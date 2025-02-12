Chase Bank (Private Client): Up to $3,000 bonus
Overview
Requirements to earn the bonus:
- Meet with a Private Client Banker to open a new Chase Private Client Checking account or upgrade an existing account.
- Deposit new funds or securities into a J.P. Morgan Wealth Management non-retirement account, a personal savings account or a personal checking account.
- Earn $1,000 for depositing between $150,000 and $249,999; $2,000 if you deposit between $250,000 and $499,999; and $3,000 if you deposit $500,000 or more.
- Your balance 45 days after opening the account will determine your bonus amount but you must keep your money deposited for 90 days.