank: $300 bonus 

E-Trade from Morgan Stanley Logo
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.6

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a new Checking or Max-Rate checking account using the promo code CHECKING25 on the offer page.

  • Make at least two direct deposits of at least $1,500 each within 90 days of opening your account.

Note that you must fund your account in some way within 30 days of opening it — so if your direct deposit won’t come in quickly enough, you’ll have to deposit funds some other way first. 

Read Bankrate's Expert E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $300
Loan Icon
Offer expires Dec. 31, 2025

Chase Bank: Total Checking; $300 bonus

Chase Bank Logo
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.9

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a Chase Total checking account on the bonus offer page.

  • Make qualifying direct deposits of at least $500 during the first 90 days.

You can also get this bonus if you open the account in a branch but you have to bring in a coupon offer code, which you can get from the offer page.

Read Bankrate's Expert Chase Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $300
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 21, 2026

TD Bank: up to $300 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.4

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • To earn $200: Open the TD Complete Checking account bonus and receive $500 worth of eligible direct deposits during your first 60 days with this account.

  • To earn the $300: Open the TD Beyond Checking account and receive at least $2,500 worth of eligible direct deposits within your first 60 days with the account.

Read Bankrate's Expert TD Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $300 or $200
Loan Icon
Offer expires Nov. 30, 2025

Capital One: $250 bonus

CapitalOne Logo
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a new 360 Checking account using the CHECKING250 promotional code.

  • Receive two eligible direct deposits of at least $500 during the first 75 days that you have this account. 

Read Bankrate's Expert Capital One Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $250
Loan Icon
Offer is ongoing

M&T Bank: Up to $200 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.5

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open one of the following checking accounts on the online offer page: MyChoice Premium Checking account, MyChoice Plus checking account or an EZChoice checking account.

  • Receive at least $500 worth of eligible direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account.

  • You’ll get $100 for doing this with the EZChoice account, $150 for MyChoice Plus and $200 for MyChoice Premium.

If you're opening an account in a branch, you'll need to bring in a promotional code, which you can get emailed to you from the offer page.

Read Bankrate's Expert M&T Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $200, $150 or $100
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 31, 2026

Expert Insight

If you’re looking to keep an account for a long time, don’t let a bonus be the main decision driver of which account you choose. In this case, a bonus should be just that — superfluous to requirements, but nice to have.

Image of Yuliya Goldshteyn

Yuliya Goldshteyn

Editor, Banking

Bankrate’s picks for the top savings account bonuses and promotions

Capital One 360: Up to $1,500 bonus

CapitalOne Logo
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a Capital One 360 Performance Savings account using the promo code BONUS1500.

  • Deposit at least $20,000 of new funds within 15 days of opening the account.

  • Maintain your deposit for another 90 days after the initial 15 days are done.

How much money you deposit and keep in the account will determine how big your bonus is. 

    • Earn $300 by depositing $20,000 - $49,999.
    • Earn $750 by depositing $50,000 - $99,999.
    • Earn $1,500 by depositing $100,000 or more. 

Read Bankrate's Expert Capital One Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $1,500, $750 or $300
Loan Icon
Offer is ongoing

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Private Bank: Up to $1,000 bonus 

E-Trade from Morgan Stanley Logo
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.6

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a Premium Savings Account with the promo code SAVE100.

  • Deposit at least $25,000 of new money (i.e., money not already held in a Morgan Stanley Private Bank account or at any of its affiliates) within 30 days of opening the account.

  • Maintain your balance for another 45 days after those first 30 days of “funding time” are over.

How much money you deposit and keep in the account will determine how big your bonus is. 

    • Earn $250 by depositing $25,000 - $49,999.
    • Earn $500 by depositing $50,000 - $74,999.
    • Earn $750 by depositing $75,000- $99,999.
    • Earn $1,000 by depositing $100,000 or more.
Read Bankrate's Expert E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $1,000, $750, $500 or $250
Loan Icon
Offer expires Feb. 28, 2026

TD Bank: $200 bonus

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.4

Overview

Requirements to earn the bonus:

  • Open a TD Signature Savings or a TD Simple Savings account.

  • The requirements to earn the bonus for either account are the same: Deposit at least $10,000 within 20 days of opening the account.

  • After the first 20 days elapse, maintain the balance of $10,000 or more for another 90 days.

Read Bankrate's Expert TD Bank Review
Invest Rate Icon
Bonus amount: $200
Loan Icon
Offer expires Jan. 31, 2026

Why banks have sign-up bonuses

Most often, banks run bonus promotions to bring new customers and new deposits. Bank account bonuses are typically available only to new checking or savings account holders.

It’s much easier to quantify the bonus than it is to raise the rate on what you’re paying out on deposits
Bankrate logo Greg McBride, CFA, former Bankrate chief financial analyst
Compare: Bankrate's picks for the best checking accounts

Are bank account bonuses worth it?

Not every new bank account offer is a good deal. Bankrate curates this list of the best bank account bonuses and promotions, surfacing only the ones we think are worthwhile but opening an account is a personal finance decision — and personal is the key word. 

Before signing up for an account, read the fine print and be realistic about your ability to meet the requirements. Watch out for monthly fees that could eat into your earnings and in general, make sure the account meets your needs. For example, if you need to use branches and ATMs, check that there are plenty of them in your area. That way, you’re not driving miles to meet with a banker or wasting money on out-of-network ATM fees just to earn a bonus.

Calculator Icon

Always do the math

When it comes to savings accounts, bonuses are often offered on accounts that pay minimal interest. So, while the bonus is great initially, you may be sacrificing the long-term return. Use a compound interest calculator to do the math and see whether you’re better off finding another bank that pays more interest instead of one that pays you a bonus. But if an online bank with a competitive APYs is offering a bonus, that could be a win-win. 

See the highest APYs: Bankrate's list of the best high-yield savings accounts

How are bank account bonuses taxed?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) taxes any bank account bonuses you earn at the same rate as your income. Ahead of tax season, your bank will likely send you a 1099-INT form if you earned a bonus of more than $10. Alternatively, the bonus may show up on a 1099-MISC form. These forms may also be made available electronically by your bank.

Your bank may also choose not to send you a tax form for a bonus you’ve earned. If this happens, you’re still responsible for paying taxes on the bonus. You can list the income from a bank account bonus on a 1040 form, which enables you to report any additional income from sources such as unemployment compensation or money associated with prizes or awards.

As soon as you receive a bank bonus, it’s a good idea to set aside a percentage of it (based on your tax bracket) for taxes. This way, you’ll have the money to cover any related tax obligations.

Meet our Bankrate experts

Matthew Goldberg
Written by
Matthew Goldberg Matthew Goldberg Arrow Right Icon
Former Senior Consumer Banking Reporter
Read more from Matthew
Matthew Goldberg is an award-winning writer who has been in financial services for more than 14 years. He uses his banking experience to help inform readers as they make important personal finance decisions.
CD Icon
Credentials
  • Property (Colorado)
  • Life (Colorado)
Ribbon Icon
Expertise
  • Consumer banking
  • Savings accounts and CDs
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Edited by
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Editor, Banking
Kenneth Chavis IV
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management

