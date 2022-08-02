Best car insurance in Texas for 2024

Geico, State Farm and Allstate offer some of the best car insurance policies in the Lone Star State, according to Bankrate’s research.

Updated Jan 09, 2024
To help you find the best car insurance in Texas for your situation, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed some of the largest insurers in the state by market share. We selected companies that provide lower-than-average rates, offer significant discount opportunities, hold high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and boast robust financial strength ratings from AM Best. While the ideal car insurance provider will differ for each person, our in-depth analysis may help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Best car insurance companies in Texas

The average annual cost of car insurance in Texas is $2,613 for full coverage and $691 for state-mandated minimum insurance. Your own rates are likely to vary from these averages based on a number of factors unique to you, including your vehicle type, claim history and age. The best car insurance companies in Texas have affordable rates, but also stand out in other areas, such as their customer satisfaction scores, as determined by J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Bankrate developed the Bankrate Scoring system to help you make the best choice for your insurance. These scores, out of 5 points, are based on average cost data from Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and other factors. The companies that earned the highest Bankrate Scores in Texas are Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,696
$473
USAA
4.3
$1,931
$540
State Farm
4.2
$1,810
$484
Nationwide
3.9
$2,356
$991
Allstate
3.8
$3,315
$848
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$141/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,696/yr

Customer satisfaction

801/1,000

USAA

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

$161/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,931/yr

Customer satisfaction

860/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$151/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,810/yr

Customer satisfaction

838/1,000

Nationwide

4
Avg. full coverage premium

$196/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,356/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Allstate

3.9
Avg. full coverage premium

$276/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,315/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Texas

To find the best auto insurance companies in Texas, Bankrate analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services to see what drivers in Texas are paying for car insurance coverage on average. While we know that price plays an important role in determining which car insurance company is best for you, we also know it is not the only valuable metric. Our editorial team includes licensed insurance agents with real-world insurance industry experience, so when it comes to choosing car insurance in TX, we know first-hand that it’s also helpful to consider discount availability, financial strength ratings and other qualities when reviewing a company.

To help drivers quickly compare providers based on key metrics, Bankrate employs a five-point scale to evaluate each insurer’s coverage options, overall affordability, discounts and third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength. Since we live in a fast-paced world, we also looked for companies that offer mobile and online tools that can help policyholders easily manage their policies and submit and track claims.

Why you can trust Bankrate

To help Texas drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Texas

Texas state law requires all drivers to carry a certain amount of car insurance. Driving without insurance in Texas is punishable by fines and other serious penalties. However, there is more to carrying car insurance than just complying with the law. The right car insurance policy can offer you a broad scope of financial protection and grant you peace of mind when you’re behind the wheel. To help you zero in on the right fit, Bankrate put together some things to consider before you purchase your policy:

How much is car insurance in Texas?

Drivers pay an average of $691 per year for minimum coverage and $2,613 for full coverage car insurance in Texas. To compare, the national average premiums for car insurance are $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 per year for full coverage, putting Texas about on par with what drivers pay on average across the country for car insurance. Texans actually pay less on average for full coverage auto insurance rates than drivers in nearby Louisiana and Colorado, where drivers pay $3,609 and $2,605 per year, respectively.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

