Natalie Todoroff joined the Bankrate team in 2023, prior to which she wrote content for a popular insurance comparison shopping app – her first foray into the world of insurance writing. There, she honed her insurance knowledge by writing over 700 articles about a myriad of insurance and vehicle-specific topics.

As an insurance writer, Natalie has experience writing primarily about the home and auto insurance industries. Fully aware of how daunting the industry can be, she makes it her priority to distill complex insurance topics into concise, readable and informative articles that empower everyday people to make informed decisions about their finances.

When she’s not behind her laptop, Natalie can be found exploring the Bay Area, scouring the racks of a nearby thrift store or reading a good book.

Natalie wants you to know

If you’re shopping for car insurance, Natalie’s best tip would be to take stock of how much coverage you actually need before committing to a policy. Although it may be tempting to go with the cheapest option and save some money upfront, you may find yourself in a tight spot if you need to file a claim later on. And when shopping, be sure to ask about discounts!

