Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed.
Best car insurance in Texas for 2024
Geico, State Farm and Allstate offer some of the best car insurance policies in the Lone Star State, according to Bankrate’s research.
To help you find the best car insurance in Texas for your situation, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed some of the largest insurers in the state by market share. We selected companies that provide lower-than-average rates, offer significant discount opportunities, hold high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and boast robust financial strength ratings from AM Best. While the ideal car insurance provider will differ for each person, our in-depth analysis may help you find exactly what you’re looking for.
Best car insurance companies in Texas
The average annual cost of car insurance in Texas is $2,613 for full coverage and $691 for state-mandated minimum insurance. Your own rates are likely to vary from these averages based on a number of factors unique to you, including your vehicle type, claim history and age. The best car insurance companies in Texas have affordable rates, but also stand out in other areas, such as their customer satisfaction scores, as determined by J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Bankrate developed the Bankrate Scoring system to help you make the best choice for your insurance. These scores, out of 5 points, are based on average cost data from Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and other factors. The companies that earned the highest Bankrate Scores in Texas are Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,696
|
$473
|
4.3
|
$1,931
|
$540
|
4.2
|
$1,810
|
$484
|
3.9
|
$2,356
|
$991
|
3.8
|
$3,315
|
$848
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$141/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,696/yr
Customer satisfaction
801/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico’s high Bankrate Score reflects the company’s top-notch customer service (based on its customer satisfaction scores), pricing, coverage options and lengthy list of potential discounts. With Geico, you can easily file a claim online or use its highly-rated mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices. Geico provides several ways for Texas policyholders to potentially save money on their car insurance, including discount opportunities for airbags, anti-theft devices, accident-free drivers, military members and multiple policies. Geico is a rare dual Bankrate Award-winning insurance provider; Geico tied with Amica for the best overall car insurance provider and won the best budget car insurance category in our 2023 Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico might be a good choice for people who prefer to do business online or through a mobile device. The carrier’s mobile app enables you to access your insurance ID card, pay your premium, request roadside assistance and submit and manage claims. In-person agents are also available in Texas, but offices tend to be concentrated in larger cities like San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Drivers in smaller, more remote towns may not have as easy access to live Geico agents.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$161/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,931/yr
Customer satisfaction
860/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: USAA earned the highest score in the 2023 J.D. Power car insurance study — 860 out of 1,000 — making it an exceptional option for those who are eligible for coverage. However, it is only available to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members. It also has the second-highest Bankrate Score on our list for its strong customer service ratings, wide range of coverage options, financial strength standing and low average rates. Policyholders can pair standard coverage with optional endorsements like accident forgiveness or car replacement assistance to create a policy that suits their needs.
Read full USAA Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$151/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,810/yr
Customer satisfaction
838/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm ranked second in the 2023 J.D. Power car insurance study and offers Texans a range of standard and optional car insurance coverage types such as emergency road service, car rental and travel expense coverage. Drivers who appreciate digitally filing and tracking claims may value State Farm’s simple mobile app. Additionally, if you open a State Farm bank account, you can use the company’s multifunctional app to make a deposit, pay bills and transfer funds. Compared to some of the other insurance providers on this list, State Farm’s potential discounts are fairly typical, limiting the number of savings opportunities drivers may have.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$196/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,356/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide is known for its innovative programs and wide coverage options that may suit diverse budgets and goals. You might also be able to take advantage of multiple potential discounts and leverage the company’s robust digital resources to help you manage your policy. Customers might also benefit from features such as “On Your Side” service, Nationwide’s free annual insurance consultation that pairs policyholders with a licensed agent to be proactive about adapting your insurance to your needs.
Read full Nationwide Insurance review
-
-
Allstate
3.9
3.9
Avg. full coverage premium
$276/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,315/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s wide market share allows the company to employ over 12,000 agents throughout the country. Allstate’s network of agents in Texas may provide excellent customer service by identifying your local needs and giving you a car insurance quote that best fits your budget and goals. Allstate’s average premiums may be more expensive than the state average, but you could save on your premiums if you qualify for some of the car insurance discounts the company offers, including multiple policy, new car and automated payments.
Read full Allstate Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Texas
To find the best auto insurance companies in Texas, Bankrate analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services to see what drivers in Texas are paying for car insurance coverage on average. While we know that price plays an important role in determining which car insurance company is best for you, we also know it is not the only valuable metric. Our editorial team includes licensed insurance agents with real-world insurance industry experience, so when it comes to choosing car insurance in TX, we know first-hand that it’s also helpful to consider discount availability, financial strength ratings and other qualities when reviewing a company.
To help drivers quickly compare providers based on key metrics, Bankrate employs a five-point scale to evaluate each insurer’s coverage options, overall affordability, discounts and third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength. Since we live in a fast-paced world, we also looked for companies that offer mobile and online tools that can help policyholders easily manage their policies and submit and track claims.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Texas drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Texas
Texas state law requires all drivers to carry a certain amount of car insurance. Driving without insurance in Texas is punishable by fines and other serious penalties. However, there is more to carrying car insurance than just complying with the law. The right car insurance policy can offer you a broad scope of financial protection and grant you peace of mind when you’re behind the wheel. To help you zero in on the right fit, Bankrate put together some things to consider before you purchase your policy:
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Texas?
Drivers pay an average of $691 per year for minimum coverage and $2,613 for full coverage car insurance in Texas. To compare, the national average premiums for car insurance are $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 per year for full coverage, putting Texas about on par with what drivers pay on average across the country for car insurance. Texans actually pay less on average for full coverage auto insurance rates than drivers in nearby Louisiana and Colorado, where drivers pay $3,609 and $2,605 per year, respectively.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Henderson
|$2,533
|-3%
|Mount Enterprise
|$2,510
|-4%
|Ore City
|$2,528
|-3%
|Tatum
|$2,571
|-2%
|Tyler
|$2,423
|-8%
|Murchison
|$2,371
|-10%
|Palestine
|$2,381
|-9%
|Buffalo
|$2,407
|-8%
|Von Ormy
|$2,432
|-7%
|San Antonio
|$2,576
|-1%
|Dallas
|$2,825
|+8%
|Laneville
|$2,505
|-4%
|Marshall
|$2,537
|-3%
|Woodlawn
|$2,588
|-1%
|Athens
|$2,367
|-10%
|Hawkins
|$2,439
|-7%
|Somerset
|$2,497
|-5%
|Midlothian
|$2,407
|-8%
|Fort Worth
|$2,531
|-3%
|North Richland Hills
|$2,529
|-3%
|Mirando City
|$2,675
|+2%
|Corpus Christi
|$2,451
|-6%
|Milam
|$2,570
|-2%
|Moscow
|$2,478
|-5%
|Nacogdoches
|$2,401
|-8%
|Timpson
|$2,458
|-6%
|Woden
|$2,419
|-8%
|Woodville
|$2,556
|-2%
|Arlington
|$2,613
|-0%
|Cresson
|$2,352
|-11%
|Houston
|$2,912
|+11%
|Turkey
|$2,397
|-9%
|Lubbock
|$2,444
|-7%
|Conroe
|$2,506
|-4%
|Dallardsville
|$2,477
|-5%
|Humble
|$2,810
|+7%
|Huntsville
|$2,435
|-7%
|Montgomery
|$2,512
|-4%
|Plantersville
|$2,473
|-6%
|Spring
|$2,683
|+3%
|Gardendale
|$2,393
|-9%
|Masterson
|$2,472
|-6%
|Plainview
|$2,407
|-8%
|Sam Norwood
|$2,428
|-7%
|Wheeler
|$2,397
|-9%
|Amarillo
|$2,603
|-0%
|Carrollton
|$2,708
|+4%
|Irving
|$2,772
|+6%
|Plano
|$2,488
|-5%
|Lewisville
|$2,454
|-6%
|Rowlett
|$2,740
|+5%
|Cedar Hill
|$2,658
|+2%
|Cypress
|$2,644
|+1%
|Katy
|$2,637
|+1%
|Tornillo
|$2,524
|-3%
|El Paso
|$2,520
|-4%
|Randolph A F B
|$2,420
|-8%
|Miami
|$2,365
|-10%
|Minden
|$2,532
|-3%
|Panola
|$2,516
|-4%
|Neches
|$2,390
|-9%
|Rusk
|$2,470
|-6%
|Troup
|$2,439
|-7%
|Cotulla
|$2,385
|-9%
|Laredo
|$2,718
|+4%
|Rio Medina
|$2,376
|-9%
|Hughes Springs
|$2,488
|-5%
|Karnack
|$2,579
|-1%
|Price
|$2,522
|-4%
|White Oak
|$2,456
|-6%
|Big Sandy
|$2,485
|-5%
|Chandler
|$2,421
|-8%
|Maydelle
|$2,477
|-5%
|Atascosa
|$2,579
|-1%
|San Ygnacio
|$2,609
|-0%
|Tilden
|$2,416
|-8%
|Greenville
|$2,396
|-9%
|Willis
|$2,510
|-4%
|Magnolia
|$2,524
|-3%
|New Caney
|$2,565
|-2%
|Pointblank
|$2,461
|-6%
|Odessa
|$2,480
|-5%
|Shamrock
|$2,401
|-8%
|Waka
|$2,376
|-10%
|Flomot
|$2,402
|-8%
|Matador
|$2,376
|-10%
|Sacul
|$2,449
|-7%
|Campbellton
|$2,296
|-13%
|Pipe Creek
|$2,420
|-8%
|Elmendorf
|$2,477
|-5%
|Greenwood
|$2,411
|-8%
|Keller
|$2,422
|-8%
|Pflugerville
|$2,412
|-8%
|Austin
|$2,444
|-7%
|Linden
|$2,450
|-6%
|Queen City
|$2,495
|-5%
|Diana
|$2,545
|-3%
|Gary
|$2,501
|-4%
|Gladewater
|$2,454
|-6%
|Round Mountain
|$2,442
|-7%
|Texarkana
|$2,416
|-8%
|Kildare
|$2,466
|-6%
|Longview
|$2,485
|-5%
|Euless
|$2,531
|-3%
|Granbury
|$2,363
|-10%
|Grapevine
|$2,431
|-7%
|Gilmer
|$2,528
|-3%
|Whitt
|$2,370
|-10%
|Hurst
|$2,489
|-5%
|Springtown
|$2,524
|-3%
|Southlake
|$2,425
|-7%
|Bedford
|$2,466
|-6%
|Brownsville
|$2,652
|+1%
|Bivins
|$2,493
|-5%
|Cookville
|$2,452
|-6%
|Douglassville
|$2,472
|-6%
|Beaumont
|$2,628
|+1%
|Franklin
|$2,390
|-9%
|Telephone
|$2,338
|-11%
|Beckville
|$2,494
|-5%
|Carthage
|$2,482
|-5%
|Cason
|$2,427
|-7%
|Easton
|$2,501
|-4%
|Naval Air Station/ Jrb
|$2,508
|-4%
|Alamo
|$2,754
|+5%
|Benavides
|$2,348
|-11%
|Bruni
|$2,678
|+2%
|Hebbronville
|$2,610
|-0%
|Ennis
|$2,407
|-8%
|Red Oak
|$2,705
|+3%
|Lavon
|$2,463
|-6%
|Royse City
|$2,467
|-6%
|Santa Fe
|$2,516
|-4%
|Dickinson
|$2,507
|-4%
|Freeport
|$2,398
|-9%
|Hardin
|$2,592
|-1%
|Liberty
|$2,581
|-1%
|Texas City
|$2,526
|-3%
|Newark
|$2,391
|-9%
|Mcallen
|$2,811
|+7%
|Combes
|$2,644
|+1%
|Lefors
|$2,394
|-9%
|Stratford
|$2,435
|-7%
|Dodson
|$2,383
|-9%
|Hedley
|$2,391
|-9%
|Lillian
|$2,362
|-10%
|Mansfield
|$2,424
|-7%
|Paige
|$2,390
|-9%
|Tow
|$2,405
|-8%
|Vidor
|$2,555
|-2%
|Flynn
|$2,435
|-7%
|Roans Prairie
|$2,422
|-8%
|Annona
|$2,380
|-9%
|Nash
|$2,395
|-9%
|Daingerfield
|$2,429
|-7%
|Mount Pleasant
|$2,456
|-6%
|Quail
|$2,388
|-9%
|Bedias
|$2,419
|-8%
|Sanford
|$2,431
|-7%
|Stinnett
|$2,427
|-7%
|Paducah
|$2,359
|-10%
|Quitaque
|$2,395
|-9%
|Spicewood
|$2,415
|-8%
|Batesville
|$2,363
|-10%
|Carrizo Springs
|$2,428
|-7%
|Comstock
|$2,366
|-10%
|Alief
|$2,763
|+6%
|Simonton
|$2,587
|-1%
|Thompsons
|$2,642
|+1%
|Pasadena
|$2,774
|+6%
|Clint
|$2,535
|-3%
|Eagle Pass
|$2,522
|-4%
|Alanreed
|$2,449
|-6%
|Bushland
|$2,563
|-2%
|Groom
|$2,420
|-8%
|Haslet
|$2,423
|-8%
|Maypearl
|$2,429
|-7%
|Concepcion
|$2,384
|-9%
|Driscoll
|$2,383
|-9%
|Leggett
|$2,475
|-5%
|Pinehurst
|$2,539
|-3%
|Rye
|$2,618
|+0%
|Shepherd
|$2,553
|-2%
|Tomball
|$2,649
|+1%
|Tarzan
|$2,409
|-8%
|Quemado
|$2,462
|-6%
|Lexington
|$2,387
|-9%
|Borger
|$2,435
|-7%
|Canadian
|$2,366
|-10%
|Canyon
|$2,529
|-3%
|Fluvanna
|$2,397
|-9%
|Garland
|$2,827
|+8%
|Grand Prairie
|$2,695
|+3%
|Bellaire
|$2,776
|+6%
|Richmond
|$2,619
|+0%
|Missouri City
|$2,709
|+4%
|Palacios
|$2,397
|-9%
|Stafford
|$2,838
|+8%
|Canutillo
|$2,489
|-5%
|Mc Leod
|$2,486
|-5%
|Marietta
|$2,499
|-4%
|Hallsville
|$2,496
|-5%
|Edgewood
|$2,444
|-7%
|Ferris
|$2,495
|-5%
|Waxahachie
|$2,448
|-7%
|Hitchcock
|$2,541
|-3%
|Kemah
|$2,496
|-5%
|La Porte
|$2,622
|+0%
|Liverpool
|$2,466
|-6%
|Yantis
|$2,438
|-7%
|Naples
|$2,423
|-8%
|Elysian Fields
|$2,510
|-4%
|Rosanky
|$2,386
|-9%
|Booker
|$2,346
|-11%
|Cleveland
|$2,630
|+1%
|Goldsmith
|$2,377
|-9%
|Talco
|$2,427
|-7%
|Lipscomb
|$2,365
|-10%
|Tulia
|$2,397
|-9%
|Umbarger
|$2,588
|-1%
|Wayside
|$2,429
|-7%
|White Deer
|$2,400
|-9%
|Wildorado
|$2,444
|-7%
|Sundown
|$2,402
|-8%
|Roanoke
|$2,372
|-10%
|Slidell
|$2,401
|-8%
|Stephenville
|$2,391
|-9%
|Harlingen
|$2,618
|+0%
|Latexo
|$2,465
|-6%
|Pennington
|$2,494
|-5%
|Lufkin
|$2,425
|-7%
|Zavalla
|$2,473
|-6%
|Alvarado
|$2,378
|-9%
|Lackland A F B
|$2,595
|-1%
|Edinburg
|$2,792
|+7%
|Los Indios
|$2,646
|+1%
|Mission
|$2,763
|+6%
|Sebastian
|$2,548
|-3%
|Sullivan City
|$2,740
|+5%
|Bertram
|$2,393
|-9%
|Blanco
|$2,442
|-7%
|Doss
|$2,423
|-8%
|Elgin
|$2,409
|-8%
|Harper
|$2,391
|-9%
|Laird Hill
|$2,471
|-6%
|Poynor
|$2,427
|-7%
|Van
|$2,455
|-6%
|Crockett
|$2,477
|-5%
|Artesia Wells
|$2,379
|-9%
|Poth
|$2,367
|-10%
|Alvord
|$2,387
|-9%
|Burnet
|$2,407
|-8%
|Cedar Creek
|$2,433
|-7%
|Manor
|$2,442
|-7%
|Woodlake
|$2,500
|-4%
|Broaddus
|$2,527
|-3%
|Burkeville
|$2,512
|-4%
|Camden
|$2,478
|-5%
|Huntington
|$2,454
|-6%
|Jasper
|$2,513
|-4%
|Agua Dulce
|$2,401
|-8%
|Falcon Heights
|$2,744
|+5%
|La Feria
|$2,639
|+1%
|Pharr
|$2,771
|+6%
|San Juan
|$2,780
|+6%
|Buda
|$2,384
|-9%
|Leander
|$2,394
|-9%
|Mc Dade
|$2,391
|-9%
|Hargill
|$2,725
|+4%
|Linn
|$2,767
|+6%
|Santa Elena
|$2,679
|+2%
|Santa Rosa
|$2,626
|+0%
|Los Fresnos
|$2,610
|-0%
|Lozano
|$2,639
|+1%
|Progreso
|$2,716
|+4%
|Del Valle
|$2,518
|-4%
|Maud
|$2,370
|-10%
|Avinger
|$2,459
|-6%
|Clayton
|$2,509
|-4%
|Lopeno
|$2,651
|+1%
|Decatur
|$2,423
|-8%
|Bridgeport
|$2,397
|-9%
|Garciasville
|$2,793
|+7%
|Lyford
|$2,569
|-2%
|Manchaca
|$2,411
|-8%
|Hidalgo
|$2,810
|+7%
|Port Isabel
|$2,605
|-0%
|Rio Hondo
|$2,618
|+0%
|Salineno
|$2,719
|+4%
|Dale
|$2,427
|-7%
|Tolar
|$2,345
|-11%
|Maxwell
|$2,388
|-9%
|Asherton
|$2,410
|-8%
|La Pryor
|$2,407
|-8%
|Vanderpool
|$2,389
|-9%
|Adrian
|$2,414
|-8%
|Claude
|$2,462
|-6%
|Darrouzett
|$2,344
|-11%
|Gruver
|$2,389
|-9%
|Harleton
|$2,535
|-3%
|Jefferson
|$2,504
|-4%
|Oakwood
|$2,374
|-10%
|Alto
|$2,444
|-7%
|Bon Wier
|$2,533
|-3%
|Newton
|$2,505
|-4%
|Midway
|$2,463
|-6%
|Tennessee Colony
|$2,360
|-10%
|Chester
|$2,572
|-2%
|Chireno
|$2,427
|-7%
|Wiergate
|$2,542
|-3%
|Burlington
|$2,383
|-9%
|Elsa
|$2,735
|+5%
|Grulla
|$2,686
|+3%
|La Villa
|$2,737
|+5%
|Roma
|$2,708
|+4%
|New Baden
|$2,376
|-9%
|Richards
|$2,468
|-6%
|Fritch
|$2,441
|-7%
|Buckholts
|$2,384
|-9%
|Calvert
|$2,382
|-9%
|Concord
|$2,408
|-8%
|Ace
|$2,482
|-5%
|Huffman
|$2,693
|+3%
|Votaw
|$2,511
|-4%
|Allen
|$2,442
|-7%
|Coppell
|$2,545
|-3%
|Beasley
|$2,534
|-3%
|Damon
|$2,468
|-6%
|Hockley
|$2,556
|-2%
|Rockwall
|$2,554
|-2%
|Bardwell
|$2,450
|-6%
|Desoto
|$2,876
|+10%
|Livingston
|$2,459
|-6%
|Brazoria
|$2,383
|-9%
|Brookshire
|$2,575
|-1%
|Sugar Land
|$2,627
|+1%
|Van Vleck
|$2,408
|-8%
|Waller
|$2,576
|-1%
|Anthony
|$2,418
|-8%
|Fabens
|$2,527
|-3%
|San Elizario
|$2,603
|-0%
|Mckinney
|$2,447
|-7%
|Crandall
|$2,520
|-4%
|Barker
|$2,581
|-1%
|Hempstead
|$2,534
|-3%
|Kendleton
|$2,520
|-4%
|Rosenberg
|$2,571
|-2%
|Daisetta
|$2,611
|-0%
|Raywood
|$2,641
|+1%
|Seabrook
|$2,638
|+1%
|Webster
|$2,695
|+3%
|Hillister
|$2,518
|-4%
|Spurger
|$2,523
|-4%
|Village Mills
|$2,455
|-6%
|Boys Ranch
|$2,450
|-6%
|Follett
|$2,374
|-10%
|Frisco
|$2,448
|-7%
|Richardson
|$2,713
|+4%
|Leona
|$2,434
|-7%
|Call
|$2,524
|-3%
|Etoile
|$2,439
|-7%
|Stockdale
|$2,374
|-10%
|Joshua
|$2,378
|-9%
|Kennedale
|$2,460
|-6%
|Delmita
|$2,702
|+3%
|North Houston
|$2,788
|+6%
|Armstrong
|$2,552
|-2%
|Guerra
|$2,669
|+2%
|Realitos
|$2,413
|-8%
|Hufsmith
|$2,687
|+3%
|Bloomburg
|$2,479
|-5%
|Venus
|$2,387
|-9%
|Burleson
|$2,358
|-10%
|Azle
|$2,392
|-9%
|Falfurrias
|$2,569
|-2%
|Freer
|$2,386
|-9%
|Sarita
|$2,520
|-4%
|Avery
|$2,382
|-9%
|Lodi
|$2,493
|-5%
|Omaha
|$2,395
|-9%
|De Berry
|$2,527
|-3%
|West Columbia
|$2,410
|-8%
|Chico
|$2,371
|-10%
|Los Ebanos
|$2,748
|+5%
|Olmito
|$2,620
|+0%
|Celina
|$2,421
|-8%
|Pattison
|$2,594
|-1%
|Addison
|$2,775
|+6%
|Prosper
|$2,508
|-4%
|Fulshear
|$2,570
|-2%
|Alba
|$2,460
|-6%
|Madisonville
|$2,457
|-6%
|Happy
|$2,398
|-9%
|Morse
|$2,405
|-8%
|Kemp
|$2,394
|-9%
|Terrell
|$2,518
|-4%
|Trinidad
|$2,368
|-10%
|La Marque
|$2,529
|-3%
|Bridge City
|$2,695
|+3%
|Groves
|$2,605
|-0%
|Silsbee
|$2,495
|-5%
|Sachse
|$2,736
|+5%
|Prairie View
|$2,569
|-2%
|Hutchins
|$2,858
|+9%
|Mesquite
|$2,861
|+9%
|Mabank
|$2,394
|-9%
|Scurry
|$2,491
|-5%
|Anahuac
|$2,650
|+1%
|Baytown
|$2,729
|+4%
|Danbury
|$2,418
|-8%
|Galena Park
|$2,879
|+10%
|Rosharon
|$2,539
|-3%
|South Houston
|$2,914
|+11%
|Fred
|$2,509
|-4%
|Kountze
|$2,470
|-6%
|Port Bolivar
|$2,564
|-2%
|Stowell
|$2,658
|+2%
|Dobbin
|$2,499
|-4%
|Romayor
|$2,623
|+0%
|Splendora
|$2,609
|-0%
|Lenorah
|$2,370
|-10%
|Anna
|$2,387
|-9%
|Blue Ridge
|$2,399
|-9%
|Anderson
|$2,435
|-7%
|Navasota
|$2,432
|-7%
|Copeville
|$2,391
|-9%
|Rosser
|$2,494
|-5%
|Alvin
|$2,467
|-6%
|Angleton
|$2,427
|-7%
|Saratoga
|$2,529
|-3%
|Gilchrist
|$2,569
|-2%
|High Island
|$2,567
|-2%
|Orange
|$2,598
|-1%
|Port Arthur
|$2,676
|+2%
|Duncanville
|$2,826
|+8%
|Lancaster
|$2,869
|+9%
|Sunnyvale
|$2,753
|+5%
|Galveston
|$2,588
|-1%
|League City
|$2,450
|-6%
|Manvel
|$2,515
|-4%
|Palmer
|$2,476
|-5%
|Wilmer
|$2,828
|+8%
|Channelview
|$2,782
|+6%
|Devers
|$2,655
|+2%
|Friendswood
|$2,621
|+0%
|Nome
|$2,617
|+0%
|Orangefield
|$2,663
|+2%
|Lumberton
|$2,495
|-5%
|Kerrick
|$2,398
|-9%
|Mclean
|$2,460
|-6%
|Crosby
|$2,774
|+6%
|Dayton
|$2,633
|+1%
|Deer Park
|$2,617
|+0%
|Pearland
|$2,506
|-4%
|Eustace
|$2,377
|-9%
|Caddo Mills
|$2,382
|-9%
|Kaufman
|$2,482
|-5%
|Balch Springs
|$2,885
|+10%
|Batson
|$2,514
|-4%
|Fresno
|$2,727
|+4%
|Highlands
|$2,755
|+5%
|Hull
|$2,606
|-0%
|Hamshire
|$2,633
|+1%
|Warren
|$2,526
|-3%
|Montalba
|$2,399
|-9%
|Ratcliff
|$2,464
|-6%
|Brookeland
|$2,465
|-6%
|Kirbyville
|$2,480
|-5%
|Channing
|$2,409
|-8%
|Dumas
|$2,486
|-5%
|Overton
|$2,507
|-4%
|Cushing
|$2,441
|-7%
|Larue
|$2,386
|-9%
|Zapata
|$2,576
|-1%
|Hale Center
|$2,365
|-10%
|Kress
|$2,404
|-8%
|Spearman
|$2,397
|-9%
|Quanah
|$2,363
|-10%
|Briscoe
|$2,368
|-10%
|Diboll
|$2,446
|-7%
|Hemphill
|$2,554
|-2%
|Martinsville
|$2,423
|-8%
|Boyd
|$2,401
|-8%
|Tarpley
|$2,399
|-9%
|Dalhart
|$2,386
|-9%
|Grapeland
|$2,442
|-7%
|Lovelady
|$2,464
|-6%
|Corrigan
|$2,486
|-5%
|Milford
|$2,403
|-8%
|Princeton
|$2,429
|-7%
|Post
|$2,417
|-8%
|Smyer
|$2,391
|-9%
|Tahoka
|$2,390
|-9%
|Welch
|$2,411
|-8%
|Enochs
|$2,358
|-10%
|Lamesa
|$2,389
|-9%
|Kilgore
|$2,427
|-7%
|Waskom
|$2,563
|-2%
|Brownsboro
|$2,411
|-8%
|Calliham
|$2,382
|-9%
|Cibolo
|$2,405
|-8%
|Whitharral
|$2,419
|-8%
|Dodd City
|$2,350
|-11%
|Farmersville
|$2,411
|-8%
|Joinerville
|$2,551
|-2%
|Judson
|$2,442
|-7%
|Cuney
|$2,455
|-6%
|Flint
|$2,431
|-7%
|Jacksonville
|$2,441
|-7%
|Lindale
|$2,438
|-7%
|Centralia
|$2,470
|-6%
|Macdona
|$2,618
|+0%
|Mico
|$2,404
|-8%
|Catarina
|$2,381
|-9%
|Wrightsboro
|$2,381
|-9%
|Shiro
|$2,422
|-8%
|Somerville
|$2,370
|-10%
|Lone Star
|$2,424
|-7%
|Scottsville
|$2,520
|-4%
|Selman City
|$2,537
|-3%
|Bullard
|$2,431
|-7%
|Quitman
|$2,460
|-6%
|Saint Hedwig
|$2,414
|-8%
|Paradise
|$2,417
|-8%
|Rhome
|$2,399
|-9%
|Haltom City
|$2,499
|-4%
|Encino
|$2,604
|-0%
|Robstown
|$2,420
|-8%
|Sandia
|$2,388
|-9%
|Celeste
|$2,364
|-10%
|The Colony
|$2,465
|-6%
|Wylie
|$2,562
|-2%
|Canton
|$2,399
|-9%
|Boling
|$2,417
|-8%
|Danciger
|$2,461
|-6%
|Wallis
|$2,530
|-3%
|Weslaco
|$2,706
|+3%
|Port Mansfield
|$2,565
|-2%
|Hye
|$2,395
|-9%
|Bagwell
|$2,392
|-9%
|Kennard
|$2,476
|-5%
|Trinity
|$2,477
|-5%
|Colmesneil
|$2,538
|-3%
|Douglass
|$2,410
|-8%
|Pineland
|$2,552
|-2%
|Shelbyville
|$2,475
|-5%
|Tenaha
|$2,482
|-5%
|Bronson
|$2,556
|-2%
|Joaquin
|$2,502
|-4%
|San Augustine
|$2,512
|-4%
|Golden
|$2,422
|-8%
|Quinlan
|$2,437
|-7%
|Donna
|$2,691
|+3%
|Forney
|$2,608
|-0%
|Nevada
|$2,478
|-5%
|Iola
|$2,406
|-8%
|North Zulch
|$2,433
|-7%
|Kingwood
|$2,679
|+2%
|Thicket
|$2,503
|-4%
|Ben Wheeler
|$2,410
|-8%
|New Deal
|$2,394
|-9%
|Pep
|$2,406
|-8%
|Dodge
|$2,428
|-7%
|Oakhurst
|$2,477
|-5%
|Onalaska
|$2,476
|-5%
|Melissa
|$2,428
|-7%
|Pittsburg
|$2,476
|-5%
|Mineola
|$2,394
|-9%
|Reklaw
|$2,450
|-6%
|Elkhart
|$2,398
|-9%
|Leesburg
|$2,501
|-4%
|Mount Vernon
|$2,370
|-10%
|Anton
|$2,373
|-10%
|Atlanta
|$2,456
|-6%
|Groveton
|$2,501
|-4%
|Jewett
|$2,424
|-8%
|Center
|$2,464
|-6%
|Pollok
|$2,420
|-8%
|Wells
|$2,437
|-7%
|Red Rock
|$2,396
|-9%
|Stonewall
|$2,402
|-8%
|Italy
|$2,427
|-7%
|Lone Oak
|$2,378
|-9%
|El Indio
|$2,512
|-4%
|Yancey
|$2,378
|-9%
|Lincoln
|$2,380
|-9%
|Allison
|$2,345
|-11%
|Cactus
|$2,486
|-5%
|Scroggins
|$2,404
|-8%
|Lakeview
|$2,378
|-9%
|Lasara
|$2,591
|-1%
|San Benito
|$2,620
|+0%
|San Isidro
|$2,672
|+2%
|Santa Maria
|$2,643
|+1%
|Coldspring
|$2,453
|-6%
|Barksdale
|$2,390
|-9%
|Big Wells
|$2,397
|-9%
|Crystal City
|$2,409
|-8%
|Rocksprings
|$2,405
|-8%
|Clarendon
|$2,387
|-9%
|Lelia Lake
|$2,369
|-10%
|Forreston
|$2,441
|-7%
|Chapman Ranch
|$2,435
|-7%
|Oilton
|$2,672
|+2%
|Edcouch
|$2,722
|+4%
|Needville
|$2,586
|-1%
|Old Ocean
|$2,434
|-7%
|Fort Bliss
|$2,551
|-2%
|Goodrich
|$2,501
|-4%
|New Waverly
|$2,477
|-5%
|Porter
|$2,578
|-1%
|Lipan
|$2,376
|-10%
|Skellytown
|$2,377
|-9%
|Vega
|$2,460
|-6%
|Apple Springs
|$2,478
|-5%
|Doucette
|$2,570
|-2%
|Garrison
|$2,427
|-7%
|Colleyville
|$2,400
|-8%
|Fruitvale
|$2,432
|-7%
|Seagoville
|$2,594
|-1%
|Bacliff
|$2,568
|-2%
|Hankamer
|$2,677
|+2%
|Jonesville
|$2,571
|-2%
|Long Branch
|$2,520
|-4%
|Frankston
|$2,381
|-9%
|Gallatin
|$2,453
|-6%
|Whitehouse
|$2,439
|-7%
|Winona
|$2,449
|-6%
|Centerville
|$2,432
|-7%
|Helotes
|$2,487
|-5%
|Converse
|$2,506
|-4%
|Willow City
|$2,420
|-8%
|Avalon
|$2,434
|-7%
|Normangee
|$2,428
|-7%
|Wheelock
|$2,377
|-9%
|Silverton
|$2,401
|-8%
|Levelland
|$2,416
|-8%
|Hermleigh
|$2,383
|-9%
|Wills Point
|$2,437
|-7%
|Mont Belvieu
|$2,642
|+1%
|Wallisville
|$2,664
|+2%
|Buna
|$2,501
|-4%
|China
|$2,658
|+2%
|Nederland
|$2,593
|-1%
|Port Neches
|$2,546
|-3%
|Sabine Pass
|$2,645
|+1%
|Sour Lake
|$2,520
|-4%
|Penitas
|$2,758
|+5%
|Raymondville
|$2,594
|-1%
|Rio Grande City
|$2,730
|+4%
|South Padre Island
|$2,571
|-2%
|Hartley
|$2,391
|-9%
|Panhandle
|$2,464
|-6%
|Texline
|$2,403
|-8%
|Roaring Springs
|$2,381
|-9%
|Marquez
|$2,426
|-7%
|Grand Saline
|$2,410
|-8%
|Winnie
|$2,651
|+1%
|Higgins
|$2,371
|-10%
|Pampa
|$2,393
|-9%
|Little Elm
|$2,519
|-4%
|Weston
|$2,464
|-6%
|Guy
|$2,544
|-3%
|Orchard
|$2,572
|-2%
|Lorenzo
|$2,370
|-10%
|Ropesville
|$2,376
|-10%
|La Joya
|$2,721
|+4%
|Mercedes
|$2,674
|+2%
|Mobeetie
|$2,377
|-9%
|Sunray
|$2,449
|-6%
|Wellington
|$2,421
|-8%
|Memphis
|$2,380
|-9%
|Point
|$2,403
|-8%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Texas
Navigating the vast landscape of Texas car insurance can feel overwhelming. Using Bankrate’s intuitive calculator can help provide a tailored estimate of your potential car insurance costs in the Lone Star State.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.